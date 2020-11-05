Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 5, 2020
_____
City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;Downpours;85;78;SSE;7;84%;89%;4
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;90;71;Sunny and less humid;91;71;NE;7;45%;0%;5
Aleppo, Syria;Periods of sun;62;54;More sun than clouds;66;54;NNW;5;77%;33%;3
Algiers, Algeria;Overcast;76;66;Turning cloudy, warm;82;68;SSE;8;35%;45%;3
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;54;41;Partly sunny;52;38;ESE;7;81%;3%;2
Anchorage, United States;Cold with some sun;22;19;Low clouds may break;29;21;N;6;74%;33%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;Sunshine, pleasant;76;54;ESE;5;23%;0%;3
Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;48;26;Partly sunny;46;24;S;7;49%;24%;1
Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;93;62;Sunshine, very hot;98;68;SE;6;18%;0%;12
Athens, Greece;A passing shower;69;58;A passing shower;65;57;NNE;11;71%;60%;3
Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;66;61;A morning shower;73;61;WNW;10;72%;63%;9
Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;87;60;Hazy sun;84;59;NNW;4;51%;11%;4
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Morning showers;89;73;A t-storm or two;89;74;SSE;4;79%;72%;8
Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;E;8;72%;56%;7
Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;92;76;Hazy sun;94;80;NE;6;58%;35%;7
Barcelona, Spain;Windy;68;59;A passing shower;68;61;ENE;20;82%;87%;1
Beijing, China;Partly sunny;61;39;Partly sunny, mild;64;39;NW;9;31%;0%;3
Belgrade, Serbia;A shower;54;46;Partly sunny;52;36;NNW;5;70%;6%;2
Berlin, Germany;Sunshine;51;46;Sun and some clouds;54;40;SSE;6;80%;7%;2
Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;66;50;A shower and t-storm;64;50;WNW;5;86%;83%;8
Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;65;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;NE;6;53%;37%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;55;35;Sunny;51;35;NW;5;72%;0%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Plenty of sun;52;33;Plenty of sun;51;40;SE;5;80%;2%;2
Bucharest, Romania;Periods of sun;58;40;Partly sunny;56;39;W;5;71%;15%;2
Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;53;41;Partly sunny;53;36;N;4;68%;0%;2
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;75;60;Nice with some sun;76;64;ESE;9;61%;30%;8
Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;85;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;NNE;6;54%;61%;3
Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;64;47;Becoming cloudy;66;50;W;5;67%;43%;3
Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;79;65;Partly sunny, nice;75;63;NE;6;51%;48%;4
Cape Town, South Africa;Areas of low clouds;72;59;Cooler with rain;61;58;NNW;15;88%;92%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;67;A shower and t-storm;82;69;NE;4;69%;83%;7
Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;Showers around;87;79;NE;8;79%;77%;6
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, mild;68;49;Mostly sunny, mild;70;52;SSW;8;69%;6%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;Showers around;88;76;NW;4;79%;89%;8
Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;53;50;Partly sunny;55;45;WSW;7;87%;4%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;89;76;Humid with sunshine;86;77;N;6;75%;14%;7
Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;Sunny and nice;75;52;ESE;7;61%;6%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower in the p.m.;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;SE;8;62%;52%;12
Delhi, India;Hazy sun;86;58;Hazy sun;87;57;WNW;4;43%;0%;4
Denver, United States;Sunny and very warm;76;44;Partly sunny, warm;73;50;SSW;6;23%;0%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;89;63;Hazy sunshine;86;62;NNW;6;53%;0%;5
Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;91;72;A stray shower;92;73;E;5;60%;43%;12
Dublin, Ireland;Turning sunny;49;43;Partly sunny;52;43;SE;8;78%;25%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warm;72;41;Partly sunny;73;41;NE;4;26%;0%;3
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower and t-storm;68;63;Mostly cloudy;70;60;SSE;13;78%;80%;2
Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;79;69;Hazy sunshine;83;72;N;4;59%;44%;5
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;86;63;Mostly cloudy;89;66;ENE;8;38%;5%;14
Havana, Cuba;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;73;Spotty showers;82;73;E;11;72%;86%;4
Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;47;41;Partly sunny, mild;51;43;WNW;12;78%;22%;1
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;78;Tropical rainstorm;90;78;SE;5;74%;87%;3
Hong Kong, China;Nice with sunshine;81;68;Hazy sunshine;85;72;N;6;61%;5%;5
Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;86;74;A shower or two;87;74;ENE;13;63%;63%;4
Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sun;89;63;Hazy sunshine;83;68;ENE;6;46%;8%;7
Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;Hazy sun;83;53;NNW;5;39%;0%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;60;58;A few showers;61;53;NE;14;76%;88%;2
Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning rain;82;76;A morning shower;91;76;ESE;7;69%;69%;4
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;91;80;Sunny;92;79;NNE;8;44%;9%;5
Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers, some heavy;73;58;Decreasing clouds;80;60;W;9;50%;8%;13
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and warm;75;35;Plenty of sunshine;68;36;SW;4;18%;0%;4
Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;88;61;Hazy sunshine;91;63;N;4;41%;0%;5
Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;75;50;Hazy sun;74;51;SW;5;62%;6%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;96;70;Hazy sun;95;68;NNW;12;18%;0%;7
Kiev, Ukraine;A passing shower;48;39;Partly sunny;48;45;WNW;10;73%;22%;1
Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;83;77;A little rain;83;76;ESE;11;77%;87%;2
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;W;6;72%;66%;6
Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;89;66;Hazy sun;90;65;N;5;47%;0%;5
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;SW;5;78%;76%;5
La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;65;35;Mostly sunny, mild;62;33;E;11;32%;2%;16
Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;87;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;SSW;6;76%;76%;8
Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;61;Decreasing clouds;66;60;SSE;8;76%;5%;12
Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, a thunderstorm;65;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;57;S;14;85%;92%;1
London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;49;41;Fog in the morning;53;43;E;8;69%;6%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;93;62;Cooler;73;53;SW;7;61%;42%;4
Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;77;Clouds and sun;86;77;SW;7;73%;44%;11
Madrid, Spain;Rain and a t-storm;59;50;A little p.m. rain;67;53;SE;7;65%;89%;1
Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;81;Mostly sunny, nice;89;81;ENE;6;67%;68%;10
Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm around;85;75;ENE;5;79%;69%;5
Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;E;4;70%;65%;7
Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;57;48;Low clouds and cool;62;49;SW;10;64%;65%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;74;42;Partly sunny;72;46;NNE;4;51%;18%;6
Miami, United States;Showers;83;77;A thunderstorm;83;77;E;15;77%;87%;3
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;47;43;Mild with some sun;52;45;NW;11;69%;6%;1
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;Partial sunshine;85;76;SE;8;74%;44%;10
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;73;57;Increasing clouds;73;62;ENE;10;65%;31%;11
Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;61;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;48;WSW;4;71%;19%;2
Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;48;42;A shower in the a.m.;45;40;NW;15;70%;67%;1
Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;95;77;Hazy sunshine;95;76;N;7;46%;0%;6
Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;75;62;A stray thunderstorm;75;61;NE;8;72%;75%;10
New York, United States;High clouds and mild;67;53;Mostly sunny;71;55;WSW;7;56%;3%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;75;56;An afternoon shower;76;58;WSW;6;60%;66%;3
Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;36;31;Low clouds;35;32;SSW;9;91%;55%;0
Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;64;46;Partly sunny;69;55;ESE;4;53%;29%;3
Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;56;46;Partly sunny, mild;55;38;WNW;5;71%;1%;1
Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;59;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;46;SW;10;82%;10%;2
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with sunshine;84;78;Nice with some sun;84;79;ESE;10;69%;40%;13
Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;A stray thunderstorm;83;75;SSW;13;74%;55%;5
Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of t-storms;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;ESE;6;81%;77%;7
Paris, France;Plenty of sunshine;53;38;Plenty of sunshine;55;44;SE;7;80%;5%;2
Perth, Australia;Sunshine;88;64;Some sun;77;64;ESE;14;51%;11%;11
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;91;76;Tropical rainstorm;91;77;ENE;6;68%;87%;3
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;88;76;A t-storm around;90;77;ESE;11;73%;64%;11
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Rather cloudy;87;72;Partly sunny;87;72;SE;4;64%;44%;4
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;50;33;Partly sunny;48;32;ESE;3;71%;2%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;64;46;Cloudy;62;45;SSW;7;68%;44%;1
Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;72;50;Showers around;69;51;SSW;9;56%;72%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;75;56;A shower in the p.m.;75;58;S;7;71%;85%;4
Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;79;E;9;65%;75%;11
Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;52;36;Winds subsiding;39;37;SW;21;58%;56%;0
Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;50;47;Partly sunny, mild;54;46;W;9;86%;2%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;74;64;Partly sunny;73;64;E;7;73%;19%;6
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;Hazy sunshine;90;65;SSE;8;16%;0%;5
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;67;49;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;NNE;4;75%;9%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;47;42;Turning cloudy, mild;47;45;WNW;12;56%;36%;1
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;55;Cooler with a shower;60;48;WNW;14;61%;66%;2
San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;70;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;64;W;4;86%;74%;3
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;86;75;A shower in places;86;76;E;9;72%;72%;5
San Salvador, El Salvador;Tropical rainstorm;67;64;A shower and t-storm;70;64;ENE;4;100%;75%;3
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;81;44;Mostly sunny, nice;76;45;ENE;5;32%;5%;8
Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;82;50;Hazy sunshine;85;54;SSW;5;37%;3%;11
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;85;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;NNE;7;79%;71%;4
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A touch of rain;63;55;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;53;SE;12;83%;91%;1
Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;56;45;Decreasing clouds;51;40;N;8;61%;17%;2
Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;60;43;Rather cloudy;62;53;S;5;60%;60%;1
Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;68;61;Sunny, nice and warm;75;59;NW;6;63%;16%;4
Singapore, Singapore;Clearing;91;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;79;SSE;4;73%;78%;5
Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;56;36;Partly sunny;55;38;SSW;5;72%;22%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;85;77;Some sun, a shower;86;77;E;8;68%;47%;5
Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;53;46;Partly sunny, mild;55;44;WSW;6;79%;0%;1
Sydney, Australia;Cooler with rain;66;57;Rather cloudy;67;56;S;16;61%;57%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;78;73;Partly sunny, warmer;88;79;ESE;19;69%;44%;5
Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;50;47;Partly sunny, mild;53;46;WNW;12;74%;14%;1
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;Sunny and nice;71;45;ENE;4;21%;0%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy, mild;65;54;Morning rain, cloudy;61;51;NW;3;85%;94%;1
Tehran, Iran;Nice with some sun;76;55;High clouds;74;56;NNW;5;16%;0%;2
Tel Aviv, Israel;A couple of showers;74;65;Showers around;74;64;ESE;8;69%;90%;2
Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;75;51;A passing shower;76;48;E;2;49%;56%;3
Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;63;51;Clouds and sun;68;53;SW;6;63%;8%;3
Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;59;50;Partly sunny, mild;59;50;WSW;10;81%;1%;2
Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;76;62;Mostly sunny;74;63;NE;3;68%;13%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sunshine;73;62;Mostly sunny;73;56;SSE;6;62%;5%;3
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;30;17;Partly sunny;33;6;WNW;12;43%;60%;2
Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;53;38;Sunshine;52;36;NW;4;53%;0%;2
Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;53;34;Plenty of sunshine;51;33;ESE;3;68%;0%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;88;69;Sunny and very warm;89;71;E;4;59%;35%;6
Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;47;45;Partly sunny, mild;53;47;WNW;10;79%;27%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Sunny;50;42;Partly sunny;49;44;W;10;95%;44%;1
Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;68;57;Clearing;62;56;N;13;86%;44%;6
Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;91;75;An afternoon shower;91;76;N;4;76%;79%;7
Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;63;48;Showers, some heavy;60;44;ESE;3;76%;90%;1
_____
