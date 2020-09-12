Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 12, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;82;75;A morning shower;82;75;SW;9;90%;64%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;110;88;Hazy sun and hot;110;87;NNE;9;25%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;101;74;Sunny and very warm;97;67;W;9;35%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;80;66;Mostly sunny;80;66;ENE;9;59%;2%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;66;53;Mostly sunny;71;53;SSW;13;73%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;55;39;Mostly sunny;57;44;SE;4;72%;12%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;Hazy sunshine;89;67;NNW;8;20%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;73;42;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;47;E;5;38%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;97;73;Hazy and summerlike;101;66;SSE;9;31%;53%;7

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;86;73;Partly sunny;87;74;N;10;51%;9%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;56;49;Partly sunny;60;53;WSW;11;56%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;116;81;Hazy and hot;116;82;NNW;11;14%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;88;74;Mostly cloudy;88;74;SSE;4;72%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;68;A t-storm in spots;75;68;WSW;8;90%;78%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;77;S;6;72%;72%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;84;68;Mostly sunny;84;66;N;8;60%;0%;5

Beijing, China;A shower in the a.m.;79;64;Rain and drizzle;81;64;SSW;5;59%;80%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;87;61;Warm with sunshine;88;61;NE;5;47%;3%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;80;54;Mostly sunny;76;55;W;8;64%;3%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of t-storms;69;47;A little a.m. rain;67;45;ESE;8;63%;63%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;E;11;36%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warm;82;59;Partly sunny, warm;83;59;N;5;58%;3%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;71;54;Nice with sunshine;76;55;E;5;64%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;85;58;Plenty of sunshine;84;58;NE;6;47%;3%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, warm;84;58;Mostly sunny, warm;87;59;NNE;5;45%;3%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;63;50;Hazy sun;70;43;SSW;6;67%;1%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;69;Nice with some sun;86;71;ESE;7;30%;30%;13

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;78;66;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;ESE;7;66%;31%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;74;Sunny and very warm;98;75;NNE;9;36%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;71;54;Cooler with a shower;60;53;WNW;22;60%;66%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly cloudy;82;67;A shower or two;83;68;SSE;4;64%;66%;10

Chennai, India;Spotty showers;90;79;A couple of showers;88;79;SW;9;70%;78%;3

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;72;63;Clearing;74;61;NNW;7;71%;8%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;85;79;A couple of showers;86;79;SW;9;77%;95%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;64;52;Partly sunny;69;57;W;13;60%;27%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Downpours;85;79;Partly sunny, nice;86;80;WNW;7;81%;23%;11

Dallas, United States;Warmer;87;70;Clouds and sun;90;68;NNE;7;61%;16%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;71;A shower in the a.m.;89;71;SE;12;65%;67%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;97;81;Warm with hazy sun;98;80;SSE;5;55%;8%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;50;Sunny and pleasant;84;52;S;5;25%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;A stray thunderstorm;92;81;S;5;77%;65%;7

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;98;70;Not as warm;88;71;SSE;6;52%;0%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;62;58;Partly sunny, nice;70;53;SSW;13;74%;8%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;88;58;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;NE;6;23%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;79;71;Partly sunny;78;70;ENE;13;80%;27%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;SSE;7;73%;71%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;76;49;Mostly cloudy;77;53;NE;7;35%;2%;11

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;SE;7;77%;57%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;60;48;Winds subsiding;60;45;WSW;18;71%;66%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;75;A t-storm or two;90;77;SW;5;78%;80%;3

Hong Kong, China;Showers this morning;89;79;Showers, mainly late;88;78;ENE;6;80%;98%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;74;Periods of sun;89;73;ENE;10;49%;18%;10

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;72;A t-storm or two;84;71;W;9;79%;86%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;98;71;Hazy sun and warm;97;73;N;8;47%;4%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, breezy;79;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;80;71;NNE;12;72%;59%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;74;A passing shower;92;75;ENE;7;59%;76%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;101;88;Hazy sun and hot;102;88;N;10;50%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;Sunny and nice;74;50;NNW;9;37%;0%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;93;54;Hazy sunshine;91;57;NNW;4;14%;2%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;93;79;Hazy sunshine;96;80;W;8;58%;44%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;SE;5;84%;91%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;98;81;Hazy sun;99;79;SSW;8;39%;62%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;Turning cloudy;81;55;WNW;7;44%;7%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;79;ENE;7;71%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;87;71;Decreasing clouds;87;71;WNW;8;60%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;S;7;74%;66%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;NW;5;83%;85%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun;57;34;Brief p.m. showers;56;32;ESE;8;60%;81%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;Rain;80;75;SW;7;85%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;63;58;Clearing;63;58;SSE;9;80%;22%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;88;67;Clouds and sun;85;64;WSW;8;57%;30%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;69;55;Mostly sunny;73;55;SSW;9;69%;1%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sun and smoky;80;63;Warm with hazy sun;84;64;S;6;52%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;81;71;Turning sunny, nice;79;69;SW;7;74%;30%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;92;64;Partly sunny and hot;91;66;SE;5;31%;6%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;82;A t-storm around;89;81;SW;8;71%;74%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny;93;79;S;5;65%;19%;12

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A t-storm or two;92;79;ESE;5;74%;68%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Rain, breezy, cooler;59;54;Partial sunshine;64;48;W;9;62%;7%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;73;55;A p.m. t-storm;72;53;NNE;6;55%;82%;11

Miami, United States;Tropical rainstorm;84;81;A thunderstorm;88;79;ESE;10;75%;77%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;66;50;Partly sunny;68;52;WSW;9;73%;24%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;84;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;77;SSW;12;76%;81%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;61;45;Mostly sunny;62;49;SSW;6;73%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partial sunshine;69;58;Showers and t-storms;66;52;SW;8;79%;75%;2

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;64;51;An afternoon shower;66;51;WNW;13;56%;68%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;90;81;Some sun, a shower;87;81;SW;12;80%;84%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;Partial sunshine;78;53;E;8;53%;15%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;72;64;Mostly cloudy;78;69;SSW;7;64%;49%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and warm;95;72;Sunny;93;70;WNW;7;50%;1%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;66;41;Partly sunny, mild;64;43;E;5;59%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;Rain and a t-storm;83;68;N;6;71%;79%;1

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;59;45;Spotty showers;58;45;W;6;77%;62%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;69;55;Showers and t-storms;68;50;WSW;13;86%;69%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;78;A shower;84;77;ESE;15;76%;81%;9

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;87;75;A thunderstorm;87;75;ESE;6;81%;77%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Plenty of sunshine;93;76;Showers around;93;76;ENE;7;66%;68%;13

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;77;54;Mostly sunny, warm;84;57;E;5;51%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Abundant sunshine;68;48;Sunshine, pleasant;74;59;SE;8;56%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;A t-storm or two;90;76;SSW;5;78%;72%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;86;73;Partly sunny;88;73;SSE;17;65%;34%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;89;74;A t-storm around;89;75;SE;5;60%;55%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and warmer;80;56;Sunshine and warm;81;58;SE;3;54%;3%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;77;62;Hazy sunshine;77;62;SSW;5;64%;66%;5

Quito, Ecuador;More clouds than sun;72;48;A little p.m. rain;72;47;SE;9;44%;68%;11

Rabat, Morocco;High clouds;80;65;High clouds;80;66;S;7;77%;6%;4

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;75;Turning cloudy;85;74;SE;12;58%;72%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;52;43;A bit of rain;50;43;E;8;74%;71%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;67;52;A passing shower;63;57;SW;13;63%;84%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;90;71;Sunny and very warm;87;70;NE;7;53%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;78;Hazy and very warm;107;79;ESE;6;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;88;64;Sunny and hot;93;64;N;5;47%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. rain;59;53;Showers around;59;50;W;16;79%;69%;3

San Francisco, United States;Hazy and smoky;68;57;Hazy sun;67;57;WSW;9;70%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;78;64;A t-storm or two;77;64;N;5;79%;72%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;76;A shower;89;79;SSE;5;73%;68%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;75;64;A couple of t-storms;75;65;NNE;4;100%;87%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Brilliant sunshine;84;56;Mostly cloudy;83;55;NE;9;16%;2%;13

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;69;41;Hazy sunshine;72;43;SW;4;42%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;NE;7;77%;78%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Very hot;95;59;Clouds and sun, hot;94;63;NNW;7;30%;48%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;78;55;Variable cloudiness;74;58;SSW;5;59%;53%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rainy times;78;61;Hazy sunshine;79;63;W;5;63%;24%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;81;72;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;E;13;71%;30%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty showers;85;78;Brief p.m. showers;86;79;N;5;80%;90%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;Partly sunny;80;54;S;7;51%;9%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;78;Some sun, pleasant;89;78;SE;4;69%;44%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;58;49;Periods of rain;59;47;WNW;11;72%;75%;1

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;74;55;Clouds rolling in;76;56;NW;8;52%;27%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;88;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;E;9;66%;68%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;61;52;Winds subsiding;60;52;SSE;16;68%;84%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;Plenty of sunshine;85;60;ENE;6;23%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;86;64;Mostly sunny, warm;87;63;ENE;8;54%;14%;5

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;92;69;Hazy sun;89;66;SSE;6;19%;4%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;92;77;Sunshine;89;77;NNE;8;52%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;Very hot;98;68;E;5;38%;2%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;81;75;A t-storm around;87;74;E;7;72%;65%;5

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;68;64;Showers and t-storms;74;57;WNW;15;84%;64%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, humid;85;72;Mostly sunny;82;72;NNE;6;68%;67%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Afternoon showers;81;70;Spotty showers;82;71;NNW;8;58%;85%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cooler with rain;64;37;A shower in the p.m.;49;30;W;12;69%;68%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Hazy sunshine;74;56;High clouds;73;55;ESE;5;57%;21%;2

Vienna, Austria;Warm with sunshine;81;62;Sun and clouds, warm;83;60;NNE;5;53%;4%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;ESE;5;72%;78%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;68;54;A stray shower;65;53;WSW;9;66%;53%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and beautiful;76;57;Mostly sunny;70;56;WSW;8;69%;12%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;50;Clouds and sunshine;60;54;NNW;15;67%;3%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Morning showers;89;78;A t-storm or two;88;77;S;6;80%;77%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;NE;4;28%;3%;6

