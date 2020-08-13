Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 13, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;83;72;Partly sunny;82;74;SW;9;81%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun, less humid;102;92;Hazy sunshine;103;90;NW;10;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;73;Hazy sun and warm;98;73;WNW;13;28%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy, humid;86;73;Hazy sun and humid;86;75;S;8;66%;6%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;88;68;Thunderstorms;77;66;N;5;82%;85%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;66;53;Mostly sunny;68;54;ESE;5;71%;22%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;100;79;Warm with hazy sun;99;79;N;7;25%;6%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sun and clouds;67;53;A shower in the a.m.;69;55;N;7;61%;60%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;69;52;A morning t-storm;75;59;SE;8;71%;83%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;94;76;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;N;9;41%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;45;Cloudy;56;41;ESE;8;72%;36%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;112;82;Hazy, breezy and hot;111;81;WNW;14;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;74;A t-storm around;91;74;S;5;69%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;81;69;Mainly cloudy;81;68;W;11;68%;42%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm around;88;77;SSE;7;75%;55%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;85;74;Sunny and nice;82;72;S;9;67%;6%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;91;77;E;6;69%;60%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;90;65;A t-storm in spots;92;65;W;4;45%;55%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sunshine and warm;88;69;Partly sunny;82;65;ENE;7;52%;44%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;65;51;A shower or t-storm;64;50;ESE;7;72%;80%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and delightful;85;60;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;ENE;10;43%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;90;65;Showers and t-storms;78;65;WSW;6;80%;83%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Thunderstorms;88;67;Showers and t-storms;79;64;SSE;5;75%;72%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with sunshine;86;63;Partial sunshine;90;67;ESE;5;45%;7%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;87;68;Partly sunny;80;66;NNE;5;53%;66%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;64;45;Partly sunny;65;43;WSW;6;72%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;86;67;Hazy sun;86;67;NE;8;31%;2%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;Variable cloudiness;88;77;SW;9;71%;13%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Sunlit and very warm;99;75;NNW;6;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;48;Clouds and sun;62;54;NW;8;67%;75%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;67;A shower or t-storm;83;66;SSE;4;63%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;91;80;Partly sunny;95;79;S;7;62%;38%;13

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and nice;82;69;Mostly sunny;83;70;NE;7;60%;14%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;87;79;Sunny intervals;87;78;S;8;74%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;Partly sunny;76;58;SSE;6;59%;1%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Rather cloudy;87;78;Showers and t-storms;86;80;WSW;8;80%;77%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;103;82;Sunlit and very warm;104;83;S;9;40%;9%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;86;67;Partly sunny;86;67;S;10;59%;26%;10

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;83;80;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SE;11;82%;71%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;96;64;Partly sunny, warm;97;62;NE;6;13%;3%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;95;81;A thunderstorm;92;80;SE;10;70%;64%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and warmer;97;70;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;S;5;59%;5%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;68;56;Partly sunny;66;56;NE;10;88%;37%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;97;71;Hazy sun and warm;96;72;NE;7;17%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Nice with sunshine;85;70;WSW;12;69%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;77;Showers around;87;78;SE;8;79%;76%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;80;53;Sunny and pleasant;77;45;ENE;8;18%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;E;7;71%;73%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds breaking;63;50;Partly sunny;66;55;WSW;7;74%;34%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon rain;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;W;6;78%;63%;5

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;90;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SSE;7;72%;75%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;74;An afternoon shower;89;75;ENE;10;55%;72%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;70;Rain and drizzle;76;71;W;9;91%;73%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;94;79;A thunderstorm;92;76;NE;12;72%;76%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;Sunny and less humid;83;69;ENE;11;48%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;Downpours;90;75;E;8;75%;83%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;104;86;Hazy sun and warm;100;86;N;8;45%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;NNW;7;27%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;108;62;Hazy sun, not as hot;99;62;NNE;5;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;93;84;Mostly cloudy;94;83;WSW;10;67%;44%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;Heavy thunderstorms;83;70;SSW;5;84%;89%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;94;79;Hazy sunshine;97;79;SSW;12;48%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;67;50;Sun and some clouds;71;49;NNE;6;45%;5%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;NE;12;63%;82%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;71;Mostly cloudy;87;70;WSW;8;53%;28%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;82;A thunderstorm;92;80;SW;6;73%;78%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A morning t-storm;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;ESE;4;75%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Windy this afternoon;58;25;Plenty of sunshine;60;27;E;14;22%;4%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;84;75;Cloudy;81;75;SW;8;78%;44%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;63;59;Clearing;63;59;SSE;9;78%;0%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;81;63;Sunny and nice;79;63;NNW;9;59%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;85;66;Showers and t-storms;76;65;NE;5;79%;79%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;90;70;Sunny;95;71;S;6;40%;8%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;76;68;Clouds and sun, nice;78;69;SW;7;70%;9%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;W;5;41%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;82;Clearing;88;82;W;6;67%;30%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;94;78;Sunshine and warm;96;79;ENE;5;56%;2%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;N;7;73%;81%;13

Melbourne, Australia;A passing shower;63;52;A shower in the p.m.;63;49;N;9;75%;69%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;55;A shower or t-storm;75;53;S;5;59%;82%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;91;82;Partly sunny;90;81;ESE;8;65%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;65;48;Partly sunny;69;50;SW;4;63%;15%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;82;75;Inc. clouds;82;75;S;14;72%;66%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;60;42;Partly sunny;63;48;NNW;7;77%;10%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;79;60;NE;4;53%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;60;50;Sunny intervals;62;51;N;12;58%;35%;4

Mumbai, India;Downpours;86;79;Showers and t-storms;83;79;WSW;17;90%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;75;56;Showers around;74;55;SE;6;72%;72%;7

New York, United States;A shower or t-storm;84;72;A t-storm in spots;83;70;ENE;9;69%;45%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;Sunny and hot;101;75;W;8;35%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;75;56;An afternoon shower;70;55;WSW;9;83%;69%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;93;78;Mostly cloudy;94;78;SW;8;58%;33%;9

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;74;55;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;SSE;5;70%;27%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;85;60;Abundant sunshine;82;58;E;8;56%;1%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;Mostly sunny;84;74;S;5;77%;68%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;77;Rain and a t-storm;84;77;SSW;10;86%;90%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;92;76;Mostly sunny, nice;92;76;E;6;69%;17%;12

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;82;67;A shower or t-storm;77;63;WNW;8;75%;69%;3

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;61;48;Showers around;64;51;NNE;10;75%;70%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;88;77;A heavy thunderstorm;89;76;WSW;7;82%;70%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;88;76;Humid with some sun;87;74;SE;12;79%;44%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;95;75;Some sun, a shower;97;76;S;6;45%;81%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and very warm;89;66;Showers and t-storms;82;65;NW;4;67%;82%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;83;76;Showers and t-storms;84;75;S;6;87%;72%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;51;Cloudy with a shower;69;50;WSW;8;64%;82%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;WNW;7;71%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;81;72;Mostly sunny;82;72;SE;8;61%;59%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;54;47;Mostly sunny;56;50;SE;8;67%;68%;4

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;68;53;Partly sunny;73;55;ENE;4;70%;30%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning sunny;87;70;Sunny;85;69;N;6;64%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;104;82;Hazy sun;109;82;N;10;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;95;67;Sunshine;91;70;SW;7;44%;5%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Increasing clouds;68;56;WSW;5;65%;73%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;Clearing and warm;81;64;SW;8;56%;3%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;65;Rain and a t-storm;78;64;E;5;83%;89%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;90;80;A passing shower;89;79;ENE;12;72%;82%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;81;66;Rain and a t-storm;80;66;NE;5;84%;88%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;More sun than clouds;83;60;Mostly cloudy;81;60;NW;7;37%;18%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;60;39;A morning shower;57;36;SSW;4;66%;69%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;90;74;Some sun, a shower;89;74;N;6;71%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;NNW;8;57%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;73;53;Partly sunny;77;56;NNE;6;53%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower;86;77;Showers and t-storms;84;76;SSW;7;84%;92%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very hot;99;86;Sunny and very hot;100;84;SSE;9;57%;9%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;91;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;82;SE;4;75%;60%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;83;59;A t-storm in spots;84;60;SSE;6;60%;45%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower in spots;87;79;E;9;73%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;80;58;Partial sunshine;79;58;SW;7;58%;21%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;71;51;A little p.m. rain;69;54;SE;8;66%;85%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;93;79;A stray thunderstorm;95;79;SE;7;55%;50%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;61;52;Partial sunshine;69;54;NE;4;71%;30%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;92;68;Plenty of sunshine;96;68;N;7;22%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;85;63;Mostly sunny;86;63;NNW;11;44%;11%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;102;81;Hot with hazy sun;102;78;S;8;15%;5%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;89;78;Mostly sunny;89;78;SSW;8;58%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;95;73;Sunny and hot;99;74;ESE;5;43%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;93;80;A t-storm in spots;93;79;SSE;8;64%;54%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;81;66;Plenty of sunshine;80;65;ENE;11;66%;13%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;91;72;Sunny and pleasant;90;76;ESE;7;52%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;104;79;Very hot;103;78;ENE;5;23%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;73;49;Mostly cloudy;73;51;NE;8;54%;16%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;70;52;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;E;4;58%;10%;6

Vienna, Austria;Warm with some sun;90;68;Showers and t-storms;80;67;W;5;75%;82%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;90;74;A stray thunderstorm;82;74;S;5;85%;82%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;69;50;Partial sunshine;74;53;SSW;4;56%;7%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;83;59;Partly sunny;85;62;SE;7;42%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;59;46;Clearing and breezy;50;39;SE;17;62%;8%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;87;77;A couple of t-storms;82;76;S;7;90%;89%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with some sun;89;65;Partial sunshine;83;62;NNE;6;38%;14%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather