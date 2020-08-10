Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 10, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;83;73;Decreasing clouds;81;72;SSW;10;80%;30%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;105;92;Warm with hazy sun;107;91;N;7;48%;1%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;92;72;Sunny and breezy;94;72;W;17;47%;4%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;85;70;Hazy sun;89;76;ESE;9;41%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;88;70;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;E;11;54%;15%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;64;53;Spotty showers;63;52;NE;5;76%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;102;76;Hazy and very warm;101;77;SE;8;20%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;83;58;Cooler;70;58;SSW;12;59%;82%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;94;68;Partly sunny, cooler;77;54;S;15;41%;69%;5

Athens, Greece;Windy this morning;90;75;Plenty of sunshine;93;75;N;9;34%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;58;49;Morning downpours;62;51;N;13;88%;95%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy this morning;107;80;Breezy with hazy sun;106;79;NW;14;25%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;93;74;High clouds;94;75;S;6;62%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Thundershower;77;69;A t-storm in spots;80;69;W;11;77%;57%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;WSW;8;76%;88%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;NE;8;68%;5%;8

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;88;73;Some sun returning;91;77;E;6;65%;30%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;89;67;Partly sunny;90;67;NE;5;60%;22%;8

Berlin, Germany;A heavy thunderstorm;92;69;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;E;8;39%;8%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, a t-storm;67;48;A shower or t-storm;68;49;SE;6;65%;84%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;Sunny and nice;83;57;E;8;40%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;68;A shower or t-storm;88;67;NW;6;58%;73%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;89;71;Very hot;93;73;ESE;4;44%;30%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and some clouds;88;66;A shower or t-storm;89;69;ENE;5;44%;62%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A heavy thunderstorm;92;69;A shower or t-storm;89;68;SSW;4;50%;73%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine;65;40;Sunny and cooler;55;36;NW;7;40%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;85;67;Partial sunshine;86;67;NNE;7;30%;5%;11

Busan, South Korea;Wind and rain;82;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SW;8;72%;73%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;77;Warm with hazy sun;97;75;NNE;7;37%;3%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;63;51;Spotty showers;59;52;WNW;15;58%;73%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;Some sun, a t-storm;82;68;E;4;67%;66%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds;91;77;Clouds and sun;96;80;SW;8;65%;57%;13

Chicago, United States;Thunderstorms;89;70;Not as warm;80;67;ENE;7;57%;16%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A morning shower;85;79;A morning shower;86;79;SSW;9;76%;74%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;Partly sunny;76;58;ESE;8;60%;9%;5

Dakar, Senegal;A t-storm in spots;86;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;W;10;75%;66%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;99;79;Mostly sunny, warm;99;80;S;8;52%;9%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;A shower in the a.m.;85;68;SE;7;66%;58%;10

Delhi, India;Cloudy;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;SW;5;85%;77%;3

Denver, United States;Not as hot;88;61;Partial sunshine;94;63;WSW;6;22%;6%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;93;82;A thunderstorm;92;81;SSE;9;79%;72%;10

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;93;72;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;E;5;60%;19%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-storm;63;57;A t-storm in spots;69;56;WSW;7;90%;56%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;Partly sunny;96;71;NE;6;19%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;83;72;Mostly sunny, humid;83;70;WSW;7;79%;14%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;97;82;A t-storm around;96;83;SE;6;60%;66%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;79;47;Sunny and pleasant;78;43;ENE;6;25%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Partly sunny;89;75;E;9;69%;29%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;72;51;Sun and some clouds;67;50;N;11;57%;12%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;S;8;81%;66%;5

Hong Kong, China;High clouds;92;81;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;SSE;7;72%;72%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower;87;76;A passing shower;88;76;ENE;14;54%;82%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;78;72;A stray shower;81;72;W;10;77%;56%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable clouds;93;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;94;79;E;9;69%;73%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun, less humid;83;71;Sunny;85;70;ENE;9;54%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm or two;92;77;ESE;7;71%;77%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;87;Hazy and very warm;100;87;N;12;53%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;Mostly sunny;69;45;NNW;8;44%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;101;68;Hazy sun and hot;98;66;N;7;22%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;93;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;83;WSW;12;72%;65%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;81;70;Thunderstorms;80;70;SSE;5;84%;92%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;90;76;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;SSE;7;57%;44%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;More sun than clouds;79;61;A shower or t-storm;82;59;NNE;6;69%;71%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;91;79;Partly sunny;90;80;ENE;11;62%;44%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;84;68;Low clouds may break;86;68;WSW;7;59%;25%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;82;A thunderstorm;93;81;SSE;7;74%;71%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;96;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;E;5;70%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;63;29;A shower in the p.m.;61;28;NE;9;26%;83%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers around;84;73;Partly sunny;85;72;SW;7;72%;19%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;58;Decreasing clouds;63;58;SSE;8;76%;0%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;78;65;Sunny and beautiful;78;66;NW;8;63%;29%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;90;69;Clouds and sun, warm;90;70;E;6;53%;33%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;81;60;Partly sunny;83;60;S;6;48%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;77;68;Turning sunny, nice;77;67;SSW;7;75%;7%;9

Madrid, Spain;Warm with clearing;94;70;Partly sunny, cooler;80;64;NE;5;40%;76%;8

Male, Maldives;Spotty showers;86;82;A p.m. shower or two;88;81;WSW;7;71%;85%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Increasing clouds;96;75;Sun and some clouds;94;77;E;3;60%;35%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;ESE;5;71%;74%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing;59;43;Mostly cloudy;61;53;NNE;14;60%;43%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A heavy p.m. t-storm;73;58;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;NNW;5;58%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;ESE;7;67%;55%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;81;59;Partly sunny;72;52;N;9;65%;10%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;81;75;Clouds and sun, nice;82;76;S;13;69%;44%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;62;44;Sunny and cooler;51;37;NNW;11;42%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;83;70;Clouds and sunshine;89;68;W;5;63%;61%;7

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;79;60;Not as warm;68;55;NNW;8;64%;32%;5

Mumbai, India;A morning t-storm;86;80;Showers and t-storms;86;80;SW;11;88%;92%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;81;53;Some sun;79;57;NE;5;57%;44%;10

New York, United States;Partly sunny;90;74;A t-storm in spots;90;73;S;8;61%;49%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;93;71;Sunshine;95;72;W;7;50%;4%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;86;62;Thickening clouds;84;61;ESE;6;55%;43%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;95;82;Mostly sunny;96;80;SW;11;52%;67%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;69;56;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;SSE;4;61%;17%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;87;69;High clouds, humid;84;57;WSW;10;75%;27%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;83;78;A morning shower;83;78;ESE;20;79%;72%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Showers and t-storms;87;77;NW;6;83%;86%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;89;75;Nice with some sun;91;76;E;6;71%;42%;12

Paris, France;Very hot;97;72;Very hot;96;71;W;4;43%;16%;7

Perth, Australia;Heavy showers;64;56;A stray shower;63;52;SW;13;73%;72%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;SW;7;75%;67%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SE;10;82%;57%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;76;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;6;53%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;87;66;A shower or t-storm;86;63;E;5;54%;61%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Heavy a.m. t-storms;88;74;A t-storm around;88;74;SSW;4;75%;47%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;Mostly cloudy;75;48;NW;9;44%;44%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;80;69;Nice with sunshine;77;64;NW;10;75%;3%;10

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;82;71;A shower in the a.m.;83;70;SSE;10;65%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain, clouds;57;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;55;47;WSW;8;91%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Some sun;73;56;Partly sunny;70;52;NE;10;59%;31%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;Plenty of sunshine;85;66;NNE;5;53%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;81;Hazy sunshine;106;81;NNW;12;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;Sun and some clouds;93;68;WSW;7;47%;29%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;75;55;Cooler;64;51;N;10;60%;35%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;70;58;Partly sunny;70;58;WSW;11;70%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;66;A t-storm in spots;80;66;ENE;8;75%;78%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;88;79;Some sun, a shower;89;80;E;12;69%;56%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;78;65;Showers and t-storms;78;65;NNE;6;91%;82%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;78;59;Hazy sunshine;80;60;NNE;9;37%;9%;15

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;62;33;Hazy sunshine;62;35;SSW;3;41%;1%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;90;73;Partly sunny;89;73;N;6;71%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;Mostly sunny;79;64;NW;6;58%;29%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;78;56;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;ENE;5;53%;4%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;76;SSW;6;89%;82%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;93;82;Cloudy and very warm;95;84;S;13;67%;36%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds;91;83;A thunderstorm;90;83;SSE;8;73%;71%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;84;59;A shower or t-storm;83;61;WSW;5;58%;61%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;88;77;A passing shower;87;78;E;12;68%;79%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;74;50;Partial sunshine;73;52;SSE;7;51%;2%;4

Sydney, Australia;Windy;60;51;Some sun;62;51;N;7;68%;5%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;93;81;A morning shower;88;80;SSE;5;72%;77%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;71;58;Partly sunny;67;55;NNW;9;55%;16%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;98;75;Hazy sunshine;95;69;N;7;29%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;92;67;Clouds and sun;88;66;NNW;7;42%;44%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hotter;104;78;Hazy sun and warm;101;80;E;8;18%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partial sunshine;85;77;A morning shower;87;79;W;9;52%;41%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;A shower or t-storm;96;72;E;5;46%;57%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;92;81;Humid with sunshine;97;81;SSW;13;63%;19%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;61;N;8;82%;47%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;85;72;Sunny and nice;87;75;ESE;9;62%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and less humid;90;71;Sunny;95;75;SE;9;33%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;70;44;Hazy sun;73;53;SE;6;53%;29%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;75;56;Partly sunny;69;53;ESE;5;56%;14%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;91;66;A shower or t-storm;88;66;NNE;5;60%;73%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;WSW;6;71%;80%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;84;55;Nice with some sun;74;51;NNE;7;49%;6%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;86;64;A shower or t-storm;84;57;NE;7;57%;55%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;56;49;Partly sunny, breezy;59;47;SSE;14;74%;25%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;78;A thunderstorm;88;78;SW;6;79%;76%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;95;66;Mostly sunny;90;65;NNE;4;38%;21%;9

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather