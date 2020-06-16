Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A thunderstorm;83;76;SW;13;88%;75%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;107;89;Hazy sunshine;105;89;WNW;11;47%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;Breezy with hazy sun;97;71;W;18;33%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;77;60;Hazy sun;77;62;ESE;7;47%;2%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;72;59;Showers;74;59;NE;8;74%;91%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;67;50;Occasional rain;64;50;SSE;9;56%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, hot;103;72;Hazy sun and warm;99;69;E;6;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Downpours;60;51;Warmer;71;53;WNW;11;36%;16%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy with some sun;87;69;Winds subsiding;87;73;NNE;18;47%;3%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunny and beautiful;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;85;67;WNW;7;42%;57%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;59;54;Partly sunny;63;56;N;7;67%;73%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;112;79;Breezy with hazy sun;107;79;WNW;16;18%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;74;Partly sunny;90;73;SE;4;70%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;83;71;Cloudy;82;71;WSW;11;67%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;79;Cloudy;87;78;SW;7;78%;68%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;72;62;Thunderstorms;73;63;ESE;10;75%;79%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;Partly sunny, warm;88;72;SSW;9;28%;6%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A heavy thunderstorm;72;60;A heavy thunderstorm;71;61;WSW;8;78%;80%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;80;60;Partly sunny;82;64;ENE;5;43%;20%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;67;48;A shower or t-storm;65;51;SE;5;78%;82%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Winds subsiding;76;56;Winds subsiding;76;55;E;15;66%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of rain;72;59;A t-storm in spots;75;61;NW;8;74%;74%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;72;57;Showers and t-storms;69;57;WSW;3;78%;85%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;79;62;Thunderstorms;76;62;SSW;6;81%;86%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy, a t-storm;71;63;A t-storm in spots;74;63;WNW;6;80%;76%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing and warmer;71;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;59;W;11;72%;81%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;81;64;Nice with some sun;82;64;NE;7;37%;34%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;85;64;High clouds;79;65;WSW;7;66%;57%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Hot with hazy sun;105;70;NNW;10;13%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;71;46;Hazy sun;71;48;NE;5;52%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;79;65;Showers and t-storms;79;67;SE;3;70%;83%;11

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;102;84;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;84;SSW;10;50%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;78;63;Sunny and warm;81;65;SE;8;52%;1%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;81;Showers and t-storms;89;80;SW;10;76%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;73;54;Partly sunny;73;56;SSE;6;70%;39%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny, humid;86;79;Hazy sun;86;78;WSW;11;75%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;Sunny and hot;96;74;SSE;8;40%;7%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;69;Partial sunshine;86;72;SSE;11;59%;21%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, hot, humid;106;84;Hazy and hot;106;84;SE;8;40%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;95;62;Clouds and sun, hot;94;55;NE;8;18%;12%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;91;80;A couple of t-storms;91;80;S;10;83%;89%;3

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Mostly cloudy;89;74;SSE;6;63%;11%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Showers and t-storms;65;54;Showers and t-storms;64;52;NNE;7;84%;82%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warm;96;67;Partly sunny;95;65;NE;8;22%;28%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun;77;65;High clouds;79;65;W;13;65%;1%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;More clouds than sun;93;79;A t-storm around;93;79;SSE;10;60%;55%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine;66;45;Increasing clouds;64;44;SE;7;55%;11%;4

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;85;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;E;7;81%;78%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny intervals;76;59;Showers and t-storms;70;59;SE;8;80%;71%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;78;A thunderstorm;91;79;WNW;4;76%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;Spotty showers;90;80;A shower or two;91;82;S;9;68%;75%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;85;74;A shower or two;86;75;ENE;14;55%;74%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;WSW;10;78%;62%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;106;75;Hazy sun and warm;105;77;NNE;9;20%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine, pleasant;81;67;Mostly sunny;83;68;ESE;7;64%;12%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;75;Showers and t-storms;92;75;ENE;8;72%;77%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;104;82;Warm with hazy sun;97;80;N;13;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;A little p.m. rain;50;39;Showers around;54;36;ESE;7;61%;92%;1

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;61;Hazy sun and warm;93;61;NNW;10;10%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny, breezy, warm;97;86;Hazy sun and warm;98;86;SW;13;52%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;79;69;Heavy thunderstorms;83;68;S;4;83%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;105;84;Hazy sun;105;84;SW;12;27%;10%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;83;65;Showers and t-storms;80;63;SE;8;67%;64%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A t-storm around;90;79;ENE;13;57%;73%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;88;69;Clouds and sun, nice;87;68;NNE;6;64%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;81;SSW;8;80%;89%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;4;80%;78%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;31;Partly sunny, mild;62;30;NE;8;33%;25%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;88;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;74;SW;7;87%;82%;3

Lima, Peru;Some sun;66;62;Partly sunny;66;62;SSE;9;77%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;76;58;Mostly sunny;74;58;NNW;8;58%;7%;11

London, United Kingdom;A heavy thunderstorm;73;56;Showers and t-storms;71;58;ENE;5;74%;86%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;SSW;6;56%;3%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;68;Sunshine, pleasant;82;68;E;7;74%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;Some sun, pleasant;81;58;NW;5;36%;8%;11

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;90;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;81;W;10;69%;74%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;87;76;Some brightening;85;74;ENE;4;81%;70%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sunshine;92;80;Partly sunny;96;80;SSE;6;57%;15%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A shower;65;48;Decreasing clouds;57;43;NE;6;69%;2%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;81;54;Partly sunny;81;55;N;7;37%;42%;14

Miami, United States;Clouds and sunshine;86;77;A shower or t-storm;86;78;E;8;69%;66%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and humid;79;62;Mostly sunny, warm;82;64;E;9;68%;31%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;High clouds;84;77;SSW;16;72%;69%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing and warmer;71;64;High clouds, breezy;73;56;N;14;62%;74%;1

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;80;59;Sunny and very warm;85;64;SW;5;41%;0%;10

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;80;62;Clouds and sun, warm;86;65;SW;5;54%;14%;7

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;88;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;82;SSW;11;85%;92%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;71;54;Low clouds may break;72;53;SW;7;68%;44%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;SSE;7;52%;23%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;90;65;Sunny and very warm;93;66;WNW;8;34%;0%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;63;46;Partly sunny, nice;70;51;ENE;9;60%;8%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;84;64;Some sun;86;67;WSW;6;50%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;Clouds and sun;76;58;NNW;7;46%;18%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine;81;54;Sunny and very warm;85;57;SW;7;44%;0%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy and breezy;82;78;Mostly cloudy;82;78;ESE;18;68%;4%;4

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;87;75;Showers and t-storms;88;74;NNW;5;83%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;86;74;Heavy p.m. showers;85;74;E;5;84%;76%;11

Paris, France;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;57;Spotty showers;70;55;S;6;64%;69%;4

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;70;54;Afternoon rain;70;54;W;18;59%;96%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;NE;5;70%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;SE;11;82%;71%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;SE;5;58%;84%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Becoming cloudy;76;58;A t-storm in spots;75;63;ESE;5;56%;55%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;91;55;Partial sunshine;87;61;SE;5;49%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;69;48;A p.m. shower or two;71;48;SSW;8;55%;72%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;76;59;Nice with some sun;77;60;NNE;10;70%;4%;12

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;84;74;Brief a.m. showers;84;74;SSE;11;73%;72%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;52;43;Low clouds;56;48;SE;8;63%;22%;3

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;71;56;Mostly cloudy;75;61;N;5;64%;33%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;76;67;Mostly sunny;78;63;ENE;6;64%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and very warm;115;84;Hazy sun and hot;112;80;N;7;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;79;61;A shower or t-storm;78;60;SSE;8;67%;57%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;64;A shower or two;80;66;ENE;6;78%;76%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;69;54;Nice with sunshine;75;55;SW;11;48%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ENE;5;81%;86%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;89;79;A t-storm around;88;78;E;14;70%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;75;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;NE;4;98%;79%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;85;58;Hazy sun;86;61;ENE;8;13%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;59;44;Morning downpours;51;38;SW;4;71%;81%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;N;5;74%;76%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;74;56;Clouds and sun, nice;72;53;NNW;8;61%;14%;4

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;64;51;Rather cloudy;69;52;NE;5;59%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with clearing;87;64;Partly sunny;83;67;SW;5;49%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Heavy rain;79;72;Cloudy and very warm;88;77;SE;9;76%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;An a.m. thunderstorm;88;81;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;SSE;3;80%;74%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;72;58;A heavy thunderstorm;72;57;WSW;8;74%;80%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;A passing shower;87;79;E;13;66%;80%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with showers;63;51;Showers;67;51;SSW;6;80%;87%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;69;51;Cooler with a shower;62;54;SE;13;79%;79%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;93;79;Very hot;101;80;WSW;10;49%;8%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;73;55;Showers and t-storms;73;59;NW;6;70%;70%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warm with sunshine;96;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;62;N;9;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;A t-storm in spots;90;65;NNE;9;43%;71%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;Hazy sun and warm;97;76;ESE;7;12%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;Sunny and beautiful;87;74;NNW;7;39%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;77;65;A shower or t-storm;76;64;SE;5;68%;68%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, humid;83;66;Sun, some clouds;83;68;ESE;10;55%;10%;11

Toronto, Canada;Nice with sunshine;71;56;Sunny and pleasant;75;59;NE;5;61%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;80;68;Hazy sun;88;73;SE;5;35%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;88;66;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;WNW;9;36%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clearing;84;50;Sunny and nice;78;47;NNE;11;42%;5%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;65;50;Spotty showers;67;52;ESE;4;61%;71%;4

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;73;61;A t-storm in spots;69;60;WNW;8;80%;74%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;SSW;6;82%;82%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;74;59;Showers and t-storms;83;63;E;7;74%;66%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;75;59;Turning cloudy;79;64;N;10;61%;66%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;58;53;A little rain;60;50;N;23;90%;95%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;85;78;A t-storm or two;83;77;SW;7;90%;82%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;62;A t-storm in spots;90;60;N;4;30%;64%;12

