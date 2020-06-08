Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 8, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SSW;8;85%;75%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;82;Hazy sun and warm;102;86;NNW;6;47%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny and hot;100;73;Hot with hazy sun;98;69;WNW;13;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;75;61;A shower in the a.m.;71;58;ENE;8;55%;56%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;62;48;Mostly cloudy;61;46;NNE;8;63%;25%;3

Anchorage, United States;Some sunshine;60;47;A thick cloud cover;59;45;SW;6;69%;38%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;87;67;Hazy sunshine;93;67;SSE;7;19%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;79;52;Turning out cloudy;82;54;NE;9;29%;2%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;87;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;70;NE;8;72%;81%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;85;63;Mostly sunny;81;63;SW;6;56%;5%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;57;50;A morning shower;60;49;SW;10;67%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;111;77;Hot with hazy sun;113;78;NNW;6;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;S;4;71%;55%;5

Bangalore, India;Nice with some sun;89;68;Mostly cloudy;86;70;W;8;59%;64%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;94;80;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;SSW;8;72%;74%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;69;58;A shower or t-storm;70;60;E;8;68%;80%;9

Beijing, China;Very hot;100;79;Cloudy;86;71;SSE;9;37%;56%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;78;62;Thunderstorms;77;61;SW;5;81%;84%;8

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;71;51;Clouds and sun;74;54;NE;5;44%;24%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;67;49;A t-storm in spots;68;50;SE;5;67%;55%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;84;56;E;8;56%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;66;56;Mostly cloudy;74;59;N;6;67%;75%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;63;51;Periods of sun;63;48;N;6;57%;26%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;80;61;Showers and t-storms;85;62;ESE;5;63%;68%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;74;59;Thunderstorms;76;62;ENE;4;81%;88%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Damp this morning;66;51;Fog, then some sun;64;48;NE;4;76%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;82;66;Sun and clouds, nice;84;65;NE;7;37%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;84;69;ENE;7;54%;8%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;98;68;Warm with hazy sun;97;70;NE;7;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;63;49;A shower in the p.m.;68;55;NNW;15;68%;86%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A shower or t-storm;81;67;SSE;4;67%;74%;9

Chennai, India;Sun and clouds, warm;102;83;A t-storm around;102;85;S;8;50%;64%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;69;Thunderstorms/wind;84;71;SSW;18;61%;93%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;A thunderstorm;87;80;WSW;9;76%;78%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;63;47;Partial sunshine;64;47;N;4;69%;33%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Abundant sunshine;85;74;Hazy sun;82;75;W;7;77%;17%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;97;81;Hot with sunshine;99;67;N;12;26%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;86;71;A shower in the a.m.;85;71;SSE;10;68%;60%;7

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, humid;99;84;Hazy sunshine;105;84;WSW;8;38%;4%;12

Denver, United States;Becoming very windy;81;44;A shower in the a.m.;68;45;NW;12;33%;56%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;98;82;S;5;63%;72%;10

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;90;74;High clouds;86;74;SSE;5;72%;33%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;61;45;Mostly cloudy;60;47;SW;6;62%;66%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;80;61;Hazy sunshine;86;62;NE;9;33%;28%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny, breezy, nice;72;63;Sunny and pleasant;76;62;W;13;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with high clouds;100;83;Hazy sun and hot;98;83;SSE;5;54%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;71;44;Sunny and pleasant;72;46;ENE;5;46%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly cloudy;89;75;A t-storm around;89;76;SE;6;67%;55%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Rain this afternoon;67;54;Mostly cloudy;66;56;N;8;75%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;95;80;A thunderstorm;93;79;SW;5;71%;71%;7

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;82;A couple of showers;88;81;SE;8;81%;85%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;88;74;A morning shower;88;76;ENE;14;57%;66%;11

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;98;78;Periods of sun;94;78;W;8;48%;56%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;98;75;A strong t-storm;97;76;N;8;52%;44%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;78;62;Sunny and very warm;85;66;E;5;57%;5%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;E;7;72%;57%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and hot;103;84;Hazy sun and hot;103;84;NNE;11;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;Hazy sun;65;43;NNW;6;26%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;95;61;Warm with hazy sun;91;59;NNE;8;21%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Lots of sun, warm;97;85;Hazy sunshine;96;86;WSW;11;57%;9%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A t-storm in spots;83;65;SSE;5;71%;66%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;105;88;Hazy sun;105;85;S;13;28%;8%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;87;63;Partly sunny, warm;86;65;SE;9;51%;33%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable cloudiness;90;79;Showers and t-storms;88;77;N;9;74%;77%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;85;74;Partly sunny;86;73;W;6;65%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;80;S;6;72%;66%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;ESE;5;71%;63%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;62;34;Turning out cloudy;62;33;ENE;7;29%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SSW;6;76%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Some sun;66;62;Partly sunny;66;61;SSE;5;77%;14%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;NNW;10;53%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;61;48;Mostly cloudy;65;52;SE;5;50%;41%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;87;65;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;NNW;6;19%;3%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;82;74;Sunny and pleasant;84;72;S;7;65%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Some sun;73;50;Sunny and nice;78;53;NNE;4;41%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;87;82;A t-storm in spots;90;81;WNW;8;71%;70%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;87;73;Clouds and sun, nice;89;72;NE;3;74%;55%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;79;A t-storm around;95;79;NNE;6;56%;64%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny intervals;58;39;Partly sunny;59;45;N;8;67%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;81;58;A t-storm around;83;59;NE;6;36%;55%;11

Miami, United States;Variable clouds;86;80;Mostly cloudy;88;79;ESE;7;67%;34%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;Strong p.m. t-storms;83;65;ESE;6;75%;70%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;79;SSW;13;76%;74%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds and fog;60;51;Fog, then some sun;60;46;NE;6;85%;3%;2

Montreal, Canada;Nice with some sun;72;57;Some sun returning;72;59;SSE;3;51%;44%;9

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;80;64;Clouds and sunshine;80;64;SSE;8;64%;44%;6

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;88;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SSW;10;78%;69%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;71;56;A morning shower;74;58;E;6;69%;79%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;81;64;Sunny and warm;85;68;SSW;7;42%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;93;61;Mostly sunny;91;62;W;8;38%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;77;49;Partly sunny;64;49;N;11;66%;7%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;86;66;High clouds;86;67;NNE;7;48%;7%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;56;45;Thundershowers;64;46;S;5;64%;70%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;71;54;A morning shower;71;57;E;5;62%;66%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;78;Spotty showers;84;78;E;10;73%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;NNW;6;82%;79%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;88;74;A downpour;86;74;ESE;6;83%;85%;5

Paris, France;A shower or t-storm;68;48;Partly sunny;67;48;NNE;8;58%;30%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;77;50;Mostly sunny;74;53;ENE;6;47%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;96;79;Showers around;97;80;SW;5;57%;71%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;SE;15;74%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;SE;5;52%;73%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;65;50;Mostly cloudy, cool;63;55;NW;6;65%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny and hot;90;61;Hazy sunshine;86;61;WNW;5;59%;1%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;71;49;A little p.m. rain;70;48;ENE;8;56%;81%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;74;55;Turning sunny;73;55;NNE;8;61%;2%;12

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;82;73;A morning shower;85;74;S;7;74%;77%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;54;44;Rain and drizzle;51;44;NW;8;69%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Strong thunderstorms;78;55;Cooler;64;56;NNW;7;81%;44%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;68;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;NE;4;76%;16%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;104;83;Hazy sun and warm;110;83;ENE;7;8%;1%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;75;61;Partly sunny;75;59;SW;9;64%;44%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;83;65;Partly sunny;82;61;ENE;7;66%;75%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and warmer;71;54;Sunny and beautiful;73;56;W;10;53%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;82;65;A shower or t-storm;79;64;ENE;5;77%;73%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;85;77;A shower or t-storm;84;77;SE;8;75%;80%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;SSW;4;96%;75%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;57;Hazy sun;83;58;NNE;9;20%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds and fog;54;37;Partly sunny;61;35;SW;3;45%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;88;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;NNE;6;69%;74%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;73;51;Sunny and nice;75;52;NNW;7;56%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;62;51;A little rain;60;55;S;8;81%;72%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;88;62;Hazy sun and hot;92;66;W;5;45%;0%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Cloudy and humid;82;73;ESE;10;80%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;78;A t-storm around;90;81;SE;7;75%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;78;57;Showers and t-storms;77;58;SSE;5;74%;82%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;87;77;A passing shower;86;77;ESE;4;65%;80%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;68;47;Partly sunny;70;46;ENE;8;51%;27%;6

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;63;54;A shower in the a.m.;65;54;NNW;7;75%;85%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SSE;8;67%;55%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;66;55;Mostly cloudy;66;57;NNE;7;71%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sunshine;88;68;Mostly sunny, nice;87;64;SE;8;28%;3%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;87;61;Hazy sun and warm;88;62;NE;10;38%;7%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;88;73;Hazy sun;91;75;SE;7;16%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;87;69;Mostly sunny;81;68;NE;8;55%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;77;63;Partly sunny;85;63;SE;5;54%;41%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;80;70;Clearing;85;71;SSW;13;60%;2%;10

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;69;56;Mostly sunny;78;61;ENE;7;59%;7%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;82;67;Partly sunny;79;68;ENE;8;66%;4%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;86;66;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;WNW;12;48%;10%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers this morning;57;36;Cloudy;64;34;NE;10;32%;26%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;64;50;Periods of rain;62;53;ESE;7;72%;85%;2

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;64;57;Mostly cloudy;72;59;NNW;5;64%;74%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;A t-storm or two;92;77;NE;4;67%;70%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Strong thunderstorms;86;61;Strong p.m. t-storms;79;62;ENE;5;75%;85%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;72;56;Mostly cloudy;72;58;N;7;71%;66%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;54;47;Sunshine;58;48;NE;7;66%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;87;78;A t-storm or two;89;79;S;8;80%;82%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with sunshine;91;60;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;NE;4;26%;3%;11

