Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 17, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;WSW;9;81%;57%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;80;Sunny and very warm;102;80;NNE;9;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and summerlike;102;76;Unseasonably hot;105;78;N;10;12%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Showers and t-storms;69;57;Spotty showers;66;56;W;7;56%;72%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;63;50;Partly sunny;64;52;SW;12;64%;31%;7

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;63;44;An afternoon shower;60;45;SE;8;55%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Periods of sun;90;58;Sun and some clouds;75;57;ESE;9;40%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A t-storm in spots;79;56;Thundershower;75;55;SE;7;61%;67%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;82;57;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;ENE;8;54%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny and hot;96;61;Mostly sunny, warm;90;64;NNW;5;40%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;49;Brilliant sunshine;63;47;S;6;66%;7%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;109;76;Sunny and summerlike;110;75;NW;8;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Very windy;84;77;Mostly cloudy;92;77;S;5;71%;59%;5

Bangalore, India;Heavy p.m. t-storms;95;72;A t-storm around;89;72;WSW;10;57%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;98;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;80;WSW;8;60%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;71;58;Periods of sun, nice;72;59;W;8;69%;9%;10

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;73;57;Nice with some sun;79;57;NNE;13;16%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;74;55;Partly sunny;77;61;ENE;5;45%;60%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;65;49;Spotty showers;66;51;W;10;48%;70%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;68;48;A shower or t-storm;65;49;SE;7;74%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;64;Partly sunny;78;63;E;9;77%;19%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;71;47;Periods of sun, nice;76;53;NE;5;46%;8%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;65;45;Lots of sun, nice;71;47;W;7;53%;16%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;78;59;Partly sunny;75;56;E;8;56%;65%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clearing;69;47;Pleasant and warmer;76;52;NNE;3;41%;1%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, nice and warm;77;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;N;8;71%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;80;67;Partly sunny;82;66;WNW;6;41%;37%;10

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;74;61;A t-storm in spots;70;56;S;8;81%;64%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;107;75;Hazy and summerlike;108;76;NE;11;19%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;71;55;Mostly cloudy;69;54;S;7;67%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;67;Some sun, less humid;83;66;SSE;4;47%;8%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;97;85;Mostly cloudy, warm;102;87;W;6;54%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Thunderstorms;64;54;Spotty showers;61;52;N;7;83%;83%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;A couple of t-storms;89;80;WSW;13;81%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;58;46;Occasional rain;56;47;W;8;73%;86%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;78;69;High clouds;78;69;NW;10;79%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and warmer;85;62;Sunny and warm;89;68;ESE;5;50%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;86;71;Sunny and beautiful;86;74;SSW;11;60%;28%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and warm;104;78;Hazy and very warm;105;76;NE;7;18%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;78;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;54;WSW;6;31%;6%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly cloudy;95;81;Hot with some sun;102;82;S;8;57%;28%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;91;78;An afternoon shower;89;77;SSE;8;69%;72%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;62;48;Spotty showers;65;49;SSW;14;68%;69%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warmer with some sun;74;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;50;E;9;60%;94%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;72;59;Clouds and sun, nice;73;61;NNW;4;72%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm around;90;77;E;5;75%;75%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;74;47;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;ENE;6;49%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;S;8;66%;80%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;47;34;Spotty showers;52;33;W;12;66%;69%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;97;79;A stray thunderstorm;95;81;S;6;67%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;E;8;93%;90%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;73;A p.m. shower or two;84;73;ENE;14;58%;75%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;99;77;Mainly cloudy;100;82;SSE;9;36%;6%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;96;64;Mostly sunny;95;67;NNE;8;32%;3%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Warm with some sun;86;61;Not as warm;75;61;NE;12;65%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;79;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NW;7;79%;71%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;104;85;Cloudy and very warm;98;84;NNW;8;44%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;44;Sunny and nice;72;44;S;6;37%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;75;48;Increasing clouds;77;49;SSW;6;24%;61%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;82;Warm with sunshine;100;80;W;10;48%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;86;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;SSW;5;61%;47%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;107;86;Hazy sunshine;100;83;WSW;11;24%;11%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A little rain;64;45;Spotty showers;63;45;W;14;56%;64%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, windy;90;79;Mostly cloudy, windy;91;80;E;19;59%;30%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;93;72;Partly sunny;93;74;SE;5;65%;35%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;101;80;Mostly cloudy;98;80;S;10;59%;7%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;79;Mostly cloudy;93;80;S;4;68%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;59;32;Mild with sunshine;60;31;NNE;7;32%;5%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;92;79;A t-storm around;89;78;SW;6;71%;71%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;62;Partly sunny;68;61;SSE;9;78%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;Partly sunny;80;58;N;6;60%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;66;49;Partly sunny, nice;70;52;W;10;46%;22%;7

Los Angeles, United States;High clouds;78;61;Spotty showers;70;54;WSW;8;67%;66%;5

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;87;75;S;6;70%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;Partly sunny, warmer;81;54;NNE;4;45%;2%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;83;Windy;87;84;W;28;74%;79%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;75;Spotty showers;85;76;ESE;4;82%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;92;80;A stray thunderstorm;93;82;WSW;7;69%;64%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;67;43;Mostly sunny;66;52;NNE;9;62%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;81;54;A t-storm around;80;55;NNE;6;31%;45%;15

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;S;10;72%;59%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;58;41;Spotty showers;56;39;W;13;68%;79%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;SW;12;72%;67%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, not as warm;69;52;Sunny and pleasant;71;56;NNE;7;72%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;66;46;Some sun;62;44;NE;12;34%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;58;46;A few showers;52;39;WNW;11;64%;72%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;91;86;Hazy sunshine;91;84;WNW;12;66%;6%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;76;56;Partly sunny;77;54;SW;6;62%;39%;11

New York, United States;Not as warm;66;54;Clouds and sun;67;53;ENE;12;53%;4%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and summerlike;103;73;Sunshine, summerlike;105;76;WNW;8;18%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;79;55;Rather cloudy, warm;81;60;ENE;4;51%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;77;62;Rain and a t-storm;80;66;E;5;72%;96%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;53;37;Sun and some clouds;56;41;SSE;5;38%;10%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;67;47;Some brightening;64;43;E;13;36%;0%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;NE;8;75%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;90;79;Showers and t-storms;88;78;WNW;7;82%;86%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;87;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;83;74;E;6;82%;100%;3

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;70;47;Mostly sunny, nice;75;46;NNW;5;47%;1%;8

Perth, Australia;Clouds, then sun;72;51;Mostly cloudy;66;45;SE;11;58%;1%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;80;SSW;6;59%;56%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;89;73;Becoming cloudy;91;74;SE;13;72%;41%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;73;A t-storm around;93;74;ESE;5;52%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;66;43;Lots of sun, nice;73;51;ENE;4;41%;30%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;75;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;52;SE;9;80%;91%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;72;57;Downpours;72;56;WNW;10;63%;90%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;72;54;Rather cloudy;78;56;ENE;7;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;SSE;8;75%;82%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;49;40;Becoming cloudy;51;40;SSE;7;48%;57%;4

Riga, Latvia;Occasional rain;52;39;Spotty showers;54;38;SSE;12;59%;67%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;78;67;Hazy sunshine;78;69;ESE;5;74%;46%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;100;77;Sunny and very warm;104;82;ENE;6;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Turning cloudy;83;61;A p.m. t-storm;82;60;SW;7;50%;82%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, cool;50;39;A p.m. shower or two;48;38;W;11;68%;70%;1

San Francisco, United States;A touch of rain;66;57;Overcast, a shower;64;53;WSW;12;67%;56%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;64;Showers and t-storms;80;67;W;6;79%;85%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;88;78;A shower in places;87;78;ESE;12;69%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun, a t-storm;78;65;A shower or t-storm;77;66;WNW;4;90%;86%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;56;Nice with sunshine;83;57;E;7;18%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;80;47;Hazy sun;72;45;SW;4;43%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;87;72;A morning shower;86;73;E;6;76%;69%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;51;Partly sunny;80;51;NNW;6;62%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;64;49;A passing shower;66;52;ESE;6;67%;66%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;75;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;51;SW;8;74%;89%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;88;70;Partly sunny, warm;82;64;E;11;51%;1%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;90;82;A t-storm around;92;82;SE;6;72%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;86;60;Partly sunny;81;59;SE;8;57%;66%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;88;77;A stray shower;86;76;E;11;65%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or two;54;37;Partly sunny;57;39;S;7;48%;36%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;69;55;Partly sunny;67;54;NNW;7;63%;27%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;Becoming cloudy;89;76;SW;11;66%;71%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;50;37;Spotty showers;50;35;W;15;65%;68%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;60;Heavy p.m. showers;72;54;SE;10;63%;90%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;75;52;Nice with some sun;75;57;NW;7;56%;12%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;89;65;Not as hot;83;67;SSW;9;29%;42%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, summerlike;100;79;Sunshine, summerlike;98;78;NE;8;27%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Unseasonably hot;93;67;Unseasonably hot;98;73;ENE;3;37%;5%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, warmer;79;65;Not as warm;72;63;S;8;76%;88%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;55;46;Windy;53;45;E;26;86%;87%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;Partly sunny, cooler;78;65;NW;12;66%;6%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;75;64;Breezy with some sun;78;62;WNW;17;60%;30%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;59;31;Hazy sunshine;67;35;N;8;26%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;64;49;Spotty showers;66;51;ESE;5;57%;69%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;73;46;Partly sunny;78;55;E;4;46%;8%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;76;Unseasonably hot;96;75;NW;5;54%;80%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;55;42;Spotty showers;57;40;W;11;67%;86%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;64;47;Spotty showers;62;49;SW;14;56%;69%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;57;48;Mostly sunny;60;51;S;9;79%;68%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;82;A p.m. t-storm;90;80;SE;8;68%;84%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;83;51;Clouds and sun, warm;80;51;NNE;4;31%;3%;11

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather