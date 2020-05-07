Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 7, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;78;A thunderstorm;89;78;SW;9;80%;71%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;97;83;Mostly sunny, nice;95;82;W;12;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;Cloudy;80;62;NNE;4;38%;15%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;73;63;Hazy sunshine;73;62;W;11;72%;6%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine;65;47;Partly sunny;69;50;NNE;6;53%;33%;6

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;56;42;Spotty showers;54;43;N;7;59%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A t-storm around;91;64;Mostly sunny;82;61;WNW;6;40%;11%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Overcast;72;47;High clouds;77;52;ENE;14;37%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;71;45;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;ENE;6;41%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;A t-storm, cooler;66;53;Partly sunny, warmer;73;53;NNE;9;36%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;63;57;Partial sunshine;66;53;SW;11;67%;6%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;91;64;Partly sunny;96;69;NE;6;24%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;Heavy a.m. t-storms;79;75;SW;6;94%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;90;73;Clouds and sun;94;72;S;5;50%;31%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm with some sun;97;84;A morning t-storm;98;83;S;9;58%;57%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;73;61;Sunny intervals;69;60;NE;11;75%;6%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;68;55;Rain and drizzle;59;52;W;9;83%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;66;44;Partly sunny;71;47;SE;5;44%;2%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;64;43;Partly sunny;69;44;NW;7;45%;6%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;50;A little a.m. rain;68;51;SE;8;70%;82%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;60;Partly sunny;78;61;ESE;8;72%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;67;42;Partly sunny;73;51;NE;6;44%;9%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine;69;48;Partial sunshine;72;51;NE;4;54%;16%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A passing shower;68;43;Clouds and sun;66;43;S;6;45%;9%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;66;42;Partial sunshine;72;48;SW;5;40%;8%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;64;47;Partly sunny;67;51;N;8;66%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;80;68;A morning t-storm;82;68;NE;5;47%;83%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;72;53;Mostly sunny;70;59;SW;7;64%;85%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;Warm with hazy sun;95;63;NNW;10;14%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;73;59;Sunny and nice;74;57;SSE;12;75%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, less humid;84;68;Partly sunny;86;67;SE;6;41%;7%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;82;Partly sunny;98;83;SSE;8;62%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;61;40;Windy with some sun;43;32;N;19;49%;9%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;6;76%;66%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;58;41;Partly sunny;61;44;WNW;10;60%;35%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Abundant sunshine;78;70;Sunny;78;70;NNW;14;76%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warm;85;65;Showers and t-storms;74;51;NNE;15;51%;60%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;75;Showers around;86;75;SSE;11;75%;75%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;99;74;Hazy sunshine;101;77;NE;6;32%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;72;35;Partly sunny, cooler;64;39;S;7;44%;6%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or t-storm;94;75;A t-storm in spots;96;76;SSE;8;66%;70%;11

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;91;71;Sunshine and nice;88;73;SSE;6;63%;11%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;64;46;Some sun, a shower;63;45;ESE;8;74%;64%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;81;57;Partly sunny, warm;82;55;WNW;8;36%;42%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;70;64;Partly sunny;72;62;WSW;7;73%;7%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine, summerlike;95;81;Hazy sun, summerlike;98;82;SSE;6;62%;16%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;Sunlit and pleasant;76;48;ESE;7;48%;4%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;84;68;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;E;8;46%;2%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;54;36;Partly sunny, cool;51;38;SSW;11;53%;35%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;98;83;S;7;61%;50%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;88;79;A morning shower;88;78;S;10;79%;69%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;71;A stray a.m. shower;84;71;NE;13;53%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;97;79;Hazy sun;96;78;SSE;5;40%;7%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;92;67;Periods of sun;95;68;NNE;9;32%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with clearing;59;47;A shower in the a.m.;61;44;ENE;7;73%;55%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;S;7;69%;82%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;95;77;Partly sunny;92;81;SSW;7;48%;6%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;71;46;Mostly cloudy;74;47;SSE;5;44%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;82;52;Increasing clouds;81;53;NW;5;34%;42%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;98;82;Hazy sun and warm;96;83;WSW;11;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;Mostly sunny;77;57;SSE;5;58%;3%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;105;79;Hazy sunshine;106;79;NNW;12;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Colder with rain;48;40;Spotty showers;57;40;NNW;11;46%;68%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A shower or t-storm;89;80;E;14;65%;59%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;92;74;A couple of t-storms;92;75;N;5;70%;81%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;94;77;A t-storm in spots;94;79;SW;9;73%;52%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;80;Decreasing clouds;91;78;S;4;71%;63%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clearing and mild;60;32;Sunshine and mild;61;32;ENE;8;43%;7%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SW;7;72%;57%;7

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;72;65;Partly sunny;72;65;SSE;9;76%;32%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;78;58;Partly sunny;73;56;WNW;7;71%;37%;9

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;71;51;An afternoon shower;71;54;NNE;4;52%;55%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;96;64;Warm with sunshine;85;60;S;5;46%;5%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, warm;90;77;Mostly sunny;90;77;SSW;6;69%;35%;9

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, warm;84;55;A t-storm in spots;82;57;SW;4;45%;54%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;90;82;An afternoon shower;90;82;W;11;66%;84%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;Clouds, a t-storm;82;76;NE;4;87%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;93;82;Sunny and very warm;99;80;SSE;6;44%;16%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;70;56;Mostly sunny;68;55;NNW;12;60%;63%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;52;A p.m. t-storm;75;53;WNW;5;41%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;85;71;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;SSE;9;47%;6%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;55;34;Partly sunny;56;40;WNW;8;49%;20%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some brightening;86;79;Variable clouds;88;80;SSW;9;72%;44%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;59;45;Mostly sunny;63;48;N;8;68%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. rain;55;34;A passing shower;46;31;NNW;11;44%;66%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;46;Showers around;57;44;N;7;57%;89%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;81;Hazy sun;91;83;NW;8;72%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;58;Thunderstorm;76;60;ESE;8;68%;74%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;67;47;Rain and drizzle;56;36;WNW;8;51%;89%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;78;57;A.M. showers, cloudy;74;56;WNW;9;66%;100%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;63;41;Sunshine and mild;65;42;E;6;57%;0%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;74;48;Partly sunny;73;54;SSW;7;53%;3%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;56;39;Partly sunny;60;36;NW;7;41%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;53;27;A morning shower;45;26;NNW;14;40%;48%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;88;81;Mostly sunny;88;80;E;12;74%;89%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;89;76;A shower or t-storm;90;77;WNW;7;79%;74%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;86;75;More clouds than sun;86;75;ENE;8;76%;30%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;73;49;Periods of sun, warm;75;57;E;5;53%;44%;5

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;64;55;Mostly sunny;65;46;ESE;9;60%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;98;82;Clouds and sun;98;81;SSW;7;53%;19%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;87;76;Rain and a t-storm;89;75;SE;16;75%;81%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;E;6;51%;56%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;65;40;Partly sunny;72;48;NNE;4;45%;14%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;77;54;Not as warm;69;55;SSE;6;33%;80%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;57;A little p.m. rain;72;57;SW;9;55%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;76;58;Decreasing clouds;74;57;NW;9;70%;27%;11

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;86;75;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;SSE;8;66%;42%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Considerable clouds;45;34;Plenty of sunshine;47;32;NNE;8;45%;0%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;53;36;Partly sunny;60;40;SW;6;50%;26%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;70;65;A shower in the a.m.;73;62;NE;5;70%;56%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning out cloudy;93;71;Mostly sunny;96;76;ESE;11;13%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;Partly sunny;75;50;NNW;6;52%;0%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;54;38;Partly sunny;54;39;SW;9;48%;16%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;72;51;Mostly sunny;71;53;SW;8;64%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;Showers and t-storms;80;68;ENE;9;76%;70%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny, nice;88;78;ESE;10;66%;6%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;79;69;A p.m. t-storm;78;68;WSW;5;82%;79%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Rather cloudy;82;54;Partly sunny;80;53;E;9;29%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;83;49;Hazy sunshine;80;47;S;3;29%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;86;73;A shower in the a.m.;87;74;ESE;6;71%;67%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;79;55;A t-storm in spots;71;52;NW;4;74%;47%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;64;47;Sunny and warmer;77;50;NE;8;47%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Warm with some sun;79;52;Turning cloudy;76;54;WSW;3;24%;98%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;75;68;A t-storm or two;75;72;SE;20;82%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;93;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;80;SSE;8;74%;74%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Windy this morning;60;40;Partly sunny;66;40;S;8;47%;4%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;88;76;Partial sunshine;88;75;E;11;64%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;54;39;Sun and some clouds;61;40;WNW;9;52%;16%;5

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;76;62;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;NW;10;51%;1%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;76;A thunderstorm;91;77;SSE;5;66%;60%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler with some sun;51;37;Partly sunny;55;41;SSW;8;50%;28%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;87;65;A t-storm in spots;84;60;SSE;9;39%;52%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, cooler;63;50;Winds subsiding;73;51;NNW;16;50%;62%;9

Tehran, Iran;Increasingly windy;76;58;Mostly sunny;80;59;NW;13;22%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;77;61;Sun, some clouds;79;66;N;9;46%;56%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;75;46;Partly sunny, nice;78;51;ESE;4;40%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;69;50;Mostly sunny;69;56;SSW;10;49%;1%;10

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;49;32;A shower in places;44;30;NW;12;44%;55%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;62;Increasingly windy;76;65;ESE;16;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and cooler;74;59;Increasingly windy;79;63;SSE;16;53%;2%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Winds subsiding;54;27;Turning cloudy;61;32;N;9;21%;56%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;64;49;Warm;72;56;NE;5;38%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;70;42;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;SE;6;42%;6%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Unseasonably hot;102;80;Unseasonably hot;102;79;NNW;5;42%;65%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;55;31;Partly sunny;58;38;S;5;59%;33%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny intervals;61;40;Partial sunshine;65;41;W;9;46%;11%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;60;54;Sunshine;65;53;ENE;10;70%;15%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Unseasonably hot;106;80;Unseasonably hot;104;80;WSW;7;45%;34%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;67;45;Partial sunshine;67;50;ENE;3;49%;35%;10

