Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 17, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A t-storm or two;88;78;SW;14;82%;84%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;85;67;Turning cloudy;90;76;ENE;7;39%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;77;58;Sun, some clouds;82;58;WNW;7;35%;1%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;70;62;Mainly cloudy;74;61;WSW;10;61%;49%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;60;43;Mostly cloudy;60;47;NE;8;61%;20%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;44;37;Cloudy;45;37;SSW;3;77%;59%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;77;53;Mostly cloudy;77;57;SE;7;47%;4%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;68;41;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;46;SSW;12;34%;3%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;82;54;Partial sunshine;85;57;ESE;5;46%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;Sunny and beautiful;71;50;SW;6;60%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;67;63;Showers around;70;59;WNW;12;71%;68%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy;91;69;Cloudy;86;60;S;9;28%;13%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;94;75;Overcast, a t-storm;90;74;SE;4;77%;67%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;93;70;Mostly sunny;95;69;ESE;7;41%;6%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;93;81;A morning t-storm;95;82;S;8;64%;59%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;63;55;Cloudy with a shower;65;58;NE;10;81%;82%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;72;46;Some sun, pleasant;73;54;S;6;29%;7%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;77;47;Partly sunny, warm;80;51;SSW;4;41%;15%;7

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;63;38;Mostly sunny;63;39;ENE;6;41%;1%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;68;49;Showers and t-storms;67;49;SE;6;75%;76%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;67;ESE;9;75%;75%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;76;50;A shower in the p.m.;73;53;W;6;41%;73%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;70;50;Spotty showers;64;46;NE;4;76%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;75;44;Partly sunny;73;45;ESE;7;51%;26%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, warm;77;49;A shower in the p.m.;72;51;S;5;49%;66%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog to sun;72;57;Sunny and nice;78;61;NNE;8;66%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;68;A morning t-storm;80;68;NNE;5;60%;77%;3

Busan, South Korea;Rain;57;49;Mostly sunny;68;49;ENE;9;63%;2%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;83;58;Hazy sun;85;58;NNE;9;38%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;70;53;Hazy sun and warmer;78;55;SW;6;58%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;81;66;Periods of sun;82;66;SE;15;57%;56%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;97;82;Mostly sunny;96;82;SSE;11;64%;26%;13

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;42;34;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;44;SW;16;52%;28%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;SSE;6;73%;72%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine;54;34;Mostly sunny;54;37;NNE;6;57%;7%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;76;67;Increasingly windy;75;66;N;21;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;64;46;A heavy p.m. t-storm;68;61;S;6;72%;80%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;80;75;Cloudy with showers;83;76;S;11;86%;89%;4

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;99;72;Hazy sun;96;72;NNE;5;37%;7%;11

Denver, United States;Clearing and chilly;46;28;Partial sunshine;52;32;SW;6;65%;43%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;A strong t-storm;95;76;SSE;11;63%;86%;11

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;94;76;A downpour;89;73;SSE;5;72%;58%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;55;42;Spotty showers;51;43;E;12;81%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;70;47;Mostly sunny;70;48;NNE;7;40%;26%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;67;59;Showers and t-storms;67;59;S;5;83%;84%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;81;73;A t-storm around;87;75;SE;10;74%;45%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;Partly sunny;79;59;ESE;8;53%;41%;9

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;90;72;Partly sunny;90;72;SSE;7;55%;14%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Windy;44;34;Mostly cloudy;45;33;NNW;16;56%;44%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;80;Partly sunny;95;81;SE;8;60%;15%;13

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;80;68;Hazy sun;82;70;SE;7;73%;45%;11

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;83;71;Nice with sunshine;83;68;ENE;12;57%;31%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;103;76;Mostly sunny;100;77;S;5;33%;5%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of rain;74;61;Downpours;74;60;NNW;10;74%;75%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;62;47;Sunny and mild;68;49;NE;7;63%;3%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;A t-storm or two;90;77;WNW;7;74%;80%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;91;72;Hazy sun;87;75;N;10;53%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Brilliant sunshine;74;52;Hazy sunshine;74;52;NE;7;64%;20%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and cooler;55;42;Mostly sunny;68;43;N;5;39%;7%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;97;78;Hazy sun;95;78;W;11;46%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;77;57;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;56;S;7;72%;47%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;103;74;Rather cloudy;102;74;NNW;13;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;57;35;Partly sunny;55;32;WNW;10;40%;14%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;77;Partly sunny;88;77;ENE;12;59%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;SW;5;71%;74%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;A t-storm around;95;80;SSE;10;61%;44%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;79;NW;4;65%;57%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;49;32;A little p.m. rain;52;31;NE;7;68%;78%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;SW;8;75%;68%;6

Lima, Peru;Sunny and beautiful;74;67;Partly sunny;73;67;S;7;74%;31%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;65;52;Some sunshine;68;53;NNW;5;76%;70%;7

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;57;46;Spotty showers;57;44;ENE;8;74%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;67;56;Morning mist, cloudy;65;55;SW;6;56%;76%;3

Luanda, Angola;Overcast;88;78;A t-storm around;88;76;S;5;77%;73%;5

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;65;49;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;51;WNW;3;64%;82%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;91;85;A morning t-storm;92;86;E;9;70%;68%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;73;Showers around;83;74;E;4;86%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Spotty showers;91;80;Partly sunny;95;80;E;8;51%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;68;53;Mostly cloudy;62;51;S;8;64%;67%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;82;58;A t-storm in spots;81;59;NW;6;33%;43%;13

Miami, United States;Thundershower;85;78;Partly sunny;88;75;SW;10;66%;34%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A shower in the p.m.;49;30;A shower in the a.m.;49;28;WNW;12;47%;61%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;90;81;A t-storm around;89;79;ESE;9;70%;78%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds and fog;70;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;59;NNE;8;67%;1%;4

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;43;30;Clouds and sun;49;37;SSW;6;43%;24%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;46;31;Rain and snow shower;45;33;W;10;66%;78%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun and humid;91;81;Hazy sunshine;94;82;NW;9;64%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;79;61;Showers and t-storms;76;62;SW;7;76%;88%;6

New York, United States;A touch of p.m. rain;50;44;Morning rain;52;40;NW;10;70%;64%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;Some sun;80;55;W;10;37%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;61;35;Sunny and mild;57;35;E;9;53%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;72;56;Pouring morning rain;65;53;W;13;68%;81%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;52;32;Periods of sun;53;34;NNE;5;43%;7%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;45;24;Partly sunny;51;36;SSW;8;43%;26%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;A t-storm or two;87;77;ESE;9;80%;95%;5

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;92;77;Some sun, a t-storm;90;77;NNW;11;66%;73%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;A shower;88;75;E;8;76%;83%;8

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;76;57;Spotty showers;73;52;NNW;7;71%;88%;5

Perth, Australia;Clearing;82;57;A shower in the p.m.;75;63;SW;7;59%;85%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;Sun and clouds, nice;94;79;SW;5;61%;23%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A thunderstorm;86;74;A t-storm around;89;75;E;9;77%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun, nice;91;71;A shower in the p.m.;91;71;SE;7;51%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;68;42;Clouds and sun, nice;70;46;ENE;5;46%;28%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler with rain;56;42;Mostly sunny;69;44;SSW;7;54%;3%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;70;56;Cloudy, downpours;67;54;S;10;76%;89%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;74;54;Clouds and sunshine;70;56;NNW;9;77%;61%;6

Recife, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;89;77;Downpours;88;76;NNE;5;77%;90%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;48;43;Rain and drizzle;48;37;NNE;15;90%;100%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunshine, a shower;46;38;A shower in the a.m.;48;35;NW;14;52%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;75;69;A shower in the p.m.;77;69;SSE;7;73%;82%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;66;NNW;15;46%;42%;12

Rome, Italy;Some sunshine;70;50;A shower in the p.m.;72;55;NE;6;71%;66%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;43;34;A little p.m. rain;43;34;NW;10;64%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;62;53;Clouds limiting sun;62;53;WSW;9;68%;19%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;83;62;Showers and t-storms;84;63;ENE;8;63%;76%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;73;Spotty showers;86;75;ESE;12;71%;82%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;80;63;A t-storm in spots;79;62;W;7;78%;45%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;77;55;SE;5;43%;34%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;83;53;Hazy sunshine;82;55;SW;4;34%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;69;A shower in places;86;69;ENE;5;69%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;64;46;Spotty showers;69;47;NNW;4;67%;84%;8

Seattle, United States;More sun than clouds;68;49;Cooler;60;46;SSW;6;68%;41%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with rain;57;47;Mostly sunny;67;46;S;5;52%;2%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;68;59;Rain and drizzle;64;54;NNE;9;61%;94%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Inc. clouds;93;81;High clouds and warm;94;81;ENE;6;64%;36%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning sunny, warm;72;41;Partly sunny, warm;75;46;S;6;44%;5%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;86;75;Spotty showers;86;76;ENE;13;71%;82%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;More sun than clouds;51;34;Partly sunny;49;33;N;9;39%;2%;4

Sydney, Australia;Windy this morning;80;57;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;SE;11;52%;65%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;81;66;An afternoon shower;86;71;SE;6;63%;51%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;42;35;A shower in the a.m.;46;35;NNW;12;62%;66%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;NNE;7;42%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partial sunshine;68;45;Increasing clouds;74;50;NNW;5;42%;55%;7

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;71;54;A t-storm in spots;72;54;NE;8;41%;44%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cooler;66;59;Hazy sunshine;74;59;N;7;67%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;72;43;Mostly sunny;76;51;ESE;4;51%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;58;54;Very windy;62;49;W;27;87%;83%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sun and clouds;42;30;Increasing clouds;49;40;SW;11;62%;27%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;73;59;Hazy sun;76;62;ESE;9;52%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;85;63;Clouding up, warm;82;64;SSE;6;58%;8%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;63;39;Cooler;51;23;N;11;51%;22%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;61;47;Mostly sunny;60;47;ESE;5;53%;24%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partial sunshine;76;48;A shower in the p.m.;75;53;W;4;52%;73%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Unseasonably hot;96;75;Hot with some sun;96;76;S;5;51%;20%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower in the p.m.;49;30;A shower in the a.m.;50;27;NNW;12;45%;62%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Sun, some clouds;60;29;Mostly sunny;55;34;N;3;29%;14%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;62;58;Winds subsiding;65;58;NW;21;72%;27%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sun and clouds, warm;101;74;Mostly sunny and hot;102;72;WSW;7;45%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun, pleasant;70;45;Rather cloudy;72;48;NE;5;39%;11%;8

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather