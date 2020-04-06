Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 6, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;78;Clouds and sun, nice;89;78;WSW;9;80%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;88;71;Sunny and pleasant;89;73;W;6;45%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;71;51;More clouds than sun;72;49;WNW;9;56%;6%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;63;55;Partial sunshine;63;53;ENE;9;70%;6%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;69;44;Partly sunny, mild;66;49;E;8;66%;2%;4

Anchorage, United States;Chilly with some sun;31;16;Chilly with some sun;34;18;NNE;5;51%;51%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Pleasant and warmer;72;47;A shower in the a.m.;51;38;SW;10;73%;86%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, mild;55;41;Becoming very windy;56;25;WSW;21;59%;52%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;63;Increasing clouds;78;55;SSE;13;54%;0%;7

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;54;47;Windy;54;47;NNE;20;66%;75%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;65;54;Sun and clouds;70;58;NW;5;60%;31%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy, hot;90;65;Variable clouds;86;66;NNW;9;34%;2%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;86;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;75;SE;5;77%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;94;72;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;W;5;58%;73%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds, warm;96;82;Hazy and very warm;96;81;S;10;60%;44%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;62;52;Partly sunny;61;50;W;5;72%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;73;48;Partly sunny;64;41;SSW;7;16%;5%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;62;40;Plenty of sun;64;36;SE;13;26%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;70;44;Clouds and sun, mild;68;45;ENE;6;59%;4%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Couple of t-storms;70;51;A t-storm in spots;69;50;ESE;6;68%;55%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;A t-storm in spots;85;69;E;4;74%;57%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and breezy;67;37;Plenty of sun;65;37;SE;11;31%;0%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;68;46;Partly sunny, mild;69;51;E;5;66%;3%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;Plenty of sunshine;62;35;ESE;9;31%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Plenty of sunshine;65;35;Sunny and pleasant;66;36;W;4;38%;0%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunlit, not as warm;69;47;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;SE;6;56%;1%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;70;Decreasing clouds;84;64;ENE;5;46%;75%;8

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;62;43;Hazy sun;68;42;W;9;42%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;81;57;Hazy sunshine;79;57;NNE;10;33%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;63;53;Partly sunny, cool;62;50;SE;12;51%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;85;68;Partly sunny;86;68;ESE;3;59%;32%;13

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;81;Partly sunny;95;81;S;10;64%;39%;10

Chicago, United States;Showers around;59;50;Thunderstorms;69;48;W;8;72%;74%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;S;6;72%;65%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;54;43;Partly sunny;56;39;E;10;70%;0%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;78;69;Hazy sunshine;81;70;N;13;68%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;74;66;Warmer;86;68;SW;9;56%;11%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A downpour;91;76;Cloudy with a shower;89;76;SSE;6;73%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;95;66;Hazy sunshine;93;64;NNE;8;34%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Sunshine and warm;72;41;Mostly sunny, warm;72;40;W;7;21%;6%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;99;73;Hazy sun and hotter;105;77;SSW;9;31%;1%;11

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;93;74;A downpour;89;74;SSE;4;77%;80%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Sun and clouds;56;37;Partial sunshine;57;42;SSW;9;66%;6%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;70;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;50;ENE;7;67%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;64;59;Partly sunny;64;60;E;13;80%;27%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;67;61;A shower in the a.m.;68;63;ESE;5;81%;81%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;60;A stray t-shower;81;61;SW;5;50%;55%;10

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;87;71;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;E;8;65%;5%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;53;38;Spotty showers;50;34;NW;16;75%;77%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;95;80;Clouds and sun;94;78;SE;7;58%;69%;12

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;62;A couple of showers;71;64;E;7;79%;84%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower;80;70;Rainy times;80;67;W;9;72%;86%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;96;75;Partial sunshine;97;73;SE;6;44%;42%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;82;60;Cooler, a.m. showers;73;53;N;10;65%;100%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing and windy;50;45;Increasingly windy;52;45;NE;22;61%;0%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;90;76;Showers and t-storms;85;76;SW;11;85%;72%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;97;79;Mostly sunny;94;78;SSW;7;46%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;76;55;Hazy sun;76;52;SSE;6;47%;18%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;63;43;Hazy sunshine;63;42;N;5;43%;6%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;94;71;Hazy sun and warm;97;73;W;8;43%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;79;53;Hazy sunshine;83;55;WSW;7;37%;0%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;108;80;Hazy sun and hot;110;81;NNW;6;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;59;32;Sunny and mild;64;39;SW;5;41%;1%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A passing shower;89;76;Sunshine, a shower;90;76;N;8;55%;77%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, warm;93;75;Warm with some sun;94;75;SSW;6;67%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;99;77;Warm with hazy sun;101;77;SSW;8;33%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;NW;4;77%;69%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon t-storms;59;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;56;40;ENE;7;73%;79%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;91;79;Partly sunny;91;79;SW;6;75%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;75;69;More clouds than sun;75;69;SSE;8;79%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;64;56;A shower or two;67;53;W;6;76%;62%;7

London, United Kingdom;A passing shower;62;43;Sunshine and mild;65;49;E;7;55%;15%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and a t-storm;61;51;Showers and t-storms;63;50;SW;5;66%;89%;2

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;89;77;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;S;7;71%;16%;11

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;65;53;A shower or two;65;50;SSW;5;72%;81%;3

Male, Maldives;Nice with sunshine;88;80;Mostly sunny;91;79;WSW;3;64%;44%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;A t-storm or two;86;77;S;5;88%;87%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny;96;78;SSE;7;45%;58%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;64;49;Cloudy and cool;62;51;SSE;7;63%;34%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;56;Clouds and sun;80;55;ENE;6;32%;4%;13

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;83;75;Clouds and sun;84;73;SSE;9;72%;30%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;58;30;Partly sunny, mild;63;41;SW;9;50%;0%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;90;82;Partly sunny, nice;90;82;ESE;11;62%;30%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Not as warm;67;57;Periods of sun, cool;61;57;S;12;52%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;52;33;Mostly sunny;50;32;ENE;2;47%;8%;5

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;41;22;Not as cool;52;42;SW;8;39%;32%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;92;77;Hazy sunshine;91;77;WSW;7;64%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;59;Couple of t-storms;78;61;NNE;12;69%;77%;13

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;66;50;Partly sunny;63;52;SSW;8;37%;69%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;70;52;Partly sunny;69;48;W;7;62%;33%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;48;35;Clouds and sun, mild;49;38;SE;10;81%;8%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;58;40;Turning sunny;63;42;SW;8;40%;2%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;51;39;Showers around;55;37;SW;8;52%;60%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;53;31;Turning cloudy;52;30;ENE;8;48%;60%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunny intervals;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;88;81;N;8;77%;78%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;93;78;A shower or t-storm;92;78;NNW;10;68%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;ENE;9;77%;74%;13

Paris, France;Showers around;61;48;Clouds and sunshine;73;48;E;7;63%;8%;5

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;90;71;Warm with some sun;89;71;NE;12;35%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;99;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;SE;6;60%;72%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;88;72;Partly sunny;89;73;ESE;11;71%;36%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;91;72;A t-storm in spots;90;73;SW;6;52%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny;69;39;Partly sunny, mild;67;36;SE;4;44%;0%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;66;31;Hazy sun;60;32;NNW;9;45%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Inc. clouds;72;57;An afternoon shower;73;57;SSW;10;55%;63%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Variable cloudiness;73;56;Clearing;73;55;NE;8;76%;8%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;77;Nice with some sun;88;78;ESE;7;68%;33%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy, windy;45;31;Clouds and sun;40;28;NNE;15;57%;35%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;58;39;Spotty showers;64;38;WNW;12;47%;60%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;85;73;A t-storm in spots;85;72;S;9;69%;79%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;93;75;Unseasonably hot;98;76;S;8;14%;1%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;70;43;Mostly sunny;69;45;NW;7;56%;1%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;42;33;Turning sunny;59;40;W;9;60%;54%;3

San Francisco, United States;A few showers;56;46;Partly sunny;58;48;WNW;7;69%;25%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;87;67;Showers and t-storms;84;67;ENE;13;69%;82%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;84;76;A shower;83;75;ENE;10;74%;74%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;80;67;Clouds and sun, nice;82;67;N;7;64%;3%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;53;Mostly cloudy;81;52;E;9;22%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;Abundant sunshine;88;54;SSW;4;20%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A brief shower;87;70;A shower or two;86;69;NNE;5;70%;84%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;64;56;A shower or two;71;50;N;6;63%;62%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;59;41;Partly sunny;55;39;NE;5;63%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;63;38;Mostly sunny;64;38;NW;7;54%;5%;7

Shanghai, China;Mainly cloudy;61;48;Mostly cloudy;66;52;S;6;50%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;90;80;A p.m. t-storm;92;81;NE;6;79%;79%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;54;29;Sunshine;54;31;SE;11;47%;1%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;86;72;A shower or two;86;72;E;6;69%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;58;39;Spotty showers;55;38;WSW;11;66%;60%;3

Sydney, Australia;Increasing clouds;72;62;Some sun, a shower;68;59;SSW;12;63%;80%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;62;A little a.m. rain;67;60;E;8;79%;81%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as cool;57;41;Spotty showers;58;38;WNW;15;60%;75%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Nice with some sun;73;54;Spotty showers;71;41;NNW;9;67%;91%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;61;40;Cloudy with a shower;43;32;SSE;11;79%;77%;2

Tehran, Iran;Periods of sun;71;54;Afternoon showers;62;47;SSW;8;63%;89%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cooler;73;56;Periods of sun;69;54;NNW;7;56%;26%;9

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, nice;72;42;Sunny and beautiful;74;41;ENE;3;30%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;63;46;Partly sunny;61;46;ESE;9;47%;6%;8

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;50;39;An afternoon shower;49;41;ESE;8;64%;85%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cool;65;53;Mostly sunny, cool;64;52;ENE;7;64%;9%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine;68;47;Mostly sunny;68;51;SSE;5;67%;10%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy;50;28;A morning shower;49;24;E;11;20%;41%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;54;39;Some sun;53;38;ENE;5;53%;9%;5

Vienna, Austria;Sunny, breezy, nice;69;46;Sunny and pleasant;66;41;SSE;11;29%;0%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;88;72;Partly sunny;89;71;E;7;62%;57%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;61;35;Mostly cloudy, warm;66;38;W;11;48%;0%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny and mild;64;40;Mostly sunny, warm;69;41;NW;10;30%;2%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouding up;63;56;Winds subsiding;65;54;NNW;21;76%;67%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;100;74;Mainly cloudy, warm;101;74;WSW;7;44%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;63;45;Cooler, a.m. showers;52;31;NNE;6;63%;80%;2

_____

