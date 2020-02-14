Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 14, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning sunny;91;77;Mostly sunny;90;78;SSW;8;75%;29%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;71;61;Mostly sunny;73;61;N;7;67%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;45;35;A shower or two;41;37;NE;13;72%;73%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;64;48;Hazy sunshine;64;49;E;5;82%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;49;46;Spotty showers;54;51;SSW;25;85%;90%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rather cloudy, cold;17;10;Mostly cloudy, cold;18;11;N;3;69%;21%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;58;34;Partly sunny, cooler;49;31;ESE;9;49%;25%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;18;14;Cloudy;25;16;ENE;7;73%;33%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warm with some sun;95;81;A t-storm around;95;81;NE;8;64%;55%;10

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;60;51;Spotty showers;58;47;NNE;10;75%;68%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;77;67;Cloudy;76;68;NE;14;55%;19%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;64;41;Mostly cloudy;67;42;NNE;6;41%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;91;75;A shower or two;88;75;E;5;79%;76%;6

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;89;62;Hazy sunshine;90;62;E;5;40%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;92;74;Hazy, low humidity;93;75;S;7;49%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;58;49;Mostly sunny;60;50;WSW;9;84%;1%;3

Beijing, China;Heavy snow, colder;27;21;Partly sunny, cold;30;18;NNW;15;42%;5%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of rain;46;37;Partial sunshine;50;33;SSE;5;69%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;45;37;Partly sunny;50;45;SSW;8;79%;19%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;70;49;Mostly cloudy;70;48;SE;7;69%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;68;SSE;6;74%;69%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;50;35;Sun and some clouds;50;34;SSE;6;70%;2%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;51;45;A passing shower;54;52;SSW;14;72%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;37;Periods of sun, mild;52;35;ENE;6;60%;40%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;50;35;Partly sunny;49;32;E;3;62%;3%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;87;65;Abundant sunshine;89;74;NNE;6;57%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;84;69;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;69;SSE;6;51%;56%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and mild;63;46;Variable cloudiness;60;48;ENE;8;70%;66%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy;73;51;Hazy sunshine;76;56;NNE;7;53%;27%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;73;62;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;ENE;11;67%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, breezy;80;66;Partly sunny, breezy;82;65;ESE;15;54%;56%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;91;70;Hazy sun;91;70;ESE;6;59%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Brisk and very cold;18;13;P.M. snow showers;33;27;WSW;18;59%;67%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;75;Rather cloudy;88;75;WNW;6;71%;42%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;42;37;Spotty showers;46;43;SSW;9;82%;83%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;85;72;Hazy sun;85;72;NNE;10;54%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny;52;37;Partly sunny;62;48;S;10;60%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this morning;85;76;Morning showers;88;77;NNE;13;77%;100%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;75;53;Hazy sun;78;52;WNW;11;41%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and milder;48;19;Partly sunny, cooler;40;23;SSW;7;58%;7%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;83;61;Hazy sunshine;86;61;ESE;6;56%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm or two;89;76;WSW;5;78%;73%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;52;41;Very windy, rain;53;41;SW;34;84%;95%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as cool;56;38;Cooler, p.m. rain;46;26;WSW;7;52%;90%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;64;57;Partly sunny, nice;65;57;ENE;8;76%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and warm;81;69;Low clouds breaking;79;56;NNE;7;77%;59%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;76;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;76;63;N;7;86%;69%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny;82;67;E;10;61%;28%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;34;25;Increasingly windy;37;35;WSW;16;95%;83%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;9;58%;6%;8

Hong Kong, China;Clearing;76;68;A little a.m. rain;76;53;ESE;9;86%;91%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;83;69;A stray shower;82;69;ENE;16;61%;52%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;90;60;Hazy sunshine;91;60;ESE;4;41%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;74;45;Hazy sun;76;48;NNE;4;47%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;53;45;A little a.m. rain;47;43;NNE;8;92%;75%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy showers;84;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSW;7;80%;82%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;86;68;Hazy sun;85;70;SSE;8;60%;6%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;85;61;Mostly sunny;85;59;ENE;6;46%;12%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, not as cool;53;26;Hazy sunshine;53;24;SSW;5;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;86;58;Hazy sunshine;85;57;NW;6;37%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun, some clouds;70;49;Hazy sunshine;67;50;E;5;72%;30%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;Hazy sun and warm;96;67;NNW;6;21%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;41;35;Mostly cloudy;39;33;W;4;86%;39%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;72;Mostly sunny;88;74;N;6;54%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;SSE;6;68%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;85;61;Hazy sunshine;86;59;NW;6;46%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;92;78;Spotty showers;89;77;NW;4;78%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;57;42;A p.m. t-storm;59;42;ESE;7;73%;87%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny;93;71;Hazy sunshine;92;76;SW;5;74%;1%;10

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;76;70;Rather cloudy;76;71;SSE;7;83%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun returning;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;63;51;WSW;4;86%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;53;50;Very windy;54;53;SSW;26;87%;93%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;69;50;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;SE;5;54%;0%;4

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;84;79;Showers around;86;79;S;5;76%;75%;8

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;58;38;Mostly sunny;62;39;SW;3;71%;2%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;83;Sun and clouds;91;83;NE;12;64%;36%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;NE;5;77%;65%;9

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;90;73;Clouds and sun;91;72;E;9;59%;1%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;83;69;Spotty showers;71;62;S;11;84%;84%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;75;48;Partly sunny;77;50;N;5;40%;15%;8

Miami, United States;Brief p.m. showers;83;69;Spotty showers;81;71;ENE;12;78%;76%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Showers around;37;25;Rather cloudy;39;29;SSW;4;68%;2%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy, not as warm;86;78;Partly sunny, breezy;87;78;ENE;15;70%;36%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;82;67;Sunny;86;71;NNE;7;61%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, very cold;6;-3;Not as cold;22;16;S;6;63%;53%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds breaking;35;25;Clouds and sun;34;26;SSW;5;79%;17%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;72;Hazy sunshine;93;72;NNW;8;42%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Windy;77;57;A little a.m. rain;76;60;NNE;15;73%;77%;11

New York, United States;Sunshine and colder;35;16;Mostly sunny, cold;32;28;SSW;6;33%;7%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;55;48;Clouds and sun;56;47;NNE;9;69%;70%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;23;10;Partly sunny;22;9;SSE;7;91%;3%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;56;44;Cloudy;59;45;E;4;73%;75%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;35;31;Rather cloudy;43;38;SSE;5;82%;83%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and very cold;5;-3;Not as cold;24;20;SSW;14;68%;57%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A downpour;85;79;Morning t-storms;83;78;NE;12;86%;100%;3

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;93;76;Breezy with some sun;92;76;NNW;15;63%;57%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Periods of sun, nice;87;72;Clouds and sun, nice;87;73;NE;8;66%;44%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;54;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;54;SSW;10;67%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;104;72;Clouding up, cooler;79;63;SSW;12;70%;4%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;96;76;Mostly sunny;95;76;SSW;7;52%;3%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Overcast and breezy;90;75;Brief p.m. showers;89;74;NNE;14;80%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;93;69;Mostly sunny;90;69;SE;6;49%;14%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Rather cloudy;45;34;Periods of sun;48;34;S;6;58%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;55;37;Rain and drizzle;50;30;ENE;5;74%;92%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;73;51;Heavy p.m. showers;72;54;W;10;65%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;68;47;Mostly sunny;67;48;E;5;81%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;89;80;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;ESE;8;59%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;41;35;Rain and drizzle;40;30;ESE;26;63%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;40;28;Spotty showers;40;36;SSW;9;78%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;74;A t-storm around;86;75;N;6;72%;66%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;73;47;Hazy sun;78;52;SE;6;17%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;64;38;Sunny and pleasant;63;37;N;4;52%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds breaking;37;27;Low clouds;36;33;SSW;8;54%;60%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;58;45;Partly sunny;60;48;WSW;6;79%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;80;64;Partly sunny, breezy;80;64;ENE;15;58%;55%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;73;A shower or two;83;74;E;15;75%;85%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;N;8;62%;6%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;77;43;Mostly sunny;74;45;ESE;5;31%;1%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;Plenty of sunshine;91;58;SW;6;22%;0%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;68;A stray shower;84;68;N;5;72%;74%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds breaking;65;44;Partial sunshine;65;47;SE;4;72%;4%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;50;42;Chilly with rain;46;39;SSW;10;82%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;57;37;A little p.m. rain;60;36;ENE;5;74%;91%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;63;54;Rain and drizzle;59;34;NW;13;77%;90%;1

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;93;77;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;NNE;6;70%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;48;34;Partly sunny;45;28;NW;8;77%;15%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;71;A shower in spots;83;71;E;22;75%;76%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;39;30;Rain and drizzle;41;38;SSW;9;88%;88%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;77;65;A p.m. t-storm;79;71;SE;10;67%;80%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;82;64;Hazy sunshine;83;57;W;5;70%;67%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;37;30;Spotty showers;38;35;SW;12;68%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as cool;57;39;Cooler, p.m. showers;48;31;SSW;7;70%;95%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;45;24;Mostly cloudy;42;27;N;7;50%;13%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;55;31;Cooler;46;35;NE;8;18%;1%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;73;56;Hazy sunshine;71;56;S;6;66%;22%;4

Tirana, Albania;Cooler with rain;54;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;66;38;ENE;5;44%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;59;46;Inc. clouds;61;49;SE;8;70%;57%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning flurries;20;15;Cloudy and breezy;32;30;SW;19;64%;56%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;67;56;Partly sunny;63;49;N;9;70%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;67;50;Mostly sunny;66;46;NW;8;62%;1%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;1;-18;Not as cold;20;-13;W;6;62%;6%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;46;38;Periods of rain;44;34;W;5;77%;76%;1

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;50;35;Partly sunny;51;33;SE;5;62%;1%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Unseasonably hot;97;65;Sunshine, summerlike;98;62;NW;5;38%;0%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;39;23;Mostly cloudy;39;32;SSW;7;69%;17%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;39;29;Partly sunny;41;34;S;5;82%;6%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;70;59;High clouds;73;64;NNE;10;64%;29%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;90;60;Hazy sun;91;61;W;5;54%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;39;13;Turning out cloudy;31;21;NNE;3;40%;9%;1

