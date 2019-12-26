Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, December 26, 2019

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;Mostly sunny, nice;89;78;SSW;7;76%;58%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;79;62;Sunshine and nice;76;61;NW;4;51%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;51;40;A shower or two;51;39;SW;6;92%;61%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Cooler with sunshine;64;48;Partly sunny;61;48;ENE;10;75%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;43;35;Mostly cloudy;42;31;ESE;10;89%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;18;-3;Partly sunny;4;-1;N;10;77%;44%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, warm;69;46;Sunny, nice and warm;69;44;WSW;5;25%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;23;9;Partly sunny;19;13;E;9;78%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;96;77;Clouds and sun, hot;98;76;NE;8;48%;6%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;55;42;Periods of sun;54;43;NNE;5;64%;59%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;72;60;Mostly sunny;70;57;SW;13;61%;25%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;68;49;Partial sunshine;65;42;SSE;8;53%;28%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;90;73;A little rain;91;73;SE;6;67%;68%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;81;63;Partly sunny;84;63;ESE;5;61%;31%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;92;76;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSW;6;61%;31%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;59;45;Mostly sunny;58;43;NNW;6;72%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;39;19;Partly sunny;39;19;N;5;32%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a shower;43;34;A shower in the p.m.;43;31;NW;7;59%;82%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;43;36;Cloudy;39;30;N;6;71%;26%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;68;50;Partly sunny;69;50;SE;7;66%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;67;Partly sunny;83;65;ESE;11;68%;30%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;45;31;Cloudy;40;30;NNW;10;79%;37%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;44;40;Rather cloudy;46;36;E;4;91%;25%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;48;28;Periods of sun;43;24;SW;5;52%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, a shower;45;32;Cloudy with a shower;41;32;NW;7;68%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;An afternoon shower;82;72;A morning t-storm;85;76;ENE;7;77%;68%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;84;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;68;NNE;4;53%;75%;5

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;51;29;Sunny, but chilly;45;26;NW;11;45%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Periods of sun;68;53;Partly sunny;67;50;NW;12;48%;28%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;58;Increasingly windy;70;58;SE;26;52%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;84;67;Partly sunny;84;67;SSE;3;58%;18%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;72;Hazy sun;87;73;ENE;4;68%;17%;5

Chicago, United States;Low clouds and mild;57;34;Cooler;43;34;SE;6;68%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partial sunshine;89;74;Mostly sunny;86;74;NNE;7;73%;28%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;40;31;A thick cloud cover;34;24;NE;6;66%;1%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;80;70;Sunny and nice;80;69;NNE;9;64%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Turning cloudy;70;55;Cloudy with a shower;69;61;SSE;8;77%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;NNE;12;80%;66%;9

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;52;40;Hazy sun, fog, cool;60;41;NW;6;78%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;43;23;Mostly cloudy;39;26;N;5;54%;68%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;71;57;Periods of sun, fog;69;52;NNW;7;71%;9%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;NW;5;72%;68%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;49;45;Cloudy;54;47;SSE;8;92%;29%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;59;37;Sunshine and mild;60;36;NNE;8;23%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;66;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;65;59;E;20;77%;0%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;74;56;Cloudy and cooler;60;55;N;8;67%;43%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and some clouds;85;67;A t-storm around;86;64;ENE;6;47%;55%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;80;67;A shower in places;83;66;S;6;62%;42%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;33;25;A snow shower;28;19;NNE;14;74%;55%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;88;71;Sun and some clouds;91;69;SE;6;55%;8%;6

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;80;56;Mostly sunny;71;57;ENE;7;52%;10%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;83;71;Partly sunny, breezy;82;72;NE;13;70%;67%;2

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;A shower or two;78;57;ESE;4;72%;59%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;65;36;Hazy sun;62;36;NE;2;53%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of clouds;48;41;An afternoon shower;47;36;NNW;7;73%;59%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;88;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;ESE;8;78%;81%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;80;65;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;N;13;49%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;87;66;A t-storm in spots;87;58;ENE;7;46%;55%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;60;28;Sunny and mild;57;27;NE;3;22%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;77;46;Sunlit and nice;79;49;N;4;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;59;34;Sunny, but cool;59;33;SW;4;60%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;85;56;Sunny and nice;84;56;N;13;15%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Rain and drizzle;39;35;WNW;11;82%;80%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;74;Partial sunshine;88;76;NE;7;64%;55%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SW;5;71%;79%;4

Kolkata, India;Cooler, p.m. showers;67;58;Hazy with patchy fog;64;49;NNW;7;82%;6%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;Showers around;90;73;SSE;4;73%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;60;41;Cloudy with showers;55;40;SW;7;74%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny;89;75;SW;5;75%;7%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;73;68;Partly sunny;74;68;SSE;9;76%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;61;48;Mostly sunny;61;48;NE;7;78%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;49;41;Mostly cloudy;48;44;S;4;93%;30%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;56;45;Plenty of sun;63;42;NE;5;56%;4%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;6;73%;58%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun, mild;60;36;Mostly sunny;57;35;NE;4;65%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;Partly sunny;88;81;ENE;11;72%;27%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;A morning t-storm;86;74;E;7;81%;78%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;E;5;73%;57%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;83;57;Mostly sunny, nice;82;67;N;8;51%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;72;48;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;SSW;4;38%;6%;5

Miami, United States;A passing shower;81;74;Spotty showers;81;74;E;13;73%;84%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;40;31;A little snow;34;27;N;13;90%;89%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;87;76;Sunny and delightful;87;77;ENE;12;66%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;78;69;Showers and t-storms;83;71;NE;6;83%;68%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;29;26;Bit of rain, snow;41;31;W;5;93%;64%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;31;Low clouds;34;28;NNE;5;72%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;86;72;Hazy sunshine;87;74;N;6;53%;6%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;80;60;A p.m. t-storm;79;63;NNW;7;71%;75%;10

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;44;41;Cloudy;52;41;WSW;6;70%;18%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;60;45;Mostly sunny;62;42;W;7;64%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;3;-21;Sunny, but frigid;-15;-22;E;6;78%;3%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this afternoon;52;44;Partly sunny, breezy;49;33;N;14;51%;18%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;23;17;Clouds and sun, cold;22;15;NW;3;84%;18%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of ice;29;25;Bit of rain, snow;42;30;WSW;11;98%;60%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief showers;85;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;ENE;8;80%;86%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;89;78;A thunderstorm;88;78;NW;8;75%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;ENE;7;82%;74%;5

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;51;46;A little a.m. rain;52;41;NE;7;77%;67%;0

Perth, Australia;Some sun, not as hot;84;65;Mostly sunny;79;61;S;13;50%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;93;73;Mostly sunny, nice;90;71;NE;5;61%;5%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;91;75;An afternoon shower;93;73;NNE;12;70%;70%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;86;72;Humid with some sun;87;70;SE;5;61%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;40;31;Cloudy;39;30;NNW;6;70%;68%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Colder with clearing;34;10;Plenty of sunshine;29;16;E;3;49%;17%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;74;54;A little p.m. rain;69;50;W;8;63%;82%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;67;49;Periods of sun;70;48;SE;4;70%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;ESE;9;59%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;41;39;A little a.m. rain;43;39;SSW;12;89%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy with a shower;39;33;Cloudy with a shower;35;26;NNE;11;78%;59%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;85;74;A t-storm in spots;85;73;NE;8;72%;55%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;75;52;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;S;6;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;59;39;Mostly sunny;57;37;NNE;3;73%;26%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;38;28;Cloudy;31;28;N;9;62%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;56;42;Areas of morning fog;55;43;SSW;5;61%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;79;66;Showers and t-storms;80;66;ENE;9;73%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;84;77;A passing shower;82;75;E;8;74%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;Mostly sunny;77;61;N;5;70%;4%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;72;39;Sunshine, pleasant;72;40;ENE;4;38%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and delightful;89;58;Plenty of sunshine;92;58;SSW;7;25%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A passing shower;86;70;Clouds and sun, nice;85;69;N;9;71%;4%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;62;44;Mostly sunny;65;42;ENE;4;65%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Inc. clouds;41;38;Mostly cloudy;44;38;SE;5;80%;43%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;40;22;Hazy sunshine;36;23;E;5;41%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;52;39;Plenty of sunshine;48;41;SE;6;45%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds;88;78;Sun and some clouds;90;78;N;9;69%;44%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or two;41;30;Clouds and sun;37;28;W;10;76%;33%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;75;Some sun, a shower;83;74;NNE;2;73%;80%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;34;28;A snow shower;31;22;N;9;70%;55%;0

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;82;67;Plenty of sunshine;81;67;NNE;16;52%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;75;57;Low clouds;62;60;E;11;66%;11%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;35;29;A snow shower;32;26;NNE;11;59%;57%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with sunshine;61;38;Sunshine and mild;57;42;E;7;45%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;63;36;Cooler;51;36;NNW;5;59%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun;55;43;Clouds and sun, mild;58;40;ENE;6;40%;69%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain at times;62;53;Rainy times;62;54;WSW;14;73%;100%;1

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;58;34;Clouds and sun;56;29;NE;3;48%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;44;Very windy, cooler;58;38;NNW;23;53%;25%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;40;38;A shower in the a.m.;48;34;WSW;11;86%;56%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;66;56;Periods of sun;64;54;NW;9;71%;44%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;70;55;Partial sunshine;65;52;NW;15;66%;44%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;-2;-18;Mostly cloudy;11;-11;NE;5;72%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;41;36;Spotty showers;42;37;E;3;73%;84%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;45;33;Cloudy;41;33;NW;9;54%;42%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;90;67;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;ESE;6;50%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a shower;36;31;A snow shower;33;26;N;12;63%;81%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A passing shower;41;33;Cloudy with a shower;37;26;NNW;9;90%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;66;57;Very windy;66;56;NNW;27;66%;6%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;Sunshine;91;64;NNW;4;53%;7%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;46;33;A little a.m. rain;43;33;NE;2;61%;87%;1

