Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 17, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid with some sun;88;78;A morning shower;88;79;SSW;7;79%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;84;71;A few showers;78;70;NNW;11;73%;74%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;59;38;Plenty of sun;57;39;N;2;70%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy with a shower;67;52;Morning showers;58;46;W;15;79%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;55;40;Partly sunny;47;41;SE;9;91%;29%;1

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;29;21;Increasing clouds;28;18;NNE;9;70%;41%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;50;38;Decreasing clouds;47;37;ESE;5;75%;11%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds may break;18;4;Sunny intervals;17;12;SSW;10;96%;32%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Warmer;87;63;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;ENE;7;43%;1%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;64;49;Sunny and pleasant;64;53;ENE;3;75%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;71;61;A shower in the a.m.;68;59;WSW;22;67%;58%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;65;45;Plenty of sun;66;46;NW;7;62%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SE;5;79%;68%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;77;62;Nice with some sun;80;62;ENE;9;58%;7%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;98;76;Turning cloudy;96;77;S;7;52%;10%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;62;49;Turning sunny;63;47;NW;6;76%;42%;2

Beijing, China;Abundant sunshine;39;19;Sunshine, but chilly;36;21;NW;5;33%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, mild;60;35;Clouds and sun, mild;54;36;SE;2;77%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;47;Clouds and sun, mild;50;39;ESE;5;80%;29%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;69;46;A shower in the p.m.;68;46;ESE;6;70%;67%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;87;68;Clouds and sun;86;69;SSW;5;52%;41%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mild with low clouds;51;41;Partly sunny, mild;52;43;ENE;6;90%;14%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;60;42;Periods of sun;49;45;SSE;5;85%;10%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with sunshine;59;41;Sunny and mild;57;38;WSW;8;74%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;60;43;Periods of sun, mild;57;41;S;5;77%;23%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;82;67;Mostly sunny;89;69;NNE;12;47%;1%;12

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;83;67;Mostly cloudy;84;68;SE;5;42%;74%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and drizzle;59;38;Partly sunny;54;34;NW;5;51%;24%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;72;54;Sunny and nice;72;54;NE;8;51%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;72;61;A morning shower;68;59;WNW;20;57%;69%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;81;67;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;3;65%;44%;7

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;86;75;A shower in places;87;74;NE;9;73%;72%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;34;15;Partly sunny;24;19;SSW;9;44%;2%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;NE;6;80%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;48;40;Partly sunny;45;36;WSW;8;91%;5%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with sunshine;80;70;Mostly sunny;79;70;N;11;61%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;50;31;Sunny and milder;58;34;S;5;40%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and humid;80;76;Showers around;89;77;NE;9;80%;90%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;54;45;Hazy sunshine;67;46;WSW;7;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny, not as cold;42;24;Partly sunny, milder;51;26;SSW;5;29%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;NNW;7;55%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;75;Afternoon showers;89;74;SE;5;73%;93%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing and chilly;41;31;Afternoon rain;48;43;S;25;91%;96%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;54;36;Rain and drizzle;48;34;SE;6;42%;89%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cooler with clearing;58;52;Mostly cloudy;63;59;S;8;74%;74%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and very warm;80;70;A little rain;83;68;SE;7;72%;80%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;57;Clouds and sun;85;58;NE;5;48%;7%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;Showers and t-storms;80;69;NNE;7;77%;88%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;38;35;Periods of rain;43;29;WNW;15;98%;78%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;92;76;Some brightening;93;75;SE;4;56%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;82;68;Hazy sunshine;79;66;E;8;76%;34%;4

Honolulu, United States;Windy;84;74;Winds subsiding;84;71;ENE;16;60%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;82;60;Hazy sunshine;82;60;E;4;60%;4%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;68;40;Partly sunny;65;43;NE;3;54%;0%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and mild;60;46;Sunny and mild;60;45;SW;7;76%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;WNW;6;77%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;82;72;Nice with sunshine;87;74;ENE;10;38%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;80;60;Showers and t-storms;82;60;ENE;10;54%;65%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;49;29;Decreasing clouds;54;30;SSW;3;25%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;N;5;37%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;37;Mostly sunny;63;39;ESE;4;60%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine and nice;85;59;Sunny and pleasant;85;61;N;14;24%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, mild;50;40;Mostly sunny, mild;53;40;W;7;69%;16%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;88;77;A shower or t-storm;87;77;ENE;11;67%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A t-storm around;88;74;WSW;5;71%;77%;3

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;78;59;Hazy sunshine;77;52;NNE;6;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;ENE;4;82%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;61;40;A downpour;57;40;ENE;9;67%;82%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;Mostly sunny, nice;88;77;SW;5;76%;35%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;72;66;High clouds;72;66;SSE;9;73%;44%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning cloudy;57;52;Very windy, rain;63;57;SW;26;84%;93%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;46;38;Clouds rolling in;50;46;SSE;9;85%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning cloudy;65;44;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;44;NNE;4;34%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy;90;78;Some sun;87;76;SSW;7;69%;44%;5

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;54;36;A shower in the p.m.;49;47;S;5;68%;84%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;80;A t-storm or two;87;80;E;14;75%;94%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;87;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;NE;6;78%;69%;9

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;76;High clouds;89;76;ENE;7;63%;13%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;Very hot;98;69;WSW;9;32%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;71;43;Partial sunshine;66;41;NNE;5;59%;23%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;83;73;Spotty showers;80;65;NNW;8;85%;81%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;42;38;Mild with low clouds;45;37;W;8;90%;24%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;89;76;Plenty of sunshine;88;78;ENE;13;65%;17%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;76;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;64;NNE;11;52%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;29;21;Cloudy with flurries;27;3;NW;4;81%;93%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;36;35;A morning shower;41;37;WSW;6;85%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;75;Hazy sunshine;91;75;N;7;53%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;60;Partly sunny;78;56;NE;13;61%;16%;10

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;38;30;A snow shower;37;16;WNW;13;48%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;69;46;Sunny and pleasant;68;44;WNW;5;69%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;12;11;Remaining cloudy;18;14;S;10;89%;28%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;61;54;Mostly cloudy;60;40;NNE;9;56%;21%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;28;22;A bit of a.m. snow;26;17;NNW;4;94%;55%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;28;18;Colder with flurries;22;-2;WNW;15;81%;75%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;85;79;A t-storm in spots;83;77;E;8;85%;77%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NW;7;83%;81%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;84;75;Afternoon showers;84;75;E;8;85%;100%;7

Paris, France;A little rain;59;42;Clouds and sun;52;50;SSE;6;72%;23%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;95;70;Abundant sunshine;89;67;SW;10;36%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;94;74;Partly sunny;92;75;WSW;4;56%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;91;73;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;14;60%;18%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;72;An afternoon shower;89;72;E;7;61%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mainly cloudy;41;35;Sunshine and milder;49;35;SSE;5;81%;36%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with some sun;52;19;Much colder;32;12;NW;5;45%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, mainly late;68;50;Downpours;67;50;SSW;8;73%;87%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Times of rain;57;47;Partly sunny;65;52;S;10;72%;38%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;76;A morning shower;87;79;ESE;8;63%;78%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny, colder;35;28;Sun and clouds;34;29;ENE;10;61%;27%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower in the p.m.;43;39;An afternoon shower;47;37;WSW;15;84%;55%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;SW;7;76%;83%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler with some sun;62;52;Episodes of sunshine;63;47;N;8;49%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;66;51;Spotty showers;64;51;NE;6;77%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;40;35;Cloudy, p.m. rain;41;33;W;9;74%;91%;0

San Francisco, United States;A thick cloud cover;57;49;Morning showers;55;47;N;8;76%;72%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;62;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;ENE;9;70%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;76;A stray shower;86;75;SE;12;70%;42%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Afternoon showers;75;64;Showers around;75;62;N;6;90%;84%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;77;46;Nice with sunshine;74;41;ENE;5;39%;10%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;91;58;Partly sunny;92;57;SSW;7;22%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;83;71;A p.m. shower or two;82;70;NNE;5;84%;79%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;55;44;Windy;60;53;S;20;79%;94%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;40;Cloudy with showers;45;43;S;8;82%;88%;0

Seoul, South Korea;A little a.m. rain;55;25;Colder;38;22;WNW;4;52%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;59;45;Rain and drizzle;48;43;N;20;66%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;83;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;N;5;82%;80%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning sunny, mild;48;33;Sunshine and mild;53;34;SSE;4;66%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;85;76;Mostly sunny;85;75;E;14;73%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;41;36;Occasional rain;41;27;W;12;82%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;62;Plenty of sunshine;80;67;NNE;16;51%;0%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;81;67;Rain and drizzle;74;67;ENE;11;79%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds;40;37;Becoming very windy;44;34;W;19;89%;71%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;53;36;Cooler;41;36;E;5;82%;72%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with sunshine;54;33;Mild with sunshine;53;37;NW;6;61%;1%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and cooler;48;38;Brilliant sunshine;53;36;ESE;6;38%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;70;52;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;NE;6;68%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mild with sunshine;67;46;Turning cloudy, mild;70;49;E;3;51%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;53;43;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;45;ENE;9;61%;24%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;35;25;A snow squall;26;10;NW;19;62%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;71;60;Clouds and sunshine;71;52;SW;8;47%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;69;59;A shower in places;66;51;SSW;7;65%;71%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;5;-18;Sunny, but cold;2;-24;SW;5;69%;32%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;47;43;Rain at times;44;40;ESE;7;75%;99%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mainly cloudy;45;34;Partial sunshine;46;35;NNW;2;87%;9%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;90;64;Mostly sunny and hot;92;65;NNE;3;55%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;41;38;Mild with some sun;47;37;W;11;81%;17%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;48;39;Sunny and mild;52;36;WSW;8;87%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain, some heavy;70;53;Morning showers;61;54;ENE;16;69%;99%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, warm;94;65;Becoming cloudy;92;63;NW;5;49%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;40;28;Mostly sunny;43;29;ENE;2;47%;1%;2

_____

