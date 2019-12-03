Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 3, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;89;79;Showers around;87;79;SW;9;81%;82%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Nice with sunshine;82;66;Sunlit and pleasant;80;68;N;5;62%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;59;41;Turning out cloudy;59;44;SSW;6;75%;82%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;63;51;Afternoon rain;60;53;WSW;9;63%;94%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;48;34;Fog, then sun;41;33;SSW;6;89%;9%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;24;11;Some sun, very cold;15;6;N;5;78%;8%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;57;44;More clouds than sun;58;41;E;5;67%;44%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Dull and dreary;28;23;Low clouds;36;31;SSE;10;76%;33%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;93;73;Showers and t-storms;82;68;SSE;9;79%;94%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;65;51;A little a.m. rain;57;48;NNE;11;77%;66%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;72;60;Mostly sunny;75;62;W;8;63%;4%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly cloudy;66;49;Mostly sunny;66;44;SSW;4;66%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;89;74;Rain and drizzle;86;73;ESE;7;76%;62%;5

Bangalore, India;Cloudy with a shower;77;64;Clouds and sun;78;62;E;10;70%;37%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;90;67;Clouds and sun, nice;84;65;ENE;7;45%;1%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;58;52;Very windy, rain;58;50;NE;30;79%;94%;1

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;46;25;Plenty of sunshine;46;23;ENE;7;32%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, chilly;40;29;Fog, then sun;40;27;ESE;5;64%;0%;1

Berlin, Germany;Becoming cloudy;41;38;Partly sunny;43;29;SSE;6;86%;4%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;68;47;A little p.m. rain;68;47;ESE;6;67%;67%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;A thunderstorm;80;67;NW;7;80%;84%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;41;22;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;23;SE;8;84%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds and fog;41;30;Fog to sun;41;29;WSW;3;93%;6%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;41;22;Sunshine and chilly;37;24;SW;4;70%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with some sun;39;18;Fog to sun;28;23;E;4;98%;1%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;A shower or two;78;50;S;7;63%;57%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;68;SSE;5;57%;78%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;49;35;Mostly sunny, cool;51;32;NW;7;63%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;73;54;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;N;5;46%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;67;56;Sunny and warmer;75;57;SE;21;43%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;68;Partly sunny;83;67;SE;3;63%;39%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;86;77;A shower or two;87;77;NE;13;73%;65%;5

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;42;33;Clouds and sun;42;30;WNW;14;66%;7%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm or two;88;76;NNE;8;80%;85%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;44;42;Rather cloudy;46;41;SW;7;82%;10%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;81;71;Breezy with some sun;80;70;NNE;15;71%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny;67;39;Partly sunny;67;47;S;4;53%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;88;74;A stray shower;91;77;S;9;69%;64%;7

Delhi, India;Sunshine;73;49;Hazy sunshine;72;50;SW;3;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;48;28;Mostly cloudy;46;30;SSW;6;55%;14%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;Hazy sun;82;61;N;5;61%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;73;A shower in spots;89;74;SE;6;68%;49%;11

Dublin, Ireland;More sun than clouds;47;37;A little a.m. rain;48;37;WSW;12;88%;60%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;65;39;Sunshine and mild;62;40;NNE;7;32%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;62;54;Mostly sunny;62;53;WNW;12;76%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;71;54;Sun and some clouds;74;53;NNE;8;41%;3%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;86;64;Sunshine and nice;86;61;ESE;9;37%;22%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;76;61;Partly sunny;77;62;N;7;49%;4%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;33;31;Sun and clouds;41;36;WSW;12;92%;30%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;84;68;Some sun;88;69;NNE;5;55%;5%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;70;52;Becoming cloudy;73;56;NNE;7;34%;11%;4

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;84;72;Showers around;84;73;ENE;14;62%;79%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny intervals;79;64;Hazy sunshine;79;63;E;6;66%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and nice;72;43;Sunny and nice;72;44;NNE;4;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;52;44;A shower in the a.m.;47;41;NE;13;81%;77%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;77;A few showers;92;77;NNW;8;67%;81%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;86;73;Sunny and delightful;87;74;N;10;51%;4%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;Thunderstorms;63;52;E;11;92%;92%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;63;28;Plenty of sun;56;28;SW;4;28%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;84;63;Breezy with hazy sun;84;66;NE;14;21%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;42;Mostly sunny;68;43;SSE;4;63%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;Sunny and pleasant;91;64;N;11;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;35;27;Partly sunny;34;30;W;11;62%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;75;A shower;88;75;N;5;62%;74%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;WSW;5;76%;73%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;80;58;Hazy sunshine;80;58;N;6;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;92;74;Partly sunny;92;74;NW;3;67%;43%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds;59;41;Afternoon showers;56;42;SE;7;67%;97%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;90;76;A t-storm around;89;77;SW;5;76%;73%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;71;65;Nice with some sun;71;65;SSE;8;78%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;59;42;Partly sunny;53;45;NNE;4;88%;27%;1

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;45;35;Fog, then some sun;44;35;WSW;3;86%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Becoming cloudy;69;56;Cool with rain;62;52;SSE;6;75%;80%;1

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;87;76;A shower;86;76;W;6;73%;81%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;51;39;Mostly sunny;54;40;NE;5;64%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;86;82;A stray thunderstorm;87;80;E;8;75%;71%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;N;4;76%;67%;9

Manila, Philippines;Typhoon;80;73;Windy;87;77;E;28;75%;75%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;74;52;Clouds and sun;69;52;W;13;52%;16%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;76;46;Partly sunny, nice;74;46;NNE;4;32%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Brilliant sunshine;69;55;Mostly sunny;74;57;NW;7;58%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds limiting sun;29;26;Rain/snow showers;37;34;WNW;12;75%;72%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;86;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;ESE;7;73%;38%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;80;61;A shower in the p.m.;73;58;S;7;57%;82%;6

Montreal, Canada;Some sun;31;22;Snow;34;28;W;1;81%;83%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;30;24;A little p.m. snow;32;29;WSW;10;69%;82%;0

Mumbai, India;Some sun, less humid;91;81;Hazy sunshine;91;81;NW;6;55%;32%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;59;Inc. clouds;76;62;ESE;5;70%;63%;11

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;40;33;Clouds breaking;43;35;WNW;8;61%;36%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;68;46;Partly sunny;69;50;WNW;6;59%;59%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;17;14;Low clouds;21;13;E;5;87%;6%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;51;37;Partly sunny;54;37;NNW;8;53%;9%;3

Oslo, Norway;Some glaze;30;26;Partly sunny;32;29;SSW;3;100%;25%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;30;19;Afternoon flurries;35;25;W;7;86%;67%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;86;80;A morning shower;86;80;E;12;76%;71%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Showers and t-storms;86;74;NW;11;81%;70%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;87;74;A morning shower;90;75;E;8;71%;57%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny;43;29;Chilly with sunshine;42;27;NW;5;85%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Very hot;102;67;Not as hot;89;71;SE;12;33%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;90;68;High clouds;85;67;NNW;11;48%;4%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;76;Cloudy with a shower;92;74;SE;11;73%;65%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;87;71;Thundershower;88;72;ESE;4;62%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;39;28;Mostly sunny;39;24;ESE;4;70%;4%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny;38;17;Plenty of sunshine;36;12;NNW;5;33%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A heavy shower;67;54;Downpours;66;54;S;7;73%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;58;50;A passing shower;61;49;SSW;12;87%;83%;3

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;88;77;Mostly sunny;87;76;E;9;57%;26%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;45;31;An afternoon shower;35;30;WNW;9;72%;83%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;35;31;A shower in the a.m.;43;39;WSW;9;89%;58%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;75;67;Warmer;83;71;NE;7;68%;18%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;Mostly sunny;74;55;ESE;6;36%;3%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;61;40;Sun and clouds;58;41;NNE;7;71%;55%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;31;29;A bit of a.m. snow;39;36;W;10;82%;70%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;60;52;Spotty showers;57;50;E;6;89%;70%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;78;62;A p.m. t-storm;80;65;ENE;10;68%;78%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;87;75;A shower or t-storm;86;76;SSE;8;76%;62%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;77;62;Nice with sunshine;78;63;N;4;74%;8%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;76;42;Sunshine, pleasant;72;40;ENE;5;34%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;87;55;Plenty of sunshine;87;56;SW;9;20%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;71;Spotty showers;85;72;N;4;80%;82%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;58;35;Mostly sunny;56;39;NNE;4;74%;6%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;50;48;Rain and drizzle;51;45;N;5;88%;67%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Showers of rain/snow;40;29;Decreasing clouds;41;22;NNW;4;49%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, cool;52;39;Partly sunny, cool;54;43;NNE;5;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;79;High clouds, breezy;89;78;NNE;14;72%;44%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;36;25;Fog, then sun;33;17;SSE;7;83%;5%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More clouds than sun;88;78;A shower in spots;89;77;E;13;75%;74%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;35;33;Partly sunny;40;38;WSW;8;90%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;81;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;61;W;8;32%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;66;60;An afternoon shower;66;60;ENE;14;67%;86%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;37;32;A shower in the a.m.;43;39;SW;10;96%;58%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mild with some sun;64;44;High clouds and mild;63;43;E;4;45%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;51;33;Mostly cloudy;48;34;NW;14;62%;32%;1

Tehran, Iran;Afternoon showers;50;43;Clouds and sun;57;40;NNE;5;44%;26%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;71;54;Nice with some sun;71;57;WSW;6;56%;7%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;63;43;Periods of sun;61;43;E;4;44%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;57;44;Mostly sunny;57;42;NNW;6;52%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;36;31;Cloudy with flurries;38;29;W;14;82%;80%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;75;59;Partly sunny;78;55;WSW;3;43%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;69;57;Brief p.m. showers;67;50;S;12;74%;76%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;18;-3;Plenty of sunshine;15;-8;SE;6;59%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;47;43;Rain and drizzle;48;38;NNE;4;72%;56%;1

Vienna, Austria;Turning sunny;41;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;37;28;SE;11;74%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and nice;81;52;Clouds and sun, nice;78;50;ESE;5;40%;3%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;32;27;Showers of rain/snow;40;34;W;10;84%;67%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;34;27;A shower in the a.m.;37;27;SW;11;90%;58%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;65;61;Very windy;68;61;NNW;29;70%;3%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;90;71;Mostly sunny;88;69;SE;6;52%;6%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;43;29;Mostly cloudy;42;33;ENE;2;57%;66%;1

