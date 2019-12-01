Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 1, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;78;A shower;88;78;WSW;10;79%;75%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;83;66;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;NNW;4;54%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;64;50;Turning sunny;62;38;NNE;6;65%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;66;50;Occasional rain;63;53;E;6;79%;81%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;43;35;A passing shower;47;39;SW;8;85%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Colder with snow;34;26;A little snow;29;17;NE;9;73%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warm;70;43;Partly sunny, mild;69;44;WNW;4;35%;3%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;27;7;Colder;20;13;SSW;7;79%;20%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;90;72;Cloudy;88;70;SE;13;58%;30%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;61;43;Partly sunny;58;47;S;4;65%;4%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;69;64;Showers around;72;66;N;14;74%;85%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;74;55;Cloudy, downpours;67;50;WSW;9;85%;94%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;84;75;Downpours;81;74;SE;5;90%;94%;2

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;74;65;A t-storm in spots;75;66;E;8;91%;73%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;77;High clouds;93;71;ENE;10;48%;29%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;62;47;Mostly cloudy;60;43;NNE;5;69%;16%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;23;Sunny, but chilly;37;23;WSW;9;20%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;44;34;A little p.m. rain;47;32;NW;9;63%;91%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;39;32;Showers of rain/snow;40;29;WNW;10;81%;67%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Sunny intervals;67;47;Partly sunny;66;46;ESE;7;68%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;68;WNW;9;74%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouding up;36;31;A bit of a.m. snow;37;32;WNW;8;81%;76%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy and chilly;39;30;Clouds and sunshine;45;34;N;5;78%;38%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;39;25;Partly sunny;42;35;W;5;72%;58%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;37;31;Morning snow;35;30;NW;5;86%;67%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;78;56;Sunny and beautiful;80;62;NNE;8;42%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;69;N;6;58%;74%;3

Busan, South Korea;Rain;50;38;Lots of sun, chilly;48;27;NW;10;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;74;60;Sunshine and nice;76;55;NNW;7;45%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;75;60;Partly sunny;72;57;SW;11;54%;30%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;Partly sunny, nice;83;67;SSE;4;61%;22%;7

Chennai, India;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Cloudy with showers;84;78;NE;6;86%;98%;1

Chicago, United States;Rain/snow showers;42;30;Clouds breaking;36;28;WSW;13;67%;9%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;ENE;7;83%;87%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;39;36;Partly sunny;40;29;NW;8;72%;6%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;82;71;Sunny and nice;81;72;N;10;69%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;57;37;Partly sunny;56;40;S;6;47%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A shower or two;88;75;SSE;10;76%;72%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny;72;49;Hazy sunshine;72;48;W;6;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny;39;23;Sunshine and milder;51;32;S;6;43%;13%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny intervals;86;61;Hazy sun;83;59;N;5;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;97;74;Afternoon showers;89;74;SE;5;72%;86%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;42;29;Partly sunny, chilly;41;31;WSW;8;85%;3%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;57;40;Mostly sunny, mild;61;37;NNE;5;37%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;63;54;Periods of rain;60;55;ENE;10;84%;88%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A bit of rain;76;58;Mostly cloudy;67;55;NNE;10;52%;13%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;88;64;A t-storm in spots;86;64;ENE;9;46%;47%;13

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;84;66;A shower or two;83;64;NNW;9;64%;57%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;32;25;Periods of sun;30;24;WNW;10;81%;14%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;91;73;Increasing clouds;91;73;NNW;4;57%;37%;5

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;Sunny and nice;72;53;NNE;11;46%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;A few showers, windy;81;73;Breezy with some sun;83;73;ENE;15;61%;44%;3

Hyderabad, India;Some sun, less humid;83;67;Hazy sun;76;66;SE;5;67%;44%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;71;42;Hazy sunshine;70;42;N;5;49%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;50;41;Mostly sunny;53;43;SSW;6;66%;6%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;94;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NNW;6;70%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A p.m. shower or two;87;75;Brief p.m. showers;85;73;N;9;72%;77%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;89;61;Mostly sunny;89;64;NNE;9;30%;1%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;54;26;Plenty of sunshine;54;28;SSW;4;32%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Hazy sun;83;60;NE;12;27%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;68;42;Plenty of sun;68;41;SSW;5;56%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;95;67;Partly sunny;93;67;NNW;11;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;38;26;Mostly cloudy;34;28;WSW;8;59%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;75;An afternoon shower;87;74;N;6;62%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SE;5;76%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;Clouds and sun;84;63;Hazy sunshine;84;61;NW;5;61%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ENE;3;81%;88%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower;62;42;A morning shower;60;43;E;8;60%;100%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;78;A shower in the a.m.;87;78;SSW;6;75%;58%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;72;65;Decreasing clouds;71;65;SSE;11;79%;39%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;60;49;Mostly sunny;59;47;NE;12;61%;3%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;45;32;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;33;W;4;79%;30%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy, cool;64;51;Mostly cloudy;67;52;N;4;59%;2%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;76;Mostly cloudy;86;76;SSW;6;71%;67%;6

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with rain;50;42;Clouds and sunshine;53;37;NE;8;55%;15%;2

Male, Maldives;A p.m. t-storm;88;80;A morning shower;87;81;ESE;7;73%;84%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Turning out cloudy;91;78;Partly sunny;93;79;WNW;4;65%;44%;10

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;88;73;A thick cloud cover;88;76;N;6;62%;65%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;63;49;Showers around;58;50;W;16;56%;72%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;NNE;5;44%;5%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;82;71;Partly sunny;83;52;NW;13;65%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;32;26;A bit of p.m. snow;31;27;SW;10;76%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;87;75;Nice with some sun;88;76;ESE;5;71%;12%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and cooler;69;56;Sunny and beautiful;71;57;NNE;7;41%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, cold;24;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;NNE;7;61%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Colder;29;24;Low clouds;28;26;SW;10;68%;73%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;76;Hazy sun;93;79;NNE;7;52%;7%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;59;Mostly cloudy;76;63;N;8;69%;55%;6

New York, United States;A wintry mix, colder;38;35;Morning rain;37;30;NNW;19;92%;93%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun, pleasant;71;50;Plenty of sunshine;67;45;SW;7;50%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Abundant sunshine;12;-4;Sunny, but cold;9;2;SSE;5;80%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;62;45;Rain;60;43;WNW;6;68%;82%;1

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun, cold;23;15;Cold with some sun;25;15;W;4;84%;25%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;24;19;Not as cold;31;15;N;11;51%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;83;78;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;79;SSE;7;76%;82%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;90;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NW;8;72%;54%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Decreasing clouds;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;E;8;81%;67%;8

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;40;31;Partial sunshine;45;34;NNE;6;68%;12%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;90;67;Sunny and hot;92;74;SE;11;38%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;92;74;More sun than clouds;91;72;NE;12;51%;25%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;75;A t-storm around;92;73;E;11;70%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;86;68;Sunshine and nice;87;69;SE;5;54%;28%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;38;30;Clouds and sun;39;30;W;7;65%;26%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;38;24;Sunny and colder;34;18;E;10;38%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;68;54;A little p.m. rain;70;53;NNW;7;62%;84%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Showers;62;51;Times of rain;59;45;SSE;9;88%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Mostly sunny, nice;88;78;NE;7;61%;26%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, p.m. showers;44;42;Showers around;48;43;S;12;92%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sunshine;35;29;Bit of rain, snow;35;29;NNW;6;90%;68%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;84;71;A shower or two;77;67;S;10;75%;66%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;81;61;Partly sunny;81;59;SSE;7;28%;4%;4

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;61;56;A shower or t-storm;62;53;SE;9;81%;69%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;33;29;Partial sunshine;32;24;WNW;7;68%;29%;1

San Francisco, United States;A soaking rain;57;54;A touch of rain;59;53;NE;8;83%;83%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;66;A t-storm in spots;79;65;ENE;10;69%;53%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;75;A shower or two;88;77;SSE;7;74%;80%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny;77;64;N;6;79%;4%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;75;40;Sunshine, pleasant;73;42;NE;5;34%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Some sun;89;56;Turning cloudy;88;60;SW;7;32%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;70;An afternoon shower;86;71;WNW;4;74%;73%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;57;42;Mostly sunny;59;38;NNE;6;65%;2%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;42;35;Becoming cloudy;47;35;NNE;4;85%;26%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with rain;44;30;Mostly sunny;40;20;NW;8;48%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and cool;52;41;Partly sunny, chilly;50;39;NNW;13;48%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;N;8;85%;79%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;38;23;Sun and some clouds;41;32;SSE;4;72%;30%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;Spotty showers;87;75;ESE;12;81%;83%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;32;21;Partly sunny, chilly;29;22;NW;7;76%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;76;61;Partly sunny;71;54;W;19;35%;25%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sun and some clouds;75;59;A couple of showers;62;58;ENE;9;67%;84%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A wintry mix;35;30;Periods of sun;35;30;NW;8;62%;25%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;57;42;Mostly sunny, mild;64;41;ENE;6;63%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;54;43;Cloudy and cooler;47;30;NW;19;62%;11%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;61;44;Rain and drizzle;59;45;ESE;5;44%;91%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;75;62;Sunshine and nice;73;54;NNE;8;54%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;62;42;Partial sunshine;66;54;ESE;3;44%;66%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;54;46;Periods of rain;62;49;NNW;7;86%;77%;1

Toronto, Canada;Strong winds;36;27;A little a.m. snow;34;22;NNW;13;74%;63%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;70;60;Sun, some clouds;79;60;S;8;43%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;74;57;Partly sunny;72;55;SE;5;68%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-9;Not as cold;17;-4;WNW;7;60%;34%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;41;36;Inc. clouds;44;38;ENE;2;68%;44%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;40;34;A bit of a.m. snow;39;34;WNW;11;62%;80%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;90;68;Mostly sunny, warm;84;57;ESE;10;41%;7%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;33;28;Snow at times;32;24;NNW;10;71%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. snow shower;35;28;Showers of rain/snow;34;26;NW;11;87%;81%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;66;62;Cloudy with a shower;69;62;NNW;23;80%;73%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning sunny, warm;94;68;Partly sunny;92;72;NNW;5;57%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Spotty p.m. showers;49;40;Occasional rain;45;27;WSW;2;70%;86%;1

