Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 21, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;NE;7;79%;72%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;77;65;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;ENE;6;46%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Nice with sunshine;67;44;Increasing clouds;63;44;NE;9;37%;1%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;63;51;Plenty of clouds;69;58;SSW;6;52%;35%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;40;37;Partly sunny;48;40;ESE;11;88%;21%;1

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;42;35;A little rain;41;31;S;7;78%;74%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and colder;44;23;Cold with clearing;43;25;E;5;40%;33%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning colder;4;-13;Mostly sunny;1;-8;SW;7;89%;28%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;102;79;Unseasonably hot;101;76;SE;11;40%;48%;12

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;72;56;A passing shower;69;53;NNW;5;63%;82%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;66;53;Mainly cloudy;67;56;SSW;14;65%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;74;42;Mostly cloudy;71;49;ESE;5;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;89;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;75;SE;4;79%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;63;A p.m. t-storm;80;62;ENE;8;66%;62%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;93;72;Partly sunny;93;71;E;6;48%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;60;45;Becoming very windy;61;52;SSW;20;76%;86%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;46;30;Mostly cloudy;50;32;NNW;4;80%;31%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;64;47;Cooler;53;39;SE;13;63%;30%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Partly sunny;51;47;E;5;87%;33%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;64;47;Showers around;66;46;WNW;5;74%;78%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;67;A t-storm in spots;83;68;ESE;9;65%;57%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;53;44;Clouds and sun;54;39;SE;14;86%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;42;39;Clouds and sun;50;43;SE;7;78%;39%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;53;37;Brief p.m. showers;40;32;NE;14;91%;90%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;56;47;Partly sunny;54;38;SSE;8;69%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A p.m. t-storm;90;72;Clearing, less humid;80;56;ESE;10;56%;3%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;NE;6;46%;79%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;58;44;Partly sunny, warmer;65;47;NE;7;65%;4%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;NNE;5;21%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;58;Mostly sunny, nice;74;58;WSW;10;52%;2%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;67;Thunderstorm;80;68;N;3;75%;77%;6

Chennai, India;Downpours;86;75;Spotty showers;87;74;NNE;12;78%;86%;7

Chicago, United States;Morning showers;54;29;Colder;38;29;SSW;7;66%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;ESE;5;80%;73%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;48;45;Spotty showers;48;43;ESE;8;84%;72%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;79;74;Partly sunny;81;73;N;12;65%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;A heavy thunderstorm;74;53;Morning rain, cooler;56;38;NNW;10;91%;72%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast and humid;80;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;NE;8;82%;77%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;81;60;Mostly cloudy;80;62;ENE;2;58%;6%;3

Denver, United States;Cloudy, snow showers;32;27;Not as cold;42;30;SW;5;68%;24%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;86;63;Hazy sun;84;62;N;4;67%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;98;70;Sunshine and nice;90;70;SSE;5;59%;26%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;45;42;Rain and drizzle;47;43;ESE;11;91%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;51;40;Morning rain, cloudy;43;34;W;5;63%;84%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Cloudy with showers;61;59;Occasional rain;65;57;W;22;89%;94%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;79;63;Partly sunny;81;66;SSE;4;68%;7%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;79;63;A t-storm in spots;80;64;ENE;5;70%;60%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;80;64;Mostly sunny;81;66;E;8;55%;8%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun, a shower;40;29;Partly sunny;33;28;SSE;12;78%;28%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;90;75;Partly sunny;93;74;SSE;3;60%;4%;7

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;79;63;Mostly cloudy;81;65;ESE;5;49%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;84;74;Windy with some sun;84;74;ENE;20;65%;63%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;83;63;Hazy sunshine;83;62;E;5;56%;1%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;70;55;Rain and drizzle;66;51;NNW;7;72%;87%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;65;54;High clouds;61;53;NE;11;76%;36%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;NNE;6;66%;83%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;94;78;Showers around;90;76;NNE;6;51%;84%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Variable clouds;76;60;A stray t-shower;80;61;ENE;8;61%;65%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Chilly with rain;43;41;Rain and drizzle;46;37;NNW;6;69%;84%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;88;65;Periods of sun;87;66;NNW;7;39%;21%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;72;51;Thickening clouds;72;52;W;4;69%;30%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;93;69;Plenty of sunshine;94;69;N;10;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;34;16;Sunshine and cold;28;18;ESE;8;40%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;74;Partly sunny;88;74;N;4;56%;28%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;72;Mostly cloudy;86;71;W;6;68%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;82;63;Hazy sunshine;84;63;ESE;5;62%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;E;3;80%;92%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Some sun, a shower;62;38;A few showers;61;38;E;9;53%;86%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;85;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;78;SSW;6;77%;54%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;70;64;Inc. clouds;69;64;S;7;75%;30%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;62;53;A bit of rain;63;51;WNW;14;80%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;Spotty p.m. showers;45;43;A stray shower;50;45;E;10;85%;77%;0

Los Angeles, United States;A passing shower;66;52;Mostly sunny;68;52;NE;4;60%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;75;Decreasing clouds;85;74;SSW;7;68%;36%;6

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy with a shower;49;43;Heavy rain, windy;53;44;WSW;20;74%;91%;1

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;87;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;82;ENE;7;72%;74%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;NE;5;83%;69%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;87;77;An afternoon shower;88;77;E;4;71%;62%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;87;52;Cooler with some sun;68;49;SSE;12;55%;4%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;A t-storm in spots;77;54;NNE;4;41%;64%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;78;71;Partly sunny, nice;79;70;E;9;56%;25%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and colder;37;19;Colder;26;19;SE;13;39%;3%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;86;79;A morning shower;87;78;ENE;11;73%;68%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, warm;87;69;Not as warm;74;60;SE;12;57%;4%;8

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;36;35;A little rain;41;20;W;20;78%;66%;0

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and colder;25;15;Sunny, but cold;26;17;S;6;41%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;79;Hazy sunshine;92;80;NE;6;53%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;79;61;A t-storm in spots;77;62;NE;9;70%;75%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;52;46;A shower;56;34;NW;11;61%;55%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun, pleasant;72;51;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;NW;5;65%;14%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-7;-9;Snow;2;-4;SW;11;89%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;58;43;A shower in the p.m.;63;53;NE;7;68%;63%;1

Oslo, Norway;Rain and snow;41;40;Spotty showers;42;38;ENE;7;75%;92%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;38;33;A bit of a.m. snow;39;20;WNW;20;76%;62%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;80;A t-storm or two;86;77;NE;10;80%;78%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NW;9;78%;66%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy a.m. showers;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;ESE;3;80%;66%;5

Paris, France;Spotty p.m. showers;52;41;Periods of sun;52;48;SE;8;65%;69%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine;73;56;Partly sunny;76;60;SSE;12;49%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and some clouds;90;73;Clouds and sun;91;72;N;9;54%;1%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;Decreasing clouds;86;71;SE;12;74%;28%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;86;70;Mostly sunny;86;68;SE;5;60%;44%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;49;40;Partly sunny;49;42;E;3;68%;27%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;41;29;Mostly sunny, milder;58;33;E;4;59%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds, showers;66;53;Cloudy with showers;67;53;ESE;8;74%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and drizzle;65;56;Windy with rain;66;58;SW;19;82%;95%;1

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;87;78;Clouds and sun, nice;87;77;E;8;61%;30%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;45;42;Showers around;45;38;E;11;80%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;40;29;Colder;32;25;SSE;14;66%;39%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;69;Showers around;83;72;N;6;66%;72%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;64;41;Partly sunny;67;47;ESE;5;44%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and drizzle;59;47;A passing shower;62;53;SE;7;77%;66%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds breaking;43;25;Mostly sunny, colder;29;19;SSE;8;65%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;61;49;Mostly sunny;61;48;SSW;7;68%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;59;A t-storm in spots;81;60;ENE;6;66%;65%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A shower or two;83;74;NNE;10;71%;67%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;76;63;Partly sunny, humid;76;64;W;4;91%;42%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun, nice;71;50;Partly sunny;71;46;ENE;5;56%;37%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;84;59;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;SSW;7;34%;6%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;71;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;N;11;70%;28%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A little rain;57;48;Rain, some heavy;60;47;WNW;17;83%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Fog will lift;51;32;Clouds and sunshine;50;40;S;3;66%;20%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;48;34;Hazy sunshine;59;38;E;4;60%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast;64;55;Some sun, pleasant;70;59;E;9;81%;57%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy thunderstorms;86;79;Couple of t-storms;87;78;NW;5;81%;90%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;54;45;Spotty showers;49;37;SE;10;88%;84%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;74;A shower or two;86;74;NE;3;77%;82%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;45;39;A shower;41;38;SE;9;89%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;81;69;A t-storm in spots;75;67;S;16;65%;55%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;73;68;Rain and drizzle;79;72;SW;6;78%;80%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;39;27;Partly sunny;31;25;SSE;10;73%;31%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;45;35;Rain/snow showers;39;33;SSW;6;93%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;43;35;A bit of a.m. snow;41;32;SE;7;82%;79%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;52;36;An afternoon shower;49;36;SSW;6;44%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;79;57;Mostly sunny;75;54;NE;5;33%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;68;49;Periods of sun;67;47;E;3;61%;30%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;59;46;Periods of rain;51;49;NNW;12;87%;96%;1

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;44;41;Winds subsiding;41;29;W;20;60%;12%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;68;52;Periods of sun;70;60;SSE;2;49%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;69;50;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;SSW;7;54%;8%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;21;-2;Morning flurries;6;-18;NNW;8;65%;60%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mainly cloudy;51;37;Mostly cloudy;47;41;E;3;67%;42%;1

Vienna, Austria;Decreasing clouds;53;46;Partly sunny;53;42;SE;12;74%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;88;64;Sunny and very warm;87;64;SW;3;51%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;38;24;Colder;29;21;SE;13;49%;29%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Increasingly windy;46;36;Periods of sun;42;30;SE;15;73%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;61;55;Increasingly windy;67;57;N;22;60%;1%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;71;Mostly sunny;91;70;NW;5;59%;3%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning sunny;45;25;Mostly sunny;44;24;NE;2;57%;25%;3

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather