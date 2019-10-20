Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, October 20, 2019
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;WSW;9;84%;56%;5
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;96;79;Sunny and less humid;95;77;NE;7;50%;0%;6
Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm around;79;61;A p.m. t-storm;78;60;NE;6;56%;61%;4
Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;84;59;Not as warm;71;67;ENE;9;72%;49%;1
Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;57;50;Rain and drizzle;58;47;SW;10;90%;73%;1
Anchorage, United States;Mainly cloudy;46;34;Showers around;44;33;NE;4;79%;83%;0
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;81;57;Decreasing clouds;76;54;S;6;36%;17%;4
Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, colder;33;17;Sunshine, but cold;33;14;S;5;66%;0%;2
Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;83;60;Cloudy and cooler;74;55;S;13;62%;2%;3
Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;78;63;Sunny;81;64;N;8;57%;0%;4
Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;62;53;Showers around;64;54;W;13;68%;83%;8
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;95;68;Partly sunny;91;68;NNW;6;45%;5%;4
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;86;74;SSW;5;83%;83%;3
Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;A p.m. t-storm;81;68;NNE;5;74%;78%;6
Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;93;77;Clouds and sun;95;78;E;6;58%;12%;8
Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;75;56;A morning t-shower;65;57;NE;11;74%;83%;1
Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;72;45;Mostly sunny;66;43;E;4;33%;0%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;79;51;Sunshine and warm;80;51;SE;3;58%;0%;3
Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;69;52;A passing shower;69;51;WSW;5;79%;59%;1
Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;65;46;A downpour;64;49;WNW;5;69%;79%;10
Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;93;68;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;WSW;7;64%;74%;12
Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then some sun;75;52;Fog, then some sun;72;51;ENE;8;74%;4%;2
Brussels, Belgium;Occasional rain;52;50;Cloudy with a shower;56;48;WSW;12;84%;66%;1
Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;72;50;Mostly sunny, warm;76;49;ENE;5;73%;2%;3
Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and warm;77;52;Sunny and very warm;78;50;S;5;66%;5%;3
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler;65;54;Decreasing clouds;65;52;NNW;5;65%;26%;9
Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;78;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;68;NE;5;52%;65%;3
Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;73;55;Mostly cloudy;72;61;NNE;11;66%;1%;2
Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;94;72;Lots of sun, warm;92;71;N;5;26%;30%;5
Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;69;55;Partly sunny;64;51;SE;13;55%;26%;9
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;65;A shower or t-storm;79;63;E;3;75%;60%;8
Chennai, India;A t-storm in spots;86;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;NE;5;77%;75%;4
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;58;52;Windy with rain;64;47;SW;16;83%;77%;2
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;84;75;A t-storm in spots;84;76;NW;5;84%;82%;3
Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;56;50;Rain and drizzle;55;49;SSW;6;81%;58%;1
Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and humid;89;78;Nice with some sun;86;79;N;10;79%;0%;8
Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;89;59;Mostly sunny, cooler;75;49;N;9;38%;8%;4
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;89;72;Showers around;87;74;SSE;8;76%;86%;12
Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;Hazy sun;90;67;NW;8;41%;0%;5
Denver, United States;Cooler;54;33;Clouds and sun;54;34;WNW;9;34%;23%;3
Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;93;77;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NNW;6;72%;76%;6
Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;100;73;Mostly cloudy;91;73;S;8;54%;0%;11
Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, cool;51;37;Clouds and sun, cool;50;37;SW;5;77%;10%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;77;49;Lots of sun, nice;73;47;NE;5;33%;30%;4
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;70;57;Plenty of sun;68;56;SSW;5;64%;27%;4
Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;87;73;A passing shower;86;75;SSE;7;72%;65%;6
Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;91;61;Sunshine and warm;94;65;ENE;6;24%;0%;13
Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;90;73;Partly sunny;90;73;ESE;6;60%;20%;6
Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;51;44;Cloudy;46;37;WNW;9;88%;13%;0
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;77;A t-storm around;91;77;S;5;71%;65%;6
Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;84;72;Sunny and beautiful;83;72;E;7;60%;3%;6
Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;77;A passing shower;88;76;ENE;12;62%;66%;7
Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;80;69;E;5;81%;64%;4
Islamabad, Pakistan;Episodes of sunshine;85;60;Hazy sun;84;58;N;6;48%;0%;4
Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;69;60;Partly sunny;71;61;NE;9;73%;9%;3
Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;96;75;Turning sunny, hot;98;75;E;10;48%;5%;12
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;96;81;Sunny and beautiful;94;81;SW;8;62%;0%;7
Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;91;65;Mostly sunny and hot;92;60;SSW;9;9%;0%;12
Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sunshine;73;47;Sunshine and nice;75;47;N;5;26%;3%;5
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;99;75;Warm with hazy sun;98;74;N;7;24%;0%;6
Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;72;58;Clearing;81;57;WSW;6;64%;5%;5
Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;81;Partly sunny;102;79;NNE;7;27%;0%;8
Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;68;48;Partly sunny, warm;72;49;SSW;6;73%;4%;2
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;NNE;8;69%;84%;6
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;85;71;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;72;WSW;6;72%;74%;5
Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;92;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;W;4;73%;51%;6
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;4;79%;79%;6
La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;61;32;Mostly sunny;63;34;NNE;7;24%;12%;15
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;78;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;5;79%;55%;9
Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;66;61;Decreasing clouds;66;60;S;6;77%;4%;13
Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;66;51;Variable cloudiness;66;50;N;6;68%;8%;3
London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;55;47;A shower in spots;55;42;NNW;11;82%;48%;2
Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine;86;65;Sunny and very warm;91;66;NE;5;28%;2%;4
Luanda, Angola;Clearing;85;75;Rather cloudy, humid;85;76;SW;7;75%;44%;11
Madrid, Spain;A t-storm, cooler;58;41;Mostly sunny;60;46;NE;4;67%;10%;4
Male, Maldives;Downpours;86;80;A shower or two;86;79;ENE;6;72%;80%;4
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;ESE;4;80%;82%;6
Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;A t-storm around;92;77;E;5;64%;55%;7
Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;65;49;Turning sunny;66;51;S;8;62%;2%;9
Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;56;Partly sunny;75;59;NW;3;47%;67%;7
Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;89;79;Partly sunny, warm;89;80;ESE;7;71%;38%;5
Minsk, Belarus;Warm with some sun;65;46;Partly sunny, warm;65;46;NE;4;86%;19%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;85;77;A t-storm around;85;77;S;8;75%;74%;11
Montevideo, Uruguay;Inc. clouds;62;53;Rain and drizzle;60;50;N;6;78%;55%;4
Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;55;43;Partly sunny;57;43;E;0;74%;2%;3
Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy, warm;62;51;Showers around;62;45;WNW;10;77%;86%;1
Mumbai, India;Thunderstorms;86;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;NNE;5;69%;78%;2
Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;58;A stray t-shower;77;61;NE;7;64%;69%;11
New York, United States;Tropical rainstorm;60;51;Mostly sunny, nice;65;55;NE;8;66%;22%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny;84;61;NW;6;52%;11%;4
Novosibirsk, Russia;Chilly with some sun;26;15;Plenty of sun;30;22;SW;5;62%;5%;2
Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;75;59;Cloudy, p.m. rain;74;62;ENE;9;73%;90%;2
Oslo, Norway;Rain;42;32;Mostly cloudy;42;39;S;3;89%;17%;0
Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;58;35;Clouds and sun;58;43;E;5;75%;74%;3
Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;85;78;A passing shower;86;80;E;8;75%;66%;11
Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;77;A shower or t-storm;84;76;NNW;9;79%;73%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;89;74;A morning shower;89;74;ENE;7;73%;69%;11
Paris, France;Rain;53;49;Periods of sun;57;44;SW;8;65%;16%;2
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;76;58;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;S;9;59%;3%;9
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;91;76;Clouds and sun, warm;93;76;WNW;6;62%;33%;7
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SSE;15;77%;75%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;SE;5;55%;73%;5
Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;58;49;Fog, then some sun;67;49;NW;3;80%;20%;2
Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun;75;51;Mainly cloudy;72;49;N;4;75%;27%;3
Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;67;54;Downpours;67;54;ESE;10;71%;92%;6
Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;67;50;Decreasing clouds;67;50;ENE;8;72%;68%;3
Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;74;Nice with some sun;84;75;NE;8;66%;4%;12
Reykjavik, Iceland;Downpours;48;43;A little a.m. rain;46;32;NNE;13;72%;58%;1
Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;59;50;Cloudy;53;44;SE;3;93%;44%;1
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;75;65;Showers around;75;67;E;6;62%;74%;7
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;93;70;Plenty of sun;96;71;SE;7;15%;0%;6
Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;Partly sunny;80;56;N;6;64%;1%;3
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;54;47;Rain and drizzle;52;41;WNW;9;90%;62%;0
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;52;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;SW;6;67%;5%;4
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;62;Showers and t-storms;74;61;ENE;5;81%;84%;4
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A shower or two;88;78;E;10;75%;82%;7
San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;A p.m. t-storm;74;64;SW;4;100%;86%;9
Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;81;46;Sunshine and nice;75;45;NE;6;24%;0%;9
Santiago, Chile;Clouds, then sun;72;45;Mostly sunny;80;53;SSW;5;29%;0%;10
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;N;6;75%;74%;6
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;63;43;Partly sunny;65;44;N;4;66%;27%;4
Seattle, United States;A bit of rain;54;50;Occasional rain;56;54;SSW;9;84%;89%;1
Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;73;49;Mostly cloudy;74;52;ENE;4;64%;3%;4
Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, nice;75;61;Partly sunny, nice;75;63;NE;8;56%;1%;5
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;N;4;74%;75%;7
Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;76;46;Plenty of sunshine;76;45;S;3;59%;1%;3
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;89;76;Brief showers;89;76;ENE;8;71%;83%;6
Stockholm, Sweden;Occasional rain;52;42;Cloudy;48;44;SSW;4;83%;13%;0
Sydney, Australia;Sunlit, not as warm;69;52;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;NNW;9;51%;4%;10
Taipei City, Taiwan;Low clouds;78;69;A stray shower;81;67;E;7;64%;44%;2
Tallinn, Estonia;Rain this afternoon;53;45;Cloudy;48;40;WSW;8;89%;14%;0
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;77;47;Sunshine, pleasant;71;44;NNE;6;32%;2%;3
Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;72;56;A shower or two;68;51;ENE;6;69%;66%;3
Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;77;57;Clouds and sun;74;57;SSE;5;33%;33%;4
Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;83;72;Nice with some sun;83;72;NW;7;54%;44%;3
Tirana, Albania;Sunny;80;59;Sunny and very warm;84;58;E;4;55%;0%;3
Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;72;63;Cloudy;71;59;NE;9;57%;100%;2
Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;58;50;Increasing clouds;59;53;ESE;15;83%;80%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;Sunny and beautiful;85;68;ESE;11;57%;0%;4
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;85;67;Clouds and sun;84;68;SE;10;62%;2%;4
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;41;17;Decreasing clouds;48;18;E;7;33%;10%;3
Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;50;46;Rain;52;48;ESE;6;80%;97%;0
Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;62;48;Some sun, fog early;68;52;WNW;3;83%;3%;2
Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and less humid;92;71;Partly sunny and hot;93;71;WSW;4;52%;7%;7
Vilnius, Lithuania;Mild with some sun;64;48;Cloudy and mild;63;50;ENE;4;85%;42%;1
Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;73;50;Clouds and sun, warm;71;49;S;4;77%;8%;2
Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;58;54;Clouds and sun;61;47;WNW;22;73%;64%;5
Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;Mostly sunny;94;76;SW;4;67%;14%;8
Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;70;50;A stray t-shower;68;46;NNE;2;59%;55%;2
