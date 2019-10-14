Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 14, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A t-storm around;83;77;SW;10;86%;64%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;80;Sunny and very warm;99;80;NNE;8;40%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouding up, hot;91;69;Partly sunny and hot;93;67;ENE;10;22%;3%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;Cooler;72;56;ENE;11;56%;44%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershower;61;57;A passing shower;62;50;SSW;9;92%;80%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;43;25;Mostly cloudy;40;31;NNE;11;57%;31%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;75;49;Sunny and beautiful;78;51;ESE;8;27%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;57;42;Clouds and sunshine;50;43;SW;14;78%;75%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;93;64;Cooler;74;59;SW;12;68%;66%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;82;61;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;S;6;54%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;63;55;Morning rain;64;55;S;17;79%;89%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;100;66;Partly sunny and hot;99;67;NW;9;19%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, mainly late;89;74;A thunderstorm;87;74;SSE;4;85%;75%;8

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;85;70;Showers and t-storms;84;69;E;6;75%;85%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;93;76;A t-storm in spots;92;78;ENE;6;65%;64%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;57;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;NNE;13;49%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny, but cool;59;37;Cool with some sun;63;41;SSE;5;36%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouding up;81;51;Mostly sunny, warm;81;52;SSE;4;60%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;71;55;Mild with some sun;70;55;SSE;6;77%;56%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;45;Rather cloudy;66;48;ESE;6;65%;69%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;92;65;Sunny and very warm;93;67;E;8;27%;0%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog, then sun;72;54;Fog, then some sun;72;56;SSE;15;69%;56%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;57;Spotty showers;60;50;SSW;8;85%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Patchy fog, then sun;78;48;Fog, then sun;78;49;E;5;67%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Periods of sun, warm;74;50;Mostly sunny, warm;75;50;S;6;71%;2%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;57;45;A shower in the p.m.;58;54;E;12;66%;70%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;81;68;A morning t-storm;84;67;NE;4;49%;80%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;73;57;Cooler with some sun;65;49;NNE;14;59%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, warm;95;71;Sunny and very warm;94;71;NNW;6;43%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;Sunny and nice;74;56;SSE;9;55%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;66;SSE;3;68%;67%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;80;Showers and t-storms;91;80;NNE;8;77%;86%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;54;45;Spotty showers;61;44;WNW;12;65%;71%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;76;Showers and t-storms;87;76;S;6;78%;78%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;54;47;Mostly cloudy;59;50;E;11;85%;44%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Heavy p.m. t-storms;86;79;Decreasing clouds;86;79;SSW;12;85%;44%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;79;70;A t-storm in spots;86;53;NNE;8;74%;76%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;72;A morning t-storm;87;74;SE;10;80%;87%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;91;71;Hazy sun;94;72;SSE;4;45%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny and beautiful;75;35;Sunlit and cooler;63;38;S;6;34%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brilliant sunshine;93;73;Mostly sunny;94;76;NNW;4;61%;11%;7

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sunshine;99;69;Not as warm;88;70;SE;6;55%;5%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;57;49;Partly sunny;58;45;SSE;7;83%;75%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as warm;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;ENE;5;35%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;73;59;Nice with sunshine;72;59;WNW;9;52%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A little p.m. rain;86;74;A little p.m. rain;83;74;WNW;6;70%;83%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;85;51;Sunny and pleasant;87;55;ESE;7;22%;2%;13

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;72;ESE;8;65%;80%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;43;32;A passing shower;44;41;SE;5;85%;80%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A heavy p.m. shower;93;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;ENE;6;73%;72%;10

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;84;75;Partly sunny;84;73;E;9;62%;39%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;76;Partly sunny;88;76;NE;13;60%;65%;7

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;89;69;Showers and t-storms;83;68;ESE;6;80%;77%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;91;66;Mostly sunny, nice;90;63;NNE;6;48%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;Partly sunny;74;62;NE;7;80%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;94;76;A shower or t-storm;92;76;N;7;60%;66%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun and some clouds;94;85;Partly sunny;94;83;NNE;8;62%;3%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;84;58;Turning cloudy;84;56;NE;8;31%;12%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;85;46;Plenty of sunshine;82;49;NNE;5;19%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Plenty of sunshine;95;74;WSW;6;51%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;79;59;Nice with some sun;79;58;SSE;5;65%;36%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;WNW;7;53%;55%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warm;76;45;Sunshine and warm;71;47;SE;4;74%;2%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;N;7;69%;83%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;84;73;A t-storm around;86;72;W;5;72%;83%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;90;72;Hazy sun;93;73;N;5;59%;17%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;93;75;Showers and t-storms;91;75;NW;4;73%;76%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;58;37;A little a.m. rain;56;38;E;8;63%;84%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SW;6;81%;68%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;66;59;Sun and clouds;66;60;SSE;9;79%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;66;53;Partly sunny;67;56;WSW;5;69%;16%;4

London, United Kingdom;Periods of rain;60;51;Variable cloudiness;59;49;SSW;9;81%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds, then sun;75;57;Mostly sunny;83;62;SE;5;46%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Rather cloudy, humid;81;76;Low clouds breaking;83;75;SW;7;76%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;68;44;Mostly sunny;64;43;SW;5;47%;8%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;A shower or two;88;78;SW;4;69%;87%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;86;75;E;5;81%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;90;75;Clouds and sun;91;75;E;6;60%;30%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;A passing shower;66;53;SSE;10;61%;83%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;A t-storm in spots;77;57;N;5;45%;55%;9

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;Partly sunny, humid;86;75;E;8;64%;10%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny, warm;68;44;Partly sunny;59;50;ESE;4;80%;12%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;86;78;Nice with some sun;85;77;S;8;73%;57%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with some sun;53;48;Spotty showers;59;54;E;12;61%;67%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;56;38;Partly sunny;55;42;N;3;63%;29%;3

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, mild;60;52;Partly sunny;54;37;NNE;10;59%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun and warm;95;79;Hazy and very warm;96;79;NNE;6;57%;5%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Episodes of sunshine;74;58;Partly sunny;80;59;NE;8;53%;31%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;72;50;Mostly sunny;63;53;SSE;6;44%;4%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;Clouds and sun;90;67;W;8;47%;11%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;65;50;Afternoon rain;56;41;SW;14;60%;87%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rather cloudy;70;60;Partly sunny, nice;71;51;N;10;50%;6%;4

Oslo, Norway;Overcast;49;42;Periods of rain;47;43;NNE;5;85%;90%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;54;33;Increasing clouds;55;40;SSE;8;62%;60%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;85;79;Showers around;85;78;NE;11;80%;91%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;84;76;NW;4;84%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the a.m.;89;74;Clouds and sun;91;74;ENE;7;68%;33%;8

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;78;55;Spotty showers;60;52;SW;8;70%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;69;48;Partly sunny;65;48;S;12;47%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;90;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;NE;6;67%;64%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;71;SSE;14;72%;42%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;A shower in the p.m.;89;73;SE;5;59%;80%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and warm;70;51;Fog, then some sun;69;51;SW;4;68%;57%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sun;63;37;Partly sunny;64;38;NNW;4;57%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;69;53;A little p.m. rain;69;53;E;10;61%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;72;54;More sun than clouds;71;50;ENE;9;71%;4%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower or two;83;75;ESE;10;68%;78%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;47;45;Cloudy, p.m. showers;51;48;ENE;21;66%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, mild;63;45;Variable cloudiness;53;48;SE;6;86%;30%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;73;A shower in places;81;71;SE;7;74%;57%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;95;73;Plenty of sun;96;73;E;7;19%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;77;58;Showers and t-storms;76;58;SSE;8;70%;83%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Downpours;46;34;Periods of sun;44;36;E;5;72%;41%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;65;49;Sunny and cool;65;51;WSW;7;58%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;72;63;Showers and t-storms;72;61;ENE;4;85%;90%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. shower or two;88;78;A shower or two;88;77;SSE;7;75%;83%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;72;63;Rain and a t-storm;68;64;SE;6;100%;91%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;78;50;Partly sunny;72;49;NE;10;30%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Showers;63;48;Lots of sun, warmer;72;48;SW;5;47%;20%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;88;73;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;NNW;4;71%;80%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cool with rain;61;47;Partly sunny;65;49;S;5;67%;31%;3

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;61;45;Mostly cloudy;60;52;SE;6;65%;75%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny intervals;68;47;Partly sunny;65;45;NNE;4;56%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;76;63;Cloudy and cooler;66;63;NNE;13;48%;4%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;95;81;Showers and t-storms;90;81;NE;4;71%;71%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;78;47;Mostly sunny, warm;77;46;SSE;4;55%;0%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief showers;90;76;Sunshine, a shower;89;76;ENE;7;67%;65%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;48;40;Occasional rain;49;47;E;6;84%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Nice with some sun;73;58;Partly sunny;76;62;NNE;13;68%;11%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Periods of sun;81;70;Showers and t-storms;77;70;ENE;11;69%;82%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;48;40;A brief shower;47;42;ESE;5;69%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;63;46;Sunny and delightful;71;48;NE;5;37%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and beautiful;72;48;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;N;4;47%;0%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;Mostly sunny;76;58;SW;6;31%;1%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, warm;93;76;Partly sunny;88;75;NE;6;58%;4%;5

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;80;61;Mostly sunny;84;58;SE;4;57%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;66;62;Periods of sun;69;59;NE;9;61%;44%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cooler;53;42;Turning out cloudy;56;53;ESE;7;66%;69%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;81;68;Sunny and pleasant;82;69;ESE;6;65%;3%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;86;67;A quick shower;80;64;WSW;8;63%;54%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;46;12;Plenty of sunshine;50;14;SE;5;26%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;56;45;Becoming rainy;55;49;ENE;5;65%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;64;56;Some sun, fog early;70;54;WSW;12;70%;55%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sunshine;94;72;A t-storm in spots;91;72;E;7;55%;64%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mild with some sun;66;46;Some sun;58;52;SE;6;82%;13%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, mild;74;52;Partly sunny, mild;69;52;SSE;8;75%;4%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;58;52;Breezy with rain;57;52;SE;21;80%;88%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A morning shower;87;75;Partly sunny;92;76;N;6;70%;52%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and beautiful;74;44;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;NE;3;30%;0%;4

