Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 10, 2019

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;Thunderstorms;82;76;SW;12;90%;94%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;98;82;Sunny and very warm;98;84;NNE;7;58%;1%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;89;60;High clouds;90;62;WNW;6;29%;0%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny;75;60;Becoming cloudy;79;64;ESE;10;59%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;61;55;Breezy with rain;61;55;SW;21;91%;89%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;46;35;Cloudy and breezy;46;31;NNW;15;57%;44%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;79;57;Sunny and nice;80;57;E;8;38%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and very warm;73;47;Rain and drizzle;61;41;N;10;63%;64%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;96;75;Unseasonably hot;99;79;NE;11;40%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;Variable cloudiness;77;64;A t-storm in spots;80;66;N;5;73%;66%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;65;59;A little p.m. rain;65;52;SW;7;76%;79%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;105;73;Sunny and summerlike;105;72;NE;6;20%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;87;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;S;4;75%;77%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;A t-shower in spots;85;69;SSE;4;66%;67%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;S;5;74%;66%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;69;62;A t-storm in spots;74;66;SW;8;77%;49%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;70;54;Cloudy and cool;64;54;ESE;4;47%;23%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;69;47;Mostly sunny;68;45;E;4;60%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;58;49;Spotty showers;61;57;SW;12;59%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;65;49;A little p.m. rain;64;48;SE;6;80%;93%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;89;66;Partly sunny, nice;89;66;ESE;11;41%;2%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;63;44;Partly sunny;66;47;S;10;64%;3%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A passing shower;60;53;Showers around;61;56;SW;12;71%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;77;53;Mostly sunny;70;45;SE;4;69%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Rain this morning;63;46;Partly sunny;67;44;S;6;55%;3%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, warm;81;69;A shower or t-storm;79;66;ESE;8;76%;87%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;85;65;A thunderstorm;84;66;ESE;5;49%;86%;5

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;Sunny and pleasant;77;65;NNE;10;57%;14%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny, warm;93;69;NE;8;40%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;52;Partly sunny;71;56;SSE;10;64%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers around;76;68;A shower or t-storm;80;68;S;4;65%;80%;8

Chennai, India;A shower in the p.m.;91;80;Hazy sun;92;79;SE;7;68%;44%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunny intervals;71;64;Showers and t-storms;67;36;W;14;86%;76%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;89;76;A t-storm around;86;76;ESE;6;76%;67%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A brief shower;57;50;Cloudy, rain ending;58;50;SW;15;81%;89%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;87;80;Sunny and pleasant;88;81;NNW;7;78%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;91;47;A little a.m. rain;59;43;N;15;56%;76%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;83;74;Heavy p.m. showers;84;74;SE;11;90%;95%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;91;70;Hazy sunshine;92;69;E;4;45%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Snow, much colder;30;18;Sunshine;50;28;SSW;5;34%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds, a t-storm;85;74;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;NE;5;73%;60%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;99;73;Sun and some clouds;89;72;SE;6;52%;4%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;62;48;A passing shower;58;45;WSW;16;77%;60%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Increasing clouds;81;53;Sunny and beautiful;79;52;NE;5;30%;1%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with some sun;74;67;High clouds, humid;74;67;ENE;15;83%;29%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;SSE;8;72%;57%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;89;60;Some sun, pleasant;84;55;ESE;10;44%;22%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ENE;8;76%;69%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing, a shower;48;43;Spotty showers;51;45;SSW;9;94%;87%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;ENE;5;74%;78%;9

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sunshine;88;76;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SSW;6;68%;71%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;87;77;A shower or two;89;77;E;8;71%;56%;2

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;SSW;4;78%;65%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;Mostly sunny, nice;88;62;N;6;45%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;69;61;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;NE;9;74%;27%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;ENE;7;65%;64%;13

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with sunshine;96;84;Mostly sunny, warm;97;83;N;8;56%;3%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;84;51;Not as warm;75;55;NNW;8;44%;30%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;84;49;Mostly sunny;78;48;NNE;6;23%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;97;76;Sunny;94;76;WSW;8;53%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;77;58;A stray t-shower;80;58;SSW;6;67%;41%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine;98;78;Mostly sunny, nice;99;80;SW;8;38%;55%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Turning cloudy;63;45;Mostly sunny;58;45;SW;9;71%;24%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;89;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NNW;9;67%;68%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;84;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;72;ENE;6;76%;85%;3

Kolkata, India;A morning t-storm;86;76;A stray shower;91;75;NNE;6;70%;50%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;74;WNW;4;82%;69%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;63;28;Mostly sunny, mild;62;30;ENE;8;32%;27%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;74;A shower or t-storm;85;75;SSW;6;78%;75%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;64;57;Turning sunny;65;58;S;6;75%;4%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;80;58;Partly sunny;79;63;NW;5;61%;24%;4

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;62;56;Breezy with rain;62;53;WSW;17;84%;88%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;81;59;Plenty of sunshine;85;59;NNE;6;17%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;84;74;Decreasing clouds;83;74;SW;7;70%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny, warm;82;58;Mostly sunny, warm;83;59;SW;3;57%;16%;4

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;86;80;Cloudy with showers;87;79;SE;5;69%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;S;5;73%;66%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A shower or two;90;77;SSE;7;67%;67%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Low clouds;63;47;A p.m. shower or two;65;49;ESE;7;65%;75%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;75;58;A p.m. t-storm;77;58;NNE;6;54%;80%;9

Miami, United States;Clouds, a t-storm;86;78;A shower or two;86;77;NE;11;71%;85%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;51;46;Partly sunny;52;46;SW;10;78%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;87;78;Mostly sunny;87;79;SSE;8;70%;55%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, pleasant;80;63;A shower or t-storm;75;62;ENE;7;77%;85%;7

Montreal, Canada;High clouds;62;45;Some sun, pleasant;64;45;ENE;4;57%;17%;3

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Low clouds;52;45;WSW;9;75%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, humid;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;E;3;76%;80%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mainly cloudy;74;59;A t-storm in spots;75;60;ENE;9;72%;70%;12

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;59;52;A shower or two;60;54;NNE;20;67%;60%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;89;63;Mostly sunny;90;68;WNW;7;41%;1%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun, some clouds;53;30;Increasing clouds;53;30;E;10;47%;0%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;82;69;Cloudy and humid;81;70;NNE;10;74%;90%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;47;38;Occasional rain;47;38;S;2;88%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;62;42;Sunny;62;43;E;10;57%;14%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Morning showers;83;80;A shower or two;86;78;ESE;18;76%;97%;11

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;Showers and t-storms;85;73;WSW;6;81%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;E;8;67%;58%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;64;53;Partly sunny;67;54;SSW;9;59%;18%;2

Perth, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;74;58;An afternoon shower;72;56;S;10;74%;91%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Brief p.m. showers;89;75;A shower in places;90;77;SSW;5;74%;65%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower or two;84;76;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SE;12;79%;64%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;Sunshine, pleasant;89;71;SE;6;54%;35%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;57;46;Partly sunny;62;50;SSW;10;55%;16%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;69;50;Mostly sunny;77;52;ENE;5;67%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;71;52;Afternoon rain;69;53;NE;9;57%;86%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;78;60;Some brightening;77;60;S;6;74%;6%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;83;76;A p.m. shower or two;84;76;SE;15;73%;86%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;46;42;Mostly cloudy;48;37;NE;8;64%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;54;44;Spotty showers;56;49;SSW;10;85%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;70;Partly sunny, warmer;82;69;NE;6;70%;9%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;97;76;Mostly sunny, warm;99;71;NE;7;15%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;74;54;Nice with sunshine;78;55;N;5;70%;4%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;47;41;Cloudy;51;47;SSW;6;80%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and breezy;75;54;Mostly sunny;76;52;WSW;7;34%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;63;Showers and t-storms;76;63;E;6;81%;87%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun, nice;88;76;Mostly sunny;89;77;SSE;6;64%;30%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;SSE;5;97%;87%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;75;50;Increasing clouds;73;51;NE;7;40%;17%;6

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;81;52;Partly sunny;78;54;SW;4;27%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;Mostly sunny;87;73;N;4;66%;41%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;84;49;Sunshine and warm;84;58;NNE;5;52%;28%;4

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;58;38;Partly sunny;64;46;NE;5;46%;4%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;72;51;Hazy sunshine;78;58;ENE;4;63%;4%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;70;Rain and drizzle;79;70;NNE;7;67%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;80;An afternoon shower;91;80;ENE;4;68%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warm;75;50;Partly sunny, nice;70;46;SE;6;60%;7%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Periods of sun;87;77;Mostly sunny;88;76;SE;6;67%;44%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;54;43;Spotty showers;52;46;SW;8;84%;85%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partial sunshine;65;55;A touch of rain;61;55;ESE;10;72%;87%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;Mostly sunny;88;71;E;7;58%;13%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;50;45;Spotty showers;54;47;SSW;8;82%;88%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partial sunshine;81;55;Mostly sunny, nice;74;48;NNW;7;37%;9%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;67;52;Sunshine, pleasant;78;60;NNW;5;57%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;85;62;Sunny and pleasant;83;64;SSE;6;21%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Becoming cloudy;89;70;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;NE;7;58%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower or t-storm;86;65;Mostly sunny;85;62;E;4;55%;22%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;73;65;Cloudy, p.m. rain;73;70;N;8;84%;90%;1

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with sunshine;60;53;Mostly sunny, breezy;61;52;ESE;13;75%;66%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;78;69;A shower in the a.m.;78;69;N;7;68%;56%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;Sunshine, pleasant;80;60;W;10;55%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder with some sun;37;13;Mostly cloudy, cold;35;15;ENE;6;32%;8%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;56;41;High clouds;60;45;N;3;46%;46%;3

Vienna, Austria;A shower;63;47;Clouds and sun, nice;69;44;SSE;3;49%;1%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;93;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;E;3;71%;66%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Considerable clouds;51;44;Spotty showers;51;48;SW;12;80%;86%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;55;45;Clouds and sun;59;52;SW;11;78%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;61;53;Variable cloudiness;61;50;NNW;17;83%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm around;91;75;W;5;68%;55%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;80;53;Some sun, pleasant;80;53;NE;3;37%;2%;4

