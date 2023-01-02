Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 2, 2023

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;33;24;Sunny;32;24;SSW;10;65%;3%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Some sun;25;18;NNE;13;49%;7%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;12;-2;Plenty of sunshine;13;0;NE;13;64%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Inc. clouds;19;6;Partly sunny;18;9;SW;9;53%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;10;3;Mostly cloudy;10;9;SSW;23;83%;93%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;NNE;13;60%;94%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;13;2;Increasing clouds;17;5;NNW;8;27%;6%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;-6;-9;Very windy;-1;-11;SW;43;53%;96%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;18;E;13;84%;99%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;Mostly sunny;15;6;W;7;75%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, a p.m. shower;22;18;A morning shower;24;19;ENE;31;61%;94%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;20;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;ESE;9;69%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;32;22;An afternoon shower;33;23;SE;10;65%;74%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;27;16;Sunlit and beautiful;26;15;ESE;14;57%;3%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Variable cloudiness;31;21;Sunny intervals;30;22;NNE;11;56%;28%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;16;9;A shower in places;15;5;WNW;9;79%;57%;2

Beijing, China;Sun and some clouds;3;-8;Partly sunny;3;-7;N;8;32%;36%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, mild;16;4;Fog, then some sun;12;5;WNW;10;74%;30%;1

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;15;6;Cooler;8;5;SSW;12;63%;74%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;20;8;Periods of rain;19;7;NW;11;76%;93%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;NNW;14;68%;57%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;8;4;Fog, then some sun;10;0;NW;9;78%;21%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Partly sunny;9;8;SSW;16;76%;93%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;16;3;Fog, then some sun;11;4;E;15;87%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;10;4;Low clouds and fog;10;1;NW;9;84%;12%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;30;18;Hot with clearing;32;18;S;14;45%;3%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Very warm;30;19;Mostly sunny;29;20;ENE;11;36%;55%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;7;-4;Mostly sunny;6;-4;NW;15;28%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;22;13;Mostly sunny, nice;22;12;N;12;59%;37%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;29;18;Increasing clouds;24;18;SSW;20;71%;85%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little rain;29;19;Morning showers;27;18;NNE;7;73%;98%;3

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;10;73%;4%;6

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. rain;5;3;A couple of showers;13;3;NE;28;83%;89%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;31;22;An afternoon shower;31;23;NNE;18;69%;74%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;9;4;A shower in places;6;3;S;16;74%;96%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;28;21;Partly sunny;29;22;NE;13;51%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;A severe t-storm;23;12;Partly sunny;21;6;WSW;18;36%;10%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More sun than clouds;32;24;Showers around;33;24;NE;17;59%;76%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;17;5;Hazy sun;17;4;NNW;8;79%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;-1;-9;Mostly cloudy, cold;1;-7;SW;10;69%;14%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;26;14;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NNW;9;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;16;74%;72%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;4;2;Warmer with rain;13;9;WSW;28;86%;99%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun, some clouds;7;-3;Overcast;7;-1;NNE;11;32%;20%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;An afternoon shower;19;12;Mostly sunny;18;15;ENE;10;82%;27%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Considerable clouds;23;16;Cloudy;22;15;SSE;8;56%;17%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;23;15;A thunderstorm;23;15;NNE;9;79%;92%;5

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;SE;15;64%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;A little snow;0;-7;NW;10;87%;95%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;Mostly cloudy;33;22;N;10;55%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;18;13;Hazy sun;19;14;ENE;11;64%;4%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;NE;15;61%;46%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;30;18;Hazy sun;30;18;SSE;11;59%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun;22;1;Hazy sun;17;1;N;10;56%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sun;11;5;Hazy sun;12;6;SW;13;68%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;24;A few showers;30;24;WSW;18;77%;96%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;22;NNW;10;67%;91%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;13;A t-storm around;25;14;E;12;61%;82%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;Plenty of sunshine;6;-3;SSW;9;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;27;12;Nice with some sun;26;10;NE;15;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;16;3;Mostly cloudy;18;3;S;6;45%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun, very warm;31;17;Hazy sun;31;16;N;22;31%;2%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of sun, mild;11;6;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;7;WNW;17;79%;17%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A little p.m. rain;31;23;A little rain, warm;30;23;N;15;61%;80%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A t-storm around;31;22;SSW;9;67%;82%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;26;13;Hazy sun;27;11;NE;11;58%;2%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;N;6;76%;83%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of rain;13;5;A little rain;14;5;NNW;9;60%;90%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sun, less humid;32;22;Hazy sun;30;23;SW;11;64%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;24;20;Low clouds;24;20;SSE;11;72%;30%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Mostly sunny;15;5;NNE;10;66%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;9;4;Periods of rain;12;11;SW;24;85%;99%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Occasional p.m. rain;15;10;A morning shower;16;12;E;11;65%;82%;1

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;S;12;76%;58%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;13;3;Fog to sun;14;-1;NNE;6;72%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, very warm;31;26;Sunshine, very warm;31;26;NE;25;68%;2%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;N;9;82%;96%;5

Manila, Philippines;Very warm;31;25;Cloudy with showers;31;24;ENE;16;70%;100%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Strong morning winds;33;16;Very warm;20;13;S;22;63%;27%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;22;9;Mostly sunny;23;12;SW;7;36%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;27;22;Breezy in the a.m.;27;22;ESE;20;70%;26%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;6;4;Breezy with a shower;7;-1;WNW;25;79%;68%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Windy;31;25;Windy with some sun;31;25;ENE;29;61%;32%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;24;15;Pleasant and warmer;28;19;NNE;13;51%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Morning flurries;5;1;A bit of rain;4;0;NE;10;81%;97%;1

Moscow, Russia;Windy this morning;1;-8;Cloudy, p.m. snow;-1;-9;ESE;10;100%;100%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;Clouds and sun;30;19;N;12;54%;0%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy with clearing;25;14;Thundershowers;22;15;NE;22;78%;86%;3

New York, United States;Partly sunny, mild;12;7;Rain and drizzle;12;10;SW;19;89%;93%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;6;Abundant sunshine;18;7;N;13;59%;3%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-11;-13;Windy;-3;-6;S;32;35%;85%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in places;10;1;Partly sunny;9;2;N;11;61%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-4;-11;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-10;NE;5;76%;76%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Areas of low clouds;4;-1;A little rain;2;0;NE;12;83%;97%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;29;25;A morning t-storm;30;25;WNW;11;73%;92%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers, mainly late;29;22;Very warm;30;22;NW;10;74%;49%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;28;22;Heavy p.m. showers;30;23;NE;10;83%;93%;2

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Sun and some clouds;11;9;SSW;15;77%;32%;2

Perth, Australia;Hot, turning breezy;34;18;Hot;34;19;ESE;20;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;An afternoon shower;30;23;Increasing clouds;32;23;N;20;59%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, becoming breezy;37;24;High clouds and hot;34;24;NE;13;52%;25%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with some sun;32;20;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;SSE;10;47%;28%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;6;Mild with some sun;10;3;SW;12;63%;8%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but cold;-3;-17;Hazy and chilly;-1;-15;ESE;5;52%;10%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;14;8;A little rain;17;9;NE;9;73%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;Decreasing clouds;19;8;NE;11;73%;10%;2

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;E;15;64%;70%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, not as cold;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-6;NNE;22;64%;7%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;5;3;A couple of showers;5;2;WNW;23;80%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;Partly sunny, warm;32;23;NW;12;59%;42%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Downpours;13;12;Clouds;16;12;SSE;10;77%;91%;3

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;17;9;Low clouds and fog;17;8;NNE;7;71%;47%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;0;-4;Cloudy;-1;-7;NNE;8;79%;28%;0

San Francisco, United States;Becoming rainy;11;7;Mostly cloudy;12;7;E;11;84%;44%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers, mainly late;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;ENE;16;62%;9%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;29;22;Breezy with a shower;28;22;E;22;71%;94%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A morning shower;26;16;A stray t-shower;26;17;WSW;8;83%;43%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;21;5;Mostly sunny, nice;23;4;E;12;36%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Very warm;28;13;Sunny and very warm;31;16;SW;11;36%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;21;A t-storm around;30;20;N;17;69%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;14;3;Mostly sunny;15;3;ENE;8;69%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;A bit of p.m. rain;8;2;Mainly cloudy;7;2;SSE;14;86%;85%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;0;-10;Sunny;2;-9;NW;5;36%;4%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;9;4;Cloudy;9;4;NNE;14;57%;36%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A few p.m. showers;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;N;14;74%;82%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Freezing fog;12;1;Fog, then sun;13;3;W;7;70%;7%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;Some sun, a shower;28;23;ENE;21;72%;94%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;4;-4;A snow shower;-2;-6;WNW;11;75%;50%;1

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;Very warm;26;20;ENE;26;62%;37%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers;19;16;A couple of showers;18;16;ENE;16;89%;97%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;1;0;A little snow;1;-2;NW;17;89%;98%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;7;-2;Showers around;4;1;SSE;11;68%;98%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;13;4;Sunny and mild;12;3;SW;9;51%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;9;1;Hazy sun;11;2;E;9;18%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;17;13;Plenty of sunshine;19;13;NE;13;56%;10%;3

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;18;5;Mostly sunny;17;4;E;6;65%;3%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;10;1;Clearing;9;0;NNW;14;44%;2%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;6;2;Breezy with rain;5;3;SW;30;92%;98%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Variable cloudiness;19;12;Sunny;19;11;ESE;9;63%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;21;9;Partly sunny;21;8;NW;6;56%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but cold;-24;-30;Mainly cloudy, cold;-19;-31;ESE;12;97%;44%;0

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;6;1;Low clouds;5;4;ENE;10;73%;87%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Fog, then some sun;10;2;WNW;10;73%;27%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;25;17;Partly sunny;27;16;E;7;49%;10%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;9;7;A couple of showers;9;1;WNW;34;64%;90%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;13;8;A shower in spots;9;1;W;15;61%;53%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very warm;28;14;Rain and drizzle;22;16;NE;13;66%;63%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;31;18;Very warm;32;19;WNW;9;52%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;4;-6;Plenty of sunshine;4;-6;NE;4;35%;0%;2

