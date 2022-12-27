Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 27, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;11;68%;8%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun returning;26;19;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;WNW;21;55%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;12;3;Sunny;12;5;W;10;79%;9%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;20;7;Mostly sunny, nice;20;9;S;8;67%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;8;6;Occasional rain;10;8;SSW;32;80%;97%;0

Anchorage, United States;A little icy mix;0;-5;Remaining cloudy;-1;-6;NE;8;75%;17%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;11;1;Some brightening;9;0;ESE;8;61%;14%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-9;-18;A little p.m. snow;-11;-12;ENE;8;88%;74%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot, afternoon rain;32;18;Sunny and hot;33;21;SSE;12;52%;2%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;18;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;NNE;6;78%;8%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;24;16;Mostly cloudy;26;18;NNE;17;56%;9%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Some brightening;16;8;Plenty of sun;17;6;WNW;17;66%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;ESE;10;72%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;18;Partly sunny;29;18;ESE;14;65%;7%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SW;9;52%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;17;8;Partly sunny;16;9;WSW;11;79%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;1;-8;Sunny;2;-8;NNW;13;22%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower;13;1;Partly sunny;9;1;SE;8;57%;5%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;6;2;Mostly cloudy;8;7;SSW;18;80%;71%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Some sun;21;6;A shower or two;21;8;SE;9;63%;84%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;23;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;N;13;70%;59%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;9;-1;Partly sunny;7;-1;ESE;10;68%;6%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Overcast;8;5;An afternoon shower;10;8;SSW;27;76%;94%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;13;1;Plenty of sun;8;-3;E;12;63%;2%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Windy this morning;9;-3;Periods of sun;7;-2;SE;7;75%;4%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and very warm;30;18;Very warm;31;16;ESE;14;49%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;27;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;NNE;7;52%;86%;6

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;8;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;NW;14;57%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;Sunny and nice;21;12;NE;8;51%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine, pleasant;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;S;16;60%;69%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in places;28;18;A couple of showers;28;17;E;6;59%;84%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;30;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;SE;8;67%;27%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;-3;-4;Breezy and milder;6;4;SSW;31;62%;8%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;23;Showers around;30;23;SSW;11;78%;83%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy, mist;5;2;A couple of showers;6;5;SSW;19;87%;99%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;19;High clouds;27;20;NW;15;63%;4%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;3;Breezy and warmer;19;15;S;25;73%;6%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A shower in the a.m.;32;23;E;13;64%;68%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;16;6;Hazy sunshine;20;8;WNW;13;65%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mild with some sun;18;2;Cooler;8;-5;SSW;11;69%;97%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;26;16;Decreasing clouds;26;13;NW;9;67%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;WSW;11;79%;73%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Morning rain;11;5;A little a.m. rain;11;4;WSW;24;87%;95%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;14;3;Increasing clouds;10;3;NNW;11;42%;14%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;14;Sunshine, pleasant;19;12;WNW;15;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Rain and drizzle;17;10;N;17;60%;89%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;NE;12;38%;4%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower in places;22;17;An afternoon shower;24;19;ENE;21;75%;70%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;2;-2;Snow showers;-1;-7;N;10;87%;73%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;20;High clouds;32;21;SSE;7;59%;3%;3

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Sunny and nice;21;10;NNE;14;55%;8%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;NNW;12;59%;18%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;32;22;Hazy sun and warm;32;20;ESE;9;52%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;24;3;Partly sunny;20;6;NNE;9;51%;1%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;13;8;Clouds and sun;12;7;ENE;15;82%;14%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Rain and a t-storm;30;24;WSW;18;78%;99%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;Sunny and nice;30;21;NNE;16;39%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;27;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;NNW;13;64%;57%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;10;-1;Sunshine;11;1;WNW;5;27%;43%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;27;13;Sunny and nice;28;16;WNW;9;38%;4%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;19;3;Hazy sunshine;17;3;SE;7;46%;4%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;27;12;Hazy sunshine;28;13;N;20;30%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;A little rain;6;5;Mostly cloudy;6;2;SW;16;47%;24%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, turning breezy;31;23;Warm with a shower;31;24;NNE;15;60%;47%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SW;10;70%;65%;4

Kolkata, India;Clearing, very warm;28;18;Sunny and less humid;27;13;NNE;12;50%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;7;75%;87%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;17;4;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;NE;10;39%;74%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and nice;31;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;SW;10;60%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;24;19;Mostly cloudy;25;19;SSE;14;71%;18%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds and fog;19;9;Periods of sun;17;14;WSW;9;91%;56%;2

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon drizzle;10;9;A little rain;12;7;SW;29;65%;86%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;11;A passing shower;18;11;SE;9;68%;92%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;SW;12;70%;67%;11

Madrid, Spain;Fog to sun;15;3;Periods of sun;12;6;SW;6;86%;41%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;26;Very warm;31;26;E;9;64%;18%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;27;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;23;ENE;6;90%;75%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;27;23;Mostly cloudy;28;23;N;11;68%;91%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very hot;37;26;Showers;28;12;S;21;64%;91%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;8;SW;8;41%;2%;5

Miami, United States;A little a.m. rain;21;16;An afternoon shower;24;21;ENE;19;56%;73%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy, not as cold;2;0;Breezy in the a.m.;1;-1;SSW;16;72%;88%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;24;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;24;E;23;64%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and delightful;26;17;An afternoon shower;25;16;SE;20;56%;56%;11

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;-6;-9;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-1;SW;14;84%;90%;0

Moscow, Russia;Periods of snow;-1;-2;A little a.m. snow;-1;-5;WNW;11;91%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;31;23;Hazy sun;32;24;N;12;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;16;A stray t-shower;27;15;NE;19;60%;55%;6

New York, United States;Turning sunny;2;-2;Partly sunny;7;1;SW;14;46%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Brilliant sunshine;19;6;Sunshine;19;8;SW;9;65%;8%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;-13;-17;A bit of p.m. snow;-13;-25;W;12;67%;90%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, warm;23;1;Sunny and cooler;11;2;W;11;64%;13%;3

Oslo, Norway;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-10;Cloudy and colder;-6;-7;NNE;11;75%;95%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;-6;-11;A bit of snow;1;-2;SSW;18;86%;83%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine, pleasant;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;NE;15;72%;85%;11

Panama City, Panama;Sunshine, very warm;31;22;A shower, very warm;30;22;NW;11;72%;56%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny intervals;29;22;A morning shower;28;23;ENE;10;79%;74%;2

Paris, France;Fog, then some sun;9;7;A little p.m. rain;12;9;SSW;22;66%;94%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;27;15;Very warm;30;19;SSE;20;33%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;31;21;Sun and clouds;30;22;WNW;12;59%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rather cloudy;33;26;A morning t-storm;31;25;NNW;17;75%;94%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in places;32;18;Mostly sunny;33;19;SE;9;46%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;6;0;Partial sunshine;7;4;SSW;14;62%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;2;-12;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-15;SSE;9;48%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;10;A shower in the p.m.;19;8;NE;9;69%;84%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;21;7;Mostly cloudy;20;8;SSW;11;73%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;22;E;14;66%;92%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy, cold;-2;-11;Sunny, but very cold;-9;-13;ENE;9;93%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;3;1;Snow showers;2;1;SSW;13;80%;99%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;22;Very warm;31;24;NNW;12;69%;33%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;21;7;Breezy in the a.m.;17;5;NNE;18;50%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;18;7;Partly sunny;16;7;NNE;7;77%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-3;-4;A little a.m. snow;2;-6;SSW;11;77%;54%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of rain;14;6;Cloudy;13;7;SSE;12;80%;91%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;26;17;A shower in the p.m.;26;17;ENE;16;64%;62%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;An afternoon shower;31;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;23;ESE;21;69%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;NNW;11;73%;10%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Brief p.m. showers;19;9;Brief p.m. showers;19;10;ESE;10;69%;91%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, very warm;29;15;Sunny and very warm;31;15;SW;12;29%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;29;20;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;NNE;9;76%;78%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then sun;18;7;A shower or two;15;12;SSE;10;87%;98%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain, heavy at times;9;5;A couple of showers;8;5;SSE;12;78%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;3;-6;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-11;W;8;37%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;8;3;Mostly cloudy;7;3;NNE;15;65%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and drizzle;31;25;A shower;30;24;N;15;73%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with some sun;12;2;Mostly sunny;8;0;ESE;6;66%;25%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;28;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;E;24;64%;62%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy this morning;2;-6;Cloudy, snow showers;-1;-3;ESE;6;81%;79%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;Windy in the p.m.;29;20;NNE;28;55%;4%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;18;14;A little p.m. rain;17;14;ENE;14;87%;94%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;2;-1;Snow showers;1;-4;SSE;12;87%;92%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;11;0;Showers around;8;1;N;7;65%;86%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;9;-1;Partly sunny;7;2;NW;13;71%;17%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;9;1;Clearing;8;1;NNE;10;39%;15%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;18;12;Partly sunny;19;11;E;9;64%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;18;7;Partly sunny;18;7;ESE;5;66%;85%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;11;4;Mostly sunny;11;3;NNW;10;66%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;-2;-3;Breezy and milder;4;2;SW;28;70%;26%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Sunny and nice;21;11;SSW;10;69%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;24;10;Sunny, nice and warm;21;11;SSE;7;57%;0%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine, but cold;-19;-31;Sunny and cold;-17;-28;ESE;12;78%;10%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning showers;8;6;Occasional rain;7;4;SE;8;64%;93%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, mild;8;-3;Sun and some clouds;7;-2;ESE;7;73%;2%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sunshine;28;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;E;8;56%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thick cloud cover;3;3;A couple of showers;3;1;SSW;16;57%;98%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Colder;4;0;Partly sunny;5;4;SW;14;60%;38%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and very warm;29;14;Cooler but pleasant;22;15;NE;17;69%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;32;20;Very warm;32;18;SW;9;56%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing;1;-5;Partly sunny;2;-5;ENE;4;51%;14%;2

