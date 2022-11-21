Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 21, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;30;25;A couple of showers;30;24;S;12;79%;92%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;NNW;8;57%;4%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;19;9;Clouds and sunshine;17;10;NNE;10;73%;12%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, milder;20;12;Mostly cloudy, windy;16;12;W;30;49%;19%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Milder;9;4;Partly sunny;8;5;S;21;85%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of ice;2;-4;Snow and sleet;0;-4;NNE;6;77%;100%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;SE;10;34%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-4;-10;Low clouds;-4;-14;W;14;79%;23%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;27;21;Decreasing clouds;29;16;SE;17;64%;25%;11

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;21;10;Clouds and sun;18;16;SSW;11;61%;88%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy with rain;23;16;A couple of showers;21;15;WNW;21;77%;100%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and very warm;28;11;High clouds;28;10;SSE;7;54%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Showers around;30;22;SSW;11;81%;96%;3

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;27;18;Cloudy, p.m. showers;24;20;NE;11;78%;100%;2

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. shower;32;27;A t-storm around;33;27;NE;12;59%;64%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;17;8;Mostly cloudy, windy;15;9;WNW;26;51%;24%;1

Beijing, China;Mild with some sun;13;2;Sun and some clouds;10;0;S;8;67%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;7;1;Occasional rain;12;6;SE;25;71%;95%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;2;SE;14;72%;39%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;19;7;A touch of rain;19;6;WNW;10;81%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;A t-storm around;27;18;ENE;11;65%;74%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers around;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;5;3;NE;12;88%;93%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;8;3;Breezy;7;3;SSW;22;83%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Periods of rain;9;3;Clouds and sun;10;6;E;9;74%;71%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;7;-1;Rather cloudy;8;5;ENE;16;77%;93%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and cooler;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;SSW;13;49%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;A t-storm or two;27;19;NNW;10;54%;92%;6

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;20;11;Cloudy and cooler;15;10;NNW;10;77%;70%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;15;N;12;50%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;20;17;Decreasing clouds;24;15;S;18;56%;45%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;29;21;A t-storm in spots;29;21;E;5;61%;57%;4

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;25;23;A.M. showers, cloudy;28;24;NNW;13;78%;100%;2

Chicago, United States;Sunny and breezy;8;-1;Sunshine;9;1;SW;14;55%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Sun and some clouds;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;W;11;74%;26%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain/snow showers;1;-1;Variable cloudiness;2;2;SE;26;77%;88%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;24;Breezy in the a.m.;31;24;NNE;20;50%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;A shower in the a.m.;12;2;Mostly sunny;16;7;SSE;9;71%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;33;25;A stray t-shower;33;25;ENE;15;62%;68%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;NW;10;40%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Brilliant sunshine;10;-3;Partly sunny;12;-1;SW;10;26%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;17;Sunshine;31;19;NW;12;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;ESE;8;75%;88%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;9;5;Mostly cloudy;8;7;S;13;85%;90%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;14;-1;Sunshine;14;2;NNE;11;42%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;Some sun;18;14;W;22;70%;32%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;31;22;Hot;33;22;ENE;11;63%;72%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;14;A t-storm around;29;15;NE;10;54%;47%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;27;21;An afternoon shower;28;19;ESE;16;70%;52%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;-3;-4;Cloudy and chilly;-3;-10;NE;15;85%;62%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy with t-storms;29;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;SSE;6;83%;98%;2

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;27;24;A little rain, humid;28;24;ENE;16;72%;97%;1

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;29;23;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;ENE;22;53%;19%;5

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;28;21;Cloudy;27;21;NNE;14;44%;42%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;31;8;Sunny and very warm;31;8;N;11;30%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers around;19;11;Showers around;13;12;SE;12;80%;90%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;26;SW;19;60%;67%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;NNW;10;58%;57%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;13;Occasional rain;24;13;NNE;16;63%;98%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;17;-3;Sunny and nice;19;0;SSW;8;23%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny, nice;32;18;N;9;44%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Warmer with hazy sun;23;10;Warmer with hazy sun;30;10;WSW;7;33%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;37;19;Sunny and very warm;37;19;NNW;15;27%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Afternoon flurries;0;-1;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;WSW;14;84%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;31;26;Warm with a shower;32;26;NNE;15;59%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;32;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;7;71%;58%;8

Kolkata, India;Turning cloudy;29;18;Hazy sun;28;17;N;11;53%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;NW;13;73%;94%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;13;4;Cloudy with a shower;11;4;ESE;14;52%;74%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;SSW;11;74%;76%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;Clouds and sun;21;16;SSE;11;75%;8%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;18;9;Partly sunny;16;14;WSW;15;76%;44%;2

London, United Kingdom;Cooler, p.m. rain;9;4;Periods of sun;8;6;SW;10;79%;37%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;NE;9;24%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;29;25;Decreasing clouds;30;25;SSW;14;64%;42%;11

Madrid, Spain;A touch of rain;14;1;Showers around;7;6;WSW;17;83%;94%;2

Male, Maldives;Overcast;30;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;NW;20;69%;70%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;34;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;8;72%;94%;10

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;30;24;High clouds;31;24;E;9;71%;41%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of rain;15;6;Cloudy and breezy;17;11;W;27;64%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;NNE;8;51%;39%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy with showers;27;23;A t-storm in spots;28;22;NE;14;81%;57%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-1;-2;A little snow;-2;-5;WNW;14;87%;93%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;34;28;Breezy in the p.m.;35;26;ENE;21;56%;27%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with a shower;18;11;Breezy in the a.m.;21;13;ENE;19;61%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;2;-5;Cloudy;1;-3;SW;9;59%;29%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-6;-7;Breezy with snow;2;1;ESE;21;92%;99%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;31;22;Partly sunny;32;23;NNE;11;48%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;16;NE;20;71%;65%;6

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;6;2;Sunny and warmer;10;3;WSW;11;41%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;23;15;Showers around;22;12;W;15;69%;60%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-11;-17;A bit of p.m. snow;-11;-21;WSW;22;77%;96%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;19;9;A thick cloud cover;18;12;NE;10;71%;72%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cold;-2;-6;Chilly with snow;-2;-2;ENE;10;79%;100%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-7;Cloudy;1;-3;SW;10;66%;30%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;Showers around;29;26;E;21;73%;81%;5

Panama City, Panama;Downpours;31;23;A morning shower;33;23;NW;11;71%;60%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray t-shower;32;25;NE;11;75%;83%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;4;Breezy with rain;9;6;SW;24;78%;93%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;29;18;A shower in the p.m.;33;18;ENE;24;32%;60%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;31;27;Couple of t-storms;31;27;E;11;74%;98%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;ENE;16;64%;77%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;34;19;SE;11;51%;13%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of showers;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;2;SE;7;91%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and mild;14;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;6;ENE;6;63%;84%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;9;A little rain;19;9;NE;9;68%;86%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;21;11;Mostly cloudy;21;12;E;9;78%;28%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;ESE;15;64%;93%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;6;4;Rain and drizzle;6;0;ENE;26;70%;60%;0

Riga, Latvia;Chilly with some sun;-2;-7;Variable cloudiness;1;-6;NE;9;82%;10%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;High clouds and warm;30;24;ENE;16;62%;5%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;23;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;E;10;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;16;13;Thunderstorms;13;6;N;18;87%;99%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Afternoon flurries;-3;-8;Low clouds;-1;-5;ENE;14;75%;68%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sunshine;18;5;Partly sunny;17;5;WSW;11;56%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray a.m. t-storm;22;18;A t-storm around;22;18;ENE;11;79%;48%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;29;23;Winds subsiding;30;23;E;25;66%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy and humid;28;19;A stray t-shower;29;20;N;10;77%;50%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;23;6;Mostly cloudy;23;5;E;9;42%;7%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, very hot;36;14;Sunny and very hot;38;15;SW;12;18%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;30;22;A shower in the a.m.;31;22;N;12;71%;58%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;16;8;A couple of showers;14;14;W;15;92%;99%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;12;7;Occasional rain;12;7;S;15;81%;97%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;15;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;10;NE;6;77%;93%;1

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy, warm;20;16;Rain and drizzle;18;15;NNW;15;81%;85%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;34;26;A t-storm around;31;26;WNW;14;72%;92%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;8;-1;A bit of rain;12;5;SE;9;62%;91%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm in spots;27;22;A stray shower;31;23;E;25;65%;88%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers;1;0;Cloudy with a shower;3;2;ENE;10;77%;85%;0

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;24;9;Sunny, breezy, nice;21;12;W;32;39%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy and humid;27;22;A shower in the p.m.;27;21;SW;9;75%;94%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold;-4;-5;Cloudy, not as cold;0;-4;ENE;13;76%;56%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Cloudy;12;8;ENE;10;66%;28%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;19;13;High clouds and warm;21;12;NW;11;38%;1%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and pleasant;19;9;Sunny and mild;21;9;S;8;17%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;14;Not as warm;25;10;N;15;64%;55%;3

Tirana, Albania;Showers;16;8;Rain and a t-storm;17;11;SSW;11;69%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;18;12;Partly sunny;14;9;ENE;13;76%;91%;3

Toronto, Canada;Very windy;5;0;Mostly cloudy;5;0;W;11;72%;23%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and windy;20;7;Windy with hazy sun;24;11;W;35;44%;5%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;20;13;A couple of showers;17;8;W;25;59%;89%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-1;-14;Sunny;-2;-14;E;11;52%;25%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;9;6;Periods of rain;9;5;W;11;77%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;A couple of showers;9;1;Mostly cloudy;6;2;NNW;10;81%;93%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy and hot;32;23;Becoming cloudy;29;24;ESE;8;56%;38%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as cold;0;-6;Snow showers;-1;-7;WNW;10;82%;61%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;2;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;ESE;11;88%;5%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain this afternoon;20;14;Winds subsiding;19;16;NNE;34;69%;95%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;33;24;Hot with clearing;34;24;NW;9;61%;11%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;13;4;High clouds and mild;14;5;NE;3;43%;1%;1

