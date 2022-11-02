Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 2, 2022

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;16;74%;57%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;37;23;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;E;11;40%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;Sunny and nice;25;12;WNW;10;48%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;W;13;60%;12%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy;15;11;Occasional rain;15;9;S;21;78%;98%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow, some heavy;0;-5;Snow;-1;-10;N;11;74%;94%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;17;8;Partly sunny;19;10;NNW;9;67%;29%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;P.M. rain, breezy;9;-4;Breezy;4;0;S;24;66%;69%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;SE;10;51%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;Mostly sunny, warm;26;15;NNW;9;46%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;22;17;A little a.m. rain;21;14;WNW;18;82%;74%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;29;15;Sunshine, pleasant;29;12;NW;12;30%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers this morning;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;SSE;8;79%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;24;20;A t-storm in spots;25;19;ENE;13;77%;64%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;21;E;10;46%;0%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;22;15;Cloudy;22;11;W;15;75%;26%;1

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;15;3;Partly sunny, cool;12;0;NNW;11;52%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler;17;8;Partly sunny, nice;18;9;SE;9;77%;7%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;14;6;High clouds;13;9;SE;13;72%;5%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;9;Cloudy with a shower;18;9;SSW;9;79%;76%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A couple of showers;24;16;Low clouds;21;14;ESE;17;81%;33%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, mild;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;SE;10;69%;30%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy this morning;14;10;A little p.m. rain;15;8;WSW;19;73%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine and warm;25;10;Cloudy, not as warm;19;7;ENE;10;61%;23%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;Mostly sunny;15;7;ESE;9;77%;16%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and delightful;25;12;Breezy in the p.m.;25;13;E;16;55%;0%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy this morning;28;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;19;NE;10;53%;85%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;23;9;Mostly cloudy;20;7;NW;9;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;18;NNE;10;49%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;Low clouds breaking;23;17;SSE;19;76%;31%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;S;6;70%;88%;4

Chennai, India;A shower and t-storm;27;24;Couple of t-storms;28;24;N;11;82%;96%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;20;12;Warm with sunshine;21;15;S;21;60%;6%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower and t-storm;29;25;Couple of t-storms;29;24;N;11;82%;96%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;12;6;High clouds;12;9;SSE;20;75%;67%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and very warm;32;27;Mostly sunny, warm;32;26;NNE;17;58%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;A morning shower;25;17;Humid with a shower;27;20;SSE;15;77%;76%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;33;22;A morning shower;33;23;ESE;17;54%;67%;6

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;30;18;Hazy sunshine;32;19;ESE;8;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;21;5;Cooler;10;-4;NNE;14;55%;96%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;32;23;Sunny intervals;30;22;NW;11;57%;1%;2

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;A little p.m. rain;33;23;ESE;8;69%;74%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Windy with downpours;13;5;Rain at times;10;4;NW;14;76%;96%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A little p.m. rain;13;9;Afternoon rain;17;11;NE;11;56%;93%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;Clearing;22;16;W;19;65%;29%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot;32;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;20;SE;9;44%;49%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;ESE;12;62%;66%;7

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Breezy with some sun;30;21;ENE;19;64%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;7;6;Rain and drizzle;8;4;ESE;10;84%;65%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;Afternoon rain;31;24;ESE;9;74%;96%;6

Hong Kong, China;Wind and rain;22;22;Tropical rainstorm;25;22;ENE;28;86%;97%;1

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;ENE;15;65%;62%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;28;20;Hazy sun;30;19;NE;13;54%;17%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;15;Partly sunny and hot;32;15;NE;9;36%;2%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;19;14;Mostly sunny, nice;19;13;ENE;12;79%;10%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;11;65%;81%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;32;25;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;N;20;42%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cool;18;12;A stray t-shower;23;13;WNW;15;65%;55%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;20;5;Increasing clouds;21;6;NNE;7;41%;13%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;33;23;Sunshine;34;22;W;15;60%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;23;10;Hazy sunshine;27;11;SSE;7;43%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;36;19;Hazy sunshine;35;21;NNW;19;21%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;10;6;A little rain;11;6;NW;18;84%;88%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;30;26;A morning shower;31;25;N;12;68%;77%;3

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;W;11;73%;73%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;32;23;Sun and some clouds;32;21;N;11;52%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Morning showers;31;24;NE;9;79%;99%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;15;2;Turning cloudy;15;2;ENE;14;31%;27%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SSW;13;74%;64%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Mostly sunny;20;15;SSE;14;72%;3%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;20;12;A shower or two;20;11;N;11;82%;80%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;15;11;Cloudy with a shower;12;7;SSE;10;87%;67%;0

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;19;9;Partly sunny, cool;19;9;NNE;15;37%;5%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;28;25;Clearing;28;25;WSW;13;76%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Increasing clouds;20;10;Cooler;15;5;W;15;66%;55%;2

Male, Maldives;Rather cloudy;31;27;Mainly cloudy;31;27;W;25;68%;83%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Low clouds;27;22;Clouds and sun;30;23;WNW;7;64%;40%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;Afternoon showers;30;25;NNE;8;79%;93%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;15;8;A morning shower;16;8;SSW;19;65%;80%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;24;10;Partly sunny;24;12;NNE;8;48%;28%;7

Miami, United States;A shower or two;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;NNE;17;73%;56%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;8;6;A couple of showers;9;4;NW;15;87%;70%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;32;25;A morning shower;32;24;SE;17;62%;62%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and warmer;23;12;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;E;19;66%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Patchy morning fog;13;5;Turning sunny, mild;16;7;SW;8;79%;2%;2

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;2;-5;Clouds and sun;0;-7;N;9;69%;20%;2

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;34;23;Hazy sunshine;35;23;NE;11;51%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy, a t-storm;23;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;ENE;15;66%;65%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;21;12;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;S;10;57%;3%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;25;14;Sunny and nice;26;14;WNW;11;50%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;5;-1;A morning shower;4;-4;SW;18;78%;41%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Mostly sunny;22;12;N;9;71%;12%;4

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;11;4;Occasional rain;9;7;E;16;84%;100%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;15;3;Partly sunny, mild;16;7;SSW;11;78%;3%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Decreasing clouds;29;25;A shower in the p.m.;29;25;SSW;10;71%;83%;7

Panama City, Panama;High clouds;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;WNW;10;83%;95%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;9;75%;73%;2

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;16;11;A little rain;14;8;WSW;15;78%;97%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;26;16;High clouds and warm;31;15;SW;21;38%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Turning out cloudy;32;24;NE;8;66%;6%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot;37;25;A t-storm around;35;25;ESE;17;58%;45%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;22;An afternoon shower;34;21;ESE;9;53%;68%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;15;2;Partly sunny;13;7;ESE;8;72%;25%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;15;4;Clearing and cooler;11;-3;NW;12;50%;25%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;18;8;Periods of rain;18;9;N;8;73%;99%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;24;14;Cloudy;23;13;NE;9;73%;28%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;NE;13;56%;33%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Partly sunny;6;2;NNE;23;76%;8%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;11;8;Partly sunny;12;5;SW;6;90%;27%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Morning rain, breezy;20;17;Showers around;19;16;SW;14;73%;94%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;31;19;Breezy in the a.m.;33;17;NNE;18;21%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;22;11;A couple of showers;22;15;SE;11;77%;90%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;7;2;Low clouds;5;-2;E;11;84%;3%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower in places;14;7;Sunny and cool;15;7;WSW;11;56%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;SE;11;74%;87%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A morning shower;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;SE;13;74%;86%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-shower in spots;26;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;SSW;8;97%;61%;4

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;29;8;Sunny and pleasant;28;8;NNE;10;23%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and hot;33;12;High clouds, warm;33;12;SSW;11;29%;1%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;Showers around;31;22;N;12;76%;80%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Morning showers;18;7;NNW;11;84%;100%;2

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;9;4;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;8;S;12;72%;97%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;Partly sunny;13;0;NW;8;61%;2%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;21;13;Sun and some clouds;21;14;NNE;15;55%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;31;25;A downpour;30;25;E;9;74%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;23;7;Partly sunny;20;6;ESE;6;59%;12%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;ESE;13;70%;57%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A p.m. shower or two;13;6;Cloudy;10;6;S;10;87%;62%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;10;Partly sunny;20;12;SSE;20;46%;87%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;25;22;A morning shower;26;22;ENE;16;81%;92%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;9;7;Low clouds;9;5;SSE;9;94%;31%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;12;7;Partly sunny, milder;18;9;WNW;9;67%;29%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;16;6;Windy in the p.m.;17;8;NW;22;46%;60%;3

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;21;11;Mostly sunny;20;9;WNW;12;33%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNE;13;58%;26%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;27;13;Periods of sun, nice;26;12;ESE;6;56%;3%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sunlit and warmer;22;13;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;W;17;68%;4%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;14;9;Low clouds may break;14;11;SSW;11;75%;3%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;25;15;Sunshine and nice;25;15;ESE;10;66%;25%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun;28;14;Sunny and very warm;29;16;S;7;47%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;-3;-16;Plenty of sun;0;-14;E;10;47%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;10;2;Chilly with rain;6;4;E;11;76%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy in the p.m.;19;7;Nice with some sun;16;9;SE;16;69%;30%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;31;19;Partly sunny;29;19;ESE;8;52%;2%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or two;9;7;A shower or two;10;4;WNW;13;84%;64%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;15;4;Partial sunshine;11;3;SE;10;73%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;20;16;Very windy;20;14;NNW;56;73%;64%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. shower or two;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;SSW;9;71%;61%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;14;3;Mostly sunny;14;4;NE;5;39%;12%;3

