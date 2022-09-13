Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ City\/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;27;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;23;SW;13;89%;70%;8 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;40;31;Sunny and very warm;42;31;N;12;40%;0%;10 Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;22;Breezy in the p.m.;33;21;W;18;47%;1%;7 Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;Not as hot but humid;29;24;WSW;15;71%;26%;6 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;20;13;Periods of sun;20;14;NNW;9;71%;28%;2 Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;13;8;A couple of showers;12;8;S;5;85%;76%;1 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;30;15;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;ESE;13;13%;0%;6 Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;14;1;Partly sunny;16;2;E;14;60%;3%;4 Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Breezy in the p.m.;26;11;S;21;42%;0%;8 Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;S;11;41%;0%;6 Auckland, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;16;10;Decreasing clouds;15;6;WSW;15;57%;4%;5 Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;44;27;Very warm;41;25;NW;20;17%;0%;7 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;34;22;Showers around;33;23;SSW;10;65%;87%;8 Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;28;20;An afternoon shower;28;20;WSW;23;72%;74%;11 Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon t-storms;32;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;ESE;12;79%;94%;5 Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;A stray thunderstorm;27;20;WSW;19;75%;51%;4 Beijing, China;Very warm;30;20;Very warm;31;19;S;10;50%;44%;4 Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, pleasant;24;15;Warmer with some sun;31;21;SW;10;51%;15%;5 Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;21;11;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;N;12;71%;58%;2 Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;18;9;Some sun, a shower;18;9;SE;11;71%;69%;13 Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;33;18;Becoming cloudy, hot;34;18;NW;10;19%;1%;11 Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;24;15;A p.m. t-shower;24;18;W;10;68%;93%;3 Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;23;14;A touch of rain;18;11;ENE;9;89%;83%;1 Bucharest, Romania;Clouding up;23;9;Partly sunny;26;15;SW;10;53%;3%;5 Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;23;13;Periods of sun;28;19;SW;10;60%;88%;3 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;19;7;Mostly sunny;20;8;NE;9;70%;1%;6 Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;30;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;NNE;12;47%;85%;6 Busan, South Korea;Humid, a p.m. shower;29;22;Breezy and humid;27;23;NNE;24;69%;37%;2 Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;33;23;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;N;15;36%;0%;8 Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;21;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;SSE;10;62%;0%;6 Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;30;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSE;5;58%;50%;6 Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;36;27;Partly sunny;34;27;SSW;15;74%;54%;12 Chicago, United States;Warmer;24;16;Hazy sun;24;17;NE;13;58%;4%;5 Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;31;25;A t-storm around;30;25;S;16;75%;90%;12 Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning sunny;18;12;Clouds and sun;17;11;W;21;66%;86%;3 Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;26;Turning cloudy;30;27;NNW;9;81%;44%;7 Dallas, United States;Sunny;32;20;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;SE;13;51%;3%;7 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;31;21;High clouds;31;20;SE;15;59%;44%;5 Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;E;17;71%;91%;5 Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;31;16;A t-storm around;26;15;W;12;39%;64%;3 Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;28;26;A t-storm or two;29;26;SSE;15;79%;96%;3 Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;38;22;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;S;11;57%;57%;12 Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;18;8;Periods of sun;18;9;NW;16;74%;19%;3 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warmer;30;15;Sunny and very warm;32;16;N;10;16%;0%;6 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;25;20;Partly sunny;25;19;W;15;73%;86%;7 Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;A morning shower;33;25;S;10;70%;79%;4 Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;28;11;Increasing clouds;25;10;E;16;38%;6%;11 Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;SE;7;76%;88%;8 Helsinki, Finland;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;Windy with showers;14;11;SSW;30;88%;99%;1 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SSW;12;73%;93%;6 Hong Kong, China;Hot;35;27;Hazy sun and hot;34;27;SW;13;51%;4%;10 Honolulu, United States;Breezy with sunshine;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;NE;18;55%;12%;10 Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;28;23;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;SW;24;67%;31%;7 Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;NNE;14;51%;5%;7 Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;22;16;Sunny and nice;25;18;SE;10;54%;1%;5 Jakarta, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;WSW;13;66%;47%;6 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Some brightening;35;32;Very warm;37;32;N;20;54%;0%;10 Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;22;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;N;14;51%;5%;9 Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;26;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;NNE;7;31%;1%;8 Karachi, Pakistan;A little p.m. rain;30;26;Hazy sun and warmer;37;27;WNW;12;57%;4%;9 Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;25;20;A t-storm in spots;26;20;S;8;74%;64%;3 Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing;35;25;Sunny;35;28;S;16;46%;12%;11 Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;11;Clouds and sun;18;14;SW;18;68%;37%;4 Kingston, Jamaica;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;Increasingly windy;32;27;NE;24;63%;51%;11 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Inc. clouds;32;22;Some brightening;32;23;WSW;13;54%;77%;6 Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;28;26;A t-storm or two;29;26;S;12;84%;96%;4 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;7;79%;99%;5 La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;17;2;Showers around;14;1;E;14;59%;96%;13 Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SW;16;75%;70%;4 Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;16;14;Partly sunny;16;14;S;10;79%;2%;10 Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of t-storms;23;19;A couple of t-storms;23;19;WSW;16;80%;98%;5 London, United Kingdom;A shower;21;15;A morning shower;21;12;NW;8;69%;55%;4 Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;28;20;Clouds, then sun;27;18;S;11;55%;25%;7 Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Low clouds breaking;26;21;SW;9;74%;18%;10 Madrid, Spain;Thunderstorms;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;WSW;15;57%;44%;6 Male, Maldives;Clearing;30;27;Sunny and nice;30;27;S;11;66%;60%;13 Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;25;Mostly cloudy;34;26;NE;8;64%;14%;12 Manila, Philippines;A few a.m. showers;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;WSW;18;75%;82%;3 Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;14;4;Breezy;18;13;N;26;56%;88%;5 Mexico City, Mexico;A shower in the p.m.;23;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;14;N;12;62%;95%;10 Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SE;12;75%;67%;5 Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;15;7;A shower;16;8;WSW;12;91%;86%;2 Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;30;24;Breezy;31;24;SSW;21;65%;85%;10 Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun and some clouds;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;6;ENE;11;76%;0%;6 Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;16;A morning shower;20;9;NW;24;72%;61%;5 Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;16;8;A shower or two;13;8;SE;15;84%;88%;1 Mumbai, India;Afternoon t-storms;28;27;Heavy thunderstorms;30;27;SW;24;88%;100%;3 Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;25;13;A little a.m. rain;23;13;ENE;11;64%;64%;4 New York, United States;A shower and t-storm;28;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;W;15;45%;7%;5 Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;WNW;13;43%;1%;7 Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;12;1;Increasing clouds;12;1;SSE;9;54%;7%;3 Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy, hot;34;25;A stray t-storm, hot;34;25;ENE;12;59%;42%;5 Oslo, Norway;Rain;14;9;A couple of showers;15;7;NNE;8;76%;88%;1 Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;21;15;Breezy with some sun;19;7;NW;24;75%;4%;3 Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;29;25;Breezy in the a.m.;30;25;E;27;69%;66%;11 Panama City, Panama;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;W;10;82%;66%;6 Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm around;34;25;ENE;10;67%;44%;12 Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;27;18;A shower and t-storm;25;15;W;9;83%;98%;2 Perth, Australia;Rain, windy, cooler;17;11;Breezy;17;12;SSW;27;61%;11%;2 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;A couple of t-storms;33;26;SW;11;74%;90%;7 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;Humid with sunshine;33;24;SE;20;70%;16%;11 Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;SE;8;55%;45%;6 Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;22;16;Cooler with rain;18;14;SW;11;85%;100%;1 Pyongyang, North Korea;Very warm;29;20;Rain, not as warm;24;18;NE;12;77%;93%;2 Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;23;10;A little p.m. rain;22;11;NNW;14;58%;80%;5 Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Some brightening;25;17;SW;14;77%;27%;4 Recife, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;28;22;A morning shower;28;22;ESE;16;74%;85%;5 Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;12;6;Clouds and sun;11;5;NW;12;68%;7%;2 Riga, Latvia;A shower in the p.m.;15;10;A passing shower;18;11;SSW;18;82%;97%;1 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;20;Cloudy;26;20;SSW;15;77%;44%;4 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Sunny and very warm;43;29;ESE;13;8%;0%;10 Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;30;17;Clouds and sun, warm;30;22;SSE;13;60%;27%;4 Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;16;9;Cloudy;14;9;SSE;15;69%;79%;1 San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;22;16;Low clouds breaking;22;16;W;19;59%;28%;4 San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A shower and t-storm;22;17;E;8;84%;99%;5 San Juan, Puerto Rico;High clouds;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;E;21;73%;87%;11 San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a t-storm;25;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;18;SE;9;98%;89%;6 Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Mostly cloudy;27;16;ENE;17;20%;4%;10 Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;16;3;Sunny and warmer;22;5;SW;7;46%;0%;6 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;30;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;8;69%;55%;8 Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of t-storms;22;18;A couple of t-storms;22;17;S;11;84%;100%;2 Seattle, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;14;Low clouds breaking;22;13;NNE;10;72%;12%;4 Seoul, South Korea;Brief showers, humid;27;20;A little a.m. rain;25;20;E;12;68%;66%;2 Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;25;23;Heavy rain, humid;27;23;ENE;18;92%;96%;2 Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;Showers around;30;26;S;17;70%;87%;5 Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;SW;8;50%;2%;5 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;Clearing;32;26;ENE;18;67%;74%;10 Stockholm, Sweden;Rain, breezy, cooler;15;7;A couple of showers;15;8;W;18;81%;97%;2 Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;17;9;A stray shower;18;12;N;17;60%;55%;5 Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;30;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;S;14;83%;100%;2 Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;A couple of showers;15;9;S;25;81%;98%;1 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;ESE;10;23%;0%;5 Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;29;17;Increasingly windy;24;13;NW;30;56%;26%;5 Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;32;22;Sunshine;35;23;SSW;12;11%;1%;7 Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Breezy in the a.m.;30;20;WNW;17;49%;1%;8 Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;ESE;8;36%;2%;5 Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;30;24;Breezy;30;21;NE;24;53%;22%;3 Toronto, Canada;A passing shower;20;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;11;NW;25;67%;3%;5 Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;ESE;16;55%;0%;7 Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;Very hot;38;26;SSE;22;46%;1%;6 Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;29;11;Not as warm;25;7;N;15;37%;76%;3 Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;21;12;Partly sunny;21;13;SE;7;68%;44%;3 Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;25;15;A p.m. t-shower;25;19;W;10;67%;93%;3 Vientiane, Laos;Warm with a t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;8;64%;93%;3 Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;15;9;A shower in the a.m.;18;9;SW;17;76%;63%;2 Warsaw, Poland;Warmer with some sun;19;13;Mostly cloudy;20;12;WSW;18;68%;34%;2 Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;15;7;Winds subsiding;10;5;SE;34;66%;61%;4 Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;33;24;Downpours;31;24;WSW;10;80%;99%;3 Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;32;17;Not as warm;27;13;NE;9;29%;26%;5