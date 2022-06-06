Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 6, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;29;25;Some brightening;30;24;SSW;9;80%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;29;Sunny and hot;44;30;NE;15;21%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;20;Breezy in the p.m.;33;20;W;22;46%;27%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sun and humid;26;18;Clouds and sun, nice;27;18;ENE;13;66%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, breezy, cooler;18;11;Partly sunny;17;11;WSW;19;72%;44%;7

Anchorage, United States;A stray t-shower;22;12;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;SE;17;57%;61%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;38;22;Some sun, very hot;40;26;S;16;14%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and warmer;23;9;Mainly cloudy;30;19;SE;13;36%;4%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;25;16;A shower in places;21;16;S;8;85%;61%;1

Athens, Greece;Warm with some sun;34;21;Partly sunny;30;20;NNE;15;46%;8%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning rain;16;12;Mostly cloudy;18;13;NNW;13;82%;68%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;47;30;Clouds and sun, hot;45;28;NW;16;13%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, mainly late;34;24;A stray shower;34;24;SSE;9;64%;48%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;WSW;21;74%;81%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A couple of t-storms;33;27;WSW;17;70%;91%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Partly sunny;25;19;ENE;16;69%;12%;10

Beijing, China;Some sun, pleasant;28;16;Mostly cloudy;27;17;ESE;15;34%;73%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;29;18;ESE;13;53%;57%;10

Berlin, Germany;A shower and t-storm;24;14;More clouds than sun;24;13;SW;14;46%;24%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;19;10;A thunderstorm;18;11;SE;9;81%;92%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;ENE;7;43%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;26;16;A shower and t-storm;27;17;NW;9;70%;99%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;18;12;A shower and t-storm;19;13;SW;9;74%;95%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower and t-storm;24;14;Partial sunshine;25;14;SE;12;45%;34%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;27;14;Variable cloudiness;29;16;NW;10;43%;29%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;15;5;Mostly cloudy;15;6;N;11;82%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;A shower or two;27;17;ESE;14;42%;74%;9

Busan, South Korea;A shower and t-storm;26;16;A couple of showers;22;15;N;19;62%;85%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;25;Warm, turning breezy;36;25;N;16;27%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Sunny, nice and warm;26;15;ENE;10;37%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;A t-storm around;28;19;SSE;8;63%;56%;12

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;36;28;A p.m. t-storm;37;28;WNW;18;67%;89%;8

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;22;13;Nice with some sun;19;16;ESE;16;63%;29%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;20;79%;94%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Periods of rain;17;11;SW;19;74%;93%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;W;18;77%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Breezy and hot;36;24;Hot;36;23;SSE;22;50%;7%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;28;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;22;SSE;21;59%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;44;30;Hazy and hot;43;31;WSW;19;24%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;26;13;Partly sunny;27;13;N;14;43%;44%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;S;17;71%;55%;6

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;31;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;S;9;66%;36%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;14;8;Some sun, fog early;17;12;ESE;14;75%;93%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;32;19;Plenty of sun;33;20;NNE;14;21%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and warm;27;20;Mostly sunny, warm;29;20;W;17;54%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower and t-storm;31;26;E;9;82%;99%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;19;10;Clouds and sun;17;7;SSE;15;66%;13%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;30;24;Cloudy with t-storms;27;23;ESE;12;86%;100%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;17;11;SE;11;56%;22%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;14;70%;56%;6

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;E;13;81%;99%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;Periods of sun, nice;30;23;ENE;19;57%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, warm;38;26;A p.m. t-storm;38;26;WNW;23;41%;73%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;43;27;Hot, turning breezy;42;27;NNE;15;15%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable clouds;24;17;A shower in the a.m.;25;17;NNE;16;66%;70%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;30;23;A t-storm or two;32;24;ESE;13;76%;86%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;37;29;Breezy in the p.m.;33;29;N;21;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;SE;9;42%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;Partly sunny;30;19;NNE;11;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;33;27;Increasingly windy;34;28;WSW;28;58%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A few showers, humid;27;20;A stray t-shower;29;20;NW;10;65%;64%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;40;31;Mostly sunny;40;30;NNW;17;20%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer;23;14;Partly sunny;24;17;SE;9;42%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;31;27;Very windy;32;27;ENE;36;62%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunshine;33;21;Mostly sunny;34;20;SSW;10;45%;12%;8

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;36;29;Clouds and sun, warm;36;29;S;21;62%;14%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;8;78%;57%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;14;0;Mostly sunny;14;-4;NW;16;36%;2%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;SSW;10;72%;78%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;16;Decreasing clouds;19;15;SSW;11;73%;6%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;NNW;20;54%;5%;11

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;18;11;Showers around;19;14;SSW;9;74%;88%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;17;S;12;53%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;21;Clearing;28;21;SSW;12;68%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;31;15;Warm with sunshine;33;17;NNE;10;37%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;A thick cloud cover;31;27;High clouds;31;28;W;18;69%;5%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;28;24;Some sun;29;24;E;6;77%;66%;9

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;27;A couple of t-storms;34;27;WNW;14;61%;88%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;10;7;Increasingly windy;11;7;WSW;26;75%;94%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;High clouds;28;14;A t-storm around;28;13;N;13;25%;55%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A thunderstorm;29;24;WSW;14;77%;98%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;22;12;A shower and t-storm;24;13;SSE;12;59%;88%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;SSW;26;68%;98%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;4;Fog in the morning;16;7;N;10;77%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;24;16;Cloudy, p.m. rain;25;16;SSW;14;56%;96%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny;22;13;NNE;18;36%;29%;7

Mumbai, India;Sun and clouds;33;29;Sun and some clouds;33;29;W;13;74%;51%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;23;14;A stray t-shower;24;14;NNW;13;66%;67%;6

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;S;20;50%;89%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;31;20;A stray thunderstorm;33;20;W;15;51%;42%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and warmer;14;6;A little p.m. rain;17;9;NNW;9;56%;59%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers, not as warm;23;18;A shower;24;17;W;10;62%;95%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;22;12;Afternoon rain;19;12;N;11;64%;91%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;24;16;Breezy with rain;20;12;SSW;23;81%;100%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;Mostly sunny;29;25;ESE;13;70%;9%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;W;7;85%;99%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;27;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;ESE;11;85%;92%;3

Paris, France;Variable clouds;21;15;A morning shower;22;14;WSW;16;64%;82%;9

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;18;9;Winds subsiding;20;12;ENE;25;57%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;WSW;17;63%;57%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;31;24;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;13;73%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;36;22;A shower and t-storm;36;22;SSE;12;52%;93%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in places;24;15;A shower and t-storm;19;13;SSW;9;79%;96%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;23;12;Cloudy;19;12;ENE;9;63%;23%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;10;Periods of rain;19;12;S;13;73%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Plenty of sun;28;16;NW;12;67%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;27;23;A little a.m. rain;27;22;S;13;80%;89%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;14;9;Cloudy;14;7;WNW;17;66%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;14;A shower and t-storm;23;15;SE;9;67%;96%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;24;17;Partly sunny;27;18;WNW;11;66%;9%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;44;29;Sunny and hot;45;30;SE;12;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny and hot;35;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;16;SW;13;30%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;17;10;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;WNW;15;49%;2%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;12;Breezy in the p.m.;20;14;WSW;24;56%;2%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;ESE;11;81%;100%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;E;23;67%;77%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy with t-storms;22;17;A shower and t-storm;22;18;SE;10;95%;99%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;28;16;Mostly cloudy;28;17;NE;17;15%;1%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;Partly sunny;15;2;SSW;5;64%;3%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ENE;7;74%;77%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny;26;14;NNW;15;54%;9%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Turning cloudy;21;13;SSE;10;63%;52%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Brief a.m. showers;25;14;Clouds and sun;23;12;ENE;10;50%;26%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;30;21;Mostly cloudy;27;19;NNE;15;61%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;6;65%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;11;SE;12;55%;3%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;E;20;69%;56%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;17;7;Periods of rain;16;9;SE;11;75%;97%;2

Sydney, Australia;Windy;19;10;Winds subsiding;16;8;W;26;52%;7%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;31;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;21;ESE;17;87%;99%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;20;14;ESE;14;53%;71%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sunny and hot;36;22;ENE;12;18%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;34;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;18;NE;12;55%;61%;11

Tehran, Iran;Hot, becoming breezy;36;25;Turning cloudy;34;25;ENE;15;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;N;16;56%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;34;20;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;ESE;10;48%;41%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;17;13;A couple of showers;17;13;N;26;99%;97%;3

Toronto, Canada;Winds subsiding;20;17;Rain and a t-storm;19;13;NNW;26;79%;86%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;E;5;46%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;34;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;21;WNW;13;39%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Winds subsiding;22;8;Showers around;17;4;E;18;57%;86%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;18;10;Turning out cloudy;21;13;SW;7;53%;89%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower in spots;25;14;A shower and t-storm;26;15;WNW;14;72%;99%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;Hot with a t-storm;33;25;W;12;64%;93%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;23;14;A shower and t-storm;23;14;SSW;11;63%;96%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Variable clouds;26;16;Variable clouds;26;16;NNW;10;54%;78%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;14;13;A little rain, windy;17;14;N;32;82%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;SW;13;82%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;Not as hot;31;17;NE;8;25%;6%;11

