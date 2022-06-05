Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;14;86%;74%;3 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;28;Sunny and hot;43;29;ENE;13;26%;0%;13 Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;34;18;Breezy in the p.m.;33;19;W;22;35%;3%;11 Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;26;19;Sun and some clouds;25;19;ESE;14;69%;2%;8 Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and a t-storm;19;14;Occasional rain;16;12;W;28;85%;86%;6 Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;24;12;Clouds and sun;21;13;S;11;53%;88%;5 Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;Sunny and hot;38;23;SSE;16;17%;0%;11 Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;18;10;Mostly cloudy;23;9;ESE;15;33%;3%;3 Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warmer;28;19;Rain and a t-storm;26;17;SSW;10;82%;99%;2 Athens, Greece;Very warm;34;21;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;34;22;N;13;40%;57%;10 Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon showers;14;13;A little a.m. rain;18;15;NE;12;77%;95%;2 Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;47;31;Clouds and sun, hot;46;30;NW;14;11%;1%;7 Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A downpour;33;24;Cloudy with showers;33;23;S;8;72%;96%;5 Bangalore, India;A t-storm or two;32;20;A t-storm or two;30;21;NW;19;74%;85%;5 Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;16;68%;59%;6 Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;WSW;12;68%;4%;10 Beijing, China;Very warm;34;20;Some sun, pleasant;28;16;ENE;15;26%;44%;11 Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;Not as warm;27;18;WNW;11;69%;44%;9 Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;27;16;A shower and t-storm;25;13;NNW;13;63%;89%;5 Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;18;10;A touch of rain;18;11;SE;9;82%;92%;9 Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;26;12;Sunny and nice;26;12;E;13;57%;1%;6 Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;28;16;A shower and t-storm;24;16;NNW;12;82%;89%;5 Brussels, Belgium;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;12;A couple of showers;18;12;WSW;20;67%;86%;6 Bucharest, Romania;A thunderstorm;31;16;A shower and t-storm;24;15;NE;20;60%;88%;10 Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;Mostly cloudy;27;14;NNW;9;56%;28%;5 Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;16;5;Decreasing clouds;14;5;E;7;87%;0%;3 Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;NE;12;36%;11%;9 Busan, South Korea;Rain;21;19;A shower and t-storm;21;16;NNE;28;81%;94%;3 Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Plenty of sun;35;25;NNE;15;31%;2%;12 Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;ESE;10;41%;0%;3 Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;27;19;A thunderstorm;29;20;SSE;7;62%;85%;11 Chennai, India;Variable clouds;39;28;A heavy thunderstorm;38;28;SW;17;66%;97%;6 Chicago, United States;Warmer;24;18;A shower and t-storm;24;14;N;19;77%;99%;3 Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;SW;17;79%;97%;3 Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;18;12;Mostly cloudy;19;12;SSW;14;73%;89%;3 Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;29;24;Some sun;29;24;W;10;75%;10%;12 Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;Breezy and hot;35;24;SSE;24;49%;2%;12 Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Breezy in the a.m.;30;22;SSE;21;63%;44%;7 Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;44;30;Warm with hazy sun;42;30;WSW;16;21%;0%;12 Denver, United States;Partly sunny;28;14;A stray t-shower;26;12;SSW;14;40%;55%;7 Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;S;16;74%;48%;13 Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A couple of showers;31;23;SSE;8;73%;91%;5 Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;14;10;Mostly cloudy;15;9;ESE;15;75%;44%;2 Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and delightful;30;18;Sunny and nice;31;19;NNE;14;24%;0%;11 Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Mostly sunny, warm;28;20;W;13;60%;0%;11 Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm, p.m. t-storms;36;27;Morning showers;30;25;NNW;13;82%;100%;4 Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;9;SSE;17;58%;15%;5 Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SSE;8;78%;98%;3 Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;19;7;Partly sunny;17;7;W;14;53%;0%;6 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;33;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;WSW;13;72%;85%;3 Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;A morning t-storm;31;25;NNW;15;76%;97%;5 Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;30;22;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;17;55%;29%;13 Hyderabad, India;Very warm;41;27;Some sun, very warm;39;26;N;20;38%;6%;13 Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;42;26;Hot, becoming breezy;42;27;N;17;15%;0%;12 Istanbul, Turkey;Brilliant sunshine;28;17;Breezy in the p.m.;28;17;NNE;19;57%;34%;10 Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;9;77%;66%;3 Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm this morning;37;28;Sunny and nice;32;29;N;20;58%;0%;13 Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;SSE;8;48%;3%;4 Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;NNW;13;15%;0%;13 Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, windy;34;28;Increasingly windy;34;28;WSW;26;59%;0%;13 Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;27;19;A few showers, humid;28;20;E;10;69%;83%;13 Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;30;Sunny;40;31;SSE;17;19%;1%;12 Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;20;13;Partly sunny;23;14;E;13;48%;3%;8 Kingston, Jamaica;Windy;31;27;Windy;31;26;E;37;62%;29%;12 Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Brilliant sunshine;33;22;Sunshine;33;21;SSW;10;48%;9%;8 Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;36;30;Breezy in the a.m.;35;29;S;22;63%;18%;11 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Brief a.m. showers;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;ENE;8;71%;77%;8 La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;13;1;A morning shower;15;-1;NE;19;39%;45%;6 Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;SSE;10;80%;74%;2 Lima, Peru;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;Partly sunny;18;16;SSW;11;82%;3%;4 Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;Breezy in the p.m.;26;16;NNW;16;57%;4%;11 London, United Kingdom;A shower and t-storm;17;12;A couple of showers;17;11;SSW;15;78%;88%;2 Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;24;16;Partly sunny;26;16;S;12;56%;0%;12 Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;SW;11;67%;1%;7 Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Partly sunny;31;16;NW;12;31%;3%;11 Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;High clouds;31;27;SW;19;68%;5%;5 Manaus, Brazil;A downpour;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;ENE;6;84%;70%;4 Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;35;27;A t-storm or two;35;27;NW;13;53%;82%;12 Melbourne, Australia;Breezy with a shower;12;8;Breezy;11;7;WNW;25;69%;44%;2 Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;High clouds;28;14;NNE;14;26%;3%;7 Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;13;71%;73%;12 Minsk, Belarus;Sun, some clouds;21;8;Partly sunny;22;12;SSE;8;54%;6%;6 Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;SSW;27;61%;76%;6 Montevideo, Uruguay;Becoming cloudy;15;9;Clouds and sun;14;4;ESE;9;86%;25%;2 Montreal, Canada;Nice with some sun;22;12;Rather cloudy;25;16;ESE;1;47%;28%;4 Moscow, Russia;Some sun, a shower;20;12;Mostly sunny;22;13;NNE;16;48%;14%;7 Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;29;Partly sunny;33;29;WSW;12;70%;23%;12 Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;14;A t-shower in spots;25;14;NW;11;56%;64%;9 New York, United States;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;S;12;35%;0%;11 Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;32;19;A shower in the p.m.;31;20;W;16;51%;58%;11 Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;14;3;Cloudy and warmer;14;6;NE;8;58%;11%;3 Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;25;18;Cooler, morning rain;22;19;NE;14;75%;79%;4 Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;20;14;E;11;51%;6%;6 Ottawa, Canada;Nice with some sun;22;10;An afternoon shower;24;15;SE;11;57%;93%;3 Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm around;29;24;SE;12;68%;43%;4 Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SE;9;85%;99%;3 Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of t-storms;27;23;A shower and t-storm;28;23;ESE;10;83%;94%;3 Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;23;13;A passing shower;21;15;SW;15;54%;91%;7 Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;18;9;Breezy in the a.m.;19;9;E;18;57%;1%;3 Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;27;A t-storm or two;35;27;WSW;15;65%;80%;6 Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;13;74%;57%;7 Port-au-prince, Haiti;High clouds;35;22;A t-storm around;36;22;ESE;11;47%;44%;7 Prague, Czech Republic;Variable cloudiness;26;16;A shower and t-storm;25;15;W;10;59%;98%;7 Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower or two;25;16;A shower and t-storm;21;12;ENE;16;64%;96%;3 Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;20;11;Periods of rain;19;12;ESE;13;71%;99%;8 Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Partly sunny;26;14;NNW;11;69%;0%;12 Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;Morning showers;27;23;S;19;82%;99%;6 Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;11;4;Cloudy;14;8;SE;13;69%;44%;1 Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;20;13;E;6;64%;10%;6 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Clouds and sun;24;16;N;9;67%;3%;4 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;29;Sunny and hot;45;30;SSE;10;4%;0%;13 Rome, Italy;Hot with some sun;34;18;Hot, turning breezy;34;17;NW;15;36%;0%;10 Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;18;10;Clouds and sun;17;10;SW;15;54%;27%;6 San Francisco, United States;A morning shower;18;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;WSW;23;59%;2%;11 San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;25;17;Cloudy with t-storms;25;18;SW;12;82%;100%;5 San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;Breezy with a shower;31;26;ESE;23;68%;45%;11 San Salvador, El Salvador;Rain and a t-storm;22;18;Cloudy with t-storms;22;18;SE;9;99%;100%;6 Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;16;17%;2%;10 Santiago, Chile;A morning shower;15;2;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;SW;6;62%;0%;3 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Inc. clouds;31;25;A t-storm around;31;24;NE;7;74%;66%;9 Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;23;12;Periods of sun;25;14;NW;13;59%;9%;11 Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;18;10;A shower in the p.m.;17;9;ENE;11;69%;63%;4 Seoul, South Korea;A bit of rain;26;17;A shower or two;21;13;E;15;70%;85%;5 Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;25;20;Very warm;31;21;NW;15;65%;44%;11 Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;31;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSE;11;67%;73%;2 Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;30;15;A shower and t-storm;24;12;E;9;75%;93%;9 St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;31;26;A shower in spots;31;26;E;24;69%;68%;6 Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Partly sunny, cooler;18;8;SSE;17;46%;11%;5 Sydney, Australia;Breezy;19;12;Windy;17;9;NW;31;53%;5%;3 Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy, humid;34;28;Rain and a t-storm;32;21;ENE;16;69%;100%;5 Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;19;10;Partly sunny;15;10;ESE;11;55%;0%;6 Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;34;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;NNE;13;20%;0%;11 Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;18;NNW;12;47%;55%;11 Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;35;26;Hot, becoming breezy;36;24;NE;20;14%;0%;12 Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;30;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;NW;16;54%;1%;12 Tirana, Albania;Hot;35;23;A t-storm, very hot;36;20;E;11;42%;80%;10 Tokyo, Japan;Rain this afternoon;25;16;Rain;17;13;NNE;21;98%;100%;2 Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;20;14;A t-storm around;20;17;SW;25;70%;99%;4 Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;30;22;Sunny and nice;32;23;N;4;40%;0%;12 Tunis, Tunisia;Very warm;32;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;20;WSW;13;41%;0%;11 Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;21;6;A little a.m. rain;19;9;E;27;53%;76%;4 Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;18;11;Partly sunny;18;9;ENE;9;52%;38%;6 Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;28;15;A shower and t-storm;23;14;WNW;15;72%;90%;7 Vientiane, Laos;A stray t-storm, hot;33;25;Hot with a t-storm;35;25;W;11;63%;93%;7 Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and some clouds;21;8;Periods of sun;22;13;SSE;8;56%;8%;4 Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;23;12;Variable clouds;25;15;SE;14;49%;28%;5 Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;14;12;A morning shower;16;13;N;19;81%;89%;1 Yangon, Myanmar;Showers;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;11;76%;97%;3 Yerevan, 