Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 7, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SW;13;84%;36%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;35;24;Very hot;36;23;SSE;21;27%;2%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;13;6;A stray shower;16;9;N;13;73%;81%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Showers around;14;8;Rain, mainly early;14;9;SW;14;72%;98%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;7;-1;Plenty of sun;9;0;SSE;26;58%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;1;-6;Snow, ice early;1;-1;NNE;13;67%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;10;5;Partly sunny, milder;16;7;E;12;63%;57%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy;-3;-18;Cold;-10;-20;SSE;13;83%;23%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very hot;38;25;Hot, an a.m. t-storm;36;25;NE;10;52%;56%;10

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;16;6;A little rain;14;6;NNE;12;64%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mainly cloudy;25;17;A morning shower;26;17;ENE;17;60%;63%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;NE;13;39%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;24;Rain and a t-storm;32;23;SSE;7;81%;100%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;Turning sunny, nice;30;17;ESE;13;49%;4%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;34;26;Mainly cloudy;33;26;S;9;58%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;13;7;A little p.m. rain;13;9;E;13;74%;97%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;18;2;NNE;8;33%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain/snow showers;6;-4;Variable cloudiness;6;-4;N;13;59%;17%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, milder;8;-4;Fog, then sun;7;-4;S;7;71%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;18;9;A little rain;18;11;ESE;9;80%;97%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;ENE;16;53%;41%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;4;-2;Mostly sunny;7;-1;NNW;17;47%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with sunshine;6;-1;Sunshine;10;1;S;12;49%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;5;-1;Variable cloudiness;5;-4;NNE;11;61%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;5;-5;Decreasing clouds;8;-5;SE;9;50%;51%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Sunny and nice;26;20;NE;9;59%;25%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;19;High clouds;29;19;ENE;11;46%;39%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clearing and cool;10;1;Partly sunny;15;3;WNW;11;41%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Inc. clouds;23;15;Mostly cloudy;25;14;NE;13;34%;10%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;19;Sunny and nice;26;19;SE;20;59%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;28;18;A little p.m. rain;28;19;ENE;6;63%;90%;6

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;32;24;Partly sunny;33;23;E;9;72%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;A little snow;3;-3;Mostly sunny;5;0;SW;16;51%;3%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;WSW;12;69%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;7;-2;Fog, then sun;6;-4;WNW;10;82%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;NNE;23;60%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;12;2;Mostly cloudy, cool;11;3;NNE;10;50%;29%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;34;25;A morning shower;33;25;NE;14;65%;74%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;29;16;Hazy sunshine;31;16;NNW;11;46%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Cold with some sun;-1;-9;Plenty of sunshine;5;-7;NE;10;45%;16%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very hot;36;19;Hazy sun, very hot;36;20;WNW;11;41%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;ESE;7;79%;84%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;6;3;Periods of rain;9;5;S;36;83%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;16;9;A little p.m. rain;15;11;ENE;13;58%;98%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;17;12;A couple of showers;17;11;W;21;71%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;A.M. rain, clearing;25;16;Mostly sunny;24;15;SE;13;60%;10%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;26;17;A thunderstorm;26;17;NE;7;68%;85%;12

Havana, Cuba;A passing shower;31;21;A shower or two;30;20;S;11;67%;80%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;1;-4;A little snow;1;-5;NNE;14;93%;90%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;35;24;Increasing clouds;35;24;SE;9;47%;8%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;23;12;Mostly sunny;21;14;E;13;58%;0%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;27;20;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;ENE;19;57%;33%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;33;23;ESE;10;28%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;22;11;High clouds;24;13;NW;14;52%;82%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;6;2;Cloudy with a shower;7;2;NE;18;79%;94%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSE;11;78%;76%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sunshine;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;NNW;11;52%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Turning out cloudy;26;16;SSE;9;61%;76%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;12;5;A little rain;7;3;SE;9;74%;97%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;33;21;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;N;15;32%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;27;12;Hazy sun;28;12;SW;9;45%;0%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny and hot;40;24;Mostly cloudy, hot;41;25;N;14;14%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;3;-2;Rain and snow shower;1;-3;N;17;67%;72%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;30;24;A couple of showers;30;24;ENE;16;60%;84%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SSW;8;67%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;31;19;Hazy sun;33;18;SSW;7;40%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NNE;8;77%;74%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;16;5;A little a.m. rain;13;4;NE;15;69%;70%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;34;28;Some sun returning;34;28;SSW;13;63%;44%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;SSE;10;73%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;15;9;A couple of showers;17;8;SSW;10;64%;87%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;6;0;Clouds and sun;10;6;S;21;62%;35%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;22;8;Sunny and delightful;22;8;SE;9;30%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSW;11;70%;51%;7

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;11;5;A couple of showers;14;2;WNW;11;56%;85%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;26;Nice with sunshine;31;27;NNE;12;63%;8%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;ESE;7;84%;98%;4

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;33;23;Partly sunny;33;24;ENE;10;55%;15%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;16;Not as warm;21;14;SE;20;66%;8%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or two;26;11;Mostly sunny;25;10;SSW;11;36%;26%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or two;27;24;Sunshine, a shower;27;24;ESE;17;69%;60%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Rain/snow showers;2;-7;Mostly sunny, chilly;-3;-8;NNE;16;53%;14%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;E;22;59%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;ENE;10;48%;1%;8

Montreal, Canada;Snow and rain;2;-5;Sunshine and colder;-1;-6;SW;12;57%;3%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-6;A little a.m. snow;-3;-13;NE;15;65%;77%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;26;Hazy sun;35;26;NNW;11;41%;3%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;30;15;Sunny and delightful;31;15;NNE;16;42%;4%;14

New York, United States;Thunderstorms;20;4;Cooler;9;3;NE;20;32%;15%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;18;7;Increasing clouds;19;9;SE;9;64%;63%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;2;-11;Breezy, much colder;-10;-19;WSW;24;80%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sunshine;9;-1;Mostly sunny, milder;13;-1;NNE;11;50%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;6;-7;Fog, then sun;4;-6;N;4;72%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Snow, some ice early;0;-7;Breezy in the a.m.;-1;-7;SW;19;59%;2%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray t-shower;32;25;Clearing, a t-storm;32;25;NNE;11;69%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower in places;32;23;A shower in spots;31;23;NNW;10;66%;52%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;29;23;Cloudy with showers;28;24;E;10;82%;95%;2

Paris, France;Sunshine, but chilly;8;-1;Sunny and milder;13;3;SSE;10;55%;16%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy and hot;34;20;Sunny;32;22;ESE;16;44%;1%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny intervals;35;25;A morning shower;34;25;S;11;58%;63%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A morning t-storm;32;24;NNE;13;78%;77%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;32;20;A couple of showers;32;20;SSE;11;48%;85%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;4;-3;Mostly sunny;7;-6;SSE;5;57%;2%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds;8;-4;Partial sunshine;13;-2;NW;8;65%;5%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Clearing and showers;19;11;A touch of rain;19;10;NW;12;69%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;17;7;Mostly sunny;18;7;E;10;71%;5%;5

Recife, Brazil;A shower;30;25;A morning shower;31;24;ESE;12;67%;51%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;3;0;Downpours;5;2;NE;35;80%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;3;-4;A little snow;2;-1;WSW;6;76%;91%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;13;61%;3%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot, turning breezy;34;18;Some sun;31;18;NE;13;13%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Sun and some clouds;13;-1;Breezy in the a.m.;11;-3;NNE;19;45%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-3;-13;Cloudy and cold;-5;-11;ESE;8;70%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;SW;14;54%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;18;59%;5%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;28;23;A couple of showers;28;23;E;21;73%;97%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;24;18;A shower or two;24;18;WSW;11;92%;84%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;27;11;Partly sunny;26;13;ESE;11;10%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;SW;10;35%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers;28;20;A couple of showers;29;21;N;11;72%;85%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Turning out cloudy;15;6;A bit of rain;15;5;SE;10;71%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;More clouds than sun;10;6;Brief a.m. showers;8;1;N;8;82%;74%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Damp this afternoon;8;-5;Low clouds;10;-2;W;7;59%;5%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;13;7;Partly sunny, milder;19;9;SE;11;51%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;9;74%;88%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain/snow showers;3;-2;Rain and snow shower;3;-4;NW;12;64%;90%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;29;23;A couple of showers;29;23;ENE;18;64%;93%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;7;-2;Plenty of sun;7;-3;N;7;73%;1%;2

Sydney, Australia;Heavy rain, humid;26;22;Rain and drizzle;23;19;SSW;18;88%;98%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cooler with rain;15;12;Partly sunny, warmer;19;13;E;19;53%;0%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;A bit of snow;2;-4;SE;13;75%;91%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cool;10;6;Rain and drizzle;12;8;W;10;69%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up;9;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;11;1;NW;15;53%;17%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;12;8;An afternoon shower;15;8;WNW;13;40%;44%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;20;12;Mostly cloudy;20;14;NNE;9;63%;87%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;10;4;Mostly cloudy;12;-2;NE;9;53%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;11;4;A morning shower;8;4;NNE;16;78%;50%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain this morning;2;-3;Partly sunny;3;-1;SW;22;56%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;Cooler, a.m. showers;15;10;NNW;16;70%;93%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;14;6;Partly sunny;15;6;NNW;16;57%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mild with clearing;7;-16;Increasing clouds;6;-13;ESE;14;46%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;10;5;A couple of showers;9;0;NE;6;55%;74%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;4;-2;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-3;NW;10;51%;21%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with showers;34;21;Clouds and sun, warm;33;20;W;8;37%;17%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers of rain/snow;3;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-4;SE;9;41%;80%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;5;-3;More clouds than sun;5;-1;W;13;66%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and cooler;17;16;Partly sunny, milder;21;17;N;11;81%;6%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with hazy sun;37;26;High clouds;35;25;SW;13;51%;23%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;10;-3;An afternoon shower;9;1;ENE;5;50%;84%;1

