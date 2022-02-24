Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 24, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;31;26;Partial sunshine;31;26;SW;14;84%;32%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;NE;7;61%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Winds subsiding;19;9;A shower;14;7;WSW;14;77%;85%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up;20;8;Breezy in the p.m.;16;10;ENE;20;73%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy this morning;9;4;Thundershowers;8;0;NW;32;74%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;4;1;Occasional rain;5;0;SE;13;72%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mild with sunshine;19;6;Sunny and mild;20;7;ESE;15;37%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-5;-8;A little a.m. snow;-2;-9;NW;18;84%;76%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;37;24;A t-storm around;35;24;NE;11;62%;50%;5

Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;12;5;Partly sunny;14;5;E;9;57%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Mainly cloudy;26;15;NNW;8;47%;3%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;27;17;Breezy in the a.m.;25;11;SSW;16;32%;4%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ESE;13;68%;72%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;29;14;Mostly sunny, nice;30;14;E;9;37%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;ENE;9;54%;12%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;15;9;A couple of showers;15;9;SSE;14;73%;88%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;10;-5;Partly sunny, mild;12;-3;N;9;42%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;12;1;Mostly sunny;13;3;NNW;9;53%;32%;3

Berlin, Germany;Variable clouds;11;2;A t-shower, cooler;7;3;W;18;61%;82%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;20;11;A little rain;18;10;SSE;8;80%;93%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;ESE;13;61%;38%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;13;2;A couple of showers;10;1;NW;22;45%;85%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;10;3;A couple of showers;8;-1;WNW;17;59%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;11;-3;Mostly sunny, mild;13;-1;WNW;13;62%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds rolling in;11;-2;Clouds and sun;11;-1;NNW;14;53%;4%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;23;16;Sunny and warmer;28;20;E;9;57%;1%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;26;18;Some brightening;28;19;ENE;9;48%;91%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;8;-2;Plenty of sun;12;1;WNW;12;49%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;18;11;Breezy in the a.m.;18;10;WNW;22;53%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;Partly sunny;23;20;SSE;29;80%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;27;18;A little a.m. rain;29;20;E;5;59%;72%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;Hazy sunshine;32;23;ENE;10;68%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;-2;-4;Cold, a.m. flurries;-1;-7;W;14;66%;48%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;23;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;12;63%;46%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;7;1;Thundershowers;6;-1;WNW;16;69%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;25;19;Sunny and beautiful;25;18;N;21;72%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Ice, then rain;3;-3;Partly sunny, cold;5;1;NE;15;57%;92%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this morning;28;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;16;74%;52%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;25;14;Hazy sun;26;15;ENE;5;59%;74%;6

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;-5;-14;Cold, an a.m. flurry;-2;-13;SW;10;57%;52%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;27;19;Showers around;30;19;ENE;8;61%;86%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;SW;12;80%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;6;3;Partly sunny;9;6;S;17;75%;31%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Occasional rain;10;8;An afternoon shower;15;7;E;10;37%;61%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;14;Breezy in the p.m.;16;14;E;33;79%;55%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;SSE;7;58%;3%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;24;16;A t-storm in spots;27;16;ENE;7;64%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;E;19;55%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Very windy;3;1;Bit of rain, snow;2;-3;W;32;91%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;24;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;NE;10;56%;61%;10

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;18;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;12;ENE;9;67%;3%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;ENE;23;59%;31%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;33;21;Sunshine;33;21;SE;9;32%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;18;9;Downpours;16;10;NNE;12;74%;99%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain;8;3;A shower or two;7;3;SW;17;92%;73%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;31;24;Thunderstorms;31;24;WSW;14;73%;84%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;32;23;Not as hot;28;21;N;22;54%;5%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;28;16;E;11;51%;34%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;9;-2;Mostly sunny;10;-4;W;9;34%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;Hazy sun;30;18;WNW;14;56%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Episodes of sunshine;21;8;Showers around;18;8;SSE;8;63%;83%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;34;17;Breezy in the a.m.;32;16;N;27;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;5;3;More clouds than sun;8;2;WNW;10;57%;18%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;31;24;A shower;30;23;NNE;13;55%;83%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;More clouds than sun;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;E;8;66%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;20;SSE;8;54%;4%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;WNW;8;78%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;14;4;Occasional rain;14;3;ENE;16;69%;85%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;34;27;SW;12;68%;29%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;23;19;Low clouds;23;19;SSE;11;81%;39%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;16;11;Periods of sun;20;10;ENE;16;62%;54%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;8;3;Mostly sunny;10;1;SSW;19;60%;26%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;16;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NE;9;35%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;31;26;Partial sunshine;31;25;S;11;68%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;18;7;Cooler;11;6;NE;10;72%;66%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;NE;17;65%;45%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;7;81%;72%;10

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;E;12;52%;27%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mainly cloudy;25;17;Mostly cloudy;22;17;ESE;19;71%;28%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;N;9;35%;16%;9

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;26;22;Mostly sunny;26;23;NE;17;61%;3%;6

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;3;2;A couple of showers;5;-2;W;16;59%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;33;26;Decreasing clouds;32;26;E;20;66%;44%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Afternoon t-storms;24;20;Sunny and nice;26;17;ENE;11;58%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, colder;-10;-15;Very cold with snow;-11;-16;WNW;11;70%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-3;Partly sunny;2;-4;S;15;74%;50%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;32;23;Hazy sun;32;23;N;14;42%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;15;Breezy in the p.m.;27;15;N;18;64%;33%;8

New York, United States;Much colder;3;0;Rain;4;-6;NW;23;73%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;6;A shower;16;7;W;10;73%;85%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;-2;-5;Afternoon flurries;-1;-7;SW;21;89%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A passing flurry;7;-3;Mostly sunny;9;-1;ENE;11;55%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;4;-5;Partly sunny;4;-8;NW;8;60%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;-11;-16;Very cold with snow;-10;-19;WNW;20;69%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy a.m. showers;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;NNW;15;77%;99%;5

Panama City, Panama;A morning shower;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;NNW;19;57%;27%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;27;23;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;ENE;12;83%;99%;2

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;13;3;A couple of showers;11;0;NNE;16;46%;84%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;Sunshine and nice;31;19;S;15;43%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;ENE;15;51%;68%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;31;25;A couple of showers;32;23;NNW;31;74%;100%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;18;Mostly sunny;32;20;E;11;42%;44%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;12;2;A couple of showers;7;2;W;21;44%;88%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as cold;3;-8;Plenty of sun;10;1;SSE;8;60%;68%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;12;Showers;18;12;E;12;76%;100%;11

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;19;11;Hazy sun;21;12;ESE;10;78%;85%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;30;26;A morning shower;31;24;ESE;12;63%;87%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with clearing;-1;-8;Very windy, snow;5;1;S;57;73%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;6;3;Showers around;6;1;SW;23;75%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;ENE;12;68%;2%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;28;17;Sunshine and warm;32;18;SSE;10;13%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;17;1;Partly sunny;16;5;SSW;11;68%;56%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;4;3;An afternoon shower;4;0;SW;20;57%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cool;13;4;Mostly sunny;14;4;N;12;56%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;27;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;ENE;21;56%;5%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Turning sunny;27;22;A morning shower;28;22;E;15;71%;60%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;18;A morning shower;25;18;NNW;10;77%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;26;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;ESE;6;20%;27%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;26;12;Sunny and nice;27;13;SW;10;39%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;29;19;Showers around;29;20;N;13;64%;69%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;15;9;E;8;60%;39%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, cold;5;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-2;ESE;6;55%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, but chilly;3;-6;Mostly sunny, milder;9;1;S;9;71%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;8;2;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;SE;13;65%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;28;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNE;13;71%;91%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;7;-4;Mostly sunny;11;-2;WSW;10;49%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;E;13;65%;57%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;5;-1;More clouds than sun;4;-3;WNW;19;84%;11%;1

Sydney, Australia;Humid with showers;25;22;Morning showers;24;21;SSE;15;81%;97%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;15;13;Partly sunny;18;14;E;15;82%;19%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;5;2;Showers around;3;0;W;30;76%;67%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;15;6;Some brightening;15;5;ENE;9;49%;36%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;18;4;Cloudy and mild;13;5;NE;10;65%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;19;9;Mild with some sun;18;10;NE;12;30%;56%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler;18;10;Breezy with rain;16;11;W;30;74%;100%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;17;1;Mostly sunny;16;2;E;8;41%;1%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with some sun;8;0;Plenty of sunshine;10;2;NW;9;47%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-7;Cold with snow;-5;-9;NNW;26;69%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;16;8;Mostly cloudy;19;11;SSE;6;53%;1%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;20;7;Partly sunny;20;10;W;12;67%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;-4;-23;Partly sunny;-7;-24;E;12;67%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny, but chilly;5;-3;Mostly sunny;7;0;NE;5;44%;3%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds rolling in;14;3;A couple of showers;9;3;WNW;17;39%;84%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;Sunny and beautiful;28;14;E;6;45%;0%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;3;0;A passing shower;5;-1;WSW;16;72%;81%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up, mild;10;4;Showers around;7;0;SW;19;66%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and breezy;17;12;Partial sunshine;19;13;E;19;62%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;19;Plenty of sun;35;20;SW;8;44%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;15;1;An afternoon shower;14;4;NE;3;54%;99%;3

