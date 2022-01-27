Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 27, 2022

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Variable clouds;32;25;S;13;72%;9%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;NW;15;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing and chilly;8;-3;Rain and drizzle;6;1;NE;6;82%;76%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;15;3;Mostly sunny;14;4;ENE;9;67%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain tapering off;8;4;Variable cloudiness;8;7;WSW;15;80%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;-3;-7;Breezy;-3;-7;N;25;63%;30%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mild with some sun;15;4;A shower in the p.m.;12;0;NNW;9;60%;62%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;-15;-23;Partly sunny;-12;-19;E;9;92%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Couple of t-storms;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;20;SSE;21;61%;12%;9

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, cool;10;0;Mostly sunny, cool;10;2;N;9;74%;11%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;23;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;NE;15;42%;3%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;15;4;Hazy sun;15;3;NE;10;50%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;ESE;9;66%;65%;5

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;26;18;Clouds and sun, nice;27;17;E;16;61%;6%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;SSW;9;60%;5%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;15;4;Mostly sunny;16;4;NNW;15;55%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;3;-5;Sun and some clouds;4;-5;NNW;9;18%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;5;-4;Rain in the morning;7;0;WNW;9;77%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;7;3;Mostly cloudy;7;3;W;19;54%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;19;10;Showers around;20;9;S;10;67%;87%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;NNW;14;72%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Considerable clouds;6;3;Windy;6;1;NW;33;61%;31%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;8;2;Variable clouds;7;6;SW;9;84%;61%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;6;-2;Variable cloudiness;7;-4;W;11;56%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;6;1;Partly sunny;8;0;NW;20;53%;14%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cooler;24;14;Mostly sunny;24;16;E;11;54%;25%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;28;20;Rather cloudy;28;20;NE;9;46%;62%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;11;1;Clouds and sun;10;0;WNW;9;35%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Warmer;12;8;Mostly cloudy;17;8;W;14;44%;16%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny;22;17;SSE;24;67%;25%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;27;18;Rain and drizzle;26;17;NNE;7;67%;88%;5

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. shower;31;24;Showers around;30;24;NE;14;86%;67%;6

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;0;-10;A snow shower, cold;-5;-17;W;14;56%;50%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Partly sunny;30;23;NE;13;61%;40%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;7;3;Becoming cloudy;5;0;WSW;15;61%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;26;20;Nice with some sun;26;20;N;19;67%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Periods of sun;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;W;15;42%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;31;24;Some sun returning;32;25;NE;15;69%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;18;6;Hazy sun;17;7;W;13;69%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Colder with snow;-3;-10;Not as cold;7;-2;SW;9;34%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;23;11;Hazy sunshine;22;11;NW;10;49%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;9;76%;80%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;10;4;An afternoon shower;11;9;WSW;19;85%;73%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;11;3;Cloudy;10;5;E;10;38%;55%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Winds subsiding;17;14;Sunshine and windy;16;14;E;42;73%;27%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;25;19;Partly sunny;26;17;ESE;19;76%;66%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;22;18;A stray t-shower;23;18;ENE;11;84%;94%;7

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;26;20;Partly sunny;25;18;NW;12;70%;86%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;1;-1;A little snow;0;-10;NW;21;86%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;24;Mostly cloudy;34;25;SSE;8;55%;7%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Partly sunny;21;16;ENE;13;78%;88%;5

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;27;19;Partly sunny;27;20;ENE;7;63%;18%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;27;15;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;ENE;8;37%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Hazy sun;17;4;NE;10;55%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Becoming cloudy;5;1;SW;15;76%;39%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;W;13;75%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;23;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;NNW;20;39%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny;27;17;SSE;9;55%;66%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;10;-9;Mostly sunny, cooler;6;-7;SSW;10;41%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;Sunny and nice;25;14;W;8;34%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;14;3;Partly sunny, cool;14;3;SW;6;71%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and breezy;26;11;Breezy in the a.m.;26;11;N;26;16%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;2;1;A little snow;4;-1;W;17;81%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;29;23;A shower;29;24;NNE;14;61%;83%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;24;Very warm;34;23;NNE;9;58%;94%;6

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;23;12;Hazy sun;21;11;N;9;52%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;34;24;Showers around;35;23;N;8;68%;68%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;13;6;A bit of rain;13;6;SE;11;72%;94%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;33;22;SW;9;69%;1%;9

Lima, Peru;Inc. clouds;23;19;Some sun;24;20;SSE;12;67%;38%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;NE;19;58%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds, then sun;12;3;Fog early in the day;9;7;WSW;12;80%;17%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;22;10;Partly sunny;23;10;NNE;11;21%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;29;25;High clouds;30;25;SSW;10;73%;39%;5

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sun;14;-2;Plenty of sun;14;-3;NE;7;45%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;32;27;Partly sunny;32;28;E;14;50%;3%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SSW;10;81%;95%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;10;59%;21%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A little a.m. rain;33;20;Drenching t-storms;27;18;SSW;15;83%;100%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;9;Sunshine and nice;23;7;NNE;10;42%;70%;6

Miami, United States;Humid;25;18;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;W;15;77%;58%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow and rain;1;1;Snow and rain;2;-4;NW;18;81%;95%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;ENE;21;58%;2%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy this morning;21;15;Nice with sunshine;24;16;ENE;12;51%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow;-7;-10;Snow showers;-8;-22;NNE;6;62%;49%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-6;-9;A little p.m. snow;-5;-5;SE;15;69%;88%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Hazy sun;31;20;N;12;40%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;Increasing clouds;29;14;NNE;15;40%;4%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;1;-2;A snow shower;2;-7;N;9;56%;99%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, cool;11;1;Some sun;11;1;WNW;8;67%;11%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;-18;-23;Low clouds;-15;-20;SSE;11;84%;37%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;10;0;Clouds and sun;11;2;N;10;56%;16%;3

Oslo, Norway;A little p.m. rain;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;S;7;58%;68%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;-6;-17;Very cold;-15;-27;NNE;16;64%;0%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy a.m. showers;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;E;17;74%;92%;12

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;22;NNW;14;65%;56%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;29;23;Rain and drizzle;28;23;NE;10;76%;70%;6

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;8;2;Low clouds and fog;9;4;SW;6;80%;55%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;31;18;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;SSE;18;42%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;34;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;SSW;7;53%;3%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;High clouds;33;24;Afternoon showers;33;24;NNE;13;67%;75%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;32;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;SW;10;50%;69%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;4;2;Showers of rain/snow;4;1;W;25;59%;92%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;3;-17;Partly sunny;0;-18;SW;9;52%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;12;Cloudy with showers;18;12;NNW;13;76%;97%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;20;6;Mostly sunny;20;7;E;8;68%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;22;NNE;12;74%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;4;1;A bit of snow;2;-5;N;27;72%;97%;1

Riga, Latvia;Bit of rain, snow;3;1;A little snow;2;-3;NNW;28;91%;94%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SW;11;63%;80%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;22;10;Hazy sun and cooler;18;7;ENE;16;22%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;14;4;More clouds than sun;13;1;NNE;8;68%;2%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-1;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;-1;-7;NNW;10;77%;99%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;17;8;Cloudy;17;9;NE;13;65%;1%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;16;Showers around;28;17;ENE;13;70%;92%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;SE;16;65%;6%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Sunshine and nice;25;18;NNW;10;75%;29%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;25;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;E;8;26%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Sunny and delightful;28;15;SW;13;48%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;Nice with sunshine;29;20;SSW;11;70%;27%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;17;4;Sunny and pleasant;18;5;ENE;8;44%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;9;0;Fog in the morning;8;0;SSE;9;75%;2%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Some sun;4;-8;Mostly cloudy;2;-8;NW;8;38%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Rain and drizzle;5;2;N;17;76%;95%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy and very warm;33;25;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;NNE;17;58%;29%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;2;-8;Variable cloudiness;5;-4;W;16;72%;33%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;28;23;A shower in places;27;23;E;16;69%;83%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow and rain;4;-1;Mostly sunny;1;-4;WSW;17;56%;76%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;26;22;Partly sunny;27;23;NNE;22;66%;24%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;25;18;Not as warm;20;16;NE;17;78%;84%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;2;0;A little snow;1;-6;NNW;21;76%;95%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;11;1;Cooler;8;3;SSE;10;50%;92%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;7;-2;Periods of sun;5;-4;NNW;20;54%;17%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cooler;7;1;Sunny;9;0;NE;15;29%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mainly cloudy;13;9;Periods of rain;13;8;SSW;12;64%;99%;1

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;12;-1;A couple of showers;13;1;ENE;7;56%;93%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;10;5;Partly sunny;7;4;NNW;11;48%;5%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy, not as cold;-3;-12;Some sun, very cold;-11;-17;N;20;63%;0%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly cloudy;14;6;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;WSW;7;59%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;16;3;Sunny;17;7;W;10;63%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-14;-31;Plenty of sunshine;-11;-31;E;10;68%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;6;0;High clouds;7;1;NE;6;55%;8%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and windy;7;3;Windy;7;2;NW;31;45%;14%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;Sunny and hot;34;19;NW;8;44%;2%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow and rain;2;0;Snow and rain;2;-4;NW;22;78%;95%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;3;2;A little p.m. snow;3;-3;NW;32;89%;93%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy and cooler;17;14;Some sun;19;14;ENE;17;55%;10%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;34;19;Mostly sunny;34;20;W;8;51%;2%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;3;-6;Mostly cloudy;0;-8;NE;4;53%;31%;1

