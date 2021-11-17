Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 17, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SE;10;84%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun;30;23;Sunny and delightful;30;23;NNW;14;59%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNW;3;39%;14%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;16;13;A little a.m. rain;16;11;ENE;13;68%;69%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;12;8;Variable cloudiness;12;10;WSW;22;86%;41%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;-14;-19;Very cold;-16;-20;NNE;7;71%;5%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and cold;8;-2;Sunny, but chilly;9;-2;E;10;41%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;-7;-10;A bit of a.m. snow;-6;-22;W;14;62%;67%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Downpours;24;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;S;15;63%;26%;11

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;17;8;Partly sunny;17;10;NE;9;71%;44%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;18;13;Partly sunny;20;12;SW;17;61%;25%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;26;9;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;NW;13;33%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;24;Showers around;30;24;SSW;7;82%;81%;4

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;20;NNE;8;90%;69%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;Downpours;32;26;ESE;10;71%;89%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;15;8;Sunshine;15;8;NNW;11;71%;17%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;12;1;Partly sunny, mild;14;2;NNE;5;55%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;12;5;Considerable clouds;10;4;W;9;63%;38%;1

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;7;6;Mostly cloudy, mist;9;8;W;17;78%;84%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;20;8;A little p.m. rain;19;7;NW;9;74%;72%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;19;NNW;13;81%;71%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog early in the day;7;5;Clouds breaking;10;4;WNW;16;71%;39%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing, a shower;10;4;Variable clouds;10;8;WSW;12;88%;38%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog, then some sun;11;1;Low clouds and fog;11;2;NE;10;71%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Fog early in the day;9;3;Clouds breaking;11;2;WNW;13;61%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Sunny and nice;25;14;NNE;12;39%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;27;19;A t-storm around;28;19;NE;10;44%;74%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;16;6;Hazy sunshine;17;6;WNW;8;63%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;26;17;Sun and clouds, nice;25;18;NNW;11;52%;29%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers around;18;15;Mostly sunny;19;16;SSE;24;53%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-shower in spots;27;19;A shower;27;19;ENE;5;64%;63%;7

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;27;25;NW;16;93%;83%;2

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;1;Breezy and colder;4;-2;WNW;24;53%;3%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;30;26;Morning showers;28;26;W;11;80%;100%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little a.m. rain;8;5;Occasional rain;11;10;WNW;17;72%;83%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;30;24;Humid;30;24;N;19;78%;9%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, windy;25;8;Breezy and cooler;16;2;ENE;22;29%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny, windy;34;23;Warm with sunshine;34;24;E;18;60%;56%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;25;13;Hazy sun;25;13;WSW;2;59%;0%;3

Denver, United States;More clouds than sun;3;-5;Warmer;12;3;SSW;9;17%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sun;31;16;Sunny;30;16;WNW;7;55%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;8;69%;63%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;11;9;Cloudy;14;10;WSW;24;88%;16%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Snow turning to rain;5;-2;Decreasing clouds;6;-2;NNW;7;54%;2%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;18;15;Periods of rain;18;16;E;40;78%;92%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;22;19;Clearing;24;18;SSE;6;65%;25%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Mostly sunny;32;19;ENE;12;24%;29%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower and t-storm;29;23;A thunderstorm;29;22;E;13;67%;73%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;6;4;Showers around;6;0;W;24;93%;72%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;24;A downpour;33;25;N;8;73%;76%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;27;20;E;7;59%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;ENE;18;67%;35%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;29;22;A thunderstorm;28;22;ENE;9;74%;79%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;10;Turning sunny;24;9;NNW;9;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Becoming cloudy;12;6;Clouds and sun;14;6;NNE;9;71%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;WSW;13;83%;79%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;33;26;Plenty of sunshine;33;27;NNW;12;49%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;15;N;15;43%;69%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Thickening clouds;19;3;Sunny and pleasant;18;1;SW;6;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;33;18;Hazy sun;32;17;NE;18;19%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;22;10;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;S;7;55%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;36;23;N;20;28%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;4;-6;Fog;4;3;W;12;77%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;N;11;57%;27%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mainly cloudy;31;22;A t-storm around;31;23;SE;7;66%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;Hazy sun;29;19;NW;10;59%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Morning showers;30;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;NNW;7;76%;77%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;15;4;Mild with some sun;18;3;E;12;37%;21%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;S;8;74%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;20;16;Mostly cloudy;20;17;SSE;11;75%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;ENE;16;59%;12%;3

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;12;6;Mostly cloudy;14;10;WSW;13;84%;20%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;22;11;Low clouds may break;22;11;SSW;8;70%;1%;2

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;27;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;SSW;10;76%;67%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;ENE;8;60%;15%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;An afternoon shower;31;27;W;20;70%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;24;A morning t-storm;28;24;NNE;9;84%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;Warm with some sun;34;26;E;6;59%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;20;11;Increasingly windy;24;13;SW;33;56%;82%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;NNE;9;39%;56%;6

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;27;25;Rain and a t-storm;26;23;ENE;18;80%;88%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-1;A couple of showers;5;3;WSW;13;83%;84%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;32;25;High clouds;32;26;ESE;15;62%;19%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cool;17;7;Sunny and nice;22;11;NNE;11;49%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Some glaze;2;-1;Rain and drizzle;10;1;WSW;7;86%;84%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;1;-2;Low clouds;1;0;SW;14;56%;74%;0

Mumbai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;N;9;60%;77%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;16;A stray t-shower;27;16;NNE;18;53%;55%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;13;13;Sun, then clouds;18;7;WNW;26;59%;77%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;26;12;More sun than clouds;26;12;WNW;9;46%;15%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-12;-14;A bit of a.m. snow;-8;-21;WSW;22;87%;81%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;18;8;Some sun;19;8;S;8;61%;7%;3

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;8;-1;A little p.m. rain;5;1;NW;5;82%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming rainy;2;2;A little rain;9;-1;WSW;17;87%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;27;E;13;69%;74%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;NW;9;80%;63%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;23;Showers, mainly late;30;23;ENE;11;78%;89%;5

Paris, France;A shower in the p.m.;14;2;Low clouds and fog;11;4;WNW;4;86%;12%;1

Perth, Australia;More sun than clouds;25;15;An afternoon shower;23;15;SE;19;50%;64%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;32;25;A shower and t-storm;31;25;ENE;10;78%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;NE;16;73%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;20;Mostly sunny;33;20;SE;8;46%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;7;5;Mostly cloudy;9;5;WSW;12;58%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun;13;6;Brief a.m. showers;16;6;S;8;71%;79%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Overcast, showers;19;12;Periods of rain;18;12;NNE;13;75%;92%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;21;7;Lots of sun, nice;22;10;SSE;6;63%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;31;26;Sunshine, pleasant;32;26;ESE;16;61%;45%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;1;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;3;2;E;15;91%;85%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;4;3;A couple of showers;7;3;SSW;19;85%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;29;21;Clouds and sun, warm;32;21;SW;12;64%;74%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;Sunny and nice;26;17;E;8;33%;3%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;19;7;More clouds than sun;18;6;NNE;9;74%;16%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;3;2;Rain/snow showers;5;3;W;13;78%;88%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;18;10;Variable cloudiness;16;12;SW;9;70%;25%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;ENE;11;67%;65%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;28;26;A couple of showers;29;25;ENE;21;76%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;N;9;95%;77%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;E;9;26%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;29;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;13;SW;12;31%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;N;19;65%;33%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;18;4;Plenty of sun;18;10;E;9;61%;4%;3

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;8;5;Occasional rain;7;5;N;8;78%;68%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;13;4;An afternoon shower;16;11;SW;8;80%;84%;2

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;18;13;Sunlit and pleasant;20;12;ESE;10;65%;3%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;NNW;7;76%;57%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;8;1;Low clouds and fog;10;1;WNW;11;77%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;ENE;16;71%;85%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;6;2;Mostly cloudy;4;1;WSW;8;86%;29%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;20;15;Breezy in the p.m.;24;20;N;25;57%;44%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray shower;27;22;A little a.m. rain;23;21;NE;9;83%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;6;4;A couple of showers;7;2;W;22;81%;76%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rather cloudy;1;-6;Mostly sunny, cold;5;-5;NE;8;57%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing and cooler;5;-1;Clouds and sun;9;0;ENE;7;67%;9%;2

Tehran, Iran;A p.m. shower or two;8;4;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;4;SSW;9;36%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;27;17;A shower in the p.m.;24;16;NW;9;64%;84%;4

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;19;9;A couple of showers;19;7;ENE;5;66%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;11;Mostly cloudy;15;10;N;10;77%;15%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little rain;13;8;A little a.m. rain;8;1;W;23;66%;64%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;22;13;High clouds;22;17;E;5;58%;26%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;20;12;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;W;11;75%;66%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and clouds;-3;-16;Increasing clouds;-2;-9;ESE;9;51%;67%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;7;3;Rain and drizzle;7;3;N;6;57%;61%;0

Vienna, Austria;Fog early in the day;8;7;Some sun returning;10;6;WNW;14;58%;35%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;NNW;8;43%;19%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;3;2;A couple of showers;6;4;WSW;19;82%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Fog early in the day;6;4;Mostly cloudy, mist;8;6;WSW;21;85%;80%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;17;12;Mostly sunny;18;12;NNE;7;68%;12%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray shower;33;26;Partly sunny;33;26;NW;8;66%;55%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;11;-3;Clouds and sun;9;-3;NE;3;65%;4%;3

