Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 10, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;29;24;Mostly cloudy;30;25;SW;9;82%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;NNE;11;42%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Some sun, pleasant;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;NNE;12;26%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy with showers;17;14;A shower or two;18;12;W;20;66%;84%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;12;8;A shower in spots;13;6;S;12;92%;46%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cold, a p.m. flurry;-4;-6;Cloudy;-2;-6;NNE;16;76%;44%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Mostly sunny;15;5;NW;9;50%;18%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;Some brightening;6;-1;S;16;41%;19%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as hot;30;21;Mostly cloudy;31;21;E;14;59%;39%;8

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;16;12;Periods of sun;16;11;N;16;54%;2%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;20;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;NW;8;67%;36%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;26;11;Breezy in the p.m.;26;11;E;18;30%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;27;24;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;SE;6;84%;90%;2

Bangalore, India;Showers around;24;17;Tropical rainstorm;19;17;NW;28;95%;95%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;32;25;Partly sunny;32;26;N;9;60%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of rain;15;12;Windy;18;12;N;34;76%;31%;2

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;15;2;Mostly sunny;11;-1;NNW;21;34%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;12;4;Partly sunny;10;1;ESE;14;59%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;8;-1;Fog, then some sun;8;6;WSW;9;92%;20%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;19;10;A p.m. shower or two;19;11;SE;7;75%;75%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;20;A t-storm around;25;19;NNE;14;75%;69%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;11;3;Partly sunny;10;2;ENE;13;75%;11%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;9;3;Fog, then some sun;10;3;S;6;94%;6%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Chilly with sunshine;9;-1;Fog, then some sun;11;-1;SE;7;78%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;9;1;Fog, then some sun;10;-1;SE;8;68%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;25;15;Mostly sunny;25;13;ENE;18;58%;4%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Decreasing clouds;31;20;Increasing clouds;30;20;NE;9;35%;31%;8

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;13;8;Mostly sunny;15;6;W;15;56%;4%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;High clouds;26;18;NE;15;53%;1%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;Nice with sunshine;23;16;SSE;23;64%;3%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;28;19;Sunny intervals;27;19;E;7;60%;36%;7

Chennai, India;Rain and a t-storm;27;24;Tropical rainstorm;27;24;NW;28;91%;95%;2

Chicago, United States;Becoming cloudy;14;12;Rain;12;4;SW;34;79%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;28;24;Downpours;29;25;SW;11;83%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;11;9;A couple of showers;11;6;W;12;86%;66%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Windy;30;25;Some brightening;30;24;N;19;62%;7%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Plenty of sun;20;7;ESE;12;51%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;34;23;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;E;16;63%;58%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;28;15;Hazy sun;29;15;NNW;6;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Breezy;13;1;Partial sunshine;14;0;NE;15;31%;29%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;31;18;Clouds and sun;30;19;NNW;8;60%;8%;3

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;Afternoon showers;32;25;SSW;8;74%;93%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;11;6;Showers around;14;10;SSW;18;88%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing;13;4;Sunny;16;3;NNE;8;38%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;19;13;Partial sunshine;19;13;W;10;67%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;Partly sunny;24;18;ENE;4;54%;28%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;29;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;16;E;12;57%;74%;14

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;29;22;Couple of t-storms;29;21;ESE;10;65%;86%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Rain tapering off;10;3;Showers around;7;3;W;21;92%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;WSW;8;76%;79%;3

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;26;15;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;NE;10;44%;4%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;E;12;55%;40%;5

Hyderabad, India;Some sun;30;21;Increasing clouds;29;21;ENE;11;43%;75%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;N;12;40%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;12;8;Mostly sunny;13;6;ENE;19;68%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Some brightening;31;24;SW;13;71%;44%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;34;26;Sunny and less humid;33;26;NE;9;52%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;NNE;12;44%;9%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;18;5;Plenty of sunshine;18;3;N;7;27%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;34;19;Mostly sunny;34;19;N;8;24%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;Hazy sun;23;11;WNW;7;60%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NNW;15;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog to sun;5;-3;Mostly sunny;7;-1;SW;15;55%;5%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;NNE;18;69%;66%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;W;10;71%;72%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny;30;21;Hazy sun;32;23;N;9;53%;30%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;NNW;8;79%;72%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;4;Brief p.m. showers;15;4;NNE;14;53%;98%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;9;77%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;19;16;Mostly cloudy;19;16;SSE;13;77%;10%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;N;7;72%;1%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower in spots;14;11;A morning shower;14;9;S;9;86%;45%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with sunshine;24;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;NNE;9;36%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;29;25;Mostly cloudy;29;25;SSW;11;69%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;16;2;Partly sunny;16;3;NNW;5;63%;18%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;Mostly cloudy;31;27;W;20;67%;57%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;9;78%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;32;25;Warm with some sun;35;25;ENE;9;55%;35%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler, a.m. showers;17;7;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;10;SSE;18;57%;81%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Lots of sun, nice;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;N;10;34%;6%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or two;27;24;A p.m. t-storm;27;24;SE;16;74%;87%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;3;-2;Partly sunny;5;2;WSW;11;93%;31%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;32;25;Mostly sunny;33;26;ESE;16;63%;11%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;22;13;Breezy in the p.m.;23;12;ENE;19;56%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;11;1;High clouds;8;4;E;5;61%;76%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;1;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;0;SW;18;69%;82%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;34;24;Hazy sun;34;25;NNE;13;36%;0%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;26;15;A t-storm around;28;15;N;17;49%;55%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;20;8;Inc. clouds;16;13;SE;12;49%;64%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasingly windy;22;12;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;NW;11;42%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;4;0;Wet snow;1;-2;WSW;17;94%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Winds subsiding;15;14;A morning shower;16;12;SW;21;52%;81%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;7;1;Mostly cloudy;8;-1;W;12;74%;5%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;11;-2;Increasing clouds;8;3;E;17;65%;79%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;ESE;11;73%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;NW;8;79%;70%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;28;22;Heavy showers;28;22;E;9;87%;75%;5

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;9;0;Low clouds and fog;9;0;SSE;5;86%;3%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;ESE;18;52%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower and t-storm;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NNE;13;73%;94%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;ENE;17;70%;68%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray t-shower;31;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;20;SE;8;61%;44%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;9;-1;Fog, then some sun;8;1;E;4;92%;8%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;6;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-3;NW;15;58%;13%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;11;A touch of rain;20;12;SSE;12;70%;86%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;23;8;Sunshine;21;8;N;7;75%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;Showers around;30;25;ESE;15;73%;89%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;4;-1;Becoming cloudy;4;1;ESE;15;64%;33%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;9;7;A shower in places;10;5;W;10;91%;80%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;23;20;An afternoon shower;23;19;E;12;76%;83%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny;28;19;Sunny and nice;32;21;SSW;16;22%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Cloudy;23;13;Partly sunny;20;11;N;9;80%;44%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A touch of a.m. rain;5;4;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;5;SSW;12;81%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sunshine;18;11;Mostly sunny;20;12;SW;9;74%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;26;17;A couple of t-storms;28;17;ENE;10;66%;70%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;30;25;A passing shower;30;25;E;17;72%;80%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;23;17;NE;7;90%;56%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;21;10;Mostly sunny;20;9;ESE;7;28%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Clouds, then sun;25;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;SW;13;48%;12%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;31;23;A shower;31;23;N;12;74%;60%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;Mostly sunny;20;6;NNE;6;60%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;11;7;Afternoon rain;13;12;SSW;7;84%;97%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and snow shower;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;NW;11;60%;5%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cool;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;WNW;13;53%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, p.m. showers;29;25;A t-storm around;30;25;WSW;12;75%;80%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;11;-2;Partly sunny;11;-1;SE;12;56%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;30;25;Sunshine, a shower;30;25;ENE;17;72%;81%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as cool;13;3;A shower in the p.m.;8;3;W;15;77%;55%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;21;18;A shower or two;19;17;ESE;23;72%;94%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clearing;22;13;Sunny and nice;24;18;E;17;56%;13%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Milder with rain;10;5;Mostly cloudy;8;6;W;13;89%;64%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;13;4;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;ENE;7;50%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;16;5;Rain and drizzle;9;5;SE;13;62%;78%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;Increasing clouds;15;7;SE;9;37%;75%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;28;18;Mostly cloudy;25;16;NE;13;49%;1%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;23;10;Partly sunny;23;6;ESE;4;51%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;19;12;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;W;13;54%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;12;7;Breezy;13;9;S;30;73%;69%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;22;16;Sunny and nice;22;13;WSW;11;47%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;24;10;Mostly sunny;22;11;SSW;7;55%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny;3;-16;Plenty of sunshine;1;-14;SSW;7;60%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A shower;9;6;Cloudy, p.m. showers;10;9;E;8;69%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;11;3;Partly sunny;9;3;SE;7;88%;13%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;30;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;31;19;E;7;44%;20%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;5;2;Rain and drizzle;6;5;WSW;9;80%;80%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warmer;10;2;Sunny intervals;10;4;W;10;80%;9%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;19;14;Clouds and sun;19;16;NNW;22;73%;23%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;34;26;Partial sunshine;33;25;SSW;7;68%;32%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;14;3;Snow and rain;8;2;NNE;5;66%;78%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather