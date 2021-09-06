Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 6, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Sunny intervals;28;24;SW;14;87%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;30;Plenty of sunshine;38;30;NNE;11;56%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Plenty of sun;34;21;W;12;41%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;27;21;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;ESE;19;50%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Nice with sunshine;25;14;E;8;66%;8%;4

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;15;10;Cloudy;15;9;NNE;8;70%;31%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hotter;37;24;Plenty of sun;35;25;WNW;13;17%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;25;9;Partly sunny, warm;27;9;NW;13;35%;30%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;36;26;Breezy and very hot;39;20;NNW;24;33%;41%;7

Athens, Greece;Breezy;27;22;Partly sunny, breezy;25;21;NNE;23;52%;31%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with a shower;15;13;Morning showers;15;10;W;19;82%;80%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;26;Sunny and hot;45;26;NNW;15;14%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in spots;33;22;Sun and some clouds;33;23;SSW;9;64%;44%;13

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;SW;19;76%;55%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers around;34;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;W;9;83%;69%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;27;23;Humid;27;21;SW;11;77%;24%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;23;14;Partly sunny;27;17;SSE;9;60%;27%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;25;12;Partly sunny;24;12;ESE;11;47%;0%;5

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;22;14;Partly sunny;22;11;NNE;8;64%;14%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;11;A shower or two;18;11;SE;9;74%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up, warm;33;18;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;ENE;13;25%;0%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;E;9;45%;6%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;24;13;Nice with some sun;25;14;E;9;72%;6%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Nice with sunshine;22;9;Partly sunny;23;9;ESE;10;43%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;24;9;Partly sunny;24;10;E;6;51%;3%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;17;13;A couple of showers;15;13;ESE;22;89%;100%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Partly sunny;31;21;ENE;11;30%;38%;12

Busan, South Korea;A shower or two;25;22;Downpours;28;22;WSW;10;83%;91%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;34;24;Plenty of sun;35;26;NE;12;32%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;14;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;SSE;8;59%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;26;19;A stray thunderstorm;26;18;SSE;7;74%;53%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Breezy in the a.m.;34;26;SSW;18;61%;36%;12

Chicago, United States;Sunny and nice;25;18;A severe t-storm;30;17;WNW;28;62%;66%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;31;27;A couple of showers;29;26;SW;16;80%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;18;11;Partly sunny;20;14;WSW;8;67%;26%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;31;27;Mostly cloudy;30;26;WNW;14;79%;24%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;34;21;Partly sunny;35;22;SSE;9;38%;3%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;31;20;A shower or two;30;21;SE;20;63%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;35;28;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;E;14;85%;56%;3

Denver, United States;Sunny;34;15;Sunny;31;14;SSE;10;17%;1%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray t-storm, hot;36;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;15;81%;80%;6

Dili, East Timor;An afternoon shower;35;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;SE;9;60%;27%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, pleasant;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;14;ESE;12;86%;31%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Sunny and very warm;35;20;NNE;9;15%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid;27;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;WSW;9;73%;3%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A quick a.m. shower;34;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;NW;13;82%;86%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Sunny and delightful;28;15;ENE;12;30%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;30;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;9;73%;47%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;16;7;Partly sunny;16;12;WSW;16;80%;44%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;10;81%;82%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm around;32;27;ESE;12;73%;74%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;30;23;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;20;52%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;27;22;A thunderstorm;26;23;SW;12;84%;66%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;36;26;Mostly sunny;34;24;E;16;58%;60%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;23;19;Increasingly windy;24;19;NE;27;49%;6%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. shower;33;24;A heavy thunderstorm;29;24;WSW;12;81%;88%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;31;Mostly sunny, warm;36;31;NNW;16;62%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;26;13;Clouds and sun;22;11;ENE;13;41%;58%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;37;17;Sunny and not as hot;34;17;NNE;8;26%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;27;Hazy sunshine;34;28;W;17;61%;28%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Humid with a t-storm;29;21;A t-storm in spots;27;19;SE;7;81%;69%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;35;26;More sun than clouds;36;28;S;14;39%;14%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, cool;16;5;Periods of sun;18;8;S;9;55%;16%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NE;16;70%;60%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;32;22;Partly sunny;35;23;W;12;44%;25%;12

Kolkata, India;Brief p.m. showers;33;28;Couple of t-storms;29;27;ESE;14;85%;88%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;32;23;NNW;7;71%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;0;A shower in the p.m.;16;2;NE;14;40%;73%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A t-storm around;29;25;WSW;11;80%;64%;13

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;17;15;Some sun;17;15;S;18;81%;37%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;A couple of showers;25;19;WSW;13;77%;63%;6

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;26;17;Sunny and very warm;27;17;E;9;58%;6%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;32;19;Abundant sunshine;29;18;SW;9;60%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;27;22;Decreasing clouds;26;21;W;10;72%;31%;11

Madrid, Spain;Breezy;33;20;Partly sunny;33;18;SSW;7;31%;11%;6

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;31;26;A shower or two;30;28;WSW;19;72%;86%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;25;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;NNE;5;71%;36%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SW;9;74%;74%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;17;8;Clouds and sun;16;8;NNW;15;71%;26%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;21;12;A p.m. t-storm;19;11;SSW;9;67%;71%;9

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;SW;10;73%;57%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, cool;13;5;Partly sunny;16;5;W;11;65%;16%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;S;16;68%;33%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;17;13;Showers around;16;14;E;27;73%;92%;2

Montreal, Canada;Thundershowers;20;13;Partly sunny;23;16;SSE;6;58%;30%;5

Moscow, Russia;Breezy;12;7;Rain and drizzle;12;9;WSW;17;71%;79%;1

Mumbai, India;A thunderstorm;30;26;Afternoon showers;28;26;WSW;8;88%;93%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Nice with some sun;24;13;ESE;12;58%;44%;11

New York, United States;A morning shower;27;18;Plenty of sunshine;26;21;SSE;10;52%;10%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;WNW;11;48%;27%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;27;11;Clouds and sun, warm;22;11;NE;12;63%;6%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;30;21;Increasing clouds;28;23;E;9;60%;30%;5

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;18;10;Mostly sunny;22;12;W;10;65%;33%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers around;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;SE;13;64%;61%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;A t-storm around;28;26;E;19;77%;68%;10

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SSE;12;83%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A downpour;31;23;ENE;9;85%;71%;13

Paris, France;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;E;12;49%;0%;5

Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, nice;25;12;Mostly sunny, warm;26;14;NNE;21;39%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SSE;10;81%;85%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;Breezy with some sun;31;24;SE;30;64%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;36;23;A t-storm around;35;23;SE;10;52%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;24;14;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;ENE;6;60%;21%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;29;17;Downpours;20;15;NNE;13;91%;85%;2

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;18;11;Afternoon showers;20;10;ESE;12;65%;97%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;N;9;72%;4%;8

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;27;22;Partial sunshine;28;22;ESE;14;74%;71%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;9;Partly sunny;12;9;WNW;14;73%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny;18;12;SW;10;73%;44%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid, a p.m. shower;25;20;A shower in the a.m.;24;19;ENE;15;75%;60%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;43;30;Sunny and hot;46;31;NE;15;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and nice;30;17;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;NW;10;46%;5%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Breezy this morning;14;9;Cloudy;14;13;WSW;13;80%;66%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;22;15;Mostly sunny;22;17;WSW;18;56%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;25;18;S;11;80%;92%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;31;27;A shower in spots;31;26;E;18;75%;64%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;24;17;A shower and t-storm;23;17;SSW;7;100%;79%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;NE;15;28%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;13;7;Rain and drizzle;12;2;SSW;9;54%;87%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A shower;33;24;N;12;70%;74%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;30;17;A couple of showers;25;17;SE;11;68%;86%;6

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;N;10;54%;58%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;26;18;Humid with rain;22;19;NNE;9;99%;97%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;25;Partly sunny, warm;30;24;NNE;13;67%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;10;72%;78%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;22;8;Partial sunshine;21;9;SE;15;54%;7%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine;31;26;Partly sunny;31;26;ENE;5;70%;30%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;18;9;Periods of sun;19;12;WSW;12;69%;41%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;21;10;SSW;17;47%;3%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;27;A t-storm around;36;26;ESE;9;54%;55%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;Partly sunny;16;13;SW;14;81%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;N;12;22%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy;29;17;Partly sunny;26;18;NNW;17;56%;83%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;SSE;10;9%;2%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;NW;12;50%;26%;8

Tirana, Albania;A thunderstorm;31;18;Partly sunny;31;16;ESE;7;38%;2%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;21;18;Warmer;25;18;ENE;15;61%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Winds subsiding;23;15;Sunshine, pleasant;24;18;SSW;15;69%;64%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;28;22;N;10;67%;56%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;32;21;Mostly sunny;30;20;NE;16;57%;3%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sun and some clouds;17;0;Mostly sunny, cooler;11;0;N;12;70%;65%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;NNE;6;61%;68%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and nice;23;10;Partial sunshine;24;11;ESE;7;60%;6%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray t-storm, hot;34;24;NNW;6;69%;72%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;15;6;Clouds and sun;17;6;SSW;11;60%;14%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;17;7;Partly sunny;19;8;SE;8;59%;4%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;14;13;Very windy, rain;14;10;NW;47;82%;87%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;30;24;A couple of t-storms;31;24;SW;8;82%;79%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;NNE;7;37%;12%;7

