Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 10, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;Clouds and sun, nice;28;24;WSW;18;85%;44%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with hazy sun;47;33;Sunny and hot;45;32;NNE;12;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;36;25;Partly sunny;36;25;WNW;12;33%;27%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warmer;31;27;Abundant sunshine;33;27;E;12;37%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;20;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;SSW;15;73%;30%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower in places;18;11;Rain and drizzle;16;11;NNE;12;68%;75%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Plenty of sun;36;26;SSW;11;13%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray shower;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;NW;15;50%;44%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of showers;15;11;Partly sunny, cool;18;10;SSE;15;59%;6%;5

Athens, Greece;Hazy sun and hot;36;25;A t-storm around;36;25;NNE;10;34%;64%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;12;9;A morning shower;15;11;SW;15;76%;54%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;43;29;Hazy and hot;45;31;NNE;6;19%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;SSW;10;84%;57%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;A t-storm around;28;21;WNW;13;67%;72%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;28;A stray thunderstorm;34;28;SSE;10;68%;65%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Hazy sunshine;28;21;A t-storm around;29;23;SE;12;59%;41%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;32;23;Partly sunny;30;22;SE;9;64%;60%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;NNE;9;46%;6%;8

Berlin, Germany;A thunderstorm;23;15;Partial sunshine;23;14;WNW;12;61%;18%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;12;Variable cloudiness;19;10;ESE;13;64%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;27;15;Clouds and sun, nice;29;14;E;6;36%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm around;30;18;Partly sunny;29;17;N;14;52%;12%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;21;12;Partly sunny;23;13;SSW;8;73%;11%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;Partly sunny;32;18;ENE;10;45%;42%;8

Budapest, Hungary;More sun than clouds;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;NNW;10;49%;5%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, but cool;10;0;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;N;9;69%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;27;20;Turning cloudy;30;20;NNE;11;33%;26%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in spots;32;25;SSW;13;61%;94%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;27;Sunny and hot;39;28;NNE;12;31%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;Mostly sunny;17;9;S;11;69%;66%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;25;19;A thunderstorm;26;20;SSE;7;70%;60%;11

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;35;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;28;SSW;11;69%;74%;9

Chicago, United States;A strong t-storm;33;24;Uncomfortably humid;31;23;SW;18;76%;76%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;30;27;A couple of t-storms;28;27;SW;14;80%;94%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;21;13;A thunderstorm;22;14;W;12;63%;56%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;31;27;Mostly sunny, nice;31;27;WNW;15;73%;10%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;36;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;36;27;S;24;50%;10%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;Breezy with some sun;30;20;SE;23;62%;8%;10

Delhi, India;Partial sunshine;35;28;Hazy sun and warm;36;28;SW;14;64%;11%;10

Denver, United States;Hazy sun and smoky;34;17;Partly sunny, warm;36;18;N;10;16%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;33;28;A thunderstorm;33;28;SSE;15;83%;78%;12

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;23;A shower and t-storm;31;23;SSE;9;73%;67%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Sunny intervals;19;13;A little rain;19;10;WSW;20;81%;61%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy and very warm;37;21;Sunny and very warm;36;21;NE;11;14%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;26;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;NE;9;74%;10%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;E;6;80%;64%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Turning sunny, nice;23;8;ENE;11;49%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;E;14;66%;45%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A shower and t-storm;21;14;A shower and t-storm;20;13;W;11;75%;70%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;35;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SSE;15;79%;80%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;SSW;11;76%;75%;6

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;32;25;An afternoon shower;31;24;ENE;26;54%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;32;25;Partly sunny;33;25;W;13;53%;47%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;25;A strong t-storm;35;25;ENE;13;58%;64%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Partly sunny;32;21;NE;10;63%;26%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;29;24;Partial sunshine;32;23;E;13;65%;4%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;39;33;Mostly sunny, warm;38;32;N;13;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Not as warm;18;6;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;NW;14;56%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;18;Sunny and not as hot;35;20;N;10;13%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy;31;27;Windy with a shower;31;27;WSW;30;65%;44%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;21;Humid with t-storms;27;21;SSE;7;86%;99%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Becoming cloudy;36;27;A t-storm around;35;27;SW;19;40%;55%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;29;16;Partly sunny;30;16;NW;12;48%;5%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;NNE;12;66%;76%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some sun, pleasant;30;22;Low clouds;28;21;WSW;12;59%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Overcast, a t-storm;35;29;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;29;SSE;11;80%;77%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds, a t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;ESE;7;82%;85%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;1;Partly sunny, mild;16;1;E;14;43%;37%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;29;25;Cloudy;28;24;SW;18;80%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;17;16;Decreasing clouds;18;16;SSE;15;73%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;31;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;NNW;13;58%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;Nice with some sun;23;15;SW;13;63%;33%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;30;19;Mostly sunny;31;20;S;10;52%;6%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;SSW;11;70%;8%;9

Madrid, Spain;Hot with sunshine;36;22;Very hot;38;23;E;8;31%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;28;W;15;73%;99%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;33;25;Mostly sunny;34;26;N;6;62%;38%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;SSE;10;76%;73%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;18;13;Breezy, p.m. rain;18;8;WNW;30;51%;73%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;NNW;9;54%;78%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;31;28;A t-storm around;31;27;ENE;15;65%;56%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;25;11;A shower and t-storm;23;12;WNW;8;74%;66%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;30;24;Some brightening;30;24;SSW;16;65%;58%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with some sun;11;5;Brilliant sunshine;12;5;N;13;60%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;32;23;A t-storm around;32;24;S;11;64%;64%;6

Moscow, Russia;Very warm;29;19;A t-storm around;23;18;ESE;11;84%;83%;1

Mumbai, India;A couple of showers;31;27;A t-storm around;30;27;WSW;13;83%;74%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;Rather cloudy;20;14;ENE;10;77%;73%;7

New York, United States;Humid;29;23;Hot and humid;32;24;SSW;12;66%;40%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;38;27;Sunny and hot;37;27;W;14;27%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;23;15;Showers around;22;15;ENE;13;77%;85%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;31;24;High clouds;31;24;SW;9;60%;72%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;20;11;A shower and t-storm;22;13;SE;8;68%;64%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm or two;32;22;Clouds and sun;31;23;SSW;19;71%;35%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;26;An afternoon shower;28;25;ESE;21;78%;77%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;31;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NW;9;84%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;33;24;Showers around;31;24;E;9;81%;81%;5

Paris, France;A shower in spots;23;15;Mostly sunny;27;17;NE;6;59%;8%;6

Perth, Australia;Very windy;14;10;Warmer;17;8;NNW;12;64%;29%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;14;69%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;20;75%;65%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;34;24;Wind and rain;33;24;E;32;70%;93%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;26;15;A morning shower;25;15;NW;9;60%;48%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A strong t-storm;29;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;E;8;82%;62%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;20;10;A shower in the p.m.;20;9;E;13;49%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;26;21;Turning sunny;27;20;SW;10;78%;5%;10

Recife, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;25;21;A bit of rain;26;22;S;14;88%;86%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;18;11;Low clouds;15;11;SW;9;80%;33%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower and t-storm;23;15;A shower and t-storm;20;14;WNW;7;81%;86%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning out cloudy;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;SW;17;68%;67%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;44;29;Sunny and hot;46;29;ENE;13;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warm;35;21;Hot with hazy sun;37;22;WNW;11;40%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;21;14;An afternoon shower;24;15;ENE;8;64%;53%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;22;15;Partly sunny;21;16;WSW;15;64%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;A shower and t-storm;28;18;SE;13;69%;84%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Wind and rain;29;25;Thunderstorms;30;26;ESE;19;80%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;N;8;94%;77%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;28;18;More sun than clouds;26;15;NW;10;40%;33%;15

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;17;0;Sunny;17;0;SSW;6;42%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Wind and rain;29;24;SE;29;82%;88%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and nice;29;16;Mostly sunny;30;16;NNW;11;57%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;29;19;NNE;12;56%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm around;33;23;NW;8;62%;71%;9

Shanghai, China;Warm with clouds;32;26;Rain and drizzle;30;26;WSW;10;87%;97%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;SSE;14;73%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;34;17;A heavy thunderstorm;33;16;SSE;11;50%;73%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Thunderstorms;30;26;Some sun, a shower;31;27;ENE;19;73%;72%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A thunderstorm;20;11;A shower and t-storm;21;12;SW;8;75%;66%;4

Sydney, Australia;Nice with sunshine;22;13;Mostly sunny;24;15;NNW;20;49%;9%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon showers;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;S;9;69%;84%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;21;13;A shower and t-storm;22;14;ENE;7;78%;73%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sunny and very warm;37;22;NE;11;21%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding, hot;37;20;A strong t-storm;34;21;NNE;15;40%;44%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;38;27;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;ESE;10;13%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;Sunlit and nice;32;25;W;12;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Hot with sunshine;38;24;Mostly sunny and hot;39;24;N;8;35%;4%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy;33;26;Very warm;34;25;ESE;13;55%;70%;10

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;27;22;A heavy thunderstorm;29;23;SSW;20;83%;73%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;Hazy sunshine;35;27;S;5;39%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;48;30;Very hot;41;27;SW;12;21%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;22;7;Hazy sunshine;26;8;E;11;39%;5%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;26;16;Very warm;29;21;NNE;7;62%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm around;29;16;Partial sunshine;28;17;NW;10;64%;32%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;N;7;72%;78%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of sun;24;14;A shower and t-storm;20;12;W;10;86%;85%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;26;14;A shower and t-storm;22;13;WNW;16;77%;64%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;12;7;Sunny;14;10;N;6;74%;5%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;33;26;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;33;26;SSW;9;73%;63%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Nice with some sun;31;20;NNE;7;33%;3%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather