Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 19, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;25;Partly sunny;29;24;SW;18;77%;38%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;40;33;Sunny and very warm;41;35;ENE;12;42%;11%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;41;25;Sunny and very warm;39;24;W;25;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;E;13;50%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;23;12;Decreasing clouds;23;14;NNE;7;64%;9%;6

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;21;14;Clouds and sunshine;19;13;W;14;72%;79%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;28;Warm with sunshine;39;29;NW;9;10%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;27;16;Sun and clouds;28;15;NE;20;40%;24%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy, cool;16;5;Cloudy;19;10;E;5;56%;44%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;SW;11;54%;7%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;14;10;A passing shower;15;8;NNW;9;73%;57%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun and hot;48;33;Winds subsiding, hot;49;33;NW;28;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Decreasing clouds;33;24;SSW;10;62%;29%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm around;27;20;A t-storm in spots;26;21;W;21;76%;55%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;32;27;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;27;SW;12;82%;94%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Breezy in the p.m.;28;22;W;20;66%;27%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;29;23;A t-storm around;30;23;ESE;7;73%;71%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;24;19;A shower and t-storm;25;16;W;14;82%;61%;5

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;20;15;Variable cloudiness;20;16;W;13;59%;28%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;17;10;Some sun, a t-storm;19;11;SE;13;70%;78%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;28;10;Sunny and nice;27;14;ESE;12;30%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;29;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;14;NNW;23;48%;25%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;24;14;Decreasing clouds;23;14;E;7;69%;8%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Very warm;33;21;Partly sunny;32;19;NW;9;62%;65%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower and t-storm;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;NW;14;57%;4%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;12;3;Mostly sunny;15;4;NW;12;72%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;18;Clouds and sun;30;18;E;10;34%;16%;6

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm around;30;26;Clouds and sun;32;26;NNE;13;66%;6%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;28;Sunny and hot;39;27;NE;16;20%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;16;10;A little p.m. rain;13;9;WNW;13;72%;82%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;26;20;A shower;26;20;SSE;7;64%;62%;11

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;35;27;Cloudy and very warm;36;27;W;18;58%;41%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunny and nice;27;20;Mostly sunny;30;19;NNE;9;54%;42%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in places;31;27;A morning shower;31;27;WSW;15;72%;81%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, nice;22;15;Periods of sun;21;15;WNW;16;63%;55%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny intervals;30;26;Partial sunshine;31;27;WSW;11;74%;28%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;11;59%;46%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;30;21;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;SSE;24;66%;66%;8

Delhi, India;Rain;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;S;14;95%;74%;3

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;19;SSW;12;35%;56%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;33;27;Morning showers;33;27;SSE;12;76%;86%;6

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;35;21;Mostly sunny;32;22;SSE;8;61%;20%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Mostly sunny;23;14;E;12;71%;30%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;Clouds and sun;36;22;NNE;13;19%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;WSW;15;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;7;71%;67%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;N;9;42%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;S;8;76%;57%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;21;12;A shower and t-storm;21;11;NW;20;60%;62%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;Clouds and sun;33;26;WSW;16;71%;44%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;27;26;A couple of t-storms;27;27;E;19;92%;90%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;ENE;28;56%;72%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;Cloudy, p.m. showers;27;22;W;15;89%;100%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain and a t-storm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;SE;16;86%;97%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;29;24;Lots of sun, humid;31;24;SW;11;65%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;10;73%;75%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;36;33;Mostly sunny;36;32;S;10;48%;9%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;16;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;5;WNW;9;25%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with hazy sun;38;22;A t-storm around;32;20;S;15;30%;74%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, windy;32;29;Very windy, a shower;33;30;WSW;39;68%;65%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing, a t-storm;27;21;A drenching t-storm;26;21;S;7;90%;79%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing;35;28;Partly sunny;36;26;SSE;23;36%;44%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;28;18;Partly sunny, humid;26;17;NW;12;79%;75%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;33;59%;41%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;30;20;Partly sunny;31;20;WSW;9;59%;14%;8

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;33;28;A stray thunderstorm;32;28;SW;8;82%;74%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Turning cloudy, nice;34;25;Partly sunny;34;26;ENE;8;66%;48%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;1;Clouds and sun, mild;14;-1;WNW;9;34%;30%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;24;A shower in places;29;23;SW;11;76%;58%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;18;16;S;9;80%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;23;18;Nice with sunshine;26;17;NNW;17;64%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A thunderstorm;29;18;Sunshine, a t-storm;28;18;SSE;6;62%;76%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;32;21;SSW;11;50%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;S;10;72%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;36;22;W;10;28%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Variable cloudiness;31;29;An afternoon shower;32;29;W;14;64%;78%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;NNE;6;78%;56%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;A p.m. t-storm;29;27;W;20;83%;86%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower;13;9;Showers;12;7;SW;24;81%;96%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A thunderstorm;23;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;WNW;8;65%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A morning shower;31;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;SE;13;72%;71%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;24;15;Periods of sun, nice;25;15;NNW;9;55%;13%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower;30;25;Inc. clouds;29;25;SSW;23;67%;69%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with clearing;10;3;Sunshine;14;7;NW;14;75%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;29;21;Rain and a t-storm;26;17;SW;4;74%;91%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;Some sun;27;17;WNW;14;52%;10%;6

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;26;Heavy showers;29;27;WSW;22;89%;92%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;22;11;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;ENE;11;59%;36%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;29;22;Very warm and humid;32;23;SSW;10;51%;27%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and less humid;34;22;W;15;39%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;NNE;7;70%;27%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Abundant sunshine;33;26;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;W;7;56%;8%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;Partly sunny;24;11;NE;10;42%;27%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Humid, a p.m. shower;30;18;A t-storm or two;27;15;W;12;75%;82%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;28;26;A shower in the a.m.;28;26;ESE;21;78%;80%;3

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;NW;13;76%;71%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;Showers around;31;23;E;8;84%;89%;10

Paris, France;Sunshine;29;18;Plenty of sunshine;28;18;ENE;11;55%;3%;8

Perth, Australia;A morning shower;17;12;Rain tapering off;17;15;NNE;21;80%;91%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;32;27;Clouds and sun;31;27;SW;11;67%;44%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;SSE;20;71%;64%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;35;23;A t-storm around;35;23;E;13;51%;41%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;22;12;Some sun;20;12;NNW;9;59%;28%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid, p.m. showers;31;22;A t-storm in spots;33;23;NW;7;69%;55%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Decreasing clouds;18;10;A few showers;20;10;S;13;52%;76%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;WNW;9;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;25;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;SSE;12;79%;70%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;13;11;Rain and drizzle;14;11;SSW;9;82%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;A couple of showers;23;15;Partly sunny;25;16;W;12;47%;63%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;21;15;Partly sunny;21;13;NNE;9;56%;1%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;32;Mostly sunny and hot;44;32;SE;16;16%;4%;13

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a t-storm;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;21;W;10;54%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;22;18;Mainly cloudy;21;13;W;15;46%;72%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;14;Some sun;20;14;WSW;21;61%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;19;A couple of t-storms;28;20;ENE;14;66%;69%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;31;26;Sunshine and breezy;31;26;E;23;69%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;NNE;8;83%;71%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;20;14;WSW;9;85%;90%;9

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;Mostly sunny;23;4;E;4;37%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;30;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;14;74%;44%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNW;14;63%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;26;14;Some sun;21;12;NE;10;63%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;WSW;6;65%;44%;6

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;27;E;16;65%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;An afternoon shower;31;26;High clouds;32;27;SSE;14;70%;32%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;29;16;A shower and t-storm;27;16;W;15;75%;81%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;30;27;Nice with sunshine;30;26;ENE;20;66%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;Partly sunny;20;12;WNW;11;59%;28%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Increasing clouds;17;10;WNW;20;55%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;36;28;A t-storm around;38;28;ENE;14;47%;71%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;20;16;A shower and t-storm;22;16;NW;20;62%;62%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;Partly sunny, warm;38;24;S;11;24%;5%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;Sunny and very hot;39;24;NNE;8;35%;5%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sun and some clouds;36;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;SSE;12;19%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;33;27;Sunny and delightful;32;27;NNW;13;48%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;31;20;A t-storm in spots;32;21;NNE;9;54%;43%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Very warm and humid;33;25;Very warm and humid;33;25;S;13;62%;13%;7

Toronto, Canada;Humid, a p.m. shower;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;NW;12;73%;59%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;Sunny and nice;29;23;NNE;7;62%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;Sunny;33;22;NNW;18;39%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. shower;26;11;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;NE;9;80%;81%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;26;16;Mostly sunny;25;15;SE;9;48%;12%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;27;16;Periods of sun;24;15;NW;15;48%;27%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with a t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;9;71%;77%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Periods of sun, nice;23;14;NW;10;60%;30%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;23;15;WNW;15;66%;41%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;11;9;Partly sunny;13;11;NNW;12;80%;8%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;12;77%;79%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and hot;36;24;NE;7;27%;1%;11

