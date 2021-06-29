Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 29, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;29;25;A thunderstorm;28;24;S;11;86%;78%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;33;Sunny and very warm;43;32;N;12;30%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Hot with sunshine;39;26;Sunny and hot;40;26;WNW;10;20%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Hazy sun;26;22;Hazy sun;25;21;ENE;16;65%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;18;14;A shower and t-storm;17;13;WNW;17;81%;70%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;19;12;Partly sunny;19;12;SW;11;62%;6%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;27;Mostly sunny and hot;41;30;SW;11;11%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;28;15;Partly sunny, warm;31;16;ENE;14;31%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;13;2;Sunny, but cool;15;5;E;7;64%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;34;24;Sunny and very warm;35;24;SSE;10;37%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;9;5;Mostly sunny, warmer;13;6;S;13;59%;4%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;48;30;Sunny and very hot;49;31;WNW;13;10%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;22;Partly sunny;33;23;SSE;8;66%;41%;11

Bangalore, India;A shower in the p.m.;28;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;WSW;9;65%;65%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;27;A t-storm or two;36;27;SW;12;63%;83%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;S;16;61%;15%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;SSE;9;69%;42%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;37;22;Very hot;37;20;NW;8;31%;5%;10

Berlin, Germany;An afternoon shower;29;18;Thunderstorms;21;15;SW;10;81%;83%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;18;9;A thunderstorm;18;10;SE;9;72%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;SSE;9;50%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;Not as warm;28;16;WNW;17;51%;60%;8

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;21;13;A shower and t-storm;15;13;WNW;9;90%;71%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;32;19;E;7;61%;63%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;Variable clouds;31;17;NNW;11;47%;42%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds breaking;12;2;Partly sunny;13;7;N;13;78%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;18;Partly sunny;29;18;NE;11;34%;14%;9

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;27;21;Sun and clouds;29;21;NNE;13;61%;22%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;N;11;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy, rain, cool;12;11;Occasional rain;16;14;WNW;36;65%;95%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;25;19;A couple of showers;24;18;SSE;6;79%;83%;11

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;35;27;Partly sunny;35;27;WSW;16;67%;72%;12

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;27;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;ENE;9;74%;57%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;31;27;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;13;78%;81%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;24;17;Showers;22;16;NE;13;76%;94%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;30;25;Sunny and pleasant;29;24;WNW;18;72%;3%;12

Dallas, United States;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;10;62%;49%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;Partly sunny;31;21;SSE;18;66%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy sun, very hot;42;32;Very hot;43;32;WSW;22;30%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;A thunderstorm;28;16;WSW;9;44%;63%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;26;A couple of t-storms;29;26;SSE;12;92%;84%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine;34;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;SSE;7;56%;9%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partly sunny;20;11;SE;11;72%;5%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;Warm with some sun;36;23;NNE;14;15%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;27;19;Mostly sunny;24;19;NNE;12;71%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;36;28;Clouds and sun, hot;37;29;S;11;52%;44%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;Sunny and beautiful;25;9;NE;7;31%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm or two;29;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;SE;11;77%;85%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;25;15;Periods of sun;25;17;N;11;56%;44%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;12;79%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;SSW;17;79%;76%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;ENE;24;53%;23%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;27;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;WNW;10;65%;55%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, turning breezy;42;28;Hazy sun and hot;43;28;NE;15;21%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and humid;28;19;Sunny and humid;29;18;ENE;16;65%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;23;Morning showers;29;24;WSW;10;81%;92%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;29;Sunshine;35;29;SSW;12;57%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Sunny and nice;22;8;NW;12;30%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with hazy sun;37;18;Mostly sunny;34;19;N;16;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;34;29;Windy with hazy sun;35;29;WSW;34;55%;3%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;28;21;Couple of t-storms;26;21;SSE;9;88%;99%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;39;27;High clouds;36;26;S;27;40%;15%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;Periods of sun;29;19;SSE;11;51%;53%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;32;27;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;ENE;26;60%;34%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;27;20;Clouds and sunshine;30;21;WSW;10;62%;13%;5

Kolkata, India;Cloudy;34;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;SE;13;88%;82%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Clouds and sun;33;25;S;8;73%;44%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;13;-4;Plenty of sunshine;13;-3;NE;10;26%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SSW;7;79%;65%;9

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;18;16;Clouds and sun;17;16;SSE;14;77%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;NNW;15;56%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;18;12;Partly sunny;18;11;N;13;73%;27%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun, seasonable;29;20;Clouds and sun;29;19;S;10;57%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;High clouds;27;21;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;S;10;74%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;30;17;Sunny and very warm;33;19;W;9;33%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Brief a.m. showers;31;29;WNW;20;69%;95%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A couple of showers;28;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;SSW;9;65%;29%;8

Manila, Philippines;Variable cloudiness;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;NNW;11;63%;66%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;9;Abundant sunshine;15;10;N;20;67%;56%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;18;13;A shower and t-storm;19;14;N;10;80%;86%;12

Miami, United States;Brief a.m. showers;29;26;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;E;14;76%;86%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;24;14;Partly sunny;26;15;ENE;8;60%;11%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in places;30;25;A morning shower;30;24;SW;23;64%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;11;7;Partly sunny;13;6;N;9;80%;4%;3

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;30;21;A shower and t-storm;28;17;WSW;8;78%;76%;6

Moscow, Russia;Cooler;22;16;Partly sunny;19;16;WSW;14;61%;66%;4

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;31;27;Showers around;31;27;WSW;14;82%;87%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;23;13;A morning shower;22;11;NE;10;63%;60%;9

New York, United States;Very hot and humid;35;26;Very hot and humid;35;24;W;14;52%;66%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and very hot;39;24;Sunny and very hot;38;25;W;11;32%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;Showers around;20;14;NW;9;89%;88%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;A t-storm around;31;23;E;9;66%;92%;11

Oslo, Norway;Clearing;21;14;Partly sunny;21;11;NNE;12;48%;8%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;27;15;WNW;18;78%;46%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;28;26;A few showers;28;25;ENE;17;82%;83%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NW;8;84%;85%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;30;23;Afternoon showers;28;23;ENE;7;87%;100%;3

Paris, France;A shower and t-storm;17;13;A shower and t-storm;18;12;NW;11;76%;71%;3

Perth, Australia;Showers;18;8;Becoming cloudy;17;12;NW;10;71%;58%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;36;28;A t-storm around;36;28;SW;12;47%;55%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;23;A t-storm around;31;23;ESE;15;73%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;ESE;11;55%;72%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Strong thunderstorms;27;15;A shower and t-storm;22;13;WSW;20;78%;71%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers around;29;19;A bit of rain;28;19;N;8;76%;87%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A stray shower;20;10;An afternoon shower;19;10;SW;12;60%;63%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and nice;24;15;Mostly sunny;25;16;WNW;10;66%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;25;20;Morning showers;24;20;SSW;9;97%;100%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;17;10;Rain and drizzle;12;10;S;13;85%;78%;1

Riga, Latvia;Nice with some sun;24;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;NE;6;59%;20%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;23;17;A shower in spots;20;15;W;13;59%;42%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;45;31;Sunshine and hot;46;31;ESE;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some sun, pleasant;32;19;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;SSW;13;47%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;24;16;Partly sunny, warmer;27;16;WSW;11;55%;19%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, milder;21;15;Clouds break;19;15;WSW;24;72%;30%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;19;A shower and t-storm;27;18;E;11;71%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;30;25;Showers around;30;25;E;24;70%;85%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;22;16;Couple of t-storms;23;17;NNW;7;98%;86%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;29;17;Partly sunny;28;17;SSE;15;16%;3%;13

Santiago, Chile;Patchy morning fog;17;4;Cool with some sun;12;6;ENE;4;47%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNE;11;73%;70%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;Mostly sunny;25;13;NNW;12;59%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Hot;34;17;Sunshine and warm;28;17;SSW;11;60%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A shower in the p.m.;29;19;WNW;6;68%;67%;7

Shanghai, China;Some sun, pleasant;28;24;Cloudy;29;24;E;15;75%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of showers;31;25;A t-storm around;31;26;S;12;68%;55%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunlit and very warm;32;17;A t-storm around;34;17;S;8;49%;41%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Lots of sun, nice;30;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;E;37;77%;86%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;26;14;Not as warm;20;13;N;14;71%;70%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower in spots;15;11;A shower in spots;17;10;NW;9;86%;55%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming very windy;35;29;Rather cloudy, warm;35;27;ENE;15;60%;39%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;24;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;NW;10;63%;32%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;25;Partly sunny and hot;40;25;SE;14;18%;2%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Winds subsiding;37;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;21;NNW;18;45%;62%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;Remaining very warm;36;27;NE;12;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;25;NW;10;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;36;25;Very hot;37;25;ESE;8;33%;9%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Rain this morning;27;20;Low clouds;24;21;E;12;73%;72%;3

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;25;20;A morning t-storm;24;16;WNW;14;83%;57%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy and hot;37;30;Hazy sun and warm;36;29;SE;10;30%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;34;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;NNW;11;45%;2%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray a.m. t-storm;13;7;Showers around;9;7;NW;15;90%;83%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Very warm;32;19;Sunny;28;17;ESE;9;55%;14%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;Not as warm;26;16;W;16;59%;68%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;35;24;W;8;56%;64%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny;27;16;E;6;58%;18%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;28;17;A t-storm or two;27;17;WSW;15;69%;81%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;9;7;Warmer;12;9;SSW;21;64%;78%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;WNW;11;75%;65%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm around;34;18;A t-storm in spots;31;18;NNE;10;36%;43%;12

