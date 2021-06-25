Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, June 25, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;9;85%;70%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;46;30;Sunny and hot;44;32;E;13;30%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;37;25;WNW;17;27%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;24;21;Turning sunny, humid;25;20;N;15;72%;4%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;19;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;16;ENE;8;82%;73%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;A couple of showers;16;10;WNW;11;66%;84%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;26;Plenty of sun;36;25;SE;11;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, cool;19;9;Partly sunny, warmer;23;11;SSE;10;41%;1%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Brief p.m. showers;23;19;Humid and warmer;29;12;SSW;15;73%;88%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;ENE;9;42%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;14;11;Cloudy;18;15;NNW;12;79%;44%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;28;Hot with hazy sun;46;30;NNW;18;12%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of showers;31;23;A t-storm around;32;23;S;7;68%;55%;7

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;29;21;Mostly cloudy;30;21;W;18;56%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;28;Decreasing clouds;34;28;S;13;59%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;WSW;15;64%;6%;11

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;28;22;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;8;60%;63%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A p.m. t-storm;36;19;A shower and t-storm;30;19;W;11;56%;76%;10

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;23;15;More sun than clouds;24;14;NNE;8;51%;29%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny;20;11;SE;9;64%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Sunny and nice;25;10;E;14;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;27;17;A thunderstorm;27;16;NNW;17;57%;53%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;18;14;A stray p.m. t-storm;21;15;ENE;6;88%;69%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;33;21;Thunderstorms;31;19;ENE;8;83%;82%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine, not as hot;31;19;Partly sunny;29;17;NW;10;46%;8%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;17;9;Clouds and sun;13;5;S;12;75%;30%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;Clouds and sun;31;18;ENE;10;34%;7%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;27;21;Clouds and sun, nice;28;21;NNE;9;68%;28%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;35;24;Sunshine and warm;37;25;NNE;15;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A couple of showers;17;14;A morning shower;17;12;NNW;15;53%;75%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;24;19;A stray thunderstorm;25;19;SSE;7;72%;56%;12

Chennai, India;Some sun, less humid;37;28;High clouds;37;28;S;12;52%;37%;6

Chicago, United States;Rain this morning;27;21;A shower and t-storm;28;23;SSW;17;77%;91%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;31;28;A couple of showers;31;27;SW;15;74%;87%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;20;13;Some sun, a t-storm;20;14;WNW;9;67%;57%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;33;26;Some sun;30;25;WNW;9;79%;42%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;36;26;Partly sunny;35;26;SSE;18;54%;13%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;30;19;SSE;18;62%;3%;7

Delhi, India;Warm with sunshine;39;29;Hazy sun and warm;38;29;WNW;12;42%;10%;12

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A thunderstorm;21;12;W;12;59%;71%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSE;16;74%;66%;11

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A morning shower;30;24;SE;9;72%;62%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;14;9;A shower in spots;16;11;NNE;21;81%;45%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;21;Plenty of sun;34;22;NNE;13;14%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;24;20;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;SW;12;70%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;28;Very warm;36;28;SSE;10;59%;44%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Sunny and nice;24;9;ENE;8;34%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;31;24;E;11;72%;74%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;24;16;Nice with some sun;24;16;SW;12;75%;40%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SSW;13;74%;65%;9

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;27;SSW;12;77%;86%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;31;22;Partial sunshine;31;23;ENE;11;50%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;32;22;A t-storm around;30;23;WNW;11;61%;64%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;37;25;Hazy sunshine;37;25;NNW;15;35%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;Lots of sun, humid;30;21;NE;9;67%;5%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;ESE;12;77%;63%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Some sun;36;28;Mostly sunny;35;29;N;18;50%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;20;8;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;S;11;30%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;16;Mostly sunny;33;15;NNE;12;12%;8%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;34;29;Partly sunny, windy;35;29;WSW;33;53%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;25;21;Showers and t-storms;26;21;SSE;8;84%;87%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;29;Partly sunny;39;29;NW;14;31%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny and hot;36;20;Thunderstorms;34;19;NNE;9;54%;86%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;ENE;20;68%;81%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;30;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;W;9;68%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;12;74%;56%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;25;Showers around;34;25;NE;7;73%;83%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;15;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;15;-1;NE;17;34%;30%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;SW;7;79%;66%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;17;Mostly sunny;18;17;SSE;14;73%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;NNW;12;57%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;A couple of showers;19;12;A stray shower;21;14;E;8;59%;65%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;29;19;S;10;51%;0%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Nice with sunshine;27;21;SSW;10;74%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Sunshine and warm;34;19;WSW;12;34%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;Overcast;31;28;A t-storm or two;32;28;WSW;20;66%;83%;5

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;30;24;A stray shower;30;24;ENE;7;76%;55%;7

Manila, Philippines;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;WSW;11;58%;57%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A couple of showers;12;9;Clouds and sun;12;8;N;16;70%;69%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;21;11;A shower and t-storm;21;13;SSW;10;59%;83%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;27;A shower or two;30;27;ENE;17;67%;88%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;32;18;Thunderstorms;27;17;NNW;9;80%;86%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;25;SSW;20;64%;59%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;6;Periods of sun;14;8;SSE;11;80%;67%;3

Montreal, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;A shower and t-storm;25;22;SW;14;73%;90%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny and hot;34;22;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;N;9;42%;17%;7

Mumbai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;A t-storm around;32;27;WSW;11;79%;81%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;20;13;Mostly cloudy;24;12;ENE;11;62%;44%;6

New York, United States;More humid;27;20;Partly sunny;29;22;S;14;67%;33%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;Sunny and hot;37;24;W;12;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A couple of showers;15;9;Showers around;18;10;WSW;10;75%;71%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;29;21;An afternoon shower;27;21;W;7;70%;86%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunny intervals;21;11;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;S;9;61%;41%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;18;A shower and t-storm;25;20;SW;24;80%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;A shower and t-storm;28;25;ESE;29;80%;88%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SSW;10;80%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;31;23;Showers, mainly late;30;23;E;9;82%;80%;9

Paris, France;An afternoon shower;20;15;A couple of showers;22;17;ENE;9;79%;82%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly sunny;20;12;NE;16;58%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SSW;13;57%;52%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;Cloudy and humid;30;23;E;18;77%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;A thunderstorm;32;22;ESE;11;60%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of t-storms;19;14;A thunderstorm;22;14;E;7;74%;62%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A p.m. shower or two;29;19;Showers around;25;18;E;9;80%;76%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;19;9;A little p.m. rain;19;9;SSW;13;67%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;SW;12;69%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;26;19;S;18;73%;9%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon showers;11;9;Sunny;13;7;SSW;14;65%;10%;5

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;25;18;A shower and t-storm;24;17;NW;10;70%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;NE;8;72%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;43;28;Sunny and hot;45;30;ESE;13;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny intervals;31;16;Sunshine, pleasant;31;17;WSW;10;47%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Humid with a t-storm;28;18;A stray t-shower;26;17;WNW;11;89%;71%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;19;15;Partly sunny, nice;20;16;WSW;17;67%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;29;18;A shower and t-storm;26;17;ESE;9;77%;81%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;30;25;Some sun, a t-storm;29;25;SE;17;79%;79%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;17;A shower and t-storm;22;16;SW;7;100%;77%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;29;15;Clouds and sun, nice;29;15;N;13;17%;6%;12

Santiago, Chile;Rain tapering off;10;6;Partly sunny, chilly;10;-2;SSW;7;55%;25%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;NNW;11;73%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;32;14;Not as warm;26;14;NW;10;54%;3%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;Record-breaking heat;35;21;NNE;9;46%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Nice with some sun;29;20;A little a.m. rain;27;19;N;6;72%;69%;11

Shanghai, China;Overcast and warm;31;24;Heavy morning rain;25;23;SE;20;91%;95%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SSE;9;71%;77%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Hot;35;17;Thunderstorms;30;17;WSW;8;71%;81%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;ESE;19;69%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;20;15;Partly sunny;21;14;SSW;8;85%;44%;6

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;W;17;57%;6%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;An afternoon shower;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;ESE;10;67%;65%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;24;16;A shower and t-storm;24;15;WSW;14;74%;64%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;34;19;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;NNE;12;23%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very hot;36;20;Very hot;37;21;NNW;18;24%;6%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;SE;13;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;30;23;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;W;11;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;37;26;Sunny and very hot;38;21;E;9;32%;2%;11

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;26;21;High clouds;29;20;S;12;54%;59%;6

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;24;19;A shower and t-storm;23;20;SSW;25;84%;88%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sunshine;34;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;E;10;36%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy, warm;35;22;Clouds rolling in;32;23;ESE;13;45%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm in spots;24;9;Sunshine;27;13;ENE;11;42%;1%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;20;Record-breaking heat;34;23;N;7;46%;0%;9

Vienna, Austria;Not as warm;25;17;A thunderstorm;26;16;NNW;13;53%;55%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NNE;7;72%;78%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;26;17;A shower and t-storm;23;16;NW;10;85%;72%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;24;16;A shower and t-storm;24;15;NW;12;68%;62%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;15;14;Very windy;16;14;NNW;42;92%;87%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;32;24;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;9;82%;84%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;39;21;Very hot;36;20;NE;10;20%;0%;12

