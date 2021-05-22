Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 22, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;26;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;12;78%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with hazy sun;42;29;Sunny and hot;44;30;NNE;10;27%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Windy and cooler;29;18;Partly sunny, breezy;29;18;W;25;27%;55%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;23;19;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;NE;22;72%;63%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;12;8;Spotty showers;14;10;SSE;21;71%;89%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;13;5;A stray shower;15;7;N;10;49%;44%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;36;21;SE;15;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Lots of sun, warm;28;13;Sunshine and warm;31;15;SSE;8;31%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy and cooler;21;9;Plenty of sun;20;8;SSW;10;55%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Sunny and beautiful;27;17;NW;10;40%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;15;13;Showers around;15;14;SSE;21;78%;90%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Very hot;46;25;Cooler;37;22;NNW;24;21%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Considerable clouds;36;23;Sunny intervals;34;24;S;7;66%;44%;10

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;High clouds;30;21;W;14;59%;47%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;Showers around;34;27;W;10;65%;77%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;19;14;Periods of sun;18;14;SSW;13;62%;44%;6

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;33;16;Partly sunny;27;13;N;20;23%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Nice with some sun;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;NW;9;43%;30%;6

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;16;10;Spotty showers;16;8;SSW;17;63%;65%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;Rain and drizzle;20;12;SE;10;67%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;16;Partly sunny;30;17;SW;7;50%;27%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;17;10;Mostly cloudy;16;7;W;14;73%;25%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showery;11;7;Spotty showers;14;9;S;17;66%;88%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;Mostly sunny;27;15;SSW;10;53%;17%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A p.m. t-storm;18;9;A shower and t-storm;14;6;NW;8;85%;61%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of rain;14;12;Spotty a.m. showers;14;6;WSW;19;70%;66%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;30;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;ENE;11;44%;56%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and nice;25;15;Nice with some sun;27;18;W;11;55%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Mostly sunny;32;19;NNW;16;30%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;8;Partly sunny;22;14;NNW;7;53%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Partly sunny;27;20;SSE;6;68%;44%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;31;27;Some sun;37;28;SSW;12;53%;38%;5

Chicago, United States;Warm with some sun;29;20;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;ESE;9;59%;71%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SW;19;79%;84%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;15;9;Spotty showers;13;7;WSW;19;71%;69%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;20;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;NNW;17;80%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A shower and t-storm;24;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;21;SSE;11;65%;63%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;30;22;Sunshine and breezy;31;22;S;23;63%;26%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;33;25;Hazy sun;37;25;W;10;41%;2%;12

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;24;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;7;SSW;21;30%;15%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, warm;36;29;A stray a.m. t-storm;38;28;SE;9;56%;71%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;33;22;A p.m. shower or two;31;22;S;7;64%;66%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;12;5;A bit of rain;12;4;WSW;19;80%;85%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;28;17;Turning cloudy;29;18;NE;10;27%;16%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer with some sun;28;17;Rain and a t-storm;22;15;WSW;19;58%;65%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing and hot;37;28;A t-storm around;36;26;SE;12;66%;65%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;25;11;Not as warm;20;9;SE;14;63%;29%;4

Havana, Cuba;Breezy with some sun;29;24;A shower in places;30;24;E;22;54%;41%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;15;5;Periods of rain;14;6;W;10;76%;75%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;26;Cloudy with showers;32;26;SW;13;78%;88%;4

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;35;28;Very warm and humid;34;28;SE;12;67%;61%;13

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;29;22;Spotty showers;29;22;NNE;11;56%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;39;26;Thickening clouds;36;26;WNW;11;39%;29%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;35;22;Decreasing clouds;30;20;NNW;20;37%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partial sunshine;20;12;Nice with sunshine;25;12;E;9;61%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;32;25;An afternoon shower;33;25;E;10;69%;58%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;37;28;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;N;16;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;19;7;Partly sunny;18;6;NNW;7;59%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;28;13;A t-storm around;23;11;NNE;12;35%;41%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;35;28;Hazy and very warm;36;28;SSW;15;51%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;29;18;A t-storm around;28;18;WSW;8;67%;50%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Hazy sun;39;27;NNW;19;11%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;23;13;A shower and t-storm;21;11;WNW;14;58%;86%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;31;26;Spotty showers;32;26;N;27;60%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;24;A t-storm around;32;23;W;8;67%;52%;5

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;28;Remaining very warm;37;28;SSW;7;58%;44%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. shower;32;25;Cloudy;34;25;NNW;7;71%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;-2;High clouds and mild;16;2;ENE;12;27%;10%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Very windy;29;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SSW;8;69%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;16;Mostly sunny;19;16;SSE;10;79%;13%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;19;13;Plenty of sunshine;20;13;NW;18;49%;13%;11

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;13;6;Showers around;12;8;SSW;23;70%;91%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;24;15;S;11;45%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;24;SSW;9;71%;4%;5

Madrid, Spain;Not as warm;23;13;Clouds and sun;21;10;NW;9;43%;30%;9

Male, Maldives;Overcast, a shower;32;27;Showers around;33;28;WSW;18;71%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;S;8;78%;54%;2

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;28;A t-storm around;36;27;ENE;10;53%;71%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and nice;21;9;Partly sunny;19;11;NNE;8;63%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;26;13;A thunderstorm;25;13;NNE;11;35%;63%;14

Miami, United States;Breezy;28;24;Nice with some sun;27;24;ENE;19;54%;4%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds, a t-storm;19;10;A shower and t-storm;16;8;WSW;21;73%;69%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;24;68%;70%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A touch of rain;15;13;Spotty showers;14;12;SW;30;73%;73%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warm with a shower;28;20;Spotty showers;21;9;N;14;57%;60%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly cloudy;21;11;WSW;18;42%;28%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;33;28;A shower in the a.m.;32;28;W;12;70%;57%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;24;14;Nice with some sun;24;15;NNW;11;68%;55%;9

New York, United States;A t-storm around;33;22;Hot;32;16;N;17;45%;11%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny, breezy, nice;27;17;Plenty of sun;31;20;WNW;14;30%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;16;11;Sunshine and warmer;27;15;SSW;13;61%;66%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;22;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;WSW;10;62%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;A shower and t-storm;12;4;A shower and t-storm;12;8;NW;11;83%;86%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clearing, a shower;27;17;Spotty showers;20;7;N;25;59%;63%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;NNE;10;78%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;31;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;NW;13;85%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;28;25;A t-storm or two;28;24;ESE;12;90%;82%;7

Paris, France;Spotty showers;17;8;Spotty showers;18;11;SSW;16;57%;88%;6

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;20;11;Showers around;17;11;SW;15;77%;94%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;11;68%;57%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;24;A couple of showers;30;24;SE;25;77%;71%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;Spotty showers;32;23;ESE;10;55%;69%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;17;7;A passing shower;17;6;SW;16;60%;55%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;12;Clouds and sun, nice;27;13;SW;13;53%;63%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;19;11;Afternoon showers;20;11;SW;12;64%;97%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;23;15;Not as warm;20;10;NW;16;61%;11%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;Some sun, pleasant;27;21;SE;12;73%;71%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A passing shower;9;3;Showers around;11;5;ESE;13;59%;80%;4

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;18;10;Showery;15;7;SW;8;72%;80%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Breezy with some sun;29;22;A t-storm around;30;22;NNW;10;60%;73%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and hot;43;29;Mostly sunny and hot;45;29;SE;11;5%;2%;13

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;23;16;Partly sunny;25;15;NW;13;63%;42%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;16;9;Downpours;13;9;WNW;11;85%;93%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;18;60%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;27;20;A shower and t-storm;26;20;ENE;15;73%;71%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower;30;25;E;20;76%;67%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;25;19;A thunderstorm;24;18;NNE;9;90%;78%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;29;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;SSW;9;21%;29%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;Mostly sunny;17;3;S;6;46%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;Spotty showers;30;23;N;13;74%;70%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, cool;16;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;NW;16;56%;26%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;21;12;Partly sunny;18;10;SSW;11;66%;66%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy and warmer;24;11;High clouds;23;14;SW;7;71%;6%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Rain and drizzle;21;17;NW;20;81%;80%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;26;Partly sunny;33;27;SE;12;69%;40%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and warmer;23;8;Mostly sunny;27;12;S;8;50%;9%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;E;22;67%;33%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower and t-storm;16;4;Spotty showers;15;6;NE;12;68%;85%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;12;Spotty showers;19;12;NW;14;79%;86%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;27;A t-storm around;35;27;NNE;11;60%;53%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;15;7;Periods of rain;13;8;WSW;12;74%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;32;19;Mostly cloudy;32;20;ESE;12;28%;3%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very warm;33;16;Inc. clouds;28;15;NNW;14;56%;77%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;Cloudy;33;22;W;17;14%;4%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;Sunny and delightful;25;20;W;14;48%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;N;7;38%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;21;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;SSE;14;68%;11%;11

Toronto, Canada;A stray thunderstorm;22;17;A t-storm in spots;23;13;ENE;20;65%;53%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;Windy in the p.m.;31;23;ESE;22;45%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;34;20;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;SE;18;35%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;2;-3;Cold, a p.m. shower;6;-5;NNW;21;44%;51%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SE;8;64%;67%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;17;10;A shower;16;6;W;11;65%;56%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;26;Very hot;38;26;NW;8;52%;77%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;18;9;Showers;15;6;W;19;80%;85%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A shower and t-storm;15;8;Spotty showers;18;8;W;20;59%;65%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;13;11;Cloudy;15;11;SE;24;70%;61%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;S;15;72%;65%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, hot;34;16;A t-storm around;27;14;NNE;8;40%;48%;7

