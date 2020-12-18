Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Friday, December 18, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;25;Humid with some sun;30;26;S;13;81%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and nice;27;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NW;8;61%;4%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;16;6;Sunny intervals;13;7;ENE;2;80%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;18;12;A shower;16;11;NNW;11;82%;67%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;11;6;Occasional rain;11;7;SSW;24;88%;64%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-9;Cold with flurries;-7;-9;SE;4;83%;71%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;An afternoon shower;9;2;Colder;4;-1;ESE;10;88%;51%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;-11;-14;Cloudy;-9;-18;SW;16;79%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Windy this afternoon;33;26;Humid;36;24;SSE;19;61%;55%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;14;8;Clouds and sun;14;9;NNE;8;71%;20%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;23;18;Clouds and sun, nice;23;17;SE;12;67%;2%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;NW;13;67%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A heavy p.m. shower;30;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;ESE;9;82%;82%;3

Bangalore, India;More sun than clouds;27;16;Periods of sun, nice;27;16;E;15;63%;6%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;25;Some sun, pleasant;31;22;ENE;8;46%;24%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;16;10;Mostly cloudy;15;9;W;14;83%;57%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;0;-9;Sunny, but chilly;2;-9;N;5;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;An afternoon shower;4;0;Mostly cloudy;5;0;SE;6;86%;24%;0

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;8;3;Partial sunshine;8;3;S;13;82%;9%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;20;7;Mostly cloudy;20;7;S;8;66%;72%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;19;Partly sunny;30;20;SSW;8;53%;61%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;4;1;Low clouds;4;2;ESE;18;94%;36%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;12;7;A little p.m. rain;9;6;SSW;19;78%;67%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Low clouds;5;0;ENE;5;80%;27%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;3;1;Low clouds;3;0;ENE;7;80%;21%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun, warm;32;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;14;SSW;18;55%;55%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;30;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;19;NNE;7;58%;62%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;9;-5;Sunny and cold;4;-4;NW;14;31%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;Mostly sunny;21;13;NE;13;58%;2%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;Sunny and nice;25;18;SSE;25;64%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;A shower;28;21;ENE;6;63%;65%;6

Chennai, India;A shower in places;32;25;Partly sunny;31;25;NE;17;75%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;4;3;A little p.m. rain;6;1;W;15;79%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;NE;8;82%;59%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Low clouds;6;4;Mostly cloudy;7;5;SSW;14;89%;26%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;26;22;Breezy;27;21;NNE;26;53%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;16;11;Breezy in the p.m.;13;3;N;17;71%;29%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hazy sun;31;24;Hazy sun;32;24;NE;12;66%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Sunny;19;7;Hazy sun;18;6;WNW;12;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A little snow;4;-6;Milder;8;-2;SW;9;36%;7%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;23;10;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;NW;9;48%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm around;30;24;SW;11;78%;65%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;13;7;Spotty showers;9;5;SW;23;76%;86%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;11;-2;Cloudy and cooler;6;0;ENE;9;35%;59%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;12;Mostly cloudy;17;14;SSW;10;77%;67%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;16;13;Cloudy;17;13;N;16;45%;20%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;16;A t-storm around;27;15;ENE;13;70%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;A brief shower;24;16;Sunny intervals;26;16;E;16;69%;30%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;3;1;A little rain;6;5;SW;11;94%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;32;24;Mostly cloudy;32;24;NNE;12;59%;44%;3

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Partly sunny;21;13;N;14;50%;23%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;29;23;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;NE;25;60%;62%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;29;15;Hazy sun;28;14;ENE;9;47%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;17;2;Hazy sun;18;4;W;8;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds breaking;11;6;Partly sunny;10;6;NE;11;81%;12%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;25;Cloudy with a shower;32;25;WSW;19;71%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;29;21;Sunny intervals;29;22;N;12;46%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;22;13;Partly sunny, warmer;27;14;N;13;54%;28%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;11;-4;Mostly sunny;11;-3;NW;7;35%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;24;10;Mostly cloudy;26;13;NE;16;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;3;Sunshine;17;3;SSE;7;57%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;Hazy sunshine;32;18;N;15;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy with a flurry;1;-1;Low clouds;2;0;SW;9;90%;30%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;Partial sunshine;30;24;NE;11;64%;30%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;9;70%;66%;9

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;Hazy sun;22;11;N;10;44%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;5;83%;67%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief p.m. showers;14;4;A p.m. shower or two;18;5;E;12;48%;69%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Hazy sunshine;34;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SSW;9;77%;31%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;24;20;Some sun, pleasant;23;19;SSE;14;70%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Becoming cloudy;15;14;Rainy times;16;9;NNW;10;79%;73%;1

London, United Kingdom;A little a.m. rain;12;10;A little a.m. rain;12;7;SSW;21;82%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;20;9;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;NNE;7;32%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;29;24;Low clouds breaking;29;23;WSW;10;68%;40%;7

Madrid, Spain;Fog early in the day;9;4;Chilly with rain;8;3;SW;8;84%;77%;0

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;ENE;17;73%;81%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rather cloudy;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;6;81%;68%;4

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;31;24;Humid with downpours;28;25;NW;8;83%;96%;1

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;21;9;Some sun;21;8;SSE;18;54%;17%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;23;10;Hazy sunshine;24;10;N;7;37%;16%;5

Miami, United States;Not as warm;22;16;Areas of low clouds;24;20;E;17;58%;13%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Snow this afternoon;1;0;Low clouds;1;0;WSW;10;93%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;36;25;A morning shower;31;25;ENE;16;68%;49%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thickening clouds;30;19;A shower and t-storm;24;10;SW;27;73%;68%;8

Montreal, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;-7;-12;Cloudy;-4;-6;SSE;1;62%;72%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;-1;-4;A morning flurry;-4;-6;SE;14;90%;62%;0

Mumbai, India;Partial sunshine;33;23;Hazy sun;32;23;N;11;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;15;Mostly cloudy;26;15;NNE;20;53%;33%;6

New York, United States;Turning sunny, cold;0;-7;Increasing clouds;-2;-3;SW;8;58%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly cloudy;20;9;WNW;9;69%;10%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-8;-11;High clouds, breezy;-7;-12;SSW;24;81%;39%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;9;4;An afternoon shower;6;0;NW;14;58%;45%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, p.m. rain;3;1;A touch of rain;5;2;S;14;87%;80%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;-6;-14;A little p.m. snow;-4;-7;SE;12;78%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy p.m. showers;29;26;Spotty showers;28;26;NNW;18;82%;87%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;WNW;8;77%;78%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;31;25;A downpour;31;24;ENE;11;77%;81%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;12;5;Occasional rain;10;4;SSW;15;78%;68%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;32;19;Hot, becoming breezy;33;16;S;21;31%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;32;25;Mostly cloudy;33;24;N;18;49%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ENE;20;68%;64%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SE;8;53%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Low clouds;2;0;SE;7;81%;10%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;0;-16;Hazy and cold;-4;-17;SSE;5;40%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A few a.m. showers;18;11;Showers, some heavy;18;11;E;13;74%;96%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;8;Mostly cloudy;17;11;S;8;79%;35%;2

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;30;25;Sunshine, pleasant;29;26;ENE;13;63%;28%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower;6;2;Partly sunny;4;-1;NNE;12;72%;44%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little a.m. rain;6;4;Low clouds;6;1;SSW;12;97%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;NNW;11;76%;56%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;18;11;ENE;13;51%;29%;3

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;5;Plenty of sun;15;5;NNE;6;78%;31%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;0;-1;A morning shower;3;0;SSW;6;90%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;13;6;Mostly sunny;13;7;NNE;12;70%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;24;17;A t-storm in spots;24;17;ENE;15;77%;73%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ENE;18;76%;65%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with a shower;29;19;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;N;11;56%;3%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;24;7;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;ESE;7;37%;28%;6

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds, then sun;22;8;Mostly sunny, nice;29;10;SW;10;27%;9%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;30;23;Partial sunshine;29;22;N;17;76%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;14;11;Spotty showers;15;7;N;8;83%;68%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain;10;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;9;9;SSW;13;84%;94%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing;2;-11;Mostly sunny, chilly;-2;-8;ENE;6;25%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;8;4;Chilly with some sun;9;2;N;20;47%;14%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers, heavy early;28;25;Spotty showers;30;25;NW;15;78%;85%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;7;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;E;6;87%;22%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;29;24;Sunshine, a shower;28;24;ENE;19;77%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;6;5;Cloudy and mild;8;4;SSW;10;90%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A couple of t-storms;29;19;Cloudy, not as warm;24;17;ENE;19;60%;68%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;21;16;A little rain;19;15;ENE;16;81%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain;5;1;A little rain;6;3;SSW;11;89%;65%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;9;-1;Brief p.m. showers;5;1;NW;10;59%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, windy;11;0;Mainly cloudy;5;1;NW;5;82%;33%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;9;2;Clouds and sun;7;0;WSW;9;54%;27%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;21;8;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;NNE;9;63%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;20;5;Clouds and sun, nice;18;8;E;5;61%;41%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;11;2;Cooler;7;-1;NNW;20;48%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Plenty of sun;-1;-3;Rain/snow showers;3;2;SW;21;81%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;21;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;SE;19;57%;14%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;19;14;A morning shower;18;12;SE;14;79%;75%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-18;-31;Plenty of sunshine;-13;-24;SE;7;71%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;8;5;Cloudy, rain;6;5;S;10;78%;98%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Low clouds;6;2;SE;13;88%;30%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Partial sunshine;28;15;Mostly sunny;25;14;E;10;46%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of snow;3;-1;Low clouds;2;-2;SSW;10;89%;38%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A morning shower;6;0;Rather cloudy;4;-1;SSE;12;93%;10%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming very windy;20;16;Very windy;20;16;NNW;46;72%;0%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;24;Hazy sunshine;34;22;W;7;55%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Brilliant sunshine;6;-4;Mostly sunny;3;-2;NE;3;47%;16%;2

