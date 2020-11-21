Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 21, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;31;25;A shower;30;25;S;9;81%;74%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Sunny and nice;31;23;W;10;44%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;16;7;Sunny;18;6;NNW;4;73%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;17;10;Spotty showers;16;9;NNE;14;55%;83%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;12;10;Mostly cloudy;11;6;W;17;79%;22%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;0;-3;Mostly cloudy;-1;-5;N;5;94%;75%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouding up;5;-2;Rather cloudy, cold;7;-3;E;12;44%;13%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but frigid;-11;-14;Cloudy, not as cold;-6;-12;NE;7;62%;7%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;34;19;Sunny and hot;36;20;SE;10;25%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;16;12;A shower or two;15;9;N;14;63%;56%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;20;13;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;25;60%;3%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;A couple of t-storms;22;13;Hazy sun;23;10;WNW;16;67%;1%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, t-storms;31;23;Brief p.m. showers;30;24;SW;6;82%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;29;15;Hazy sun;29;16;E;11;44%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;NE;9;69%;66%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;NNW;11;67%;2%;2

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;2;-2;Sunny, but chilly;4;-5;NW;15;29%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mainly cloudy, cold;3;0;Fog, then sun;6;0;SE;8;77%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;6;5;A shower in the p.m.;9;4;W;18;82%;60%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;8;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;ESE;9;66%;85%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;27;20;E;15;75%;79%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;6;-3;Fog, then some sun;5;-1;E;11;67%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and clouds;9;7;A little a.m. rain;10;5;WNW;13;86%;82%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;7;-2;Plenty of sunshine;6;0;WSW;9;66%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Plenty of sunshine;7;-4;Fog, then some sun;5;-1;SSW;7;83%;2%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;27;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;NE;15;50%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;19;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;NNE;8;42%;72%;11

Busan, South Korea;Turning cloudy;15;10;A shower in the a.m.;12;2;NW;9;73%;55%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;Partly sunny;23;15;NW;7;52%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, cooler;23;15;Chance of a shower;21;14;SSE;20;60%;35%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Overcast, a shower;30;21;A stray thunderstorm;30;22;SE;6;62%;55%;4

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;33;21;Hazy sunshine;30;23;NNE;9;73%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Cooler;8;3;Rain and snow shower;8;2;W;10;73%;48%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A brief p.m. shower;33;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;NNE;13;72%;42%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;9;5;Mostly cloudy;8;4;W;22;73%;68%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;32;24;Hazy sun;32;25;NNW;7;60%;1%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;25;15;A shower and t-storm;18;10;ENE;14;79%;62%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Humid with clearing;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SE;12;78%;65%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;Hazy sun;22;9;NE;9;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds breaking;11;-2;Plenty of sun;9;3;S;11;33%;10%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Spotty a.m. showers;28;20;Hazy sun, less humid;28;15;NNW;9;48%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;34;24;Afternoon t-storms;33;23;SE;8;73%;78%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Sun and clouds;8;3;WSW;14;83%;8%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Chilly with sunshine;6;-5;Cloudy and chilly;5;-6;N;9;47%;33%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;19;16;Partly sunny, breezy;18;16;E;35;65%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, warm;30;24;Spotty showers;28;22;SSE;7;74%;85%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;More sun than clouds;30;18;NE;11;42%;10%;14

Havana, Cuba;A shower;27;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;NE;13;71%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Rain;5;4;More clouds than sun;6;3;WSW;20;86%;38%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSW;8;68%;56%;7

Hong Kong, China;Rather cloudy, humid;29;23;Partly sunny;29;21;ENE;13;69%;27%;5

Honolulu, United States;Windy;30;24;Showers around;29;24;ENE;32;63%;72%;1

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;31;19;Hazy sun;27;18;E;9;67%;31%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;20;6;Cloudy and cool;18;9;NNE;4;57%;18%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;12;8;A little rain;10;7;ENE;16;81%;57%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;NNW;10;73%;82%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Periods of sun;30;24;Sunny and nice;30;25;N;18;54%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers this morning;20;14;A stray a.m. t-storm;24;14;NNW;14;76%;57%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;13;-3;Cloudy and chilly;10;0;N;7;36%;66%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;Mostly sunny;29;15;W;9;38%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A few showers;20;5;Cool with hazy sun;19;6;SSW;7;65%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;31;19;Hazy sun;34;21;NNW;21;24%;1%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;1;-5;Rather cloudy;2;1;WSW;15;64%;61%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers around;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;NE;14;74%;85%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;W;9;70%;80%;7

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;28;20;Hazy and less humid;28;15;N;10;38%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A t-storm or two;30;24;NNW;8;83%;86%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;20;3;An afternoon shower;18;1;E;16;42%;57%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;31;24;A morning shower;32;24;SSW;10;77%;64%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;22;17;Clouds and sun, nice;21;17;SSE;13;70%;10%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;20;12;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;NNE;10;76%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;12;9;Periods of sun;11;4;WSW;8;75%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;22;11;SE;7;53%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;25;SSW;10;68%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;NE;4;65%;1%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouding up;31;26;A morning shower;30;26;NNE;11;75%;82%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;28;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;NE;4;80%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny;31;25;ENE;11;66%;33%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;26;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;19;E;16;51%;83%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;20;9;Sunny and nice;23;7;NNE;10;38%;10%;6

Miami, United States;Spotty showers;28;23;A shower;28;22;NE;15;73%;69%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Turning sunny;1;-3;Snow and rain;1;1;WSW;20;84%;70%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;26;Becoming cloudy;33;26;SE;13;63%;12%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and beautiful;23;15;Sunny and nice;25;16;NE;13;54%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Colder with some sun;4;-3;A little p.m. snow;2;0;E;1;59%;90%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;0;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;-2;-2;SSW;18;76%;96%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;24;Hazy sun;33;24;N;11;45%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;16;A t-storm in spots;26;16;NE;18;62%;78%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;17;5;Cooler;10;8;SE;13;79%;87%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;20;13;Mostly cloudy;21;13;W;10;66%;7%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-4;-10;Clouds;-8;-11;WNW;12;87%;20%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, cooler;15;9;A shower in spots;17;10;WSW;10;69%;73%;1

Oslo, Norway;Considerable clouds;6;0;Partly sunny;5;0;WSW;16;73%;4%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, much colder;3;-6;A little p.m. snow;1;-2;E;12;66%;93%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;29;25;Showers, some heavy;29;25;NW;18;81%;81%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;28;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;SSW;13;82%;75%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a t-storm;30;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;24;E;8;80%;94%;5

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;11;4;Partly sunny;11;5;SSW;8;77%;41%;1

Perth, Australia;Decreasing clouds;26;14;Mostly sunny;28;17;SE;18;46%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Hazy sun;34;26;NNE;7;65%;38%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;16;77%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Spotty showers;31;22;A shower;30;22;ESE;7;70%;68%;2

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;3;0;Clouds and sun;7;4;WSW;13;67%;61%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;12;1;Partly sunny, cooler;7;-7;NW;11;50%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Periods of rain;20;11;S;13;67%;82%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;Sunny and nice;23;9;S;7;53%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A shower or two;30;27;ESE;13;57%;67%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;4;1;Sunny intervals;3;-1;ESE;10;66%;30%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;4;3;Showers around;8;5;SW;17;88%;87%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;24;21;A p.m. shower or two;24;21;E;15;74%;86%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;29;16;Hazy and not as warm;24;13;N;11;35%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Windy this morning;14;1;Sunshine;14;6;NNE;10;61%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Snow to rain;5;1;SW;13;82%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;17;7;Sun, some clouds;15;9;WNW;12;56%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;22;19;ENE;10;90%;78%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in spots;30;24;SE;16;68%;51%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;N;12;89%;63%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;25;7;Sunny and nice;26;8;E;10;13%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;29;10;Mostly cloudy;32;11;SW;10;26%;4%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;29;23;Spotty showers;29;23;NNE;9;81%;86%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;21;7;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;NNE;6;71%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;11;4;A little p.m. rain;9;6;SSW;11;74%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Milder;12;6;Mostly sunny;9;-3;NW;10;60%;16%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;19;14;Rain and drizzle;16;11;NNE;20;74%;78%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;32;25;Couple of t-storms;32;26;NNW;9;80%;84%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;5;-1;Fog, then sun;7;-3;E;7;74%;4%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;A shower in spots;29;25;E;21;74%;66%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Breezy with rain;6;2;Sunny and breezy;7;1;W;23;66%;11%;1

Sydney, Australia;Periods of sun;26;21;A little p.m. rain;29;24;NNW;15;58%;67%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sunshine;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;21;ENE;13;72%;58%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of rain;5;4;Spotty showers;7;3;WSW;19;82%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, but cold;2;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-8;E;8;83%;74%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;8;3;Increasing clouds;10;3;N;10;67%;68%;2

Tehran, Iran;Chilly with rain;9;8;A shower in the a.m.;11;6;SSW;8;57%;76%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;20;10;Sun and clouds, nice;23;9;NE;9;71%;27%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rather cloudy;17;6;Sunshine;19;7;E;4;48%;5%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy;18;7;Mostly sunny;18;10;WSW;18;65%;29%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cooler;6;1;Snow and rain;4;1;NNE;20;84%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;18;12;Hazy sun;19;13;SSW;14;58%;26%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Variable cloudiness;16;14;Showers;18;14;NE;27;77%;98%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-12;-22;Sunny, not as cold;-4;-18;NW;8;43%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;9;5;Occasional rain;7;4;ESE;7;73%;81%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-2;Fog, then some sun;7;2;N;5;56%;8%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;34;24;Sunlit and very warm;32;23;E;7;56%;22%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;2;-3;A little rain;4;1;WSW;21;82%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;3;1;A shower in the p.m.;6;5;WSW;24;74%;60%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;18;11;A shower in the a.m.;14;10;S;42;66%;58%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;35;23;Hot with hazy sun;36;24;NNW;8;47%;3%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;10;-1;Mostly sunny;9;0;NE;3;44%;27%;3

