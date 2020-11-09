Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, November 9, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SE;12;80%;73%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Brilliant sunshine;33;24;Sunny and nice;32;24;N;10;60%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;21;12;Hazy sunshine;21;12;WNW;5;65%;37%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;22;15;A couple of t-storms;20;14;ENE;8;72%;76%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;17;8;A shower;14;9;SSW;9;93%;69%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;-1;-5;Cloudy;-1;-2;ENE;9;85%;59%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;17;4;Rather cloudy;19;8;NW;9;47%;13%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little wintry mix;1;-2;More sun than clouds;2;-3;SSW;21;79%;59%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower and t-storm;26;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;21;E;10;74%;78%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;20;14;Spotty showers;20;14;N;14;69%;64%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;21;12;Spotty showers;19;14;SSW;12;78%;86%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;A t-storm around;28;16;Hazy sunshine;27;15;NNE;5;70%;65%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;Afternoon t-storms;31;23;ESE;7;81%;76%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;14;ENE;10;48%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;33;23;Hazy sunshine;32;24;NE;11;54%;34%;7

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;19;11;A passing shower;19;10;WNW;10;73%;57%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;16;2;Partly sunny, mild;16;2;NNE;7;35%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;9;5;Partly sunny;12;5;ESE;9;72%;6%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;9;4;Periods of sun;9;4;ESE;9;87%;3%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;19;10;Showers, mainly late;19;11;W;10;76%;97%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;30;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;21;SW;7;54%;56%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Fog this morning;8;4;Periods of sun;9;4;E;8;86%;8%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;17;10;A shower;15;9;SSW;6;83%;69%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;11;7;Periods of sun;12;5;ENE;12;74%;15%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;12;3;Partly sunny;10;4;E;5;88%;11%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;ENE;15;62%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;21;A t-storm around;28;20;NNE;8;47%;64%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;NW;9;41%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, pleasant;25;17;Sunny and beautiful;26;15;W;15;44%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;17;12;Plenty of sun;19;13;SE;27;52%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A thunderstorm;28;20;SSE;5;74%;64%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;23;Hazy sunshine;31;24;NNW;19;65%;26%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, warm;23;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;2;W;29;67%;91%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;32;25;Afternoon t-storms;31;24;NNE;11;80%;90%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;10;7;Mostly cloudy;9;6;SE;13;76%;33%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sun;32;25;Hazy sunshine;32;26;WNW;4;62%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;25;19;A morning shower;24;8;NNE;13;40%;41%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Afternoon t-storms;28;24;A couple of t-storms;28;24;SSW;8;89%;77%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;26;14;Hazy sunshine;28;14;E;4;59%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Showers of rain/snow;5;-3;Partly sunny;9;-5;WSW;10;41%;7%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;33;19;Hazy sun;32;19;N;9;57%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Increasing clouds;35;24;Cloudy, p.m. showers;33;24;E;10;70%;100%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;13;8;Partly sunny;12;9;SSE;11;89%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with clearing;14;4;Mostly sunny;18;5;NNE;7;47%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A passing shower;20;14;Periods of sun;20;16;ENE;12;79%;47%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny;28;17;Hazy sun;27;18;NNE;13;38%;9%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;ENE;12;31%;12%;14

Havana, Cuba;Wind and rain;29;24;Some wind and rain;29;25;SSE;46;82%;84%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;4;1;NE;8;89%;26%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;30;23;W;19;68%;55%;3

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;28;21;A thick cloud cover;25;20;ENE;12;48%;22%;1

Honolulu, United States;Increasingly windy;29;24;A shower;30;24;ENE;32;66%;82%;5

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;Hazy sun;28;14;NE;10;41%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;28;13;Hazy sunshine;27;12;N;7;43%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;16;14;Low clouds;17;13;NE;20;76%;67%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;NNE;11;68%;58%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;33;28;Abundant sunshine;34;27;N;11;57%;6%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Inc. clouds;28;16;Rain and a t-storm;21;14;N;18;80%;85%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, warm;24;3;Mostly sunny;20;3;NNE;8;26%;2%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;Plenty of sun;33;18;NNW;9;41%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;25;10;Hazy sunshine;26;10;SSE;7;53%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;33;20;Hazy sunshine;35;21;NNW;22;18%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;8;2;Partly sunny;8;2;NNW;8;72%;11%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;10;69%;62%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;30;23;A t-storm around;30;22;WSW;9;74%;68%;10

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;31;20;Hazy sunshine;32;21;NNE;8;61%;21%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;7;81%;66%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;16;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;2;ENE;13;37%;11%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds limiting sun;31;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;SSW;9;78%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Sunny;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;S;12;74%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;19;11;Periods of sun;18;10;ENE;8;79%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;16;12;A passing shower;15;8;SSW;8;88%;56%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;17;7;Mostly sunny, cool;19;8;NNE;8;36%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;24;Hazy sun;29;24;WSW;10;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;15;6;Periods of sun;16;5;NE;3;75%;4%;3

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;A shower in the a.m.;31;28;ENE;11;71%;92%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;ESE;6;75%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;8;75%;69%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;27;17;Mostly sunny, warm;30;22;NNE;22;39%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;25;9;Hazy sunshine;25;9;NNW;9;29%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Wind and rain;29;26;Spotty showers;28;26;SE;26;78%;89%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;6;-1;Partly sunny;6;0;NE;9;89%;21%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;A morning t-storm;29;25;ESE;13;77%;89%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sunshine;21;15;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;ENE;17;60%;8%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;18;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;21;13;SSE;4;64%;17%;2

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, colder;3;1;Areas of low clouds;4;-2;NNW;21;60%;7%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;Hazy sun, less humid;34;23;NNE;10;39%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;23;16;Some sun, pleasant;25;16;NE;19;59%;55%;12

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;21;15;S;8;67%;12%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sunshine;25;15;A shower in spots;26;14;S;11;63%;55%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Low clouds;5;1;Snow showers;2;-1;WSW;22;95%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;16;8;Clouds and sun;16;7;N;12;54%;4%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;3;2;Periods of sun;5;4;SSE;2;77%;44%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;19;12;S;18;73%;63%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;An afternoon shower;30;27;ENE;13;74%;100%;12

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;29;25;A passing shower;30;25;E;9;78%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;10;78%;69%;6

Paris, France;Spotty showers;17;10;A passing shower;16;8;S;7;69%;80%;0

Perth, Australia;Rain, not as warm;21;12;A morning shower;18;10;S;25;54%;45%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Some brightening;27;22;NNW;17;69%;61%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSE;26;71%;55%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;31;23;A shower and t-storm;31;23;SSE;7;68%;82%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds;6;3;Partly sunny;7;4;S;5;72%;10%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;Hazy sun;11;-3;NE;7;47%;4%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;A downpour;20;11;S;14;62%;80%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;22;12;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;ESE;11;78%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;30;26;A morning shower;30;25;ESE;18;64%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;4;An afternoon shower;6;2;ESE;12;72%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;8;6;Partly sunny;8;3;WSW;5;86%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;NNW;13;77%;78%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;31;20;Hazy sun;33;20;SSE;12;32%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;NNE;5;79%;6%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;7;0;Plenty of sun;4;-3;WNW;10;81%;0%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;14;7;Partly sunny, cool;15;9;SW;11;44%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;25;18;A shower and t-storm;24;17;SE;10;82%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;ESE;14;87%;94%;1

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;22;18;A shower and t-storm;22;17;WNW;11;100%;77%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;7;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;E;8;30%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Low clouds, then sun;30;12;Plenty of sunshine;30;12;SSW;10;37%;7%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;28;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;N;12;84%;92%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;18;9;Periods of sun;19;9;ESE;5;77%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A p.m. shower or two;6;5;A morning shower;9;4;N;8;81%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, cool;10;0;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;WNW;9;38%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunshine;19;12;Sunshine;18;12;NNE;15;50%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;A shower in places;30;26;N;9;78%;80%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;10;3;Partly sunny;12;3;ESE;12;79%;6%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Cloudy with t-storms;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;25;E;9;83%;94%;1

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and clouds;8;3;Partly sunny;7;4;SW;8;85%;50%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;23;15;N;21;55%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;22;20;Remaining cloudy;23;20;ENE;17;66%;66%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;8;3;Mostly sunny;7;3;SW;8;86%;29%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cooler;13;4;Sunshine;15;6;NNE;8;57%;5%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;15;5;Sunny and mild;16;7;NNW;11;60%;18%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;19;10;Rain and drizzle;18;10;SSW;8;45%;69%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;25;18;An afternoon shower;26;18;S;11;57%;58%;3

Tirana, Albania;Abundant sunshine;19;9;Partly sunny;23;9;E;4;50%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;15;10;Partly sunny;16;9;N;12;48%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, mild;16;12;Mostly sunny;17;14;SSW;16;80%;73%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;22;15;Mostly sunny, nice;22;15;N;3;65%;6%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;More clouds than sun;23;13;ENE;6;67%;0%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and mild;7;-11;Partly sunny;5;-11;WNW;9;42%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Snow and rain;5;2;An afternoon shower;7;1;ENE;5;64%;45%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;8;4;Partly sunny;9;5;ESE;8;82%;8%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Nice with some sun;30;17;Clouds and sun;28;18;WSW;8;54%;12%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;4;0;Periods of sun;7;2;E;6;84%;34%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;9;2;Partly sunny;7;1;ESE;10;88%;2%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;14;10;Very windy;13;11;S;48;88%;87%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sun;32;22;N;9;66%;14%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sun;14;1;Mostly sunny;14;1;NE;4;56%;9%;3

_____

