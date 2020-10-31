Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 31, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;S;14;81%;57%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;Sunny and less humid;32;23;NNW;10;52%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;27;16;Hazy sun;26;15;NW;4;41%;21%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;Partly sunny;21;11;SE;8;71%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;15;10;A touch of rain;16;14;SSW;38;88%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but cold;-4;-11;Partly sunny, cold;-5;-9;N;25;50%;18%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;27;11;Sunny and very warm;28;12;ESE;10;18%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Freezing fog;8;-6;Increasing clouds;9;-1;SW;10;63%;6%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;SSE;16;36%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny;22;11;NNE;13;59%;5%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Afternoon rain;21;16;Partly sunny;21;13;SW;17;64%;5%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Partly sunny, warm;34;18;SE;17;20%;1%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;32;23;A thunderstorm;32;24;SSW;7;76%;80%;8

Bangalore, India;A shower in the p.m.;29;19;Inc. clouds;29;19;E;6;64%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Morning rain, cloudy;33;26;A little p.m. rain;32;26;ENE;9;72%;74%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;22;14;WSW;14;71%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, blowing dust;20;6;Sunny and mild;18;3;NNW;19;21%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;14;4;Partly sunny;14;6;ESE;4;72%;10%;2

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;16;9;A little rain;14;13;WSW;14;90%;86%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;18;11;Spotty showers;16;11;SSW;6;84%;86%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;25;20;A t-storm or two;25;19;S;12;88%;81%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;15;8;Mostly cloudy;13;11;SW;10;86%;67%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Showers around;16;11;A touch of rain;17;15;SSW;30;88%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;11;3;Partly sunny;14;1;W;13;63%;15%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;15;4;Inc. clouds;12;8;SW;6;75%;63%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;ENE;12;58%;3%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain this morning;27;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;NE;9;47%;66%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;19;10;Inc. clouds;19;14;WSW;8;65%;63%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;30;20;A shower in places;28;19;N;15;46%;56%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;21;13;Sunny and warmer;25;15;SE;17;60%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;A stray thunderstorm;27;19;S;6;72%;57%;5

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;33;24;Hazy sunshine;32;24;E;8;66%;12%;6

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;13;1;Winds subsiding;4;-3;NW;31;53%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SW;8;72%;35%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clearing, a shower;13;10;Occasional rain;12;9;SW;13;82%;88%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;31;26;Hazy sunshine;32;26;WNW;9;69%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;20;9;Sunny;19;4;NNE;16;47%;3%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Showers around;30;23;ESE;14;74%;81%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;30;14;Hazy sunshine;30;13;WSW;12;31%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;15;-1;Sunny;18;3;SW;9;31%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;30;24;SE;7;78%;75%;2

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, warm;37;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;ESE;9;54%;7%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Very windy;12;7;W;46;77%;91%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;22;5;Sunny, nice and warm;22;6;NE;6;21%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;21;15;Mostly sunny;21;16;NNE;5;74%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mainly cloudy;26;21;Hazy sun;28;22;S;5;63%;44%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;29;14;Partly sunny;29;15;ENE;14;34%;7%;14

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;15;74%;81%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;8;6;Mostly cloudy;8;6;SSE;20;91%;72%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;ENE;9;80%;75%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;27;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;ENE;11;63%;21%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;30;22;Some sun;29;23;NE;8;64%;31%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;17;Hazy sun;29;18;NNE;9;50%;5%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;30;12;Hazy sunshine;29;12;NE;9;34%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;13;11;Partly sunny;14;7;SE;14;67%;15%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSW;14;75%;61%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;28;Hazy sunshine;35;28;E;11;51%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;28;14;A t-storm in spots;22;13;N;16;62%;72%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;24;1;Sunny and pleasant;22;1;SW;7;9%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;Hazy sun;35;18;NNW;9;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;28;13;Hazy sun;28;13;S;8;49%;8%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;26;Hazy, breezy, warm;39;25;N;25;18%;2%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain;9;7;Rain and drizzle;8;6;N;17;91%;83%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;31;25;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;ENE;22;80%;82%;2

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;WNW;10;67%;78%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;32;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;E;8;74%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Spotty showers;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNW;9;81%;76%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;16;3;A shower in places;17;2;NE;13;48%;55%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SSW;9;77%;64%;8

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;19;16;Clouds and sun;19;16;SSE;13;77%;2%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;23;14;Mainly cloudy;22;15;NW;6;82%;36%;2

London, United Kingdom;Very windy, rain;15;10;Windy;16;14;SW;39;86%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning out cloudy;29;17;Periods of sun, warm;30;18;E;7;32%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;25;Hazy sunshine;30;25;SW;12;74%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;21;8;Mostly cloudy;20;9;SW;4;64%;16%;2

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;30;27;A morning shower;31;27;W;8;69%;65%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;NNW;9;82%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Rain and wind;28;24;ESE;50;81%;93%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;21;11;Mostly sunny;20;10;SSW;16;58%;0%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;24;9;Partly sunny;24;9;NE;12;46%;29%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Some sun, a shower;30;25;NE;13;72%;67%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;9;5;Mostly cloudy;8;5;E;12;80%;12%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;25;A t-storm around;30;24;SE;13;72%;75%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;10;ESE;13;68%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Abundant sunshine;5;1;Rain and drizzle;9;2;WSW;15;67%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mild with low clouds;9;3;Cloudy and cooler;5;3;E;16;82%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;35;26;Hazy sun;34;27;NE;10;60%;4%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;25;16;A stray t-shower;24;15;ENE;16;62%;75%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;4;Afternoon rain;13;3;WNW;12;76%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny;27;14;WNW;10;51%;6%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;2;0;Turning cloudy;3;0;S;20;88%;37%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;20;9;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;E;9;57%;59%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy with a shower;8;7;Periods of rain;11;7;S;14;75%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Plenty of sun;6;-1;Afternoon rain;8;-2;WSW;21;78%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;Morning showers;29;26;ESE;20;77%;96%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;30;25;SSW;12;83%;86%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Heavy thunderstorms;30;24;E;10;83%;80%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;17;13;A little rain;18;16;SW;31;69%;84%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler;24;15;Downpours;17;12;ENE;12;81%;85%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;10;75%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;20;72%;56%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;32;24;A thunderstorm;33;22;ESE;12;56%;59%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds breaking;15;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;11;WSW;10;81%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;19;11;A little a.m. rain;18;-1;NW;9;59%;56%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little a.m. rain;21;11;Occasional rain;20;10;NNE;14;58%;85%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;ENE;9;76%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Overcast;31;26;A couple of showers;31;26;NE;14;66%;69%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;7;2;Mostly cloudy;5;1;N;18;76%;11%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;10;5;Mostly cloudy;9;5;SSE;11;90%;37%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;23;20;Showers around;22;18;SW;17;64%;83%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;SE;11;20%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Brilliant sunshine;20;10;Clouds and sun;20;10;NNW;7;81%;1%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;9;1;Partly sunny;7;1;SE;8;85%;2%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;11;Mostly sunny;23;11;SW;11;49%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;24;18;A shower and t-storm;23;18;NE;7;81%;86%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;30;25;Mostly cloudy;30;25;ESE;23;68%;45%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A thunderstorm;24;18;A t-storm around;25;18;N;8;94%;65%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;6;Sunny and delightful;23;5;ENE;9;25%;0%;8

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;30;10;Hazy sunshine;29;11;SW;10;44%;1%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;30;24;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NNE;14;72%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;23;13;Spotty showers;22;14;NNW;6;75%;70%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;13;6;Mostly sunny;15;7;SSE;8;67%;4%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;19;13;Rain;16;5;SW;9;75%;76%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;21;16;Rain and drizzle;21;15;NW;9;74%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Downpours;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;7;74%;60%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sunshine;14;4;Mostly sunny;14;0;WSW;13;62%;0%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;ESE;25;72%;80%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower;10;9;Rain at times;11;9;S;16;91%;90%;0

Sydney, Australia;Morning showers;22;16;Spotty showers;21;16;S;35;79%;89%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;27;22;Warmer;29;23;E;23;62%;16%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower in the p.m.;9;5;Rather cloudy;9;5;SSE;13;91%;46%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;21;5;Sunshine and nice;21;7;ENE;7;22%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;23;12;Mostly sunny, warm;25;10;N;7;46%;15%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunlit and nice;26;13;Mostly sunny;25;13;SSE;8;17%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;28;21;Nice with some sun;27;21;NNW;13;58%;36%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;ESE;5;57%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;18;10;Episodes of sunshine;20;13;S;10;59%;17%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;7;6;Rain and drizzle;9;-1;W;34;83%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;23;17;Sun and some clouds;23;16;SE;3;70%;33%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;W;6;58%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, colder;-2;-13;Sunny and cold;-3;-16;NW;15;50%;17%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;11;5;Clouds and sun;15;7;ENE;5;63%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;16;9;Mostly cloudy;15;12;SW;8;83%;64%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;28;22;Partly sunny;32;22;SE;6;65%;44%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Mainly cloudy;9;3;SE;7;79%;6%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;9;4;Inc. clouds;10;7;S;14;84%;56%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Spotty showers;18;14;Mostly sunny;18;13;N;26;65%;12%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Spotty showers;37;25;A shower or two;32;25;WSW;10;74%;70%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;23;7;Warm with sunshine;22;7;ENE;4;38%;5%;3

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather