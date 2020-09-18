Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 18, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;Mostly cloudy;28;24;SW;14;85%;60%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;27;Sunny and very warm;40;27;N;12;44%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;36;21;Sunny and hot;36;21;W;20;39%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;30;21;Hazy sunshine;27;21;W;12;61%;18%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Abundant sunshine;20;9;Periods of sun;21;10;ENE;21;57%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and breezy;14;7;A shower in the p.m.;13;6;SSE;14;67%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;29;15;Hazy sunshine;32;18;ENE;19;13%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds may break;14;7;Partly sunny, warmer;21;8;S;18;50%;3%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Fog will lift;30;14;Sunny;29;13;SSE;20;44%;1%;9

Athens, Greece;Rain and a t-storm;30;23;Morning t-storms;24;20;NNE;16;82%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;16;11;A shower in the a.m.;16;9;SSW;23;63%;59%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;25;Warm with hazy sun;42;24;WNW;15;20%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;30;23;Showers around;32;23;SSE;10;69%;71%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;21;W;18;86%;77%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;31;26;Stormy;29;27;SSW;17;83%;80%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;20;Mostly cloudy;27;19;WSW;16;73%;6%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and nice;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;NNE;8;44%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;25;12;ESE;7;49%;4%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;22;9;E;11;52%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;10;A shower in the a.m.;19;10;SE;7;72%;83%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up, warm;33;21;Inc. clouds;34;20;NNE;10;25%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning sunny, nice;21;8;Plenty of sun;21;9;NE;9;51%;0%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;E;7;45%;89%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;8;E;13;33%;0%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Not as warm;23;9;Periods of sun;23;10;E;7;34%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;21;9;Sunny and cooler;15;4;W;15;41%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;NE;12;26%;6%;13

Busan, South Korea;Overcast;23;15;Clouds and sun;26;16;W;11;56%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;38;24;Sunny and hot;37;24;NNE;18;39%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;19;11;Mostly sunny;17;10;WSW;15;62%;41%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A thunderstorm;27;20;S;6;72%;71%;10

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;32;26;WSW;16;69%;73%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;16;10;Mostly sunny, cool;17;10;ESE;12;49%;1%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;WSW;21;80%;78%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;Plenty of sun;18;10;S;8;83%;5%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;31;26;Cloudy, downpours;30;25;S;6;84%;88%;2

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;ENE;11;52%;1%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;29;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SSE;17;63%;67%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;Hot with hazy sun;37;26;SE;8;55%;14%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;16;Partly sunny, warm;32;14;S;9;20%;18%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the a.m.;34;27;Partly sunny and hot;35;28;NNW;8;73%;41%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;36;23;Afternoon showers;32;24;SSE;8;69%;93%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;15;10;Breezy with some sun;15;11;NE;25;77%;0%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with some sun;23;10;Hazy sunshine;26;11;NNE;8;21%;0%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;26;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;W;12;80%;3%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;29;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;25;N;17;79%;82%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;30;13;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;ENE;12;25%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;8;76%;63%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, milder;15;7;Spotty showers;14;5;NW;22;67%;60%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;25;ENE;18;85%;80%;3

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;32;26;A thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;15;80%;86%;9

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;24;A shower in places;32;24;ENE;25;53%;77%;10

Hyderabad, India;A couple of t-storms;32;22;A t-storm or two;28;23;NNW;11;88%;87%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;37;23;Hazy and very warm;36;21;N;13;40%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, nice;25;20;Mostly sunny;24;18;NE;22;52%;6%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;32;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;E;18;55%;39%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;39;30;Hazy and very warm;37;30;NE;12;50%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;27;13;Hazy sun;29;15;NE;11;28%;1%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;34;10;Hazy sunshine;32;10;NNW;6;10%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;27;Hazy sunshine;34;27;S;17;61%;5%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy a.m. t-storms;25;21;A t-storm in spots;28;20;SSE;7;81%;60%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;28;Warm with hazy sun;40;27;SSW;14;27%;23%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cooler;14;6;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;NW;13;45%;1%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of t-storms;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;10;62%;58%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;23;Low clouds;30;22;WSW;12;66%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;28;A t-storm in spots;36;28;WSW;8;69%;55%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A morning shower;33;25;SSE;8;72%;57%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Brief a.m. showers;9;-2;Not as cool;14;-1;NE;11;47%;16%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, a t-storm;30;23;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;WSW;11;84%;79%;4

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;18;14;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;14;79%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;21;18;Showers and t-storms;24;19;WSW;12;70%;79%;5

London, United Kingdom;Sunshine and breezy;21;13;Partly sunny;22;14;NE;23;59%;16%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;33;20;Turning sunny;31;17;S;9;46%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;26;20;Low clouds breaking;26;21;SSW;12;76%;44%;7

Madrid, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;15;A thunderstorm;22;14;WSW;18;66%;60%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;WSW;19;74%;75%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;34;26;Partly sunny;35;26;S;10;59%;11%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;26;E;7;75%;81%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A passing shower;18;13;Turning cloudy, warm;26;18;NNE;18;52%;59%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;21;13;A couple of t-storms;20;12;NNE;8;67%;82%;6

Miami, United States;Afternoon showers;33;26;Showers around;32;26;W;9;74%;93%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;13;6;Periods of sun;18;4;NW;15;65%;2%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;A passing shower;28;25;S;18;76%;81%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;17;9;Mostly sunny;12;8;WSW;22;55%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cool;14;4;Clouds and sun, cool;12;4;NW;2;48%;6%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;13;6;Clouds and sun;14;6;NW;20;62%;17%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;NW;8;82%;81%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;27;13;Nice with some sun;27;12;ENE;12;49%;20%;14

New York, United States;Cooler;19;9;Mostly sunny, cool;18;9;NNE;14;38%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;36;23;Sunny and very warm;35;20;W;16;35%;0%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;12;8;A shower in the a.m.;13;8;SW;20;82%;64%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;29;20;Variable cloudiness;28;18;NNE;10;51%;59%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;7;Sunny;17;6;ESE;7;66%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cool;13;1;Mostly cloudy, cool;13;1;ESE;10;55%;4%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sun and clouds;29;25;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;E;12;77%;84%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A couple of t-storms;31;23;N;11;79%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny;33;24;Sunshine;34;25;E;11;67%;18%;12

Paris, France;Warm with sunshine;28;20;Showers and t-storms;28;18;SSE;9;47%;82%;3

Perth, Australia;Sunny and delightful;22;10;Rain and drizzle;17;11;WSW;32;63%;83%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;S;17;84%;80%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mainly cloudy, humid;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SE;16;77%;67%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SE;8;59%;63%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;19;6;Sunny and beautiful;21;8;ESE;8;48%;1%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;WNW;12;53%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;20;10;Afternoon showers;21;10;SW;13;64%;82%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;25;15;Partly sunny;25;15;E;9;75%;2%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;Showers around;29;23;ESE;14;62%;62%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;10;7;Becoming very windy;10;6;SW;37;69%;85%;2

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;16;10;Spotty showers;17;9;NNW;15;66%;61%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with sunshine;29;22;Increasing clouds;32;23;WSW;10;60%;58%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;40;25;Hazy sun and warm;41;26;NE;9;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Warm with sunshine;33;17;Mostly sunny;31;17;NNW;9;56%;27%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds breaking;12;9;Mostly sunny;13;6;NW;19;65%;6%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;16;Partly sunny;22;14;SW;14;69%;3%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;16;A couple of t-storms;27;18;WSW;9;75%;81%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;7;72%;33%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;24;18;A couple of t-storms;24;18;W;7;97%;84%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;29;11;Partly sunny;27;12;ENE;13;17%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;25;7;Hazy sun;26;8;SW;6;36%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;NNW;11;70%;63%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;22;16;A thunderstorm;23;17;S;10;74%;84%;4

Seattle, United States;Afternoon showers;19;14;A shower or two;19;14;NE;9;83%;82%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Lots of sun, nice;26;16;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;WNW;10;57%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;21;17;Rain and drizzle;23;20;ENE;9;75%;55%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SE;11;75%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;28;12;Partly sunny;24;9;SE;15;57%;6%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;Brief showers;31;26;SW;11;72%;89%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;18;6;Sunny;16;6;SW;10;55%;3%;3

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;18;16;A shower in the a.m.;23;18;NNE;20;69%;67%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers around;33;27;A t-storm around;34;26;SE;10;63%;71%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partial sunshine;14;10;Spotty showers;15;9;NW;21;67%;61%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and cool;18;9;Sunny and warmer;24;12;NE;8;33%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer;27;17;Becoming very windy;27;13;NW;31;50%;2%;5

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;31;21;Hazy sun;32;21;S;10;17%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunlit and very warm;34;26;Sunny and very warm;34;26;NNE;14;52%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;SE;7;36%;5%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;34;23;Spotty showers;26;20;NE;14;77%;85%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;14;7;Clouds and sun;14;9;E;10;49%;26%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Sunny and nice;29;22;NNE;6;57%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SE;10;50%;3%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;19;-1;Clouding up;22;5;ESE;12;48%;18%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;14;Rain tapering off;17;13;ESE;6;81%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;20;8;Mostly sunny;21;9;SE;16;52%;0%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A thick cloud cover;31;24;Tropical rainstorm;27;24;ESE;14;89%;89%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning sunny;15;6;Partly sunny;19;3;NW;12;70%;9%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;19;5;Partly sunny;19;6;SE;7;58%;1%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;A.M. rain, clearing;11;8;Partly sunny;14;7;SE;13;69%;22%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, p.m. showers;34;25;A t-storm or two;29;25;ESE;9;89%;95%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;32;15;Abundant sunshine;29;13;NE;7;30%;3%;5

_____

