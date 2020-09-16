Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, September 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;Cloudy;28;24;SSW;19;86%;85%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;41;28;Sunny and very warm;41;28;NNE;12;28%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;38;20;Hazy sun and hot;37;21;W;15;37%;0%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly cloudy;29;20;ESE;11;50%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler with some sun;23;11;Mostly sunny;19;9;ENE;20;62%;0%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;14;7;Cloudy with showers;13;8;SE;20;77%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and not as hot;30;18;Hazy sunshine;26;14;NE;17;33%;13%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy and cooler;16;7;Showers around;13;7;W;26;67%;88%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and warmer;27;17;Decreasing clouds;28;14;SE;10;60%;3%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;29;20;A thunderstorm;29;22;ESE;10;60%;63%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;15;11;Partial sunshine;17;13;WNW;16;73%;3%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;44;24;Hazy sun and hot;44;25;NW;14;18%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;22;Sunny intervals;34;23;SSW;10;65%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;27;21;A t-storm around;28;21;W;17;73%;72%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;35;26;W;12;67%;64%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;Periods of sunshine;28;21;W;16;67%;11%;4

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NNW;15;32%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;Periods of sun;31;15;NNE;8;48%;21%;4

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, warm;30;12;Mostly sunny, cooler;20;7;NE;13;52%;0%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mainly cloudy;19;9;Clouds and sun;20;9;ESE;8;64%;66%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partial sunshine;30;16;Becoming cloudy;33;17;ENE;8;29%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;Showers and t-storms;26;9;N;17;64%;60%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;28;12;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;11;ENE;12;55%;0%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Periods of sun;28;14;ENE;8;59%;3%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Warm with some sun;30;16;A p.m. t-storm;31;15;E;7;47%;61%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;20;9;Sunny, nice and warm;24;14;NNW;11;56%;2%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;31;21;Partly sunny;31;21;ESE;11;29%;30%;13

Busan, South Korea;Humid with some sun;26;21;Cloudy with showers;24;16;W;7;86%;86%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunshine and hot;37;23;NNE;14;38%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;15;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;S;10;69%;1%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;29;19;Partly sunny;28;19;SE;6;65%;33%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;32;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;SW;13;62%;84%;5

Chicago, United States;Warm with hazy sun;28;16;Cooler with some sun;19;12;NNE;24;63%;13%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;27;Showers;30;26;SW;18;75%;96%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;19;8;Sunshine;15;7;NNW;13;49%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Some sun, pleasant;30;27;W;16;83%;33%;7

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;30;22;A t-storm in spots;30;21;NE;11;67%;43%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;More sun than clouds;31;20;SE;17;65%;6%;12

Delhi, India;Hot with some sun;36;28;Hazy sun and hot;37;28;WSW;9;54%;17%;8

Denver, United States;Hazy sunshine;28;14;Mostly sunny;31;14;SSW;9;21%;2%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SSE;8;82%;72%;5

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;Rather cloudy;31;23;SSE;8;67%;42%;5

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;19;13;Partly sunny;18;11;NE;11;85%;13%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;ENE;10;23%;16%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;25;21;A stray thunderstorm;25;21;ENE;13;88%;76%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;35;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NW;9;74%;80%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;28;16;Some sun;30;15;ENE;11;28%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A thunderstorm;32;23;S;7;79%;76%;8

Helsinki, Finland;A touch of rain;17;6;Windy;10;4;N;36;86%;73%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;33;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;W;14;80%;86%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;ENE;18;76%;69%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;22;48%;17%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;33;22;A t-storm or two;29;23;W;10;81%;82%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunlit and very warm;37;22;Hazy and very warm;36;22;NNE;13;42%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;26;20;More sun than clouds;28;19;NE;12;62%;8%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;23;Hazy sunshine;34;23;NE;12;56%;45%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;37;30;Hazy sun, very hot;41;30;N;13;27%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;25;10;Mostly sunny;28;12;N;15;30%;12%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;32;13;Hazy sun;31;11;NE;9;18%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;27;Hazy sun;35;27;WSW;19;61%;18%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershower;26;20;A thunderstorm;27;21;SSE;8;82%;81%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;27;Hazy sunshine;38;27;SE;15;38%;10%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;27;15;Showers and t-storms;30;8;NW;20;49%;70%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NE;16;68%;70%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;32;22;SW;12;60%;72%;12

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;34;29;A stray thunderstorm;35;29;S;11;73%;57%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;7;75%;81%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;14;-1;A shower in the p.m.;11;1;SSE;16;55%;96%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Spotty showers;27;24;Clouds and sun;29;24;WSW;11;78%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Decreasing clouds;18;14;S;10;78%;2%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm around;26;18;Rain and a t-storm;22;18;S;10;80%;86%;3

London, United Kingdom;Warm with some sun;26;13;Mostly sunny;21;11;NE;19;57%;0%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Warm with hazy sun;32;18;Warm with hazy sun;32;20;SSE;9;37%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;21;Clouds and sun, nice;26;21;SSW;11;74%;38%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;32;19;A t-storm in spots;26;17;S;7;59%;77%;4

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;31;28;A couple of showers;32;28;WSW;14;68%;84%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Mostly sunny, humid;34;25;NNE;8;70%;24%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;ESE;9;79%;66%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;23;13;Rain and drizzle;14;11;SSE;11;75%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A couple of t-storms;22;14;A t-storm or two;22;14;NE;8;71%;87%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;27;Spotty showers;32;26;S;15;69%;63%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;25;16;Showers around;17;8;WNW;22;73%;89%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;S;17;75%;41%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;16;7;Brilliant sunshine;21;13;NW;15;67%;1%;6

Montreal, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;24;11;Cooler;16;5;NE;3;57%;15%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;16;11;Cloudy, p.m. showers;22;8;WSW;21;72%;100%;2

Mumbai, India;Heavy a.m. showers;30;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;E;9;82%;80%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;29;11;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;NE;12;47%;9%;14

New York, United States;Hazy sunshine;23;17;Clouds and sunshine;26;14;NW;10;62%;21%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;Sunny and very hot;36;21;W;11;46%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;10;Clouds and sun;19;8;S;15;57%;59%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;29;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;11;67%;81%;7

Oslo, Norway;Windy;15;4;Variable cloudiness;14;4;N;6;44%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Warmer;24;9;Mostly sunny, cooler;14;3;NNW;15;60%;3%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;E;28;75%;82%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;NW;8;83%;81%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;ESE;7;78%;67%;11

Paris, France;A t-storm around;31;18;Mostly sunny, warm;28;15;NE;17;44%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;21;10;Clouds and sun;21;9;E;18;48%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;Showers around;32;26;WSW;11;77%;95%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;25;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;NE;15;74%;39%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of t-storms;31;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;SSE;8;63%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;Lots of sun, cooler;21;8;E;11;59%;10%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Humid with rain;28;13;High clouds;25;13;WSW;12;65%;3%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;10;Periods of rain;20;10;E;14;65%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;27;19;Increasing clouds;26;18;ENE;9;68%;66%;3

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;23;Clouds and sun;29;23;SE;18;61%;29%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;12;10;A morning shower;11;8;SW;23;77%;82%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and very warm;25;10;Very windy;13;10;NNW;38;78%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;27;20;Warm with some sun;31;22;WSW;10;56%;0%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;Warm with hazy sun;41;26;E;9;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;32;18;Partly sunny and hot;33;17;N;8;45%;27%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;17;11;A morning shower;14;7;N;10;76%;91%;1

San Francisco, United States;Fog this morning;23;17;Clouds and sun;22;16;W;17;77%;5%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;27;17;A couple of t-storms;26;17;SW;8;80%;80%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A thunderstorm;30;26;ENE;13;74%;79%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;24;18;A couple of t-storms;24;18;WSW;6;100%;81%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;28;13;Mostly sunny, nice;28;13;ENE;14;15%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Fog will lift;22;7;Mostly sunny;25;8;SSW;7;42%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;N;11;71%;78%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;14;Rain and a t-storm;25;14;SE;10;82%;86%;2

Seattle, United States;Hazy and smoky;22;16;Increasing clouds;24;15;N;8;76%;61%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy, rain;27;19;More clouds than sun;24;17;WSW;8;71%;27%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, less humid;27;21;Heavy morning rain;23;19;NNW;15;93%;99%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;SE;10;77%;78%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;28;12;Clouds and sun, warm;28;12;SSE;10;51%;7%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;32;25;A stray shower;31;25;NE;9;71%;73%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler in the p.m.;16;7;Cooler;13;5;NNW;20;45%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warm;28;17;Increasing clouds;29;16;SSE;16;46%;55%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;33;26;Very hot;36;27;SE;10;58%;11%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Mild with some sun;21;10;Very windy;12;8;N;41;81%;79%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;Not as warm;24;10;ENE;18;35%;62%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;27;17;Rain and drizzle;21;17;ESE;11;76%;87%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;32;20;Hazy sunshine;30;19;SSE;9;19%;2%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;34;25;Brilliant sunshine;33;25;N;12;57%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;35;19;Periods of sunshine;35;20;ESE;23;40%;14%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;26;23;Cloudy and humid;30;26;SSW;11;65%;41%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with hazy sun;22;14;Mostly sunny;17;9;N;14;63%;2%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;N;13;66%;26%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;31;19;W;13;51%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;12;-2;Hazy sunshine;15;-2;NE;11;54%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Warm with sunshine;25;15;Hazy sun;24;15;ESE;7;63%;42%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;Showers and t-storms;25;10;N;13;66%;60%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;35;25;SW;6;65%;90%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, warm;26;10;Cooler;14;8;NW;25;73%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;Mostly sunny, cooler;18;6;NNW;20;60%;3%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and breezy;15;12;Very windy;17;8;NNW;51;73%;85%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;9;70%;69%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;31;16;Mostly sunny;30;15;NNE;6;38%;5%;6

