Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 30, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;24;Mainly cloudy;28;24;SW;16;85%;44%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;43;32;Hot with hazy sun;44;30;E;17;21%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;42;24;Sunshine, very hot;41;24;WNW;11;16%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm around;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;ENE;15;56%;25%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;19;11;Episodes of sunshine;18;10;N;15;64%;46%;4

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;17;10;A little p.m. rain;16;10;SSE;28;76%;87%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;33;22;Hazy sunshine;30;22;W;19;27%;7%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, warm;28;12;Sunny and very warm;30;13;ENE;10;39%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Winds subsiding;30;15;Hazy sunshine;30;14;S;15;46%;8%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and less humid;34;23;Sunny and hot;37;24;N;13;32%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;16;11;WSW;15;73%;28%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;26;Hazy sun and hot;47;27;N;9;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;23;S;7;79%;69%;7

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;NNW;11;67%;86%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SSE;10;67%;71%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm or two;24;17;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;WNW;16;60%;4%;7

Beijing, China;Cloudy;30;22;Rain and drizzle;27;19;WSW;11;72%;55%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;36;20;Heavy thunderstorms;32;17;ESE;8;56%;86%;6

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. rain;23;14;Thundershowers;22;11;NNE;11;65%;71%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;18;10;A thunderstorm;19;9;SE;11;69%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;ESE;17;38%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Severe thunderstorms;29;14;Not as warm;24;15;N;20;54%;69%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;18;12;Periods of sun;18;10;NNE;9;65%;22%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;Sunny and hot;35;18;SE;7;48%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Very hot;36;17;Cooler;26;16;NNE;10;45%;75%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;13;3;High clouds;15;7;ESE;14;63%;10%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;21;Mostly cloudy;29;20;N;11;43%;35%;8

Busan, South Korea;Humid with a shower;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NNE;20;76%;54%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and hot;39;24;Sunny and hot;40;24;NNW;12;36%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;13;7;A p.m. shower or two;13;9;SE;13;71%;86%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;S;6;70%;80%;9

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;25;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;9;67%;66%;9

Chicago, United States;Nice with sunshine;24;18;Partly sunny;28;21;WSW;13;56%;39%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An a.m. thunderstorm;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;SW;12;77%;75%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;21;12;Partly sunny;19;12;NNE;11;60%;6%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;31;26;A morning t-storm;30;26;SSW;6;79%;83%;8

Dallas, United States;An a.m. thunderstorm;38;27;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;S;14;54%;36%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;20;A shower in the a.m.;30;20;SSE;16;65%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Turning out cloudy;30;26;Hazy sun;33;27;SSE;16;73%;44%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;33;11;Not as hot;29;12;N;10;42%;55%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of showers;34;28;A t-storm in spots;35;26;SSW;9;71%;69%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;SE;9;63%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;15;7;Mostly cloudy;16;12;S;11;71%;68%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;33;18;Not as warm;28;16;NNW;9;30%;41%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;25;21;Sunny, breezy, nice;26;20;ENE;32;78%;25%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;Clearing;34;26;WNW;8;63%;33%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, warm;32;15;Partly sunny;29;13;ESE;14;39%;57%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;32;23;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;11;69%;42%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;16;9;Showers and t-storms;16;8;NNW;14;76%;63%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;12;71%;68%;11

Hong Kong, China;A p.m. shower or two;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ESE;9;78%;70%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;ENE;27;54%;82%;11

Hyderabad, India;Sunny intervals;31;22;Becoming cloudy;31;23;WNW;12;64%;20%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Downpours;29;23;SE;14;81%;100%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and humid;30;21;Mostly sunny, humid;30;20;NE;13;67%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Mostly cloudy;34;24;ENE;11;57%;14%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;39;30;Hazy and very warm;37;31;NNE;16;51%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;3;A shower in the p.m.;19;9;N;11;49%;64%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;Hazy sunshine;29;15;N;8;41%;27%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Cloudy;31;27;WSW;15;73%;42%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershower;27;20;A t-storm in spots;30;21;SSW;10;73%;85%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;36;25;Hazy sun, less humid;38;26;S;18;38%;19%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;NW;14;42%;9%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;10;68%;82%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;30;22;Mainly cloudy;31;22;WSW;11;59%;44%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;Mostly cloudy;35;27;SSW;9;70%;67%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;8;76%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-2;Partly sunny, mild;15;1;E;15;43%;44%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;A couple of showers;29;24;WSW;12;76%;72%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;17;15;Mostly cloudy;17;15;SSE;20;75%;7%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;N;11;35%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;17;9;Clouds and sunshine;18;10;WNW;7;55%;6%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;27;16;SW;9;61%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;25;20;Rather cloudy;25;20;SW;11;74%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit and pleasant;24;11;Mostly sunny;26;14;SSW;7;35%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;31;27;Showers around;33;27;WSW;10;64%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;10;78%;55%;12

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;Cloudy with showers;32;27;WSW;19;78%;98%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy;19;7;Cooler with some sun;13;4;E;17;63%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A t-storm around;25;13;SW;7;49%;55%;10

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;NNW;10;69%;57%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warmer;26;18;Drenching t-storms;26;11;WNW;20;79%;85%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;SSW;17;75%;81%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cool with some sun;10;5;Mainly cloudy;13;7;ESE;14;58%;5%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;20;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;ESE;1;54%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;Mainly cloudy, warm;24;18;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;SSW;18;50%;11%;4

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;26;SSW;17;84%;76%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;29;10;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;ENE;11;48%;24%;13

New York, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;26;17;Mostly sunny;25;20;SE;11;51%;76%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;Sunshine, very hot;40;23;W;13;28%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;24;12;Mostly sunny;23;15;S;6;69%;11%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;36;26;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;N;11;51%;36%;8

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;14;5;Partly sunny;18;5;ENE;6;52%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;22;12;E;8;62%;15%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, breezy;29;26;A shower in the p.m.;29;27;E;33;78%;70%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;A t-storm or two;30;23;N;8;79%;69%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Mostly cloudy;31;24;E;8;75%;44%;6

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;21;9;Partly sunny;19;10;N;10;57%;2%;5

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;20;9;Increasing clouds;20;12;W;18;58%;77%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;26;SSW;10;59%;69%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;24;Humid with some sun;32;24;SSE;25;75%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;33;24;ESE;7;55%;73%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Couple of t-storms;18;14;Partly sunny;20;13;N;7;70%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;ESE;10;79%;78%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;9;Showers around;21;10;SE;12;58%;73%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;27;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;19;SW;13;56%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;SE;22;61%;86%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;12;A morning shower;14;10;ESE;16;82%;82%;2

Riga, Latvia;More clouds than sun;21;13;Spotty showers;17;11;NW;11;82%;74%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;21;Hazy sun;26;21;SW;12;72%;7%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;42;24;Hazy sun;42;27;ESE;10;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Severe thunderstorms;30;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;14;NE;10;84%;76%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;17;13;A little p.m. rain;18;12;SSE;8;87%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Mostly sunny;22;14;WSW;14;61%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;28;17;A thunderstorm;28;16;ENE;12;60%;63%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;31;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;E;20;75%;82%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;17;A thunderstorm;26;18;ENE;9;93%;63%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;26;15;Hazy sun;26;14;NNE;14;42%;23%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;18;3;Hazy sunshine;17;6;SW;6;50%;8%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;33;24;A t-storm around;32;23;NNE;16;72%;73%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;26;8;Plenty of sunshine;30;11;N;9;29%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;22;14;Some sun, pleasant;22;14;NNE;10;66%;16%;4

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;E;9;79%;64%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;26;Partly sunny;33;27;ENE;15;68%;36%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;27;SSE;13;82%;84%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Plenty of sunshine;32;14;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;SSE;7;46%;0%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Thunderstorms;31;26;A thunderstorm;30;25;E;12;77%;82%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;18;9;Partly sunny;16;9;NNW;17;65%;33%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Increasingly windy;21;11;SSE;26;53%;17%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;27;NNW;10;70%;87%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;18;12;Showers and t-storms;17;12;NNW;11;83%;84%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;33;21;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;ENE;11;41%;26%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;30;17;Mostly sunny;30;18;E;13;44%;14%;7

Tehran, Iran;Brilliant sunshine;32;19;Hazy sun;30;18;S;12;25%;7%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny and hot;36;26;Sunshine and humid;34;26;WSW;8;61%;3%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;35;22;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;SE;7;33%;25%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, humid;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NE;13;57%;85%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;22;16;Sunshine, pleasant;24;18;SSE;19;68%;25%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;26;E;12;42%;1%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;35;25;A t-storm around;30;20;NW;22;49%;40%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy with t-storms;17;8;A p.m. t-shower;15;5;NW;15;77%;67%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Becoming cloudy;19;13;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;ESE;7;62%;17%;5

Vienna, Austria;Severe thunderstorms;24;15;Not as warm;22;14;NNW;16;55%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;NW;7;73%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;13;A t-storm or two;20;8;W;12;89%;82%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A severe t-storm;23;17;Spotty showers;20;13;NW;20;77%;86%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and windy;16;12;Windy;16;12;NNW;42;72%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;SSW;8;75%;84%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;16;NE;6;35%;1%;7

