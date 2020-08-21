Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 21, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;23;Mostly cloudy;27;23;SW;16;90%;68%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun;40;33;Clouds and sun;40;33;W;11;60%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;34;23;Plenty of sun;35;22;NW;20;30%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and humid;31;23;Humid with sunshine;30;23;E;11;67%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;27;17;Increasingly windy;22;15;SW;32;73%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;22;13;Clouding up;22;13;SE;7;62%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;40;23;Hot with hazy sun;39;24;ESE;13;16%;2%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;A shower in the a.m.;17;8;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;SW;15;59%;61%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;E;10;44%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;N;16;34%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers, windy;16;11;A stray shower;17;12;N;9;70%;80%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;44;25;Hazy sunshine;43;25;NW;11;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;32;24;Spotty showers;32;23;SSW;8;72%;72%;9

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;27;20;A stray t-shower;29;21;W;13;67%;64%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;WSW;10;77%;81%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;31;24;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;WSW;16;70%;8%;7

Beijing, China;Sunny and beautiful;28;17;Partly sunny;28;19;SSW;10;62%;30%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;31;17;Hazy sun;33;18;E;7;50%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;Showers and t-storms;26;17;W;16;76%;70%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;20;8;Showers and t-storms;19;9;SE;11;65%;70%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;SE;11;53%;30%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Brilliant sunshine;30;18;Sunny and very warm;32;19;NW;12;51%;65%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;28;16;A shower;23;14;WSW;19;63%;74%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer with some sun;32;17;Partly sunny;31;19;ENE;9;47%;9%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine;31;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;21;E;8;51%;63%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;NNE;14;52%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Mostly cloudy;29;20;SSE;11;31%;15%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;32;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;NE;14;69%;73%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and very warm;36;23;Mostly sunny, warm;36;24;NNE;9;36%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;8;Partly sunny;20;8;S;9;65%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;27;19;A thunderstorm;27;19;S;7;73%;66%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SSE;12;68%;71%;9

Chicago, United States;Warm with sunshine;30;20;Mostly sunny, warm;31;21;SSW;11;52%;10%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;SSW;14;75%;75%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;A passing shower;24;15;WSW;19;63%;82%;3

Dakar, Senegal;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;W;14;77%;33%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;22;Mostly sunny;35;23;SE;10;53%;15%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;20;Cloudy;30;20;SE;18;63%;44%;5

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;33;25;Hazy sunshine;33;26;ENE;15;71%;44%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;18;Partly sunny, warm;37;18;S;9;18%;2%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;S;13;84%;84%;3

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine and warm;37;23;Sunny and beautiful;32;23;SSE;10;54%;1%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;19;12;Spotty showers;18;12;W;29;84%;85%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;17;Plenty of sun;35;18;NE;9;13%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;31;21;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;W;18;66%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Morning t-storms;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SE;11;75%;66%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun, some clouds;24;11;Turning cloudy;22;7;NE;11;51%;8%;8

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Thunderstorms;31;25;E;11;76%;85%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Breezy with rain;19;16;SSW;25;81%;88%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;12;70%;55%;13

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;8;73%;50%;12

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;32;25;Nice with some sun;32;25;ENE;21;54%;55%;12

Hyderabad, India;A morning t-storm;30;22;Mostly cloudy;29;22;WSW;15;71%;44%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;32;23;Mostly sunny;34;24;NNE;13;62%;19%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;26;19;Humid and warmer;30;20;NE;11;67%;3%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;33;24;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;E;15;59%;63%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;31;Hazy sun and warm;38;30;N;16;47%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;19;5;Mostly sunny;19;7;WSW;9;50%;2%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;19;Mostly sunny;33;18;ENE;9;39%;28%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;27;Overcast;34;27;WNW;9;70%;44%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;29;20;Afternoon t-storms;27;20;S;8;85%;91%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Sun, some clouds;39;27;Hazy sun and warm;40;27;S;16;33%;19%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;A t-storm in spots;24;13;ENE;11;62%;41%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy thunderstorm;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;N;10;62%;69%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Mostly cloudy;30;22;WSW;12;60%;63%;3

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;27;Showers and t-storms;33;27;SSW;10;81%;72%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;34;25;Showers around;33;24;W;8;74%;85%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;17;-1;ENE;11;21%;7%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Not as warm;28;24;Cloudy;29;24;SW;12;76%;66%;4

Lima, Peru;Rather cloudy;17;15;Clouds and sun;17;15;SSE;11;76%;5%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;N;14;50%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Very windy;23;15;Spotty showers;21;14;WSW;31;61%;70%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;SSW;11;50%;26%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;SW;12;79%;30%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;32;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;W;8;38%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;S;7;61%;71%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;W;9;59%;11%;11

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;11;73%;76%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;13;6;Showers;11;7;SW;26;76%;94%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;N;8;44%;63%;13

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;28;Thunderstorm;33;28;E;16;67%;71%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Some sun, a t-storm;21;13;Mostly sunny;21;14;S;11;70%;25%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;28;24;Clouds and sunshine;28;24;SSW;19;74%;74%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;NNE;11;65%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;24;16;Mostly sunny;26;19;N;0;59%;8%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;23;13;Sunshine, pleasant;24;13;ESE;12;53%;11%;4

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;29;27;Cloudy with showers;30;26;SW;19;86%;92%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;A thick cloud cover;22;12;Mostly cloudy;23;13;ESE;12;63%;60%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;Clouds and sun;31;22;SW;11;62%;38%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Sunny and hot;36;24;WNW;14;30%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with some sun;23;11;A shower;19;10;SSW;16;70%;81%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A strong t-storm;38;26;A t-storm in spots;36;26;N;11;57%;73%;8

Oslo, Norway;Showers, not as warm;18;16;Spotty showers;19;10;SSW;17;77%;85%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty a.m. showers;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;27;17;SSE;7;62%;81%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;26;A morning shower;29;26;ESE;39;77%;76%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;8;81%;77%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny;34;24;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;ENE;10;70%;63%;12

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;29;17;A passing shower;25;15;W;18;51%;66%;6

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;19;12;An afternoon shower;20;12;SW;12;64%;69%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;SW;9;58%;56%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;20;77%;67%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;25;Wind and rain;33;25;SW;22;57%;88%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny and hot;33;19;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;17;WSW;10;69%;59%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm or two;27;20;A thunderstorm;27;20;SW;6;84%;74%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Clouds and sun;20;9;A little p.m. rain;21;9;WSW;13;55%;80%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;WNW;13;69%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;Clouds and sun;29;22;SE;16;65%;72%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny;17;7;Sunny;14;8;NE;13;58%;11%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;25;15;Spotty showers;25;17;S;19;71%;78%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Afternoon showers;20;17;Cool with rain;18;16;E;11;80%;91%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;43;28;Hazy sun and hot;46;30;SE;13;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Sunny and very warm;34;20;WNW;11;44%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;26;13;Mostly cloudy;24;16;S;12;56%;64%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, smoky;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;WSW;16;64%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ESE;8;77%;72%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;32;26;Wind and rain;30;26;SE;41;84%;87%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Showers and t-storms;23;18;NNE;7;100%;83%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;29;16;Hazy sunshine;30;16;SSW;9;28%;17%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;22;6;Hazy sun;22;5;SW;7;37%;25%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Wind and rain;31;24;E;26;79%;92%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;NNW;12;59%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;22;15;Some sun;23;12;NNE;8;62%;10%;6

Seoul, South Korea;A strong t-storm;31;23;A thunderstorm;29;22;NE;7;80%;71%;7

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;35;27;Warm with some sun;34;27;SE;14;59%;39%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;12;72%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;15;S;7;59%;4%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Wind and rain;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;27;E;17;79%;68%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;25;18;Mostly cloudy;25;15;SW;12;71%;17%;2

Sydney, Australia;Lots of sun, breezy;19;10;Winds subsiding;16;10;W;30;44%;41%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;36;27;Showers and t-storms;32;27;WNW;11;68%;82%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunlit and beautiful;25;16;Rain, not as warm;21;17;SSW;16;78%;75%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;NNE;10;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;17;NW;12;76%;89%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;26;Hazy and very warm;37;24;W;11;13%;0%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;WNW;13;51%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;34;21;Sunny and very hot;37;21;E;8;40%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;34;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;SE;13;55%;66%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny, humid;27;20;ENE;11;74%;28%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;33;23;Sunny and delightful;32;23;ESE;9;53%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;37;25;Sunny and hot;37;25;W;11;36%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Some sun;25;11;Hazy sunshine;23;7;W;15;53%;12%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Showers, some heavy;20;14;A morning shower;22;13;N;7;57%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and very warm;32;19;A t-storm around;32;19;WNW;11;63%;76%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm or two;30;25;NE;7;79%;89%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;S;13;65%;70%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warm;30;18;Showers and t-storms;33;19;NW;14;50%;84%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;14;10;Partly sunny;15;10;N;12;80%;67%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;Downpours;30;25;SW;11;84%;89%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;35;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;14;WNW;5;63%;82%;7

