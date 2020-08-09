Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 9, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;23;Nice with some sun;27;23;SW;13;80%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with some sun;41;32;Hazy sun;40;34;NNW;12;50%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;33;22;Sunny and breezy;33;22;W;29;47%;3%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Hazy sun;31;22;ENE;15;43%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and warm;32;20;Partly sunny and hot;33;22;ENE;16;53%;12%;6

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;19;12;A morning shower;17;11;SSE;8;68%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and beautiful;37;24;Hazy sun;36;23;WNW;13;20%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;Mostly sunny;29;15;NE;20;51%;25%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and hot;34;19;NE;18;29%;2%;5

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny;32;24;NNW;21;42%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;14;9;Clouds and sun;15;9;NW;12;63%;74%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;27;Hazy sunshine;42;27;NW;22;23%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;23;A t-storm around;35;23;SSE;8;61%;56%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;25;20;Cloudy;25;21;W;17;78%;44%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;15;76%;67%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;22;SW;13;68%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Warm with some sun;33;22;A t-storm or two;28;21;ENE;8;81%;83%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;32;19;A shower or t-storm;32;20;NNW;7;63%;59%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, hot;35;21;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;E;11;49%;55%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;19;9;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;9;SE;12;65%;66%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Sunshine and nice;27;13;E;14;50%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;A shower or t-storm;33;20;NNE;8;48%;66%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing, very warm;31;22;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;ESE;7;42%;13%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Partly sunny;31;19;E;10;29%;11%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;A shower or t-storm;33;21;E;6;45%;64%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;18;16;Partly sunny;19;4;SW;13;55%;1%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;19;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;NE;12;34%;4%;6

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;28;25;Wind and rain;28;25;SW;18;85%;82%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;37;25;Warm with hazy sun;37;25;NE;10;31%;1%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler with showers;17;11;Partly sunny;17;10;NW;13;71%;76%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;SSE;6;65%;73%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;31;25;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;12;69%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;A heavy thunderstorm;31;21;N;16;72%;81%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;SSW;14;78%;76%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower or t-storm;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;ESE;9;68%;15%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SW;15;78%;64%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;S;15;50%;10%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;28;19;Partly sunny;30;20;SE;13;62%;27%;9

Delhi, India;An a.m. thunderstorm;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;E;10;85%;73%;3

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;17;Partly sunny;31;17;S;11;30%;9%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;A t-storm in spots;34;28;SSE;14;77%;66%;7

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;E;9;64%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;18;13;A shower or t-storm;18;14;N;13;92%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;34;20;Hazy sunshine;35;21;NE;11;20%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Sunshine and humid;28;22;NE;8;79%;16%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;34;28;A stray thunderstorm;35;28;SE;8;65%;77%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;Sunny and nice;26;9;E;13;23%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;14;71%;42%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny;22;11;NNE;18;53%;5%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;SSW;14;79%;73%;10

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;33;27;Clouding up;34;27;SSE;10;69%;70%;8

Honolulu, United States;A shower;30;24;Spotty showers;30;24;ENE;24;57%;66%;12

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy with a shower;30;22;Cloudy;25;22;WSW;13;83%;61%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, humid;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;E;16;75%;67%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Variable cloudiness;29;23;Partly sunny;30;22;NE;16;55%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;A morning shower;33;25;E;14;68%;60%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;38;30;Hazy sun;36;29;NNW;13;57%;3%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;4;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;S;10;22%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny and hot;37;20;Hazy sun and hot;36;20;N;10;26%;10%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;33;29;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;WSW;16;69%;64%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;21;Afternoon t-storms;27;21;SSE;7;84%;98%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SE;18;63%;55%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;Partly sunny;27;16;NNE;9;56%;44%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;34;27;Partly sunny;33;27;N;18;63%;44%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;29;20;Partly sunny;29;20;W;13;60%;29%;4

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;28;A thunderstorm;33;28;SSE;12;79%;65%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;25;A t-storm around;35;25;E;9;67%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;17;-2;Mild with sunshine;17;-1;E;11;21%;41%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;Mostly cloudy;28;23;SW;12;76%;30%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;18;15;Decreasing clouds;17;14;SSE;15;77%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;28;18;Partly sunny;27;19;NNW;15;59%;25%;9

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;ENE;15;52%;23%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;28;16;Mostly sunny;28;15;SSW;9;54%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;25;21;Turning sunny, nice;26;19;SW;11;65%;10%;9

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;39;22;Mostly sunny, warm;34;21;SE;8;27%;11%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;28;Spotty showers;32;28;W;17;71%;86%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny;35;26;NE;5;54%;7%;8

Manila, Philippines;Downpours;29;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SE;12;77%;77%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this afternoon;17;7;Mostly sunny;16;7;NNE;8;66%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Thunderstorms;21;14;A heavy p.m. t-storm;23;14;NNW;9;61%;84%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;12;67%;44%;12

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;25;15;Some sun, a t-storm;27;15;NNE;9;67%;66%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;27;24;Partly sunny;27;24;SSW;20;67%;26%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;More clouds than sun;19;15;Partly sunny;17;6;WSW;13;59%;5%;4

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;25;19;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;S;1;70%;61%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some sun;24;14;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;W;9;54%;68%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers around;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;WSW;15;88%;83%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;23;11;Clouds and sun, nice;26;12;NNE;9;59%;29%;11

New York, United States;Humid with clearing;30;23;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;S;10;62%;41%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;34;21;Mostly sunny;34;22;W;17;47%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;29;17;E;9;59%;10%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;34;26;Rather cloudy;35;28;SSW;17;55%;44%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sun and clouds;23;15;A shower or t-storm;23;14;NNE;8;60%;57%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and drizzle;25;18;Cloudy and warmer;30;21;SSW;10;72%;23%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;27;25;A shower in the a.m.;28;25;ESE;36;80%;81%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;23;Showers and t-storms;31;24;NW;10;84%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;ESE;8;82%;99%;10

Paris, France;Very hot;38;22;Very hot;36;22;ENE;7;39%;31%;7

Perth, Australia;Windy;19;12;Showers around;18;14;WSW;31;73%;87%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;18;71%;58%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SE;15;80%;80%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;36;24;Partly sunny;34;24;E;9;52%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;A shower or t-storm;31;19;E;6;47%;73%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm or two;31;23;A heavy thunderstorm;28;23;SE;8;86%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;24;8;Increasing clouds;24;8;E;14;39%;36%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and humid;29;22;Sunlit and nice;27;20;WNW;14;74%;5%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;SSE;17;61%;49%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;14;11;A little a.m. rain;13;11;SSE;15;87%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;26;16;A shower or t-storm;22;13;NNE;13;76%;55%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;NE;8;60%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;40;29;Hazy sunshine;43;29;NNW;17;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny and hot;36;20;Warm with sunshine;35;21;SW;10;45%;4%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;Mostly sunny;24;13;NNW;12;66%;24%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny;22;15;WSW;18;69%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;18;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;8;75%;86%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;32;26;A shower;32;26;E;19;71%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm or two;27;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;NE;8;87%;87%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Decreasing clouds;25;14;Hazy sun;25;14;NW;11;52%;23%;15

Santiago, Chile;Clearing and cooler;17;5;Hazy sunshine;16;0;S;7;52%;25%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;NNE;10;72%;74%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny;26;16;NW;11;63%;1%;9

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sunshine;24;14;Mostly sunny;26;14;NNE;9;55%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;SSE;6;85%;88%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds and very warm;34;28;Rain and drizzle;35;28;SSE;15;74%;85%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, warm;34;28;A shower in the p.m.;33;28;SSE;15;72%;73%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;26;15;Partly sunny;27;15;SSW;10;57%;7%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;31;25;A passing shower;31;25;E;17;69%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun, a t-storm;25;13;Partly sunny;24;11;NE;11;46%;1%;4

Sydney, Australia;Afternoon rain;16;11;Very windy, a shower;16;11;SSE;43;72%;57%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;SSW;9;58%;68%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;A shower or t-storm;22;15;NNE;15;64%;58%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;35;23;Sunny and very warm;36;22;ENE;11;27%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;34;19;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;ENE;15;32%;31%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;35;25;Hazy and very warm;37;26;SSE;10;17%;1%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;A morning shower;31;25;W;16;47%;41%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals, hot;36;21;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;SE;8;42%;12%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;35;27;S;13;65%;24%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partial sunshine;27;20;Lots of sun, humid;29;20;SSW;14;79%;44%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Lots of sun, nice;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;24;E;10;61%;26%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;33;22;Sunny and less humid;32;22;SE;13;40%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray t-shower;19;9;A morning shower;19;7;NNE;14;58%;48%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Turning sunny;24;14;SW;7;61%;6%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, warm;32;20;A shower or t-storm;33;20;NNE;8;53%;66%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;WSW;7;72%;72%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;27;16;A shower or t-storm;28;13;N;7;63%;58%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;31;18;A shower or t-storm;30;18;NNE;9;55%;60%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;13;9;Sunny and pleasant;16;10;NW;15;63%;10%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A t-storm or two;31;26;SW;11;79%;82%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;34;18;Sunny and very warm;34;19;NE;6;26%;4%;9

