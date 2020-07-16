Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, July 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;28;23;Partly sunny;27;23;WSW;15;85%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;44;33;Warm with hazy sun;43;33;N;13;40%;3%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Hazy sunshine;35;21;W;23;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;ENE;22;55%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;19;14;A stray shower;22;14;N;10;70%;48%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;22;13;A morning shower;20;13;SE;19;60%;71%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny intervals;36;24;Hazy sunshine;37;26;WNW;11;26%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny;29;17;Partly sunny, breezy;32;21;ENE;26;33%;4%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with some sun;27;18;Mostly sunny;31;21;NE;14;62%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;31;21;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;NE;9;40%;3%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy, morning rain;17;12;Overcast;17;12;ENE;16;84%;77%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;48;30;Hazy sun, seasonable;46;28;NW;23;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Showers around;33;24;SE;9;71%;69%;6

Bangalore, India;Morning showers;25;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;WSW;18;78%;76%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Inc. clouds;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;S;12;65%;56%;11

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;26;20;Nice with sunshine;26;21;SW;12;66%;31%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;S;15;58%;80%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;29;16;Showers and t-storms;25;15;NW;10;69%;74%;3

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;21;12;A shower or t-storm;23;14;N;10;68%;67%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun, nice;19;9;Nice with some sun;19;9;SE;12;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;11;Nice with sunshine;27;11;E;16;55%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Thunderstorms;22;13;NW;18;66%;73%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;19;13;A shower in spots;22;15;N;6;67%;47%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;Partly sunny;30;16;SE;8;45%;18%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;23;15;Thunderstorms;20;13;NNW;10;72%;73%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;15;7;Partly sunny;16;13;NE;15;81%;55%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as warm;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;SE;12;37%;34%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;NE;12;67%;3%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;35;22;Sunny and very warm;36;22;N;13;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;20;7;Hazy sunshine;22;11;N;10;44%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;19;SSE;6;67%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;SSW;13;68%;64%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;27;21;Warm with some sun;31;23;SSW;11;57%;27%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSW;12;74%;85%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;19;13;Sunny intervals;21;12;NW;10;70%;7%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;Rather cloudy;29;26;NW;10;78%;44%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;Mostly sunny, warm;37;26;SSE;12;46%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;30;19;Partial sunshine;28;20;SSW;22;46%;6%;8

Delhi, India;A stray thunderstorm;36;28;A t-storm around;36;28;ESE;13;70%;74%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;34;18;Clouds and sunshine;35;20;SW;11;27%;14%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;34;28;A stray thunderstorm;35;28;S;16;71%;64%;13

Dili, East Timor;Nice with some sun;33;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;SSE;9;64%;21%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;21;14;Mostly cloudy;19;12;WSW;19;83%;70%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with some sun;36;23;Nice with some sun;34;22;NNE;13;22%;5%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;28;23;Sunny and nice;27;22;ENE;18;75%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;36;29;Clouds and sun, hot;37;29;SSE;15;52%;32%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;16;4;Partly sunny;18;5;SE;14;55%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;15;73%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Turning out cloudy;23;12;Periods of sun, nice;23;13;WNW;11;62%;31%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;25;Some sun, a t-storm;33;24;SW;9;74%;65%;11

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;33;28;A shower in the a.m.;34;28;SSW;16;68%;82%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;12;60%;66%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;30;22;A t-storm around;29;22;WSW;15;73%;55%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;25;A t-storm in spots;36;26;N;15;60%;47%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;24;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;NE;15;59%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;31;25;Afternoon showers;33;24;E;14;70%;96%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;29;Hazy and very warm;38;29;NW;15;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;1;Hazy sunshine;21;2;SE;7;16%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;35;20;Hazy sun;32;19;ENE;10;29%;27%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, hot;38;31;Hazy sun and hot;39;29;E;15;51%;39%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy a.m. t-storm;29;21;Couple of t-storms;29;21;SSE;6;81%;84%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;40;27;Hazy sunshine;38;27;SSW;25;37%;23%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thickening clouds;26;14;Periods of sun, nice;27;15;ESE;8;47%;23%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;18;68%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;21;Mostly cloudy;29;20;WSW;10;62%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;34;28;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;28;S;14;67%;65%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;7;81%;79%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny, nice and warm;17;-2;Sunny and mild;16;-3;ENE;9;36%;16%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;27;23;Clouds and sun;28;24;SW;11;78%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;17;15;Partly sunny;17;15;SSE;12;78%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, very hot;36;22;Sunshine and hot;35;20;NNW;11;37%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;21;15;Pleasant and warmer;25;15;W;12;56%;25%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;27;17;Clouds, then sun;28;17;SW;10;58%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;27;20;Some sun, pleasant;26;19;SE;11;69%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;36;21;Sunny and hot;37;19;NE;8;24%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A t-storm or two;31;27;W;12;70%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;23;A few showers;31;23;N;7;73%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A thunderstorm;35;26;SSE;8;62%;76%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;15;6;Decreasing clouds;14;7;N;7;75%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;26;12;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;SSW;8;42%;76%;14

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;32;27;Showers and t-storms;31;27;E;17;73%;85%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;23;11;Mostly cloudy;24;11;ENE;8;61%;12%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Spotty showers;28;24;Clearing, a shower;28;24;SW;21;74%;83%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Clouds and sun;16;13;NNE;16;75%;76%;3

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A t-storm or two;28;21;SW;13;73%;62%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;16;14;Mainly cloudy;20;13;NW;11;65%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;29;26;Showers;30;26;S;19;86%;100%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;20;11;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;SSW;13;57%;35%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny;25;21;A t-storm in spots;27;22;S;13;83%;71%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;W;11;40%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;26;18;A t-storm around;29;15;NNE;11;64%;41%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;29;22;A thunderstorm;28;23;ENE;8;69%;71%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;21;11;Periods of sun;19;15;S;16;70%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;30;18;WSW;15;67%;42%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;26;ESE;25;83%;57%;5

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NW;13;76%;64%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;24;Some sun;33;23;E;9;70%;44%;11

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;22;14;Partly sunny;25;14;NNW;10;51%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;19;12;A little a.m. rain;15;8;ESE;18;67%;77%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray thunderstorm;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;SSW;10;72%;67%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;28;24;Low clouds;30;23;SSE;28;77%;44%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SE;9;57%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;20;11;A shower or t-storm;21;12;WNW;11;54%;66%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;30;17;Hazy sun;31;17;NW;8;61%;6%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Some sun, pleasant;22;8;Showers around;23;8;S;14;40%;67%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, warmer;32;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;SW;12;61%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;22;A shower;28;23;SSE;16;75%;99%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;13;8;Very windy, cooler;10;7;NNW;39;61%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;22;13;Periods of sun;22;13;N;9;64%;16%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;22;16;Mostly sunny;25;18;ENE;9;71%;15%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;43;31;Hazy sun and hot;45;29;N;11;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;30;18;Mostly sunny;30;18;W;10;49%;36%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;19;12;Sunshine and warmer;24;13;WNW;12;56%;2%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;20;14;Partly sunny;21;14;WSW;20;64%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;27;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;ENE;14;60%;64%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;32;26;A stray shower;31;26;E;20;71%;64%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;N;8;85%;64%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Rain and drizzle;28;16;Hazy sunshine;26;16;WSW;12;34%;8%;8

Santiago, Chile;Overcast;16;7;Cloudy;15;7;SW;5;45%;43%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;9;73%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very hot;38;17;Sunny and very hot;39;16;NNW;9;32%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;25;15;Clouds breaking;21;13;NNE;9;71%;18%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;30;20;An afternoon shower;31;22;WSW;6;65%;67%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;24;22;Rain and drizzle;27;24;ESE;20;86%;85%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;N;7;75%;64%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower or t-storm;26;13;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;SW;11;54%;66%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A shower in places;31;25;E;15;67%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;25;12;Partly sunny;26;14;SSW;13;47%;8%;5

Sydney, Australia;Increasingly windy;16;12;Winds subsiding;16;10;SSW;27;76%;84%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A passing shower;33;28;A t-storm around;38;28;SSE;13;45%;53%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable cloudiness;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;W;11;64%;19%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;24;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;ESE;14;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and nice;31;20;Partial sunshine;33;20;NW;14;44%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;34;24;Hazy sunshine;35;26;S;11;24%;4%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunlit and pleasant;30;24;WSW;14;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;30;17;Partly sunny;33;19;ENE;7;46%;29%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Low clouds;25;20;Brief showers;25;21;SE;13;85%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;25;21;Sunny and humid;28;21;WNW;14;75%;4%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;35;24;Sunny and pleasant;29;23;ENE;13;65%;4%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;33;21;Sunny;31;21;WNW;22;39%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;19;7;Turning cloudy, cool;17;5;NNE;15;48%;4%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;23;15;A morning shower;21;13;SSE;7;67%;46%;8

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;22;14;Thunderstorms;21;13;WNW;12;74%;74%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;NNE;7;71%;70%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;24;10;Periods of sun, nice;25;12;ENE;7;49%;9%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;13;A t-storm in spots;22;14;NNE;8;78%;55%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;9;9;Cloudy and breezy;12;10;ESE;28;77%;44%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SW;11;76%;87%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;33;19;N;9;35%;44%;11

