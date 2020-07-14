Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 14, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;28;24;Mostly cloudy;28;23;SW;17;80%;42%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;44;31;Hazy and very warm;41;32;N;10;50%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Hazy and hot;40;24;W;16;27%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;26;21;Sunny;27;21;ENE;23;55%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain, not as warm;19;11;Spotty showers;19;13;WNW;15;67%;69%;6

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;20;13;Partial sunshine;22;14;WSW;8;62%;44%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rather cloudy, warm;39;28;Hazy sun, very warm;40;28;W;19;20%;18%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;28;17;Sunny and very warm;30;15;NE;18;37%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Sun and some clouds;22;17;ENE;10;55%;19%;4

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;30;20;Sunny and nice;30;20;NW;11;33%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;11;Cloudy, p.m. showers;15;12;ENE;15;88%;100%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;45;28;Hazy sun and hot;46;31;NW;18;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;A few showers;32;24;SE;8;71%;73%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;W;16;80%;88%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;33;26;Mainly cloudy;36;26;WSW;12;61%;44%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;Some sun, pleasant;27;21;SE;15;60%;43%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny, warm;32;22;SW;10;55%;7%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;More sun than clouds;26;13;Partly sunny;29;17;NW;7;48%;21%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;28;16;Rain, not as warm;22;13;NW;11;68%;90%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;19;8;A little p.m. rain;19;8;SE;12;61%;68%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;29;12;Plenty of sunshine;29;13;ESE;14;36%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;25;13;Periods of sun;27;15;W;13;42%;32%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;20;12;Spotty showers;20;14;WNW;8;67%;74%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;SSE;7;43%;5%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun;23;12;Partly sunny;26;14;W;8;36%;17%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;Plenty of sunshine;13;5;NNE;10;71%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;19;Cloudy;29;19;NE;12;32%;22%;3

Busan, South Korea;Occasional rain;23;19;Showers around;22;17;NE;11;79%;72%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Warm with sunshine;37;23;NNW;12;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;23;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;SSE;7;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;19;A t-storm around;27;19;SSE;5;61%;84%;11

Chennai, India;Rather cloudy;32;26;A t-storm around;36;26;SSW;14;64%;71%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;30;23;A severe t-storm;31;21;E;12;60%;87%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;SW;16;79%;81%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;19;12;A bit of rain;18;11;NNW;10;85%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny intervals;31;25;Partly sunny;29;26;W;17;69%;18%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;38;26;Sunshine and hot;37;27;S;17;51%;8%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;30;21;Decreasing clouds;30;21;SSE;15;69%;33%;5

Delhi, India;Sun and clouds, hot;38;29;Hazy and very warm;36;28;ESE;13;64%;44%;11

Denver, United States;Cooler;27;16;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;S;13;49%;66%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;33;27;A shower or t-storm;34;27;S;17;73%;67%;10

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;Nice with sunshine;31;22;SSE;8;63%;16%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;15;12;Cloudy;18;13;WNW;20;84%;34%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;Partly sunny, warm;36;22;NE;12;20%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;27;22;Sunshine;26;22;ENE;25;78%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;28;Mostly sunny;35;28;SSE;13;60%;25%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Sunny, not as warm;21;7;SE;16;23%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;ENE;14;70%;44%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Some sun;18;9;Cloudy;20;11;NNW;9;62%;16%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;36;26;Spotty showers;33;26;S;7;77%;78%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;34;28;Clouds and sun;34;28;SSW;16;64%;48%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Mostly cloudy;30;25;ENE;20;56%;33%;8

Hyderabad, India;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Thunderstorms;27;22;W;12;87%;87%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;27;Hazy and very warm;38;24;W;16;46%;49%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;25;19;Clouds and sun;26;18;NE;19;54%;4%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;ESE;16;71%;55%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;41;29;Hazy and very warm;39;29;N;21;35%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and cooler;12;-2;Plenty of sunshine;14;-2;E;12;30%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Hazy sun;32;20;S;10;28%;4%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;30;Hazy sun and hot;37;30;WSW;17;55%;23%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;28;21;Showers and t-storms;28;21;S;7;83%;80%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny;39;28;Hazy sun and warm;40;28;SSW;19;28%;16%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy this morning;21;12;Partly sunny;23;12;WNW;16;50%;36%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable cloudiness;33;27;A few showers;32;27;NNW;13;66%;85%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;29;20;Some sun, pleasant;29;21;W;10;64%;44%;9

Kolkata, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;S;12;79%;60%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;7;76%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-3;Sunshine, pleasant;16;-2;NW;11;34%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;24;High clouds;28;24;SW;12;78%;44%;6

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;17;79%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;31;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;23;N;13;39%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Cloudy;19;15;WNW;12;67%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;28;17;Partly sunny;27;17;SSW;10;60%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;SSW;11;65%;6%;7

Madrid, Spain;Warm with clearing;34;18;Partly sunny;34;19;ENE;10;32%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;A shower in the p.m.;31;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;SW;10;72%;87%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;23;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;6;71%;41%;9

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;ESE;8;66%;74%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds;13;6;Partly sunny;14;6;NE;7;76%;2%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NW;8;49%;66%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;10;70%;67%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Cloudy;20;11;NW;14;57%;58%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;28;25;Clearing, a shower;28;25;SSW;20;77%;80%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny, but chilly;9;1;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;NE;8;76%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, a t-storm;25;15;Mostly cloudy;26;17;ESE;5;57%;16%;7

Moscow, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;16;A little rain;20;13;ENE;15;74%;85%;6

Mumbai, India;Cloudy with showers;30;25;Showers;30;25;WSW;9;87%;99%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Cloudy;21;13;ENE;11;69%;66%;5

New York, United States;Sunshine, less humid;30;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;SE;11;61%;25%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;37;21;Hot with sunshine;37;22;W;15;42%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;27;14;Clouds and sun, nice;23;12;NE;17;58%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this morning;27;22;Cloudy;26;21;SW;17;71%;84%;8

Oslo, Norway;Showers;15;13;A shower;19;11;SSE;8;76%;67%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;27;17;ESE;14;57%;19%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A p.m. shower or two;28;26;ESE;20;82%;85%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;NW;10;82%;76%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;23;Showers around;32;23;E;8;74%;79%;11

Paris, France;A couple of showers;22;15;Cloudy with a shower;22;14;NNW;10;49%;55%;4

Perth, Australia;A few showers;17;11;A shower in the p.m.;18;13;N;16;72%;68%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;9;72%;57%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;31;24;A t-storm around;31;23;SSE;22;78%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SE;9;52%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;25;12;A little rain;24;14;NW;8;47%;72%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;27;18;Hazy sunshine;28;18;W;8;67%;19%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Warmer with clearing;21;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;S;14;44%;24%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;28;20;Partly sunny;30;21;SSW;13;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;21;A morning shower;29;23;S;14;69%;60%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;14;11;A little a.m. rain;13;10;ESE;10;83%;97%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;12;Cloudy;21;12;NNE;6;58%;14%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cooler but humid;24;19;A shower in spots;21;18;ESE;12;74%;71%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;44;30;Hazy sun, seasonable;45;31;SW;11;9%;5%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;29;18;S;12;45%;66%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;19;11;Increasing clouds;21;14;N;13;54%;12%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;14;Low clouds breaking;21;14;WSW;18;62%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm, warmer;26;19;Showers and t-storms;25;19;ENE;10;74%;76%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;A stray shower;31;25;E;20;70%;69%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;8;92%;71%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;29;17;Rather cloudy;30;18;N;14;25%;29%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;7;WSW;5;40%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;22;N;10;71%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;31;15;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;N;9;33%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;More clouds than sun;26;14;NNE;10;58%;7%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;24;17;Warmer with clearing;28;18;WSW;6;64%;11%;11

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;20;Heavy morning rain;23;20;SSW;20;89%;93%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;30;27;A t-storm around;31;27;SE;6;79%;71%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;25;13;Mostly sunny;27;15;S;14;50%;31%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;A shower in spots;31;25;E;14;67%;78%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;20;13;Spotty showers;19;12;SSE;10;74%;72%;2

Sydney, Australia;Very windy, showers;16;11;Windy;15;11;SW;35;65%;69%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;35;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;28;NNW;12;55%;67%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;20;10;Cloudy;21;13;NNW;10;61%;15%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;38;24;Mostly sunny and hot;39;24;SSE;13;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;31;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;NNW;13;49%;42%;10

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Hazy sunshine;35;24;NW;10;21%;12%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;NNE;12;58%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;32;19;Sunshine and nice;32;19;SSE;8;37%;13%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy with showers;26;22;A t-storm in spots;24;20;ENE;15;85%;79%;3

Toronto, Canada;Nice with some sun;26;19;Mostly sunny, humid;26;21;E;14;75%;6%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;31;23;Hazy sunshine;32;25;ESE;12;49%;1%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Partly sunny;31;22;NE;8;46%;33%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;15;A t-storm around;28;13;NNE;13;45%;44%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;E;7;61%;42%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;25;13;Showers around;27;17;WNW;9;39%;86%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;7;62%;76%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;20;10;A thick cloud cover;22;10;ESE;9;55%;11%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;23;12;Partly sunny;24;14;SSE;5;56%;23%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;11;5;Increasingly windy;10;7;SE;30;79%;55%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SW;10;76%;72%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;32;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;19;NE;8;44%;59%;8

