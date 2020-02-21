Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, February 21, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An a.m. thunderstorm;32;27;Partly sunny, humid;32;27;SSW;13;81%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;26;18;Mostly sunny;27;20;NNE;12;67%;3%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy with a shower;14;6;Hazy sunshine;14;7;N;5;74%;43%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Considerable clouds;16;7;Hazy sunshine;16;7;E;12;67%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;9;8;A little rain;12;8;W;43;84%;86%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-7;Flurries;-5;-14;NNE;7;71%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;4;Hazy sunshine;18;6;E;14;65%;12%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;-2;-11;Cloudy and colder;-6;-10;N;19;98%;23%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Not as warm;27;15;Sunny and beautiful;26;15;SSE;22;44%;0%;11

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;11;5;Mostly cloudy;10;7;N;17;72%;28%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;25;20;Spotty showers;25;16;SSW;18;75%;82%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;22;10;Hazy sun and breezy;24;9;S;21;47%;10%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;35;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;ESE;16;61%;27%;11

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sun;32;15;Mostly sunny;32;14;ESE;12;50%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;35;23;Hazy sun;35;23;E;14;41%;3%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;15;7;Mostly sunny;15;8;N;13;76%;0%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;11;-2;Plenty of sunshine;9;-3;SSW;15;21%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;12;0;Partly sunny;10;0;S;10;58%;1%;3

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;8;5;Cloudy and breezy;11;6;W;26;62%;76%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. shower or two;20;11;Spotty showers;20;11;SE;8;74%;72%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;WNW;12;73%;87%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;8;-1;Partly sunny;11;5;SW;15;56%;61%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Becoming cloudy;9;6;A little p.m. rain;11;8;WSW;28;70%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;11;1;Mostly cloudy;11;1;WSW;8;55%;17%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A touch of rain;9;-2;Periods of sun;10;3;SW;11;54%;64%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;Sunny and delightful;22;16;ENE;10;58%;4%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;21;A t-storm around;31;22;NNE;8;41%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;16;8;Hazy sun;13;0;WNW;20;39%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;21;10;Mostly cloudy;18;9;WNW;14;51%;7%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;24;18;A shower in spots;22;16;SE;14;73%;46%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;17;An afternoon shower;28;16;ENE;5;58%;43%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;17;65%;26%;9

Chicago, United States;Sunny, not as cold;3;-4;Mostly sunny, milder;8;-1;SSW;19;48%;0%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;10;63%;45%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;7;5;A bit of rain;8;3;W;29;74%;83%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Turning out cloudy;27;20;Hazy sun;26;20;N;21;81%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;10;3;Partly sunny;13;8;S;15;54%;14%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;34;26;A t-storm around;33;26;NNE;18;69%;47%;12

Delhi, India;Cooler;20;14;Hazy sunshine;23;14;NE;8;82%;44%;2

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;9;-4;Periods of sun;10;-1;SSW;10;47%;28%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;30;17;Hazy sun;32;17;NNW;7;49%;3%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Showers around;31;24;W;8;77%;92%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;11;5;A touch of rain;8;3;SW;32;77%;82%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;22;6;Partly sunny;17;6;NNE;12;45%;15%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;14;Partly sunny, breezy;17;15;E;32;72%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds may break;24;16;Hazy sunshine;25;16;SSW;9;66%;9%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;29;17;A t-storm in spots;28;18;NNE;7;62%;72%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;28;18;Cooler with a shower;23;19;ENE;24;55%;80%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain, windy;3;2;Windy;4;0;WSW;37;97%;90%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Plenty of sun;36;22;ENE;10;42%;10%;10

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;Hazy sunshine;23;16;E;10;72%;4%;7

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine and breezy;27;21;A passing shower;28;20;ENE;11;61%;66%;7

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;16;Hazy sunshine;31;17;SE;9;45%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;23;10;Hazy sunshine;24;9;NNW;10;53%;15%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Mostly cloudy;7;2;NE;16;69%;27%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;NW;12;77%;81%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;Hazy sunshine;29;19;N;18;47%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;Couple of t-storms;26;17;S;14;78%;85%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Increasing clouds;13;1;Hazy sunshine;12;0;SSW;8;41%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;30;18;Hazy sun;32;18;NE;18;25%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain and drizzle;17;10;A t-storm in spots;21;8;SE;8;68%;48%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Brilliant sunshine;31;16;Hazy sun;33;17;N;22;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;7;-2;Mostly cloudy, mild;8;3;SW;9;57%;64%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NNE;10;65%;60%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;A morning t-storm;33;24;WSW;8;72%;100%;5

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;30;16;Hazy sunshine;30;18;WSW;8;43%;3%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;25;An afternoon shower;34;24;NE;7;63%;56%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;11;5;Thundershower;13;5;ESE;12;76%;69%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;33;26;Partly sunny;33;27;SSW;9;75%;39%;11

Lima, Peru;Some brightening;26;22;High clouds;26;22;SSE;11;74%;44%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;21;9;Partly sunny, nice;20;9;NE;11;68%;0%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;10;8;Rain and drizzle;13;8;WSW;32;75%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Nice with sunshine;24;13;Showers and t-storms;17;11;SW;10;80%;70%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;33;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SW;11;76%;55%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;19;2;Sunny and mild;20;3;NE;4;53%;0%;4

Male, Maldives;Spotty p.m. showers;32;28;An afternoon shower;33;28;ENE;29;67%;79%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;31;25;ESE;10;77%;68%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly cloudy;32;23;NE;15;51%;25%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;21;11;Sunny and nice;22;14;WSW;14;55%;3%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;7;Hazy sun;26;9;NE;7;44%;6%;8

Miami, United States;Mostly cloudy;25;16;A shower;23;19;ENE;26;62%;74%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;5;1;Mostly cloudy;6;2;SW;18;73%;73%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny, breezy;31;27;ENE;24;71%;30%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;20;16;Decreasing clouds;19;13;ENE;15;52%;9%;4

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-2;-5;Some sun;2;-3;WSW;10;64%;13%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, mild;5;0;Partial sunshine;4;0;SSW;13;69%;75%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;24;Hazy sunshine;34;25;N;13;41%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A t-storm in spots;27;16;NE;21;64%;55%;8

New York, United States;Sunny;2;-2;Sunny and milder;9;2;W;11;25%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;15;7;An afternoon shower;15;7;S;10;67%;69%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-3;-11;Low clouds;-4;-10;WSW;7;95%;58%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;3;A little p.m. rain;13;5;W;11;84%;71%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;6;5;Partly sunny;7;2;WSW;18;62%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, not as cold;-2;-5;Partly sunny;2;-3;SW;21;65%;8%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;28;26;Spotty showers;28;26;NNW;21;85%;84%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;32;24;A shower in places;32;24;NNW;23;63%;41%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A little p.m. rain;30;24;ENE;11;76%;77%;10

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;11;5;Mostly cloudy;14;10;WSW;17;70%;43%;2

Perth, Australia;Clearing;32;23;A t-storm in spots;30;22;E;15;57%;55%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;22;Sunny and very warm;36;22;ENE;14;41%;2%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;34;24;High clouds and warm;34;25;ESE;17;64%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;SSW;10;62%;76%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy this morning;6;2;Mostly cloudy;11;8;WSW;24;46%;66%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy;11;1;Mostly sunny, colder;3;-6;WNW;17;62%;6%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;20;14;Downpours;20;14;SSW;14;76%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;11;Sunny and warm;26;10;E;12;50%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;25;A morning shower;32;26;ENE;12;66%;67%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;2;-1;Clouds and sun;1;-2;SW;16;64%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow;4;2;Windy with rain;6;2;W;32;83%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;22;SSE;12;81%;80%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;21;12;Hazy sun and warmer;28;16;SE;18;25%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;16;3;Sunny;17;4;N;9;61%;3%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;5;2;A little p.m. rain;4;2;SSW;20;64%;91%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;10;Clouds breaking;15;9;WNW;25;76%;7%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;26;16;Clouds and sun;27;17;ENE;23;59%;4%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;22;Sunny and humid;30;22;SSE;9;63%;3%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;18;N;12;57%;4%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;29;11;Mostly cloudy;28;10;ENE;10;28%;2%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;SSW;10;39%;1%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;21;An afternoon shower;28;20;WSW;9;74%;88%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mild with sunshine;22;5;Sunny and warm;22;6;E;6;61%;0%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;13;5;Rain and drizzle;10;6;ESE;10;74%;80%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;11;3;Hazy sunshine;8;-4;WNW;16;58%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;18;8;Sunny and mild;17;7;NE;16;55%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy a.m. showers;30;26;Winds subsiding;32;26;NNE;26;74%;57%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;7;0;Mostly cloudy;7;-4;WSW;12;65%;13%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny, humid;28;23;E;5;72%;27%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;7;5;Mild with rain;8;2;W;21;79%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;25;20;A shower in the p.m.;22;19;ENE;18;69%;80%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;21;16;Rain and drizzle;23;17;ENE;18;77%;81%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;3;2;Windy with rain;5;2;WSW;33;80%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;16;7;A little a.m. rain;11;4;NNE;11;72%;83%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;13;3;Cloudy and mild;11;2;NNE;10;68%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and milder;14;6;Hazy sun;15;7;NNE;11;36%;58%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;20;11;Showers around;17;12;SW;19;69%;72%;4

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;15;2;Sunshine;16;1;ENE;8;40%;0%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;13;8;Clouds and sun;16;8;NW;30;71%;29%;4

Toronto, Canada;Sunny, not as cold;1;-4;Plenty of sunshine;3;-1;WSW;24;54%;1%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;17;10;Periods of sun;16;11;NNE;8;67%;66%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;19;9;Clouds and sun;18;8;NW;17;61%;2%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-10;-25;Increasing clouds;-3;-20;SSW;9;52%;6%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;10;4;Spotty showers;8;3;ESE;20;64%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;9;0;Partly sunny;14;7;W;10;44%;61%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;32;18;Sunny and very warm;32;17;E;11;36%;2%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;5;1;A bit of p.m. rain;5;2;WSW;26;71%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and snow;5;0;Cloudy and mild;9;4;WSW;20;71%;68%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;22;18;Turning cloudy;21;13;SSE;33;71%;64%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;19;Sunny and very warm;36;18;WSW;10;42%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun, mild;9;0;Cloudy;8;2;NNE;6;63%;68%;2

