Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 1, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;25;Clearing;33;23;S;10;68%;26%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;25;16;NNW;7;63%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;A little a.m. rain;9;6;NE;16;95%;93%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;14;4;Sunny;15;6;SSE;7;66%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Colder;3;1;A morning shower;7;6;SSW;20;93%;55%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy, much colder;-9;-15;Cloudy;-12;-17;NNE;6;77%;25%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;12;3;ESE;9;42%;36%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy;-5;-6;Cloudy and breezy;-3;-5;SSW;29;69%;57%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Partly sunny;34;22;SSE;18;50%;27%;13

Athens, Greece;Showers around;13;5;A shower in the a.m.;8;5;N;23;60%;80%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;Clouds and sun;23;18;WSW;22;65%;1%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;18;6;Sun and some clouds;19;6;ESE;7;56%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;33;23;A passing shower;32;23;SE;13;68%;62%;6

Bangalore, India;Showers around;27;19;A morning shower;27;19;ESE;12;64%;64%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds breaking;34;24;Mostly sunny, warm;35;24;E;12;49%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Patchy fog, then sun;12;5;Some sun;13;8;WNW;13;78%;2%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;1;-9;Partly sunny;3;-8;W;9;21%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;4;-4;Mostly sunny;4;-5;SE;5;67%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;5;-3;Partly sunny;4;0;SW;9;73%;3%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;19;10;A little p.m. rain;21;8;SE;8;68%;85%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;NW;17;80%;80%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;6;-3;Mostly sunny;3;-4;E;9;79%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;6;1;A morning shower;8;6;SSW;11;89%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;8;-5;Periods of sun;5;-4;WSW;9;58%;5%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;6;-4;Mostly sunny;4;-4;ESE;5;87%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;26;17;Showers around;26;18;E;16;71%;60%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy;29;20;Mostly cloudy;30;21;ESE;7;39%;52%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-2;Sunshine;9;-1;WNW;9;67%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;High clouds;19;9;A shower in spots;17;9;SW;28;38%;44%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;25;18;Partly sunny;23;17;SSE;30;67%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;27;17;Partly sunny;28;18;E;6;55%;1%;7

Chennai, India;Showers;28;24;A shower;30;24;E;7;81%;67%;5

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;5;2;Becoming cloudy;8;3;WSW;21;75%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ESE;10;75%;44%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;6;1;Partly sunny;5;2;SW;13;90%;61%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;20;High clouds;27;21;NE;17;42%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;9;Cloudy;18;6;W;17;69%;36%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;33;26;A t-storm around;33;26;NE;27;73%;55%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, cool;19;8;Hazy sunshine;19;10;E;12;79%;22%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;10;-3;Partly sunny;6;-6;WNW;9;44%;31%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine and nice;28;17;Variable cloudiness;27;19;NNE;9;66%;58%;2

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;WSW;8;78%;82%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;9;5;Spotty showers;12;3;NW;38;84%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;9;3;Showers around;10;3;NNE;9;52%;96%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;16;13;Periods of sun;16;11;ENE;14;73%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;23;19;Low clouds and warm;24;20;SE;7;79%;32%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;31;17;Partly sunny;32;18;NE;7;39%;42%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;27;21;Nice with some sun;29;21;SE;11;63%;7%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;3;2;Clouds and sun;5;3;WSW;19;89%;12%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;34;23;SE;8;52%;10%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;Partly sunny;22;17;ENE;13;70%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Partly sunny;27;21;NE;15;65%;73%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;28;19;A t-storm in spots;26;18;SE;8;71%;65%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;15;6;Cloudy;15;4;WNW;7;64%;37%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Chilly with clearing;7;4;A little a.m. rain;6;4;NE;20;88%;86%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rainy times;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;W;12;82%;68%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;27;20;Sunny and nice;28;22;NNE;10;57%;11%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;26;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;16;S;11;64%;81%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Colder with snow;-1;-2;A little snow;2;-3;WNW;6;62%;93%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;21;10;Winds subsiding;22;10;NE;25;31%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;17;6;Decreasing clouds;16;5;SSE;7;66%;47%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Thickening clouds;34;18;Mostly sunny, warm;35;17;NNW;13;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;WNW;16;71%;32%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NNE;15;65%;75%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;WSW;9;71%;81%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;25;15;Hazy sunshine;26;15;N;10;69%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SSW;6;69%;64%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Overcast;13;4;A t-storm in spots;14;4;ESE;15;64%;74%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;SSW;8;34%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;24;21;Partly sunny, nice;24;21;SSE;12;75%;21%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds and fog;13;6;Mostly cloudy;13;9;ESE;8;96%;5%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;7;5;Partly sunny;10;9;SSW;25;88%;58%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;NNE;7;68%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;WSW;10;78%;70%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;12;-2;Clouds and sun;11;0;W;4;81%;2%;2

Male, Maldives;Clearing;30;28;A morning shower;32;28;ENE;17;70%;81%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;Cloudy;31;25;SE;8;74%;44%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;25;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;NE;12;61%;20%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;SSE;16;47%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;23;11;Spotty showers;20;8;S;12;49%;82%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;25;20;Mostly sunny;27;24;SE;15;67%;11%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;0;-1;Mostly cloudy;3;-2;WNW;17;75%;12%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and cooler;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ENE;21;73%;44%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clearing;23;19;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;E;20;69%;25%;11

Montreal, Canada;A few flurries;1;-5;Cloudy;2;0;S;3;88%;44%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds breaking;0;-4;Snow;2;0;W;18;82%;74%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;28;20;Hazy sunshine;28;20;NNE;10;58%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partial sunshine;25;14;A t-shower in spots;26;15;NE;22;63%;55%;8

New York, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;7;1;Mostly sunny;9;7;SW;13;49%;68%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;16;7;Spotty showers;13;9;ESE;10;84%;83%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;-5;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-2;-5;SSW;25;94%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;10;1;Clouds and sun;11;2;W;10;67%;2%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;2;0;Clouds and sun;6;3;SSW;12;68%;73%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A few flurries;1;-5;Cloudy;3;0;SSW;13;90%;55%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;25;Mostly sunny;29;26;E;11;74%;52%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NNW;10;75%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;30;21;Partly sunny;30;22;E;12;72%;27%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;6;5;A morning shower;10;7;SSW;10;78%;52%;0

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;31;16;Not as warm;24;14;SSW;25;53%;60%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Hot with high clouds;36;22;Partly sunny;34;23;NNE;13;51%;11%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;ESE;20;70%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;21;An afternoon shower;31;21;SE;7;56%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;3;-6;Mostly sunny;1;-3;SSW;5;69%;4%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;3;-13;Plenty of sunshine;1;-11;NW;6;68%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;11;Cloudy with showers;20;11;E;15;78%;100%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;18;7;SE;8;83%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;Clouds and sun, nice;32;26;E;12;58%;25%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Heavy rain and snow;4;-2;Partly sunny, colder;-1;-7;WSW;18;60%;72%;0

Riga, Latvia;Turning cloudy;4;3;Mostly cloudy;5;3;WSW;17;84%;6%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mainly cloudy;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;W;11;64%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;21;12;Nice with some sun;24;14;SE;15;33%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;13;0;Mostly sunny;13;2;NNE;6;76%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;3;2;Decreasing clouds;4;2;SW;16;83%;20%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;9;Fog, then sun;15;8;SE;9;68%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;27;16;A p.m. shower or two;26;18;ENE;10;71%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;25;E;8;77%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;23;16;SSW;8;84%;39%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;9;Increasing clouds;24;8;ENE;6;40%;10%;4

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;33;14;Plenty of sunshine;33;13;SW;11;31%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;30;21;An afternoon shower;30;21;N;13;74%;65%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Patchy fog, then sun;16;4;Mostly cloudy;13;7;ESE;8;87%;7%;1

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;12;5;A little p.m. rain;8;7;S;11;81%;90%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;3;-3;Hazy sun;4;-3;W;5;68%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Brilliant sunshine;10;7;Rain and drizzle;13;9;ESE;10;66%;62%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;N;17;74%;55%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;2;-7;Mostly sunny;2;-8;W;13;70%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;23;An afternoon shower;29;22;ENE;11;71%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;5;4;Mild with some sun;8;5;WSW;19;73%;1%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;25;20;Low clouds;25;22;S;20;71%;60%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;21;16;Nice with some sun;24;17;E;14;63%;5%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;4;3;Clouds and sun;6;3;WSW;16;86%;9%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;9;1;Cloudy;8;0;E;8;66%;36%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;9;1;Partly sunny;9;0;NW;19;64%;42%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;10;2;Mostly sunny;10;2;NE;10;30%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;18;11;A morning t-storm;17;11;S;10;61%;66%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;15;-2;Mostly sunny;13;-1;ENE;5;41%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Turning sunny;10;2;Mostly sunny;11;2;NNW;8;64%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and breezy;2;-1;Clouding up, milder;6;2;SW;26;75%;40%;2

Tripoli, Libya;More clouds than sun;15;12;Some sun, a shower;16;11;N;16;68%;65%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;15;6;Sun and some clouds;17;5;W;11;69%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sun;-13;-25;Plenty of sun;-10;-24;SSW;9;81%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;10;1;Colder, p.m. rain;4;3;E;8;63%;95%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, cooler;7;-5;Mostly sunny;2;-5;ESE;7;75%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;32;18;Sunny and very warm;31;18;NNW;6;54%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;3;1;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;W;17;67%;1%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;WSW;15;71%;0%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, clearing;19;16;Windy with some sun;22;15;N;40;73%;12%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;NNW;9;58%;8%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;2;-4;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;NE;3;53%;44%;2

